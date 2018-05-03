Shopify: The Real Story Everyone Is Missing

Margin expansion drives our fair value up to US$164/share from US$134/share.

1Q18 results were good. Mostly in line with our forecast.

We recommend buying Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) below US$164 per share, up from our previous fair value of US$134 per share (based on our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model). After a strong 1Q18, we have adjusted our estimates. Revenue hasn't changed much in our model. The real driver is the execution of its business model driving higher-margin revenues.

In this article, we compare the differences in our model from one-year ago (published May 15, 2017) to today's model. Unpacking the reasons why our fair value has risen from US$90 per share to US$164 per share.

First, let's resolve the 1Q18 results

The results were good, mostly in line with our forecast.

(+) Total revenue of $214.3 million (vs. SMRE forecast of $209.9 million)

(+/=) Subscription Solutions revenue of $100.2 million (vs. SMRE: $99.6 million)

(+) Merchant Solutions revenue of $114.1 million (vs. SMRE: $110.3 million)

(-) Operating Loss of -$20.3 million (vs. SMRE: -$12.8 million)

(-/=) Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) of $32.5 million (vs. SMRE: $32.9 million)

(+/=) GMV $7.95 billion (vs. SMRE: $7.9 billion)

Operating loss was a little higher than expected:

"The increase was also due to higher third-party infrastructure and hosting costs and accelerated amortization related to our data centers as we transition from maintaining our own hosting infrastructure to outsourcing these costs to third parties" - Shopify 1Q18 6K Report

Management stated in the conference call that the redundant costs are expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

"The headwind to Subscription Solutions margins from our transition to the cloud, specifically accelerated depreciation on our own servers and the temporary duplication of costs as we transition from our own data centers, both of which we expect to be behind us by year-end." - Shopify CFO Amy Shapero on 1Q18 Earnings Call

The Thing No One Is Talking About

In 1Q18, we saw something very interesting happen. Merchant Solutions' gross margin was 41%, the highest we've seen it at scale. We had only forecasted 36.5% for this quarter. While one quarter doesn't make a trend, there seem to be logical drivers.

When talking about Merchant Solutions' cost of revenue:

"The decrease was a result of improved margins on Shopify Payments as well as an increase in revenue from referral fees from partners and growth in revenue from Shopify Capital and Shopify Shipping, which are higher-margin merchant solutions products." - Shopify 1Q18 6K Report

Shopify Payments saw improved margins. Management has mentioned that the contract with Stripe includes improved margins for Shopify as GPV (Gross Processing Volume = Merchant sales processed through Shopify Payments) increases. The other drivers include an increased contribution from Shopify Capital and Shipping, which come with higher margins

Comparing The Model From One Year Ago

A year ago on May 15, 2017, we made our first forecast of Shopify. You can see the article titled Shopify: 10 Year Revenue Forecast.

The easiest way to compare how the model has evolved over time is through the chart below.

The first thing I want to draw your attention to is 2017 reported results versus our initial forecast. Shopify delivered better-than-expected results on revenue and margins. Keeping in mind that management guidance was for revenue between $615 million to $630 million, we were already being aggressive in our estimate at $659 million, and yet Shopify delivered $673 million in 2017 revenue.

Our original 2018 revenue forecast of $1.026 billion (on May 15, 2017) is above management's initial guidance of $970 million to $990 million and is still above the updated 2018 guidance of $1 billion to $1.01 billion. But given Shopify's history of providing "what has proven to be" conservative guidance, we are more confident that our current revenue forecast of $1.058 billion is attainable in 2018.

The second thing I want to draw your attention to is the variances in the gross margins but specifically that of Merchant Solutions' gross margin highlighted in green.

Source: SMRE Forecast Model

Our original 2026 forecast for gross margin was 1,160 bps lower than it is now. This is not a typo. This improved margin forecast is not only driven by the improving margin from Shopify Payments but also an expectation that innovative and higher-margin solutions like Shopify Capital and Shipping will become bigger contributors.

We also believe Subscription Solutions will find even greater margins above 80% as scale drives cost savings. The improved outlook for gross margin is a primary driver of our increased fair value over the last one year from US$90/share to US$164/share.

Takeaways From A Year of Analysis and Conclusion

Our takeaway from analyzing the evolution of our model over the last year is that Shopify has been able to execute against our model well. In fact, its execution and innovation have made our original model seem overly conservative from a margin standpoint.

In 2018, we have revised up our Merchant Solutions gross margin forecast from 33.7% to 40.5% to reflect our belief that Shopify can continue to deliver more high-margin revenue (demonstrated in 1Q18) through its current offerings but also new innovative services yet to be announced.

Our 10-year DCF model suggests a fair value of US$164/share. We are long-term shareholders, and we recommend buying Shopify at or below our fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.