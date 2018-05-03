Calfrac: 2018 Gets Off To A Great Start After Strong Q1

Calfrac (OTCPK:CFWFF) reported Q1 2018 results that met very high expectations and showed great momentum heading into 2018. Similar to the trading day when Q4 last released, shares swung widely between negative and +5% and ultimately settled at $6.80, up 1.49%. We think the results solidified the recovery story we have been advocating for. Since we wrote recommended the stock on December 27, 2017, in "Calfrac: Best Positioned To Benefit From Ongoing Industry Recovery", the stock has gained 17% so far. We think there is material upside remaining to be captured through 2018 as sentiment continues to improve in the energy sector. For a review of the last quarter (Q4 2017), see our review here.

Q1 2018 Deep Dive

Calfrac achieved another strong quarter with revenue of $583 million, more than doubling from 2017 due to strong demand for its fracking and cementing services in both Canada and the U.S. The quarterly revenue has been rising for the past 7 consecutive quarters and Q1 marked yet another high watermark that was only seen before the oil price crashed in late 2014. We think it is safe to declare that the Calfrac has bottomed out and is now entering its recovery phase. We see continued strength in its U.S. business and Canada could potentially surprise to the upside given low expectation.

(Source: Cornerstone, Company Filings)

EBITDA once again came in strong at $73 million, more than tripling from a year ago. The second quarter is usually the slowest due to spring break-up in Canada, and we expect to see a lower number next time Calfrac reports. However, the EBITDA performance has confirmed our view that the market is quickly rebounding from its slump and demand for fracking is stronger than ever. The margin remained at 13% which is encouraging to see given that there have been cost inflations on the inputs and labor.

(Source: Cornerstone, Company Filings)

Canada performed well during the quarter, alleviating concerns around gas pricing and reduced spending on gas assets. We think Calfrac has limited exposure to dry gas producers and have seen strong demand from liquids-rich basins where pricing has improved for light oil and condensate. Colder winter weather helped the fundamental of natural gas and Calfrac sees continued strength in the North American natural gas market. It is encouraging to see margin improving from last quarter which was haunted by logistical issues. We will look for signs of stabilization of margins in the coming quarters.

(Source: Cornerstone, Company Filings)

The U.S. segment delivered another strong quarter with EBITDA reaching $53 million, same as the fourth quarter in 2014. Calfrac's U.S. business is reaching its pre-crash profitability and there will be questions of whether additional growth can be achieved with the existing assets. The 17% margin is also strong and is a result of job mix and improved pricing. We think the bulk of the growth going forward would still come from the U.S. given the expected growth from shale production versus challenging Canadian energy sector.

(Source: Cornerstone, Company Filings)

Outlook

Another important development during the first quarter of 2018 is the fleet development. On the conference call, Calfrac confirmed that it has deployed its 16th fleet in the U.S. and will add a 17th crew in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, Calfrac announced that it is moving 30k HHP from Canada to the U.S., which will constitute part of the 17th fleet. In Canada, Calfrac activated the 8th fleet. After the reactivations, there are only 51k HHP left in Canada and 83k HHP in the U.S. excluding the 17th fleet that is expected to enter service during the second quarter. When Calfrac reports next time, we expect to see idle HHP to further shrink. If demand continues to outstrip supply, we could see Calfrac ordering new HHP beyond 2018.

Management shared their view that the North American fracking market will remain undersupplied until late 2019 assuming oil prices stay above $65. Despite the popular belief that the recent announcements of newbuild will result in the market having too much capacity, Calfrac believes that the existing North American fleets will require a significant amount of refurbishment for the next few years, offsetting a large portion of the total announced newbuilds.

In Canada, we are not surprised to hear from Calfrac that many producers are putting more resources into East Duvernay shale play. We have seen many Canadian oil producers (Encana (ECA), Raging River (OTC:RRENF), Crescent Point (CPG)) start to focus on the area by committing resources to set up preliminary drilling programs. Despite the weakness in natural gas, we see the opportunity for potential near-term upside for Calfrac's services as Duvernay play emerges as the new Canadian shale play.

Summary

Calfrac is off to a great start in 2018 as both Canada and the U.S. performed in-line with very lofty expectations. Despite the mounting concerns of an overbuild in the North American fracking market, we think the market could be discounting the need for refurbishment and replacement as fracking intensity keeps increasing in today's environment. We continue to believe in the Calfrac story and will continue to wait for the market sentiment to improve. Pressure pumpers are trading at cyclical low multiples, and we see Calfrac as a prime stock to reap the benefit of a tightening U.S. market in 2018.

