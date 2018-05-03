Henkel Has The Complete Trio Of Growth, Margin Expansion, And Dividends

Our evaluation of the company’s strategy and our valuation indicate that the stock could be an excellent value pick from a long-term perspective.

Henkel is one of the oldest German consumer goods companies, which provides a diversified range of products such as detergents, home and personal care solutions, adhesives, and so on.

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA ADR (OTCPK:HENKY) has everything that a value investor would look for in a blue chip stock – a strong management, decent revenue growth, margin expansion, and most importantly, a focus on innovation. The company has a strong budget for mergers and acquisitions and has been investing in digitization and innovative consumer-oriented business models.

Our assessment of the management’s growth strategy shows a strong green signal with respect to the stock. We carried out a relative valuation of the company using our projections of the revenues and profits of HENKY and arrived at a reasonably high target price for a 1-3 year investment horizon. The stock looks like an excellent investment for value investors.

Company Overview

HENKY is a German multinational company which carries out the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods related to home care and personal care. Apart from consumer goods, the company also produces and markets adhesive solutions for consumer application as well as industrial application. The Consumer Goods segment includes products such as detergents, hair colorants, body care products, skin care products, oral care products, and so on. The key brands in this segment are Persil, Purex (detergent), Schwarzkopf (hair care), Dial (body care), and so on. The Industrial Adhesives segment is almost the same size as the Consumer Goods segment in terms of contribution to the revenues and is a key part of the business. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

2017 Was Great And The Management’s Initiatives For 2018 Are Also Looking Good



HENKY produced a good result for the year 2017 across all its business segments demonstrating strong profitable growth. It was for the first time that the company’s total revenues crossed 20 billion euros. Loctite, their main brand in adhesives, went on to become a 3 billion euro brand and the largest brand in the company. The best part about HENKY’s performance in 2017 was that the management was able to carry out margin expansion. While the comparable sales grew by 3.1%, the adjusted operating profit grew by 9.1% and the adjusted EBIT margin grew by 40 basis points. It is a very positive sign to see the management focused on both, revenue growth and margin expansion. Interestingly, the company’s revenue growth took place in emerging markets as well as developed economies despite the slowdown in the Beauty Care market which is a key contributor to the top-line.

Source: HENKY 2017 Investor Presentation

The management’s initiatives for 2018 also look to be really interesting. They are working towards both, organic as well as inorganic growth. The total amount spent on acquisitions in the year 2017 was about 2 billion euros including the acquisition of Sun Products. The company’s M&A team continues to be active on the lookout for acquisition targets, particularly in the segment of digital services and technologies such as 3D printing. The focus of expansion is through innovative consumer business models. In terms of industrial business, the company successfully launched its own e-commerce platform that helped them generate about 1.5 billion euros of digital sales. Also, the management is making use of innovation in order to produce more environment-friendly products. The most recent example is the company’s collaboration with Mondi in order to find technological solutions to incorporate scrap plastic into a functional and an aesthetically pleasing form of packaging for HENKY's products. With such initiatives, it is clear that growth through innovation is an important priority of the management.

In terms of organic expansion, the company recently opened a 20 million euro plant in Serbia for manufacturing the Somat dishwasher gel. With similar initiatives, the management continues to expand its manufacturing capacity globally.

Projected Income Statement & Cash Flows



Annual P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 19964 20656 22825 23989 25788 28083 % Growth - 3.5% 10.5% 5.1% 7.5% 8.9% EBITDA 3665 3773 4215 4438 4797 5252 % of Revenues 18.4% 18.3% 18.5% 18.5% 18.6% 18.7% EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 3023 3146 3461 3667 4006 4438 % of Revenues 15.1% 15.2% 15.2% 15.3% 15.5% 15.8% Net Income (Adj) 2120 2266 2871 2735 2998 3328 % of Revenues 10.6% 11.0% 12.6% 11.4% 11.6% 11.9%

Source: Historical Data from HENKY; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research





Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 2120 2266 2871 2735 2998 3328 + Depreciation & Amortization 497 554 712 736 760 786 +/- Change in Working Capital 22 310 -565 -672 -799 -871 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others -35 9 -244 898 1075 1194 Cash Flow from Operations 2604 3139 2774 3697 4034 4438 Net Capex -1036 -4804 -2966 -2999 -3971 -5392 Net Financial Investments -7 0 -6 0 0 0 Cash Flow after Investments -1043 -4804 -2972 -2999 -3971 -5392 Free Cash Flow 1561 -1664 -198 698 63 -954

Source: Historical Data from HENKY; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

The management’s 2018 guidance indicates that they expect the organic revenues to grow between 2-4%. It is highly likely that they will be able to meet this target and that the overall revenue growth will be above 5%. As the management continues to increase capacity and keep up with its pace of acquisitions, the growth rate of revenues is expected to increase slowly over the coming three years. Also, we are reasonably optimistic about the management’s efforts towards margin expansion. We believe that the Net Income margin of the company will grow to about 11.9% by the end of 2020.

The management’s efficiency with respect to working capital management has seen a slight drop over the past three years and this has had a negative impact on the generation of operating cash flows. We expect the management to keep their word and continue to spend aggressively on capex with respect digitization and acquisition of new businesses. The management has also grown its dividend per share and it is reasonable to expect a 30% dividend payout for the coming years which would result in a yield of around 1.5% for investors. The dividend payout policy adds to the attractiveness of HENKY’s stock.

Valuation: This Dip Looks Like An Interesting Opportunity To Enter The Stock

If we observe the five-year chart of HENKY below, the most obvious observation is that the stock has appreciated well over time and has provided a number of buying opportunities. It is evident that investors of HENKY could have averaged their investment in the stock on every dip and made excellent returns over a period of time.

Our valuation indicates that the upside for 2018 is $131.6, which is above the 52-week-high of HENKY. Currently, the stock has dipped and is trading at a price around $119 which means that it is a good time to enter the stock and generate more than 10% returns over the next two quarters. Our three-year target for HENKY is $165.5 and we believe that the stock will eventually reach this price after providing a reasonable number of dips for investors to average out their initial investment price.

Source: Yahoo Finance

HENKY has not seen a significant fluctuation in its valuation multiples. There has been a slight multiple expansion and we expect this trend to continue based on our evaluation of the company’s peer group. In order to arrive at the target price, we have used our revenue and profitability assumptions and applied our projected valuation multiples to the same. With a three-year target of $165.5 and a decent dividend payout, the company is an excellent bet for long-term investors.

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 94.5 103.6 120.2 131.6 147.0 165.5 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 434.3 434.3 434.3 434.3 434.3 434.3 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 45.5 46.4 52.0 57.2 63.9 71.9 Net Debt ($ Million) -411.7 2345.8 3751.3 3926.2 3986.1 3974.9 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 45.1 48.8 55.8 61.1 67.8 75.9

Source: Historical Data from HENKY/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research





Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.5 2.6 2.7 EV/ EBITDA 13.9 14.2 13.2 13.8 14.1 14.4 EV/ EBIT 16.5 16.6 16.3 16.7 16.9 17.1 Price/Earnings 21.5 20.5 20.6 20.9 21.3 21.6

Source: Historical Data from HENKY/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Risks

The valuation of HENKY in this article is specific to the date of the analysis i.e. 2nd May 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of HENKY are dependent on a number of factors – the management being able to meet their revenue targets, the success of the post-merger integration of the acquisitions, the realization of the projected profitability and cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances e.g. failure of the company’s acquisition strategy, change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding HENKY and the home care, personal care, and adhesives sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and they did not comment on the achievability or the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying our financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management’s ability to continue its revenue growth and sustain its current level of margins.

Conclusion

HENKY is the perfect example of a solid international consumer goods player with a good management and a focus on growth as well as innovation. The management has made sure that they continue to expand margins without compromising on growth and R&D. Overall, it can be considered as an excellent German blue chip stock that can be bought and averaged on every dip. Our price target for 2018 is $131.6 and our three-year price target is $165.5 and we believe that this company is an excellent value pick in the consumer goods sector.

