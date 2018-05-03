Chevron 2018 Turns Into A Cash Machine

CVX is fairly valued now, and I recommend the stock as a hold now for the long term.

The positive results are from Chevron’s years-long push to prop oil and gas production operations, especially in liquefied natural gas and U.S. shale.

Investment Thesis

Chevron (CVX) is one of the primary oil super-majors that you should add to your basket of oil stocks; you may consider holding for the long term. This American multinational company is active in more than 180 countries and is engaged in every aspect of the oil and gas business, from oil and gas exploration, distribution, chemicals, and refining to power generation.

Chevron is focusing on the Permian Basin (West Texas and southeastern New Mexico), which is one of the most prolific oil and natural gas geologic basins in the United States. The company is the second biggest producer in this region, just behind Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY).

As I said previously for Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Chevron's first-quarterly results came after a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $50 a barrel price environment. With oil now well above $70 per barrel, this U.S oil supermajor is swimming in cash and shows a solid balance sheet with strong potential growth.

Pat Yarrington, vice president and chief financial officer, commented about the strength of the first-quarter 2018 in the conference call:

This is our strongest earnings result since the third quarter of 2014 when Brent prices were above $100. For the current quarter, Brent price averaged $67 per barrel.

The first-quarter results proved again that this oil super-major had found a successful way to generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend even with oil price environment well below $60 a barrel and will thrive with oil above this threshold.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

However, investing long-term in an oil super-major like Chevron doesn't imply necessarily a passive approach, and I firmly believe that to be successful you will have to manage your holdings actively by trading a part of your investment that I estimate around 30% minimum.

You can work wonders by using the volatility of the market to take whether some profit off the table or buying on the weakness that always follows exuberance.

Chevron - Financial Table: The raw numbers

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues and other investment in $ Billion 34.56 40.36 34.32 29.25 23.55 29.28 30.14 31.50 33.42 34.48 36.21 37.62 37.76 Net Income in $ Billion 2.57 0.57 2.04 -0.59 -0.73 -1.47 1.28 0.42 2.68 1.45 1.95 3.11 3.64 EBITDA $ Billion 7.32 6.32 7.05 3.19 2.69 4.73 5.30 4.77 7.37 7.31 7.80 6.39 5.23 Profit margin % 7.4% 1.4% 5.9% 0 0 0 4.3% 1.3% 8.0% 4.2% 5.4% 8.3% 9.6% EPS diluted in $/share 1.37 0.30 1.09 -0.31 -0.39 -0.78 0.68 0.22 1.41 0.77 1.03 1.64 1.90 Cash from operations in $ Billion 2.32 7.22 5.36 4.56 1.14 2.53 5.31 3.86 3.88 5.04 5.37 6.23 9.44 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 7.60 7.64 6.81 7.45 5.57 4.47 4.07 4.01 3.32 3.22 3.17 4.39 4.40 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -5.28 -0.42 -1.45 -2.89 -4.43 -1.94 1.25 -0.15 0.56 1.81 2.15 2.59 5.04 Total Cash $ Billion 12.68 12.16 12.93 11.02 8.56 8.76 7.35 6.99 6.98 4.76 6.64 4.81 6.47 Total Debt in $ Billion 33.87 31.83 35.79 38.47 42.26 45.02 45.52 46.03 45.16 42.77 41.88 38.67 39.75 Dividend per share in $ 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.12 1.12 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.88 1.88 1.87 1.87 1.87 1.87 1.88 1.88 1.90 1.89 1.90 1.91 1.91 Oil Production K boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2681 2596 2539 2673 2666 2528 2513 2669 2676 2780 2717 2740 2852 Total price liquids US ($/b) 43.11 50.29 41.98 35.42 26.49 35.79 36.88 40.84 44.83 41.42 41.83 50.12 56.12 Total price natural gas US ($/mmtu) 2.27 1.92 1.96 1.53 1.32 1.21 1.89 2.16 2.39 2.32 1.80 1.86 2.02 Oil US Upstream K Boep/d - - - - - - 698 682 672 701 681 671 733

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Chevron's first-quarter revenues were $37.76 billion, up 13% compared to a year ago and about the same sequentially.

Chevron posted first-quarter earnings were $3.64 billion or $1.90 per diluted share. Earnings excluding foreign exchange and special items were also $3.6 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said in a statement:

Our cash flow continues to increase with the powerful combination of expanding upstream margins and volumes.

On a side note: The company added roughly 1.54 billion barrels of net oil-equivalent proved reserves in 2017. These additions - mainly from Permian Basin in the United States and the Gorgon Project in Australia - which are subject to final reviews represent 155% of net oil-equivalent production for the year.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Free cash flow for Chevron is positive on a yearly basis and represents $11.59 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the first quarter was a whopping $5.04 billion.

Appraising free cash flow is a vital exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective. It is crucial that FCF is found adequate and sufficient to consider the business model balanced. Consequently, it should be enough to pay for the dividend, reduce debt and eventually declare a share buyback.

The annual dividend is now $4.48 per share or 3.9% annually. Based on 1.91 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $8.56 billion per year, which is lower than the free cash flow ("TTM"). Thus, Chevron is passing the test for FCF.

3 - Oil production and downstream

Chevron had excellent results in the upstream segment in the fourth quarter with a production of 2,852K Boep/d, up 6.6% from a year ago and up 4.1% sequentially.

Source: CVX presentation

The U.S upstream reached a record 733 k Boep/d or 25.7% of the total output.

The Permian posted an impressive 252K Boep/d, and the company said it was "working multiple deals for closing in 2018" to increase the company's presence in this segment. The goal is to reach 650K Boep/d by 2020.

In March, Chevron guided to 2% to 3% of annual growth from the company's base, plus shale and tight business, through 2022 with an expected $9 billion to $10 billion of annual capital spending.

Source: CVX presentation

Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia ("LNG") produced 269K Boep/d for the first quarter. Gorgon first quarter production is more than 5% higher than the company previous best quarter.

Source: CVX presentation

Also, Chevron is active in the offshore Gulf of Mexico and recently had two significant discoveries (Ballymore discovery and Whale discovery). Please read my article here.

The downstream is lagging.

Like rival Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), profit in Chevron’s refining and chemical operations declined in the first quarter due to weak margins. It was the second consecutive quarter of weakness in units that make gasoline and related products, with downstream profit falling 21.5% from a year ago to $728 million.

XOM Earnings repartion per segment in $ billion 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Upstream 1.56 -2.22 0.06 -1.36 -1.46 -2.46 0.45 0.93 1.52 0.85 0.49 5.29 3.35 Downstream 1.42 2.96 2.21 1.01 0.74 1.28 1.07 0.36 0.93 1.20 1.81 1.28 0.73 Other -0.42 -0.17 -0.23 -0.24 0.00 -0.29 -0.24 -0.87 0.24 -0.60 -0.35 -3.46 -0.44

Note: For its downstream division, Chevron has asked U.S. regulators for exemptions to U.S. biofuels rules on April 12, 2018, that are typically only given to small companies in financial distress, Reuters reported earlier this month.

4 - 2018 Production outlook

Source: CVX Presentation

Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia and the Shale expansion are the two reliable drivers of a 4-7% growth expected in 2018.

5 - Net Debt

Chevron's net debt is now $33.28 billion, down from $33.86 billion in 4Q'17. Net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is 1.24 in 1Q'18, which is a definite encouraging indicator.

Chevron had asset sale proceeds of $8 billion over the last two years, with $5.2 billion in 2017. During the quarter, the impact of asset sales on production was negligible. In the second quarter 2018, the company forecasts the quarterly asset sale impact of around 15K Bop/d, mainly from the recent Elk Hills and the Democratic Republic of the Congo transactions.

Commentary and technical analysis

Chevron had enjoyed a remarkable run-up since mid-2017 when oil prices started to rise and turned bullish. As we can notice in the chart below, CVX was flat since January while oil prices rose nearly 11.7% during the same period. It indicates that there is a limit of how high the stock can go, and it is important to notice this situation that may indicate an overall expensive environment for the oil supermajor that could eventually quickly reverse on any oil price retracement.

CVX data by YCharts

It is the principal problem here and the reason why these earnings triggered a selloff when the market woke up to the real world of fundamental and valuation.

The market expectation often turns into euphoria and momentum if it feeds on itself helped by the hope of even better days, which often defies common sense. Bitcoin fever is a blatant example of this market behavior.

Still, Chevron is a beautiful cash machine with strong growth potential and a solid balance sheet and should be accumulated on weakness.

CVX is now showing an ascending broadening wedge pattern assuming $115 as new support (buy signal) and a new resistance defined by the last top at $128 (sell signal). I see an intermediate support at $120 (weak buy signal) but if support is crossed, we may go quickly to $115.

Thus, I recommend CVX as a hold now for the long term and to enjoy the increasing dividend. However, if CVX trades above $128-$130, it is imperative to take some profit off the table and buy back on any weakness if CVX retraces around $120 or lower.

