Windstream Holdings (WIN) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 3, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris C. King - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Analysts

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alex Sklar - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Thomas James Egan - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris King, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Chris C. King - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Windstream's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Tony Thomas, our CEO; and Bob Gunderman, our CFO. To accompany today's call, we have posted the presentation slides, earnings release and supplemental schedule on our Investor Relations website.

Today's discussion includes statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Windstream's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

With that, let me turn it over to Tony Thomas.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Windstream is off to a solid start in 2018. Our first quarter results show a strong traction in our ongoing transformation of the company. Our recent investments have created a world-class network with superb performance characteristics. Windstream is fully engaged in embracing disruptive technologies to provide our customers the solutions they need.

Starting on slide 4, I want to begin by reviewing our progress on leveraging these expanding network capabilities across the company. Two examples of this progress are shown in our growing strategic sales and improved broadband subscriber trends. Growing demand for our higher margin strategic services continued and represented almost 40% of total Enterprise sales during the quarter, up 120 basis points sequentially.

These strategic Enterprise sales, which include Unified Communications as a Service, SD-WAN and our on-net sales made up 45% of the total Enterprise sales during the month of March. By the end of 2018, we expect approximately 50% of our Enterprise sales will be tied to our strategic products and we are well on our way to meeting that threshold.

Once again, we increased our subscriber penetration of speeds of 25 megabits or higher by approximately 400 basis points sequentially to 28%. You may recall that during 2017, we more than doubled our penetration level of those higher speed tiers. By the end of 2018, we expect the penetration of 25 meg or greater speeds across to our consumer subscriber base to be at least 36%.

Turning to slide 5, this progress has driven meaningful improvements in our broadband subscriber trends, with March 2018 representing the best single month of the high-speed Internet add since August of 2012, over 5.5 years. This positive momentum continued through April and the improved trends for the past three quarters gives us confidence that we can continue to strengthen our competitive position across our ILEC footprint. We are pleased with the results we're now seeing from our efforts to extend faster broadband speed tiers to more customers, driven by our Project Excel investments.

On slide 6, I want to review our five priorities for 2018, the progress we have made thus far. First, advance our industry leading Enterprise and Wholesale product and service capabilities. Strategic sales growth continued to be key focus of the company. We are well on our way to reaching our goal of approximately 50% of all Enterprise sales coming from our SD-WAN, OfficeSuite and on-net products by year end. In addition during the first quarter, we expanded our product capabilities in our Unified Communications and SD-WAN product line and launched several new fixed wireless markets.

Second, launch next-generation broadband deployment techniques that are faster and more cost effective. We continue to improve our ability to deploy faster broadband speeds more rapidly through both new and existing technologies. We currently have a capability of offering 50 meg or higher to over 1.3 million households across our ILEC footprint and we have now improved speed capability to reach 57% of our ILEC households with speeds of 25 megabits or faster. As evidenced by our recent broadband subscriber trends, this is having a clear impact on our market share gains.

In addition to last week, Windstream launched a new fixed wireless high-speed Internet technology, bringing speeds of up to 200 meg to eligible consumer households and small businesses and two of our ILEC exchanges. This deployment will allow Windstream to meet CAF-II requirements in certain areas, as well as to challenge the competition with faster speeds in the marketplace.

Third, further simplify our business and transform customer-facing and internal user capabilities. We continue to work on our multi-year information technology integration project, which has helped us drive out significant cost reductions. Total cash costs improved by over 6% year-over-year, driven in part by our IT integration work, as well as our continued focus on reducing interconnection expenses and driving improvements in our overall organizational effectiveness.

Fourth, we will drive revenue improvements through enhanced sales and improve customer retention in both of our business units. Our ILEC consumer and SMB business unit remains focused on improving our broadband market flow share, while increasing speed and value-added service penetration for each broadband connection, as evidenced by our 13 consecutive quarters of consumer ARPU growth.

Our Enterprise & Wholesale business is focused on increasing or higher margin strategic sales, which consists of SD-WAN, UCaaS and on-net products and services. Both units continue to make strong progress in these efforts, as seen in the first quarter results.

Lastly, we will continue to optimize our balance sheet. Over the last several months, we've extended almost $2 billion in maturities several years. We realize that investors remain focused on our balance sheet and we will continue to work to opportunistically refinance our near-term maturities. Of note, we grew adjusted OIBDAR with significantly improved free cash flow trends over the year.

I'll now turn the call over to Bob to discuss the financial results.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Tony and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 7, we show our first quarter financial results. During the quarter, Windstream generated service revenues of approximately $1.4 billion and adjusted OIBDAR of $500 million, which represented absolute year-over-year growth. Consolidated margin of 34% – 34.4% represents an increase of 150 basis points year-over-year, driven by our strong expense management initiatives.

The ILEC consumer and SMB segment delivered solid results. For the quarter, service revenue was $471 million, down modestly sequentially. Contribution margin was $282 million or approximately 59%, and was flat sequentially. Consumer broadband units decreased by approximately 2,200 during the quarter, a strong improvement from our fourth quarter loss of almost 11,000 subscribers. Additionally, we recorded our 13th consecutive quarter of consumer ARPU growth.

In the Enterprise segment, which also includes our out-of-region small and medium business revenue, service revenue was $733 million, a decline of 1.8% year-over-year and contribution margin was $146 million or approximately 20%, an increase of 110 basis points year-over-year. Contribution margin dollars in this segment grew by $6 million year-over-year. Enterprise revenue in the quarter was negatively impacted by higher churn levels of lower-margin legacy customers and declines in long-distance usage and margin neutral end user surcharges. We do expect to see moderating sequential revenue trends throughout the remainder of 2018 in the Enterprise segment.

Our focus on reducing network access costs and migrating more of our sales to on-net is driving tangible margin improvements, as a majority of these costs reside in our Enterprise segment. Driven by our strategic sales growth and expense reductions, we continue to expect to exit 2018 with a 24% contribution margins in our Enterprise segment and absolute growth in contribution margin dollars year-over-year.

In the Wholesale segment, service revenue was $184 million and contribution margin was $128 million or approximately 70%, up 110 basis points year-over-year.

Our CLEC consumer segment, which primarily consists of EarthLink's former consumer business, generated service revenue of $48 million and contribution margin of $27 million or approximately 57%. Our integration and synergy achievement plans remain on track for both Broadview and EarthLink.

As shown on slide 8, we have significantly improved the maturity profile of our balance sheet over the past couple of quarters, extended maturities of almost $2 billion of debt, an average of more than two years. We have no meaningful maturities prior to 2020 and we will continue to opportunistically improve the balance sheet over the coming quarters. The various debt exchanges that we successfully completed in the fourth quarter also allowed us to achieve consensus on all of our outstanding bond tranches, waiving any alleged defaults related to our Uniti spinoff in 2015. As Tony mentioned earlier, our year-over-year adjusted OIBDAR growth helped drive a meaningful improvement of free cash flow trends year-over-year.

Turning to slide 9, our 2018 full year guidance remains unchanged. Of note, at the midpoint of our guidance, 2018 results would represent a 400 basis point improvement in adjusted OIBDAR trends year-over-year and we expect absolute growth in adjusted OIBDAR in 2019.

Lastly, I wanted to provide everyone an update on our process to monetize non-revenue fiber assets and the strategic review of our CLEC consumer business. First, with respect to our non-revenue generating fiber assets, we are at various stages of negotiations with counterparties on specific assets across our footprint and have already closed several transactions approximately – totaling approximately $10 million. We expect to continue to make progress on this front in the coming months. On our CLEC consumer business, we have engaged advisors to explore alternatives related to the business and we expect to have resolution of this strategic review over the next couple of months.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Tony for a few closing comments.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Bob. We are pleased with the progress we are seeing across our company, margin trends, subscriber trends and ARPU have sequentially improved in almost every segment of our business over the past couple of quarters. Our focus on the higher margin strategic Enterprise sales and improving consumer broadband speeds is showing strong progress, as we expect to see material adjusted OIBDAR trend improvements in 2018.

We are well underway in our pivoting of the company from a telecom reseller to a cloud applications and connectivity provider in our Enterprise segment and from a phone and Internet provider to a premium broadband and entertainment provider in our ILEC consumer and SMB segment. We remain confident that we are headed on the right path to improving revenue trends, driving adjusted OIBDAR growth and creating value for all of our stakeholders over the coming quarters.

We will now take your questions. Ashley, could you please review the instructions and open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Of course. Our first question comes from Davis Hebert of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to start with the progress you've made on UCaaS and SD-WAN, you've seen that percentage of sales go higher on a quarterly basis. So, can you help us with where that is as a percentage of revenue now, is it becoming more material part of the Enterprise space?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Davis. This is Bob. While we're very excited about the sales progress that we're making on SD-WAN and UCaaS and on-net sales, it's still a percentage of revenue that's below 10%, but rapidly growing, obviously. And as time goes on and as we progress in our plans, we'll certainly see that number grow.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And in terms of any cannibalization of the MPLS revenue stream, I think I recall at one point that was maybe about $200 million of your overall revenue. Are you seeing the MPLS side come down a decent amount?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. This is Bob again. We do see some changes on our MPLS revenue, but as a reminder, Davis, these transitions from traditional MPLS to SD-WAN for us are actually favorable, typically where we see improvements in our gross margins for those types of customers, because the access cost that we have to serve those customers would improve under that revenue and technology migration. And so, we welcome the transition and obviously, see benefits from that.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And that's helpful. And on the asset sales side, if you could help us with what exactly – where exactly is most of the interest? Is it more on specific fiber route, is it metro fiber, I'm just trying to get a sense for interest level on some of the fiber assets you've been exploring asset sales there?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure, I would say the primary interest level has been in the metro fiber and long-haul fiber routes. Really, throughout our footprint, as you know, we primarily operate a network within the Midwest, the Southeast and the Northeast. And so, we still had interest in close transactions in each of those areas. We also expect to continue to make progress on those sales going forward.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then, just to the extent you have any asset sales, I wonder if you could let us know, what would you target for paydown? Would you be required to pay down a credit facility you got over other securities in your capital structure?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, Davis, in our credit facility we're required to either use those proceeds to pay down term loans or to reinvest those proceeds back into the business and create other collateral assets.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Understood. Okay. Last question, and thanks for taking all these. Restructuring costs, a decent size of add back in the quarter, do you expect that to moderate over the coming quarters to where EBITDA is a little bit more straightforward?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Davis, as I mentioned on our February call, we guided specifically to three categories of adjustment of cost and the first being integration of OpEx and CapEx, so M&I as we sometimes refer to it, now that was a $55 million annualized guidance and spent about $17 million in the quarter on that between OpEx and CapEx, so well within the expectations. We certainly will see some forward loading of some of these costs.

We also guided to about $40 million of restructuring and other costs for the year. That number in the quarter was about $30 million. As a reminder, in January, we had a sizable workforce reduction that did drive around $15 million of severance costs in the quarter and so, that obviously drove a significant portion of that.

In addition, in the quarter, we did have some rebranding costs in a number of network optimization costs that we've been pointing to that have driven some material improvements in our run rate, which we think are great investments to make. And then the last category that we mentioned, although not having incurred a lot within the quarter was bondholder litigation cost we expect around $20 million, most of those are going to be incurred within second and third quarter. So, we do expect some forward loading of these costs into the first half of the year and as the year goes on, they'll start to moderate, but still a lot well within our guidance.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Barden. Your line is open.

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. So, Bob, can I just follow-up on that real quick. I guess, the litigation and the integration I understand are kind of truly one-off expenses. Could you revisit this normalization of like marketing costs and network optimization costs, I mean these seem like costs that would be costs for doing the business to get the results that you're driving, rather than kind of non-normal one-off cost. So, I wasn't sure – I wasn't expecting you to normalize the amount. Could you revisit kind of why you think that they're normalizable and what the total normalization number for the year should be, so we can kind of reset our expectations for the kind of EBITDA number.

And then second, could you kind of talk about the profile of the asset buyer? I guess, if you're the incumbent telecommunications company in a market and your job is to sell telecommunications and now you have this excess capacity that you can't sell, who's buying it and what are they doing with it?

And then I guess the third question is, last quarter, we talked about what Frontier was doing with their second lien program and using that to kind of prepay unsecured bonds and you guys kind of expressed a positive view on that. I would love to know more about kind of where you guys stand and your thinking with respect to the capital structure topic? Thank you.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure, David. In terms of the below the line costs that you asked about specifically, within the quarter, we did have some rebranding costs, particularly around our Enterprise and Wholesale businesses, that were pretty significant effort for us to rebrand, drove a few million dollar of cost for us. We obviously set those aside and called those out, David, because it's not an ongoing cost that we expect to incur on a go forward basis and we obviously want to make sure that while providing transparency that investors should understand that we don't think that's part of our ongoing cost structure and we think it sort of gives investors really both views, both from an ongoing standpoint and also from a one-time.

The consulting costs that we had in the quarter, again, as we mentioned on last quarter's call, we did engage a consulting firm here recently to help us go through and really do a fulsome review of our cost structure and really help us to more aggressively move to right size the cost structure in different ways, both around the organizational structure to include potential outsourcing, real estate footprint, consolidation and many other things around third-party spend and optimization. So again, that is a defined project that will end in the very near-term and we obviously are providing transparency into the costs, but also want to make sure that investors understand that it's not an ongoing cost for us, which is why we're adjusting it out.

And then the network optimization cost, again our program costs that are near-term, ending in terms of their impacts and again, these are the things that we do not expect to go on for sort of perpetuity for our business and so we wanted to make sure that investors understood that. Again, all of these are within the guidance that we gave at the beginning of the year, sort of below the line items that I just walk through in answering to Davis' question and I still feel good about being able to managed through those targets.

In terms of the profile of the asset buyers, yeah, certainly we've seen many folks come to the table for this discussion, it's wireless providers, it's potential asset buyer from ILECs. Other competitive providers who just need to expand their capacity within additional market. So, it's traditional names that you would expect. And frankly, as we see them trying to expand their footprint and intensify their networks and their fiber needs for whatever purpose, we think that is how we will continue to monetize these – this portfolio of assets. Obviously, the sale or contemplation of the sale, the Consumer CLEC business is a different set of interested parties and we'll work our way through that process here in the next couple of months.

And then, your last question was around the second lien transaction that Frontier completed recently. It is a transaction that we paid attention to. It's something we've been considering. While not prepared to announce anything specific today, you can expect us to continue to be opportunistic and active to refinance our balance sheet. And the second lien opportunity is certainly one option that we are looking at among other things. Obviously, as you look at the progress that we're making in the business, we do believe that we'll be able to refinance our 2020 maturities, which right now include a revolver maturity in a sub $500 million unsecured bond.

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. Great. Thanks, Bob.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Amir Rozwadowski of Barclays. Your line is open.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. This is Matt (21:18) for Amir. I had a quick question on the Enterprise business. I believe, in your prepared remarks, you had mentioned moderating sequential growth for the remainder of the year. I just wanted to make sure I got that right and if so, can you just explain what's driving that?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Matt (21:41), this is Bob. Yes, what I was saying earlier in our prepared comments is we expect moderating declines on a sequential basis. Here again, the progress we're making in some of our strategic sales over the last couple of quarter where we're finding our way to installing some of those sales and we believe we'll have improved results in second quarter forward based upon that.

Obviously, some of the legacy churn that impacted us in first quarter, we have some visibility into that coming into second quarter already and we can see some moderating impacts of that as well. I would be quick to point out as well that we continue to grow contribution margin in our Enterprise business. We did that year-over-year in first quarter, we expect to do that in second quarter and throughout 2018. And I continue to think that contribution margin, dollar growth within Enterprise will be in that sort of mid single digits to maybe slightly higher levels.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thank you. And just one last quick question, I believe on the last call you guys had mentioned that the reason accounting changes won't impact your 2018 numbers. And I just wanted to confirm that's still the case?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Matt (22:57). Yeah, that's accurate. We did have some pretty modest impacts for the revenue accounting standard change. We did have an impact of about $1 million favorable to first quarter and then about $1 million unfavorable impact on expenses, so pretty neutral to EBITDA. For the year, for the full-year 2018, we expect a couple of million dollars of negative impact and that was already contemplated within our guidance provided in February. And then the other notable change from an accounting standpoint was, there was some pension and OPEB guidance changes that we implemented to reclassify expenses and that impacted adjusted OIBDAR in first quarter only by about a couple of hundred thousand dollars and not expected to be moving over the year.

Unknown Speaker

Thanks for taking the questions.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Frank Louthan of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Alex Sklar - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yeah, hi, this is Alex Sklar here for Frank. Just wanted to get an update on where we are on the reduction of the $1.6 billion of interconnection cost? And then along those lines, how far through the synergy realization you are and with that what gives you the confidence that you're going to be able to absolute grow EBITDA in 2019 over 2018? Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Alex. This is Bob. Our interconnection cost takeout progress is going very well. As we've continued to guide to a 10% annualized cost takeout level there, that continues to occur. The team is doing a great job of really moving aggressively to groom our network and we're pleased with where we have started off the year there and still feel very confident in speaking to those goals, so going forward, not only for this year, but on a recurring basis for the next several years. As you recall, we have over $1.5 billion of our expenses are interconnection and so a lot of opportunity and then that's something we're very focused and continuing to optimize.

In terms of synergy achievement, we exited 2017 on a annualized run rate of about $75 million of OpEx and $25 million of CapEx. We continue to expect to exit 2018 at an annualized run rate of about $120 million of OpEx in the same $25 million of CapEx and then of course, 2019 we expect to get to our full run rate of $180 million, which would be $155 million of OpEx and CapEx. So, things going on well there and really no concerns about our pace.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

And when you look to 2020, the growth in 2018 to 2019, the progress were already demonstrated in the first quarter. It will also be enabled by the improvements we're going to see in the top line. With the conversion to SD-WAN and UCaaS in the Enterprise, we expect to have higher margin customers, as well as just an industry leading products there. So, I think we're in a much better competitive position and that will help the top line as we win new logos, but also convert existing customers to these new capabilities.

And then on the Consumer SMB side, as demonstrated in the first quarter, we're seeing significant improvements in our broadband to customer trends. March was a fantastic month for us, but we expect that momentum to continue into 2Q and for the full year. And I think, that'll be a significant tailwind, as we go into 2019 on the top line. And as Bob alluded to, we were making tremendous progress on the cost structure, whether it's interconnection, synergies or other kind of organic cost reductions, driven by IT efficiencies with inside the company. So, lots of progress being made to ensure we achieve that goal of growing open on 2019.

Alex Sklar - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

That's very helpful. Just following up on that last point on the HSD subscribers, what can we attribute that, is that just a higher speed in your footprint are you – are you having any success bundling within over-the-top products, using any different channels, any other color on kind of what's caused that inflection here in the past couple of months?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. The inflection is being driven – like a lot of things, there's multiple factors, but the primary one is the improvements we made in our network infrastructure, over the past 18 months and the fact that we have projects itself fully deployed. Customers are actually seeing and feeling that benefit. They're telling others, their neighbors and that begets positive impact and we migrated many customers to faster speeds as you can see in the presentation this morning. And as the customers go to faster speeds, we're providing them a better customer experience. So, it's been a combination of just being more competitive on the acquisition side and in a higher rates of retention and hence, lower churn and we expect that to continue. I would say, over-the-top is helping drive the trends of broadband adoption, but bundling itself is not yet significant to Windstream.

Alex Sklar - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Batya Levi of UBS. Your line is open.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you. Just following back on the Enterprise trends. Can you provide a little bit more color on the step down that we saw in the quarter specifically on the data side, is it more competition or pricing pressure as you shift to product mix? And second question on CapEx. The quarter is a little bit elevated. Is that a good run rate to think about, so that you will be at the high end of the CapEx guide for the year? And may be if you could provide some color if it was weighed more towards success based or not in the quarter? Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Certainly. I'll start with the pricing question, then I'll Iet Bob handle the capital question. When you look at the Enterprise revenue trends where there was I think pricing changes, where we saw the pressures, where we expected to see the pressure, it's in our legacy products. So, we know what we need to do here, we need to convert customers from legacy products to our next generation capabilities. We know when we do that, those customers have a much lower churn rates. So, we saw the change in data, a lot of that was legacy data products. So, as we migrate those customers to SD-WAN and UCaaS, that's what gives us confidence.

And when we saw a lot of progress in the sales momentum already, and just having that capability enables us to have a conversation with customers, who are on legacy products, as they make their migration to even convince them to stay with us, as we go through this migration, but we saw – and the first quarter was just what we expected with continued pressure from legacy products and of course, as Bob alluded to, there's often high access costs associated with those products and we've removed those and that's why we've been able still grow Enterprise contribution margin year-over-year.

Bob, do you want to talk about capital?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure. Our CapEx guidance, we still feel very comfortable with that, and we guided to $750 million to $800 million of guidance for the year. In first quarter, we incurred about $208 million of CapEx costs. Those are well within our expectations. If you looked across the balance of the year, we still expect to be comfortably within the guidance range and don't really want to give anything more specific about where we might land other than that we're feel very comfortable with the budget. You might notice that last year, first quarter was also a little bit of a higher spending quarter for us and so not unusual for us to come out of the gate there.

In terms of the mix of it, success-based versus some of the other major spending areas. We gave some high level information in our prepared presentation on the composition of our overall CapEx plans, I will tell you that first quarter was not – did not deviate much from that on a percentage basis by category and so success-based CapEx obviously continues to be a sizable portion of the total, but we continue to also invest in areas of broadband capacity and expansion and also, obviously with the network as large as ours, there's a required maintenance CapEx level that we have to maintain. So, nothing significant I would call out as being different than some of our prepared remarks, prior.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Niknam of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Unknown Speaker

Hey, guys. This is Ben (31:26) on for Matt. Thanks for taking the questions. So, you guys mentioned you're looking to be opportunistic around on the balance sheet. And I just want to get a sense of how you're thinking about the potential to further extend maturities, or pay down debt and improve leverage? Any color there would be really helpful. Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Ben (31:45), Bob here. Sure. We obviously are very focused on our balance sheet. We've made tremendous progress in fourth quarter to extend about $2 billion of data a few years out. We'll remain active and looking for opportunities to do that in the near-term. Just as a reminder, our 2020 maturities, we have our revolving credit facility outstanding and then just under $0.5 billion of bonds. Through the combination of improvements in the business and asset sale proceeds to pay down some debt and just a refinancing, we believe we'll have good results in moving this debt out. And so, you should expect us to be active in the near-term to start to address some of those steps.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Thomas Egan of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Thomas James Egan - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Last quarter, you surprised us a little bit by making an acquisition of MassComm. I'm just wondering if you could update us on how the integration of that business stands? And you generated modest free cash flow this quarter, how do you think about spending that free cash flow? Are there more acquisitions like MassComm out there, or do you do what you just suggested which is maybe start to address the 2020 bonds? And then just as a quick follow-up, could you let us know what the balance was in your revolver at the end of the quarter? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Tom, I'll start this off. When you look at MassComm, it was kind of a very small acquisition, tuck-in but we were able to do it in a way that was free cash flow accretive, less than four times EBITDA multiple and will be fully integrated here in the second quarter. So, we closed the deal at the end of March and we will have it fully folded in before we exit the second quarter. So, we look at those sorts of capabilities, but obviously we are very much focused on improving the balance sheet, maintain our liquidity and Bob can give you an update on that.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

And I would just add and certainly we are focused on the use of our free cash flow primarily to pay down debt. Just as a reminder, the MassComm acquisition, it was leveraged neutral and free cash flow accretive in the first year, so a good transaction for us, very good business, growing top line and really very minimal integration impacts to us. The team did a great job of folding that in and using our scale to generate some synergies in a pretty quick fashion. In terms of the revolver and our liquidity, more generally at the end of the quarter, in the aggregate, we had about $285 million or so of aggregate liquidity and that was made up of about $225 million or so of revolver availability and around $60 million of cash.

Thomas James Egan - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

And our last question comes from Simon Flannery of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. It's (35:01) for Simon. I have a follow-up on the asset sales. I think last year you identified $240 million of potential assets to sale. I think this year you said you're going to take a more piecemeal approach, has that changed the total size of assets that you are considering? And then, can you give us an update on where you are in our synergy realization for both Broadview and EarthLink? Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure. This is Bob. In terms of the opportunity and the value of the portfolio that we have to sell on the fiber, we don't really have any differing view about the aggregate opportunity. I think as we've spoke on our February call, the pace at which those monetizations are occurring I think are going probably in smaller size transactions than what we might have first anticipated. And so, I think it's going to be more of a regular set of smaller transactions than say one or two very large transactions. And then obviously, just to mention the other large asset sale opportunity we have is the Consumer CLEC business. That could be much larger and happen in the near-term.

And your second question on the synergies again, as I mentioned earlier, we're – we exited 2017 at about $75 million annualized run rate of OpEx synergies well on track. At the end of this year, we expect to be about $120 million of OpEx synergies achieved on an annualized basis and then get to the full run rate of the $155 million of OpEx in 2019 and then the CapEx synergies of $25 million, we've largely achieved here on an annualized basis. So, no real concerns there on the schedule. The team's done a great job of folding all that in.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thank you.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks everyone for the questions today. Obviously, the team and I will be around. We are pleased with the results we saw as we wrap up the first quarter into 2Q. The record positive broadband customer growth we saw in March, the continued growth of our Enterprise strategic services, comprised of SD-WAN and UCaaS have us well positioned for the year, as demonstrated by the strong start. Thank you very much. Have a great day.

