Google Ventures Is Behind DocuSign's IPO

Introduction

With a cloud-based platform that is meant to be the world's #1 e-signature solution, DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is testing the waters in Wall Street.

In April, the company has tried to raise net proceeds of approximately $405.0 million (or approximately $488.1 million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full) through a new IPO. Its common stock has been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "DOCU."

Given the recent success of other IPOs of cloud companies like Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) or Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), DOCU's IPO has come at the right time to raise money on the Street.

But that's not the only thing it is doing right.

Its business seems to be growing at a high pace. The revenue figures released by the company are impressive. The revenue grew from $250.5 million in fiscal year 2016 to $381.5 million in fiscal year 2017 and to $518.5 million in fiscal year 2018. That's 107% revenue growth in only two years.

In addition, revenues don't come only from a few customers. Over 370,000 paying customers use this software. I will provide a complete list of the most remarkable users in this piece, but keep in mind that Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are among the list of clients.

In this piece, I will uncover a few beneficial facts that have not been assessed by other authors. First of all, the value of previous transactions in this sector, which will help understand the market share owned by DOCU. Furthermore, I will note the big shareholders that are behind DOCU, which is, in my opinion, the origin of the company's success.

Business

DocuSign, Inc. was founded in Washington in April 2003. It is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company's website is www.DocuSign.com.

What are its products?

I researched the company's website and discovered that among the different services provided, the most significant are the electronic signature solution, and the payment solution. The first is a cloud platform that permits users to upload documents both in Word or PDF (from Dropbox, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Drive, or OneDrive) and send them to signers. Once the document is signed, the system also provides secure storage services:

Source: Company's website

With powerful partnership solutions developed for Google, SAP (NYSE:SAP), Microsoft, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the company's solution has not been validated only by big clients. Big partners have also worked with this company and executed due diligence on their software.

Source: Company's website

Its payment solution is also interesting. This is the way the company introduces its platform:

"Use DocuSign Payments to get paid instantly and avoid delays collecting the money you're owed. Say goodbye to the disjointed, complicated process of collecting payments. Now your customers can sign and pay in just one step." Source

The payment gateways available include Stripe, Authorize.Net, and Braintree/PayPal. In addition, the software seems also quite easy. Have a look:

Source: DocuSign

How does it cost? Investors should note that the costs for the services are not cheap. Think about the following. If the company is charging massive clients these prices, then the revenue line is expected to be very significant now and in the future. Check their prices:

Source: DocuSign

Is this available worldwide? No, that's the interesting part. DocuSign Payments is only available in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia. I will be expecting the revenues to grow at a higher pace, as the company expands into Europe and other parts of Asia. A lot of money is to be made there. Will it be difficult? Maybe not; bear in mind that clients like Dropbox, Bank of America or Deutsche Bank have branches in Europe and Asia. Additionally, if the software is working for American enterprises, why would it not work for European or Chinese companies?

What's The Market Opportunity?

The S-1 form notes that the total addressable market for the company's platform was approximately $25 billion in 2017. Also, keep in mind the following words included in the October 2016 Forrester Research report about DOCU:

"DocuSign is the strongest brand and market share leader: the company name is becoming a verb." Source

What's my take?

After the IPO, the company will have 152,109,033 shares outstanding (assuming a conversion ratio equal to 1.0219 shares of common stock for each share of Series A preferred stock and 1:1 for each other series of preferred stock). The shares will be sold in the IPO at $28 per share, so the market capitalization will be $4.2 billion. Taking into account that we are talking here about the market leader of a $25 billion market, this number does not seem high at all.

The competitors are not performing like DOCU

Source

The most significant competitor is EchoSign, which was acquired by Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in 2011. I checked what tech people are telling about the two solutions and found out that EchoSign's solution for enterprises is cheaper than that of DOCU.

In addition, this competitor does not seem to have the same type of clients. EchoSign's most remarkable customers are Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF), The Global Fund, and Workday (NYSE:WDAY):

Source

What's my take? My opinion is that EchoSign is the younger brother of DOCU. Both do compete, but when clients need a more professional application, they use DOCU. Read the following comment and note the phrase "EchoSign is a good option, but if you are serious about E-signature, you need to get DocuSign":

Source: Quora

Source: Quora

The opinion of tech bloggers is not the only thing that sustains this thesis. According to businessinsider.com, EchoSign was acquired by Adobe for $400 million in 2011, and DOCU was valued at $3 billion in 2016. This means that the DOCU has many more clients, and the company is able to monetize its product better than EchoSign.

Finally, I wanted to note that competition does not seem so large. Yes, there are many other tools for people who are signing documents a few times a year. However, big corporations and professionals using this software on a daily basis are choosing DOCU.

Remarkable Shareholders And Clients

Usually, we can predict the future of the companies by knowing who is behind the business. DOCU is backed by shareholders who know a lot about the software industry. Therefore, it is critical to understand why the company is valued 10 times its most serious competitor, EchoSign. After some serious due diligence, I discovered that Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a shareholder. In addition, GV 2012, LP is a fund controlled by Google Ventures. Its business address is the same. Have a look at it:

Source: S-1

Now that we know who is behind this business, check the list of clients:

Source: S-1

There is another very important remark to be made regarding the clients. The software is only available for English clients. The international revenues only represent 17% of the total 2017 revenues. Read the following:

"Our international revenues represented 16% of our total revenues in the year ended January 31, 2016 and 17% of our total revenues in each of the years ended January 31, 2017 and 2018. We started our international selling efforts in English-speaking common law countries, such as Canada, the UK and Australia, as we were able to leverage our core technologies in these jurisdictions since they have a similar approach to e-signature as the United States." Source: S-1

This means that a lot of growth can be expected once the company will sell the tool in other languages. In my opinion, this is most significant catalyst on this name.

Revenue Growth And Gross Profit

Having massive clients and offering a good product resulted in impressive revenue growth. The revenue line has increased from $250 million to $518 million in the last two years. As mentioned, it is a remarkable 107% revenue growth, but that's not all. The gross profit has also increased astonishingly. From $176 million in 2016 to $400 million in fiscal year 2018.

Source: S-1

What's my take? The gross profit has grown by 127% in the last two years. This is exactly what I want to find in an emerging seller of software. The cost of new subscriptions is diminishing while the company sells more and more. It seems to me that new clients are buying the company's subscription, because the solution is becoming well-known, and other customers talk about it.

Stable Balance Sheet With No Debt

On the top of it, the company's balance sheet does not show financial debt and seems stable. Furthermore, given the shareholders that are supporting DOCU, I don't expect the company to have financial difficulties in the future. Have a look at the most recent balance sheet reported:

Source: S-1

Conclusion

With remarkable clients and Google and Comcast behind this company, I believe that its future seems bright. The revenue growth is already very significant, but it could be even better if the company commences to deliver its solution in other languages and in Europe and Asia.

Given the growth rates and outlook, the current valuation seems appealing. The EV/Sales ratio, which is close to 11x, seems high. However, it makes sense taking into account the 107% revenue growth in only two years and the 73% gross margin in 2017. With these numbers in mind, the company remains an exciting technology play.

