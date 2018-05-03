PAM Transportation: Expensive Valuation, Underwhelming Prospects

But growth prospects are relatively tame due to sluggish growth in the auto sector, which accounts for over half of PTSI's customer base.

PTSI trades at a large premium to long-term averages thanks to an industry-wide recovery in freight demand and higher rates charged to customers.

PAM Transportation Services (PTSI) trades at a large premium to its longer-term averages thanks to a recovery in freight demand and higher rates charged to certain customers. But we think investors should avoid the stock for now, due to relatively tame growth prospects compared to peers and limited margin upside.

PTSI is a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian providences. The company also provides transportation services in Mexico under agreements with Mexican carriers. PTSI’s freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods such as heating and air conditioning units.

As important as the trucking industry is to the functioning of the US economy, the sector is notoriously challenged from a profitability standpoint. The industry is highly fragmented with thousands of carriers, none of which dominates the market, and profit levels are unpredictable due to the volatility of various operating expenses such as fuel and insurance. Driver wages are very high because it’s difficult for the industry to attract and retain drivers, and the capital requirements are enormous. PTSI has generated positive free cash flow in just two of the last ten years, and this is pretty standard for truck companies.

Figure 1: Free Cash Flow

There are a lot of variables to analyze when trying to predict PTSI’s performance, but after digging through the past 10 years of data we narrowed it down to three core drivers: automobile manufacturing levels, fuel prices, and driver wages. These are the factors that historically have had the biggest impact on PTSI’s stock performance.

Approximately 55% of the customer base comprises automotive OEM’s and their suppliers, and three companies, General Motors (GM), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), and Ford (F) account for almost 40% of revenues. PAM’s capacity levels and ability to raise freight rates are closely linked to the levels of demand from the auto sector.

Diesel fuel is, of course, a major expense for PTSI, and while fuel surcharges help reduce the impact of fuel price volatility, most of the y/y fluctuation in profit margins can be traced back to fuel costs. To reduce its exposure PAM has hired more independent contractors (who pay their own truck, fuel, maintenance, insurance, and driver costs) in recent times.

Driver salaries, wages, and benefits are the other key expense items. The industry has a shortage of qualified drivers, which is exacerbated by several factors, including demand from competing industries and new regulations. These shortages lead to under-utilization and have forced the company to increase compensation. Over the past five years these costs have accounted for 25% of PAM’s revenues, on average.

Valuation

The overall truck sector is up almost 30% in the past year, thanks to a recovery in freight demand that has allowed operators to raise their rates. PTSI in up nearly 80%, and both PAM and the sector are expensive compared to their long-term averages. Compared to peers, PTSI still trades more or less in line with where it has historically, and the large discount is justified due to the company’s inferior profit margins and cash flows.

Figure 2: Peer Group Price Multiples

The question of valuation really comes down to whether or not PTSI deserves to trade at a much higher multiple than it has historically.

Overall manufacturing activity has picked up in the last year, and the outlook looks pretty good at least for the short term. But what about the outlook for auto manufacturing?

The latest auto cycle already peaked (Figure 3), and despite a bit of an uptick during the first quarter, auto production levels are stagnating. The risk is skewed to the downside here, and while PTSI was able to secure rate increases on its non-auto related customers in Q1, it decided not to pursue higher rates with its auto customers. A lot of the optimism after Q1 stemmed from the prospects of rate increases on the remaining 55% of customers, but with all the new truck capacity coming on-line and a tame demand outlook, we aren’t too optimistic about these rate increases.

Figure 3: Auto Sales

A higher valuation will require higher margins, but there’s not a lot of margin upside. PTSI’s 2017 operating margin of 5% already exceeds the company’s long-term average (4.45%), and costs are rising. Abnormally low fuel prices have propped up industry margins for years, but fuel costs have started to climb back to more normalized levels (Figure 4) and are expected to keep rising.

Figure 4: Fuel Prices

Driver wages are rising as well. PAM gave significant pay raises to its drivers in December, which increased driver per mile costs by an average of 13% and offset the benefits from higher rates charged to customers in the first quarter.

Taking all this into account, we think investors should avoid PTSI right now. The stock is priced for an industry upswing, and while overall freight demand has improved, the outlook for the auto sector, which accounts for more than half of PAM’s customers, is relatively weak. At the same time, PTSI’s core expense items are inflating and we believe margins are more likely to contract than expand in the next year or two.

Conclusion

PTSI is a cyclical company with low and volatile margins. It’s best to invest in these companies near the bottom the business cycle, not during the upswing or near the peak. We expect relatively tame growth and minimal (if any) margin upside, and the new share repurchase program isn’t enough to warrant at buy at these levels.

