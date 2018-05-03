Aspen Insurance Holdings' (AHL) CEO Chris O'Kane on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 8:00 AM ET

On today's call, we have Chris O'Kane, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Kirk, Chief Financial Officer.

Last night, we issued our press release announcing Aspen's financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

Today's presentation contain, and Aspen may make from time to time, written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning under, and pursuant to, the Safe Harbor provisions of US federal securities laws.

All forward-looking statements have a number of assumptions concerning future events that are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors.

For more detailed descriptions of these uncertainties and other factors, please see the risk factor section in Aspen's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and posted on our website.

Today's presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are meaningful in evaluating Aspen's performance. For a detailed disclosure on non-GAAP financials, please refer to the supplementary financial data and our earnings release posted on our website.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Chris O'Kane.

Chris O'Kane

Well, thank you, Mark. And good morning, everyone. Before we discuss the results, I want to comment briefly on recent speculative news regarding Aspen.

I'll reiterate what I said on our last call. Our board is very open-minded. We are considering all angles. And we rule nothing out in terms of preserving and creating shareholder value for the future. We won't comment further on these matters on this call.

So, let's turn to our results. I'm pleased to say we had a very good start to the year. Strong premium growth across both Aspen Re and Aspen Insurance, particularly in the lines we have targeted for growth.

Reflecting ongoing support from our clients and distribution partners, in the first quarter of 2018, we achieved more than $1 billion of premium in a single quarter.

Both segments generated underwriting profits. We improved our total expense ratio and we continued to implement our operational effectiveness and efficiency program.

Digging deeper into these results, Aspen Re delivered good topline growth. And after the heavy cat impact last year, a return to underwriting profits and a good underwriting margin.

At Aspen Insurance where we have two regional businesses in the UK and the US, plus 12 global product lines. We achieved topline growth and underwriting profits in 13 out of these 14 lines.

All in all, while we still have work to do, this was a quarter of good progress.

We operated – we reported operating income of $0.91 per diluted share for the quarter and annualized operating ROE of 9.2%. We ended the quarter with book value per diluted share of $38.70.

Looking at our segments, Aspen Re continued to build on its strong record of performance, achieving a combined ratio of 90.1%. We started the year with successful renewals in January.

Our reinsurance colleagues remain very disciplined with pricing. And across reinsurance overall, rates were up 5.3% in the first quarter.

Rates in property cat were up 8%. Other property was up 6%, while casualty and specialty each increased by around 4%.

The level of rate increase that we achieved on our portfolio was better than the overall market. We set ourselves the goal of eliminating the bottom 5% of our portfolio by concentrating on better price business and proving the average rate on the continuing book.

As a result, total gross written premium at Aspen Re grew by 10% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Most of the premium growth in the quarter came from our specialty reinsurance business and related primarily to our crop business.

Transitional fronting arrangements following the sale of AgriLogic in the fourth quarter of 2017 accounted for much of this increase.

We also grew our property cat premiums in the quarter as we took advantage of improving pricing to write some additional property business in North America and Europe.

While we grow our gross lines, we continue to leverage third-party capital, trusts and capital markets, and we managed on that exposures carefully.

Our reinsurance team has continued this disciplined approach at the April renewals. While rate increases have moderated and rate increases for Japanese renewals were flat, we still achieved rate increase of just under 4% excluding Japan. The Japanese renewals reflect the experience of those Japanese contracts.

We've already completed a reasonable sample of Florida and other wind renewals set in Sept [ph] and June. For loss affected accounts, we're seeing rate increases up to 7.5%. And accounts without loss are renewing in the range of flat to plus 5.

The vast majority of renewals are still to come and we will report on them in our next earnings call.

Turning now to insurance, we talked last quarter about actions we were taking with the aim of reducing volatility and improving the profitability of our insurance business.

These actions included increased use of quota share reinsurance, eliminating voluntary participating in our own reinsurances as well as re-underwriting and non-renewing parts of our US property and downstream energy books.

Gross written premium increased by 14% in the first quarter. Most of this growth came from lines that we have specifically targeted for growth over the last couple of years.

These lines include accident and health, excess casualty, crisis management as well as professional and some other related lines. As I mentioned earlier, 13 out of our 14 lines achieved underwriting profits in the first quarter.

Indeed, the growth lines that I referenced a moment ago grew by 24% this quarter and accounted for 46% of our total gross written premiums, producing an accident year ex cat loss ratio of 54% in the quarter.

In addition, I'd point out that the average accident year ex cat loss ratio for these lines over the last five years was under 54%.

Business written at Lloyd's, which includes some parts of these lines, accounts for 30% of premium this quarter and achieved an accident year ex cat loss ratio of just over 60%. So, as you can see, the vast part of our insurance business is performing very well.

Aspen Insurance achieved a combined ratio of 96% in the first quarter, a significant improvement from the fourth quarter of 2017.

We are not yet completely satisfied and certainly have more work to do, but we're making very good progress and I remain optimistic.

I will now turn the call over to Scott who will take you through our financial performance in more detail.

Scott Kirk

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everybody. We started 2018 with a good first quarter. Topline growth, positive underwriting income in both segments and success in reducing our expense ratios resulted in a return to operating profitability.

We produced after-tax tax operating income of $63 million, a combined ratio of 95.5% and diluted book value per share of $38.70.

Gross written premiums for the group were $1.1 billion and an increase of 12% compared with the first quarter of 2017, with growth coming from both segments.

Ceded written premiums increased to $481 million due primarily to the increased quota share reinsurance we've previously discussed and now includes a 60% quota share on our US property book.

As a result, the retention ratio for the group is 57%, down from 69% in the first quarter of 2017.

The loss ratio the group was 58.1% compared with 56.5% in the first quarter of 2017. We recorded net cat losses of $24 million or 5 loss ratio points, principally from winter weather related events.

Total prior-year net reserve releases for the group were $38 million or 7 percentage points. Aspen Insurance accounted for $30 million of the net favorable loss reserve development in the quarter. These releases were primarily from short tail lines, including favorable loss experience from the 2017 cat events.

Aspen Re accounted for the remaining $8 million of net favorable reserve development in the quarter with the reduction in releases reflecting the conservative view we have taken of the 2017 crop year runoff.

Our accident year ex cat loss ratio was 60.7% compared with 56% in the first quarter of 2017. The current quarter was impacted by a small number of midsize losses in insurance and reinsurance.

Consistent with what we've done in the past, we tend to take a more conservative view of the midsize losses in the first quarter of the year as we build our large loss loads across the remainder of the year.

Turning now to our expense ratios, I'm very pleased to say that the total expense ratio declined 270 basis points to 37.4% compared to the first quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily as a result of the reduction in the acquisition ratio.

Importantly, however, the G&A ratio was also lower than the first quarter of 2017 and we are on track to achieve our targeted savings of $30 million this year from our operational effectiveness and efficiency program.

I'll now turn to our segments, and firstly Reinsurance. Gross written premiums were $624 million, an increase of 10% compared with the first quarter of 2017. The specialty subsegment recorded the largest increase and the crop business was the primary driver, contributing $115 million of premium in the first quarter.

It's worth noting that this included close to $40 million of premiums related to a transitional fronting arrangement we have with CGB as part of the sale of AgriLogic in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-crop premiums of approximately $510 million were up slightly from the prior year as we benefited from rate improvement, writing more property cat.

I want to make a few comments about our Aspen capital markets business. Historically, we have consolidated the cat business that we retroceded via our ACM.

However, going forward, these premiums will be disclosed in the same way as any other third-party reinsurance. And this is the main driver of the increase in ceded written premiums within our Reinsurance segment this quarter.

Our Reinsurance business recorded underwriting income of $28 million and a combined rate of 19.1% in the first quarter.

We recorded net cat losses of $15 million or 5 percentage points on the loss ratio, principally from winter weather-related events.

The accident year ex cat loss ratio was 56.6% compared with a very low 50.3% in the first quarter last year. The first quarter included approximately 3 percentage points from a fire related loss in Australia. And the shift in business mix resulting from the growth in our crop premium also added about 3 points to that ratio.

I'll turn now to insurance, which produced an underwriting income of $9 million and a combined ratio of 96.3% in the quarter, both of which are significant improvements from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross written premiums were $493 million, an increase of 14% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Growth came primarily from our financial and professional lines and, to a lesser extent, from our property and casualty subsegments.

We continue to see further impact on our insurance book this quarter from the reinsurance changes that we implemented in 2017. The net written premiums were $211 million, a decrease of 12% from $238 million in the first quarter 2017.

This resulted in a net to gross written premium ratio of 43% in the quarter compared with 55% in the first quarter of 2017.

The flipside of the decrease in net earned premium from these reinsurance changes is the ceding commissions we receive and the resulting improvement in the acquisition ratio to 13.9% this quarter compared with 17.9% in the first quarter of 2017.

The net loss ratio in the Insurance segment was 57.1% compared with 61% in the first quarter last year. We had approximately $9 million or 4 percentage points net cat losses from weather-related events in the US and the UK.

The accident year ex cat loss ratio for the first quarter was 65.4% and is a significant improvement from both the third and fourth quarters of 2017. The current quarter included a credit loss in the UK and a fire-related loss in the US.

I'll now move on to investments where we generated net investment income of $47 million, in line with the first quarter of 2017. We took advantage of strength in the equity markets and liquidated our equity portfolio during the first quarter.

The total return on our aggregate investment portfolio was a negative 90 basis points in the quarter and reflects mark-to-market changes in the fixed income portfolio, driven by rising interest rates.

The fixed-income book yield was 2.63%, up from 2.56% at the end of 2017. The duration of the fixed income portfolio was just under four years at the end of the first quarter 2018.

Before I finish, I wanted to provide an update on our PMLs. You will notice that our PMLs have reduced significantly, reflecting lower exposure to our key perils.

In combination with the additional quota share reinsurance that we purchased, we recently placed a $225 million cap bond to provide fully collateralized cover for losses from a broad range of perils worldwide, including wind, earthquake and wildfire. This three-year deal was competitively priced and oversubscribed.

And with that, I will turn the call back to Chris.

Chris O'Kane

Thanks, Scott. So, 2018 is off to a good start with targeted growth and solid underwriting contributions from both Aspen Re and Aspen Insurance. These results reflect actions that we have taken and continue to take to build on the strength of the Aspen franchise and position the company well for the future.

One of those actions is the operational effectiveness and efficiency program we launched in 2017. This transformation program is meaningful for Aspen and we expect it to create a more dynamic and scalable platform to execute on opportunities and enhance long-term shareholder value.

Much of the work over the first two months has been getting the framework of the program up and running. At the same time, we have been looking closely at the ways we work, the technology we use and how we spend our money.

We have taken actions to reduce our expenses, instigating a first wave of streamlining in December and closed down some peripheral offices in New York during the quarter.

An important element of the program that we have been working through is the selection of an outsourcing partner. Following the tendering process, we recently selected Genpact as our outsourcing partner and we have now entered into a phase of due diligence with them to assess the feasibility of outsourcing much of our middle and back office support processes across the business.

As Scott mentioned, the program is already starting to produce the anticipated savings. While it is still early days, we're making good progress on implementation and look forward to updating you further about these efforts in due course.

The board, the leadership team and employees across the company remain fully committed to delivering strong results and building shareholder value.

Thank you for participating on the call this morning. With that, we're happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question will come from Amit Kumar of Buckingham Research Group. Please go ahead.

Amit Kumar

Thanks. And good morning. And thanks for taking the questions. A few questions to begin with. First of all, I had a broader question for Chris. Chris, we've seen a lot of consolidation in the industry recently. And broadly, I would be curious to hear your thoughts on the trends we have seen. And is this the new normal since the pricing actions which we used to see previously following large catastrophe are not possible now based on the level of capital in the industry?

Chris O'Kane

Good morning. That's a very interesting and a very philosophical question to start an early morning call with. We could talk for the next hour about it and I don't think anybody who wants to listen to it would do that and you probably don't either.

I think there are a couple of things going on. I think that the two deals this year represented excellent, absolutely excellent, value for the shareholders of the two companies that wrote insurance and reinsurance that were brought.

I think almost any board at any time of history, faced with an opportunity to get that much value for the shareholders, would take it. The question is whether that is the new normal and I'm not sure that it is. I think that might have been special circumstances, special relationship following those things.

That said, I think there will be more M&A, there will be more consolidation. That is absolutely the way of the world. But maybe the beginning of this year saw more than the normal allocation and maybe at prices that were a bit more generous than you might expect to see over time.

Your point about capital, I think that's particularly true in the cat business. There's no question that the best pricing in property cat was at 1.1 and it's fallen a little bit in April and it looks like it's falling a little bit more in May/June.

This is because, while I think that the established reinsurers, writing for their own common equity bases, operate at the same standards and with the same philosophy. You have no loss, the price can erode a little. You have a loss, the price goes up to reflect the experience. That's becoming a sort of minority taste. And you have people who are essentially commission earners. They still call themselves underwriters. The fundamental of this business model is earn commission for capital that is more naïve and, therefore, seeking a lower return that isn't using these kind of price-related techniques. So, you're absolutely right. In property cat, that's the case.

I don't think the ripple effect of that outside of property cat is all that great. Yes, to some extent, in some property, probably in areas like marine, in energy, in the casualty lines, really isn't a significant factor.

What it says to me, if you're building a hybrid business that does insurance and reinsurance, the thing, the place that maybe historically you may love your money like property cat is not going to be your place where you make most of your money in future.

I don't rule out the possibility of attractive moments of little inflection points for those losses. Some of it may be more local. It may not be the whole property cat world. It may just be somewhere in the southern hemisphere or somewhere in Asia, whatever it might be. But some of the fund is gone. The business model has changed.

Our reaction to that is to have a broad base of insurance and reinsurance. And the fact, if we look at our own performance, we're probably down as well. Maybe a bit better in our casualty re and our specialty re in particular than we have in our property cat re. Although property cat re has done very well, it's not actually for us over the last ten years been the best place.

There's different factors driving the consolidation. I think it's mainly investor led. Some of it is cost led. The guys who, I think, matter a lot are the buyers. And what we find the buyers is post some of these transactions is they're coming smaller reinsurers and say we want to have choice, we need diversification of our counterparties, we really like the guys at such and such a place, we're not so sure we're going to deal with them in the same way on the same scale now that they're part of this other place.

So, I wouldn't overlook the role of clients. It just, after all, is their money that is getting spent and their wishes that we're all trying to meet.

So, Amit, I'm sorry it's a bit long, but I think it was a great question. I hope I did it justice.

Amit Kumar

Yes, you did. I appreciate you going back and – in the opening you mentioned about, I guess, addressing what you had said in the last call. It's May 3. I'm curious. Is there, I guess, some level of urgency into any process that may or may not be happening?

I'm just curious. We're getting to the hurricane season here and I wanted to understand about any potential timelines where you probably want to achieve some sort of resolution.

Chris O'Kane

Yeah, I'm certainly sympathetic to the idea that you want your deliberations to be clear before you enter the roulette wheel phase of the underwriting season. I think we certainly have the time to do that and have a sense of urgency. You've got to ask Scott whether he's been working hard these last few months. I think he'll confirm that. Scott and the finance team, the legal team, the underwriting teams, all very hard at work. We had a three-day board meeting ending yesterday. So, noses have indeed been to the grind, and we work very hard. But there's a lot to do. There are many, many different possibilities and players that we have to evaluate and it's a big job. You would want us to do it absolutely right, which is what we're trying to do.

Amit Kumar

Got it. And just, I guess, on the broader discussion on consolidation and you've seen some of the multiples for Validus and XL. And I'd like to have your opinion on that. Do you think that there is generally a hurdle in the industry in terms of, I guess, the price to book multiples? And if you go back and remember in the past, we can go back all the way to Flagstone, IPCR, PXT and then you come back – come to AWH and Altera, et cetera. Do you think that there is, I guess, any difference in the buyers and sellers' mind, what the multiples should be and can some franchises accept a lower multiple to achieve quicker resolution? Or do you think that generally based on the market conditions, franchises should be waiting for things to improve down the road?

Chris O'Kane

It's hard to answer that question with a yes or no. I think the multiple is going to be a function of a couple things. One is the company is being bought. Its performance and its prospective performance. And we all know when you look at a prospective performance, the reality can sometimes deviate from that. But then, you've got to look at the combination. What are the synergies? Are they big or are they small? And if a company is bringing another company something that it really hasn't got in underwriting terms, but isn't bringing a need to preserve a big operational infrastructural system, then you tend to get some of the better multiples that way.

Also, the absolute level of multiple, both player, companies trading at a certain level seldom buy companies trading at much higher levels. So, too complicated to say yes and no. A lot of factors having a part to play would be my view.

Amit Kumar

Just one more question and I'll re-queue. I do have other questions too. Are you seeing any impact on the business you're negotiating with clients based on the uncertainty in terms of the future of the company? Is there a wait-and-see attitude for some of the counterparts? Or what are the interactions like where they might be asking about should I enter into this deal with them or not because I don't know what things might look like six months down the road? Or are you witnessing that? Or how are you navigating what I would assume is a fairly common question?

Chris O'Kane

So, couple of things. First of all, this is hardly an issue at all on the insurance side of the house. It's much more a reinsurance issue. But if we step back a moment and look at our premium, what I said to you on the call was in both insurance and reinsurance, we had year-over-year growth. Quite considerable growth in topline in insurance. And the company passed $1 billion written in the – for the first time in history, about $1.1 billion which is the best we've ever had. So, if you like, the real proof is the numbers and numbers are okay.

But to achieve that, what we're drawing on is what I've said to you over the years. We have exceptionally able reinsurance underwriters with exceptionally good relations with their clients and brokers. At a time like this, they have to reach out to those clients and say here's what's going on at Aspen, here's how we fit with what you expect from us in the past and what you can expect from us in the future. And I honestly say to you, we have not lost a single client through this process. We had some detailed conversations though, where we had to say, this is what we're doing and our potential futures involve these sorts of things and any of those futures actually is a way that works for you if we continue to be a good kind of party and people accept that to a greater or lesser extent. But we trade with everyone we have traded with before. Some of the places where we are putting our participations are a little different.

Situation gets complicated as well, as I mentioned on the call, in reinsurance. So, I don't know if you know that expression, bouquet underwriting people used to use in the London market. You take some good stuff, some middling stuff and some bad stuff and you hope that the good and the middling more than compensate for the bad. But our reinsurance guys at 1/1 decided the bad was too bad and the good wasn't actually compensating. So, we've pulled the rug on some of the less performing stuff. Some of the clients then said, okay, if you're not going to help us on the stuff that nobody wants, we're going to have to retain some of the stuff that you like. So, our premium volume came down as a consequence of that. I think that was the right thing to do, by the way, because we looked at the numbers and we wanted to basically just slightly improve the quality of our reinsurance account.

Amit Kumar

Got it. I will stop here and requeue and thanks for the answers.

Chris O'Kane

Okay. Amit, many thanks for your questions.

Chris O'Kane

I just wanted to say thank you very much for joining us on what I know is an extremely busy reporting morning. The team, myself, Scott, Mark are always available if there are any questions or clarification you need to follow up on. Thank you. And have a good day.

