5 Reasons To Buy Hi-Crush Now

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) had a better than expected earnings report that bore the brunt of receding rail issues that didn't stop the company's massive free cash flow. Oil prices have two upcoming potential catalysts that might drive West Texas Crude oil prices over $70 a barrel while the company continues to trade at rock bottom valuations especially because there is an oil catchup trade potentially out there. PropStream is a driver of future revenue growth which also helps provide a "sticky" ecosystem to engage the company's customers. Finally, the distributions and buybacks for the company are more than enough to offset any fears about incoming sand supply concerns over the back half of 2018.

Reason #1 to buy Hi-Crush - Better than expected Earnings:

Here's a quick look at some of the company's key numbers from Hi-Crush's most recent earnings report.

Hi-Crush Q4/17 Q1/18 Growth Revenues $216.5M $218.1M 0.7% Sand Prices (Per Ton) $71 $73 2.8% Sand Volumes (Tons) 2,985,115 2,617,627 (12.3%) Contribution Margin $23.46 $29.08 24% Distribution $0.20 $0.225 12.5% Distributable Cash Flow $52.6M $56.4M 7.2%

Table by Trent Welsh

This report was great for the company because persisting rail issues for moving sand from plants to customer sites have lingered over the winter as unit train deliveries for the quarter were down by approximately 33%. This was most evident with companies like Canadian National Railway (CNI) whose unit train deliveries for Hi-Crush were down by about 50% over the quarter. The good news is this is a persisting issue for all players in the industry, from other sand companies to bigger oil service companies like Haliburton Company (HAL) that has given warnings about rail issues that help investors prepare for these impacts on revenues.

In spite of these rail issues, which should continue to fade with weather finally improving, Hi-Crush still had growth in revenues even though sand volumes were down double digits for the quarter. Even as companies like Hi-Crush had trouble getting sand to their customers, these bottlenecks helped prop up and grow sand prices over the quarter, which helped bolster the company's all important contribution margin. This quarter's problems means that next quarter looks to be even better with higher sand volumes again along with sustained if not growing sand prices as supply continues to dramatically lag demand for the near future.

Reason #2 to buy Hi-Crush - Oil Prices have Upside:

With the summer driving season right around the corner to help drive near-term demand, OPEC plans to continue to constrain oil supplies over the rest of 2018. This should help put a floor under oil prices as market leaders like Saudi Arabia try to keep oil prices at elevated levels to support its planned upcoming IPO of Saudi Aramco which might not come until 2019.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also recently went on the offensive against Iran, saying that the country is "brazenly lying" about its nuclear weapons program. This gives the U.S. a potential reason to dump the Iran nuclear deal and potentially start the process to reinstate sanctions on Iran again. If this were to happen, it might be just the catalyst oil needs to finally reach over the $70 a barrel level that companies like Hi-Crush are waiting for.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

That $70 price might mark the start of a shift in sentiment across the industry that should help institutions again favor players in the energy sector like Hi-Crush.

Reason #3 to buy Hi-Crush - Rock bottom Valuation:

Hi-Crush continues to trade at a lowly valuation with current P/E ratio of 7.76 and a forward P/E ration of 4.78 according to Charles Schwab's website. This in an incredible value for a company making tons of free cash flow which it is using to buy back its units as fast as it can while aggressively growing its distribution to unitholders.

This low valuation might also be due for a correction in a catchup trade to the oil in general which has outperformed the company dramatically over the past year.

HCLP data by YCharts

With potential $70 dollar oil right around the corner, it might finally be time for companies like Hi-Crush to outperform the sector for a change with outsized earnings.

Reason #4 to buy Hi-Crush - PropStream Growth:

With little CapEx concerns since completion of the company's Kermit plant in the Permian Basin, and no future projects currently on the books, Hi-Crush can focus its free cash flow on unit holders along with revenue drivers like additional PropStream crews. Building out these crews will cost the company about $35-$45 million in CapEx over 2018 along with regular maintenance of its facilities. These last mile service crews and equipment allow customers to save the hassle of getting the sand to its end destination by having Hi-Crush do it completely for them. This results in helping create a sticky ecosystem of value for customers that can grow revenues for Hi-Crush in the future. Hi-Crush currently has 13 crews in the Permian Basin and Marcellus/Utica plays with 20 planned to be in use by the end of 2018.

Reason #5 to buy Hi-Crush - Distributions and Buybacks:

The incredible growth of Hi-Crush's distribution again this quarter means that the company's current yield is approximately 7.41%, which is marvelous considering how well the company is doing financially. Also, with the dropdown payments done for the year, buybacks going forward should continue again in earnest here in the near future after the company only repurchased a little over 750,000 units this last quarter. I would expect the company to try to get over 2 million units repurchased this coming quarter as it still has approximately $70 million left of its buyback program. These buybacks should help set up a floor on the stock again over the quarter, especially if shares of the stock head down below $11 again for whatever reasons.

Hi-Crush has a lot going for it after its last earnings report came out better than the market expected due to the company's price action the day after reporting. Hi-Crush has plenty of upside as oil is considering crossing $70 a barrel and traditional headwinds like rail concerns are mitigated as they end up being partial tailwinds for sand prices. With demand still far outstripping supply, incoming supply concerns over the back half of 2018 have to be taken with a grain of salt as it might be harder for massive amounts of sand to come online in such a short time period. And even if supply comes online quickly, rising oil prices might drive more than enough demand to continue to absorb that increased supply. I continue to remain long HCLP as I think there is still plenty of potential upside to the roller coaster ride that sand plays can be. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP, HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.