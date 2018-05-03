Should You Buy PepsiCo And Its Excellent Track Record Of Dividend Growth?

PepsiCo’s strong brands should allow it to maintain its growth momentum in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

PepsiCo (PEP) owns a portfolio of snack and non-alcoholic beverage brands. These strong brands should allow it to maintain its growth momentum in the next few years. Over the past few years, the company has done a good job of keeping its operating expense under control. It also has an excellent track record of consecutive dividend increases. However, its gross margin can continue to experience compression in the near-term due to rising commodity prices. The company’s share price is currently trading at a slight discount due to its recent share slide. This creates a good opportunity for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon. Nevertheless, conservative investors may want to apply a higher margin of safety and wait for a further pullback.

What we like about PepsiCo and its business

Strong brands

Over the years, PepsiCo has built a portfolio of strong brands. Its brands include Lay’s, Ruffles, Doritos, Tostitos, Cheetos, Quaker Oatmeal, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, 7 Up, Tropicana, etc. About 90% of PepsiCo’s retail sales are from brands with #1 or #2 sub-category share position (click here).

5-year $5 billion savings program

Back in 2012, PepsiCo started a 3-year $3 billion productivity program which aimed at improving its productivity and efficiency. When the program was completed in 2014, the company announced a new 5-year $5 billion productivity program that will run through 2019. PepsiCo's productivity program includes investment in manufacturing automation, optimizing global manufacturing footprint such as closing certain manufacturing facilities, re-engineering its go-to-market systems in developed markets, and implementing simplified organization structures.

Management hopes to achieve $1 billion of savings annually through 2019. The impact has been quite positive so far. This is evident in the continual reduction of its operating expense as a percentage of its revenue. PepsiCo’s fiscal 2017 operating expense as a percentage of revenue declined to 38.14% from 2015’s 39.58%. The company’s productivity program has helped to lift its operating margin to 16.54% in 2017 from 14.37% in 2014.

Consecutive quarters of revenue and net income growth

PepsiCo has delivered consecutive quarters of revenue growth. Below is the chart of the company’s revenue and net income growth rates in the past 2 years. As can be seen from the chart below, PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue continue to grow year over year since Q4 2016. Similarly, the company’s quarterly net income has increased year over year since Q2 2016. The only exception to the net income growth rate was in Q4 2017 where the company incurred a provisional net tax expense of $2.5 billion associated with the enactment of the TCJ Act.

Returning cash back to shareholders

PepsiCo currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.805 per share. This is equivalent to an annual yield of 3.2%. We have included in the following chart of PepsiCo’s quarterly dividend in the past 10 years. As the chart shows, PepsiCo’s dividend gradually increases. In fact, the company has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. The company’s dividend payout ratio is safe with a payout ratio of 47.1% in fiscal 2017 (based on PepsiCo’s free cash flow).

Since 2013, PepsiCo’s shares outstanding has reduced modestly by about 8.3%. In 2016 and 2017, the company returned about $7.0 and $6.5 billion of cash back to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. In 2018, the company plans to return about $7 billion to its shareholders (cash dividends of $5 billion and repurchases of $2 billion). The buyback will reduce about 20 million shares (or about 1.4% of its shares). This will help support its share price and improve its EPS.

Risks and Challenges

Despite positive revenue and net income growth, PepsiCo’s gross margin decreased to 54.69% in 2017. This represents a decline of 39 basis points year over year. In Q1 2018, the company’s gross margin decreased by 75 basis points year over year to 55.2%. This reflects higher commodity prices. In the conference call, management expressed the view of continual margin compression throughout the year. Since we are now in the late stage of the economic expansion, I think we may continue to see higher commodity prices as this is typically the trend in the late cycle of the economic expansion.

Valuation

Share price of PepsiCo has decreased by about 16% from the high reached earlier in the year. The company is currently trading at a forward PE ratio of 18.12x. This is about 1.3x multiple below its 5-year average of 19.40x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio of 12.68x is also about 1.1x multiple below its 5-year average. Using PepsiCo’s 5-year average PE ratio of 18.12x and its 2018 EPS guidance of $5.70, we derive a target price of $110.50 per share. Including dividend, its total return is about 12%.

Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E EV/EBITDA Ratio 5-Year EV/EBITDA PepsiCo 18.12x 19.40x 12.68x 13.75x

Investor Takeaway

PepsiCo is a well-managed company with strong brands that should enable it to grow its business in the next few years. It has an excellent track record of returning cash to its shareholders through dividend increase and share buybacks. However, its gross margin can continue to be compressed in the near-term due to rising commodity prices. The company’s share price is currently trading at a slight discount due to its recent share slide. This creates good opportunity for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon. Conservative investors may want to apply a higher margin of safety and wait for a further pullback.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

