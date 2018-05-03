April Showers: The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review

I started writing about the Brown Bag Portfolio in August of 2017. At that time, I had an extremely small portfolio of just over $10,000 and was invested in four equities. Some readers questioned why I was writing about my portfolio at all, suggesting that I should just take all the money and throw it into an index fund or let a professional manage it. What insights could I possibly have? Why write about something so small?

Brown Bag Portfolio July 31, 2017

Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/Share Annual Dividend KEY 100.85 $1,855.64 $1,597.20 $258.44 16.18% $0.38 $38.32 ARCC 105.25 $1,729.26 $1,791.93 -$62.67 -3.50% $1.52 $159.98 APLE* 110.03 $1,979.10 $1,991.00 -$11.90 -0.60% $1.20 $132.04 EPD 175.21 $4,572.93 $4,724.61 -$151.68 -3.21% $1.68 $294.35 Total $10,136.93 $32.19 0.32% $624.69 * New Position Div Goal % of Goal $16,800 3.72%

Fortunately, I had a number of readers who took the opposite position and encouraged me to continue my efforts. I believed then and continue to believe that this encouragement was due to the reasons that I stated in my first article. These were/are: 1) That young/new investors could gain insight from watching a portfolio constructed over a number of years, rather than reading about portfolios that were larger than most people will be able to obtain. 2) That I would be open and honest about what my reasons were for buys/sells and what my mindset was at the time of the writing. 3) That it was possible for do-it-yourself investors to meet their goals without paying high commissions.

There was also another reason, one I don't think I mentioned but was on my mind at the time and continues to this day. The Brown Bag Portfolio is built using the money I save each month by doing without some of the luxuries that so many take for granted and whittle away their discretionary income. I don't eat my lunches out, opting instead to 'brown bag' it. I don't go to Starbucks, although I love the coffee, I don't need the expense ($4 a day, five days a week is a little more than $80 a month). My wife and I rarely eat out, luckily for me, my wife shares my new-found frugalness, and I'm very careful about other expenses, entertainment, etc. If I want to see a movie I think, 'does this need to be seen in a theater or can I wait three months and watch it at home?' These habits, along with investing my reimbursement checks from work (rather than dumping them back into my checking account) fund the portfolio.

I don't think that I would be able to remain as frugal as I am if I were just throwing the money into an index fund or giving it to someone else to be managed. Like most people (hopefully), I have a 401k (although mine was only recently started) and it's human nature to assume that the money one has left once your paycheck hits the bank and the bills have been paid is slush, beer money, spendable, etc. Few people think that the couple of hundred left over is useful. But it is... and this is the lesson that I hope that my articles impart to my readers.

By actively managing it myself in the BBP, I keep myself interested in the process and writing the articles keeps me honest. They provide a record of successes and failures and my thinking at the time, all things that I hope will inspire my children (and others) to take the time and effort to do the same. I'm learning as I go along.

When I wrote my first article, I'd already evolved from a trader to a dividend investor. The BBP was a year old at the time of my first article and having already suffered from some ill-timed (panic) sells and substantially nibbled by commission charges. At that point, I'd created some rules that I've continued to refine. The first of these rules is: Build a core of dividend-paying equities. Because of the dividends and the fact that all of my holdings participate in the dividend reinvestment program (DRIP) I'm not as concerned about the day to day or month to month price changes. My concern is with the dividend and whether or not the issuing equity will continue or grow that dividend. This limits my panic and selling into weakness. As long as I believe that the fundamentals behind my holding are sound, I'm not concerned about temporary weakness in the stock, a lower price only means that the dividend is repurchasing more of the original holding. This doesn't mean that I don't ever sell. I sold off Ares Capital in January after nine months of weakness. That may or may not have been the right decision, however, I had become disenchanted with Ares and thought there were better uses for my money.

Another rule is that I try to make purchases in blocks of $1,000 or more in order to minimize commission charges. Over the past several months, I've violated that rule due to the fact that I earned several commission-free trades I can make and decided that a couple smaller opportunistic buys were appropriate. As of 2019, I will probably move the purchase target to $1,500, and I expect that during Q4, I will be mostly raising cash for the year ahead.

Okay, enough history, let's look towards the future.

Market Volatility

It's back and with a vengeance. The first quarter of 2018 has seen record volatility and it's freaked out a lot of people. Even traditionally safe stocks have seen declines as investors worry about rising interest rates, tariffs, geopolitical instability, and Washington craziness. FEAR. I'm not saying that there isn't a lot to worry about, tech firms know more about you than your spouse, interest rates have hit 3%, and Washington is a hypocritical finger-pointing mess, but I believe that this has created some incredible buying opportunities for those with long-term views and long-time horizons.

The classic view is that higher interest rates will destroy REITs and safe havens like telecommunications and utilities as investors flee these areas for the surety of bonds. I don't think so. We've definitely seen declines and we may see more, but REITs, in particular, have historically done well in rising interest rate environments and the utilities and telecommunications corporations aren't going anywhere. Now I'm not suggesting blindly purchasing REITs and utilities, but there are definitely some good companies out there that are currently undervalued.

Apple Hospitality is one of these good companies and I was excited to pick up 50 more shares earlier this month when it was trading at $17.12. I like Apple for a number of reasons including the fact that it pays its dividend monthly and is one of the least leveraged REITs out there. I think management plays it conservatively and is very careful about their acquisitions. Since I'm currently sitting above my 2018 goal of 200 shares I will hold off acquiring more. Apple reports Q1 in early May and I'm very interested in reading their results.

AT&T (NYSE:T) disappointed when they last reported and their shares dropped 6% the next day. I held off on purchasing more immediately, waiting instead for a better price point. On April 30th, I picked up 20 more shares for $32.80. I would have liked to purchase more but didn't have the money readily available. I've now reached 100 shares, which is 20 shares above my 2018 goal and will not be purchasing more this year. With that said, however, it's very difficult to ignore the 6% yield that the shares currently offer. Although Q1 was disappointing I still believe that AT&T is a solid company and will continue paying an increasing dividend for many years.

One of the issues that I've been struggling with is the lack of diversification of the Brown Bag Portfolio. It needs more since I'm concentrated in four sectors. I need to increase my exposure to utilities and I'd like to add some health care and consumer discretionary names as well. With eight months left in the year, I should be able to accomplish that. I continue to evaluate Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) or GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), all of which pay good dividends and appear fairly strong. Dominion has seen its share price collapse, but I'm less concerned with its day to day pricing as I am with its ability to continue paying out its dividend.

As of the end of April 2018 here's where the Brown Bag Portfolio stands:

BBP April 2018 Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/shr Annual Div KEY 102.42 $2,040.27 $1,628.12 $412.15 25.31% $0.42 $43.02 PEGI 60 $1,090.80 $1,281.00 -$190.20 -14.85% $1.69 $101.40 APLE** 210.61 $3,788.93 $3,722.53 $66.40 1.78% $1.20 $252.73 EPD 181.19 $4,863.38 $4,874.38 -$11.00 -0.23% $1.71 $309.83 T** 100.74 $3,294.20 $3,481.87 -$187.67 -5.39% $2.00 $201.48 EPR 36.79 $2,024.08 $2,323.78 -$299.70 -12.90% $4.32 $158.93 MAIN 40.41 $1,525.81 $1,490.27 $35.54 2.38% $2.28 $92.13 OXLC 83.22 $892.92 $843.23 $49.69 5.89% $1.62 $134.82 ** Increased Position Total $19,520.39 $19,645.18 -$124.79 -0.64% $1,294.35 Div Goal % of Goal BBP Yield % $16,800 7.70% 6.59%

On paper, the BBP is down $124.79 at the end of April or -.064%, however, this is on paper. Also, it's important to note that cost basis includes dividends that have been reinvested through DRIP. The important metric for me is the annual dividend income as well as the percentage of goal that has risen from $1188.09 and 7.07% (in March) to $1294.35 and 7.7%. I will be very pleased if I'm able to reach 10% of my goal by the end of 2018 while adding one or more of the companies I previously referenced above.

I will be raising money in May and throughout most of June, however, May is an exciting month for me as both AT&T and Enterprise Products Partners are paying dividends as well as four other equities that pay monthly.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of my oldest holdings and one of my favorites, although it has spent most of the time I've owned it in the red. Enterprise is a best of breed MLP and although I overpaid for most of my shares (readers of my first few articles will note that I made the mistake of buying Enterprise as it was rising instead of waiting for a better entry point), I strongly believe in the company's management and direction. The only reason I haven't purchased more shares is due to the fact that I was heavily overbought. At one-time Enterprise accounted for nearly 40% of the entire portfolio. It currently accounts for just under 25%. Although Enterprise has seen its share price fall into a much better entry point on multiple occasions I still own too much to make additional purchases. When the portfolio grows to the point that Enterprise makes up less than 20% of my holdings and the price retreats again to the $23-24 a share I may consider adding more. Most likely I will wait until 2019, however.

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) forms part of my millennial thesis (one that hasn't panned out yet) and is currently my only utility. I will be reading their next quarterly report eagerly. I think the future may be bright for this wind-farm company, but I'm more concerned about their ability to continue paying their dividend. Although the share price is currently attractive I won't be adding more until I'm comfortable with their ability to continue the dividend.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the other portion of my millennial thesis. EPR Properties is a REIT that is mostly involved with movie theater properties, entertainment complexes (ski resorts, golf courses, etc), and to a lesser degree education-related properties. Although I have concerns about some of their tenants, I think this REIT has good long-term prospects. I've resisted adding to my position due to being overweight in REITs at the moment. I would also like to see an improving quarter before I add to my investment. Unlike Pattern Energy, however, I don't have any questions about EPR being able to continue its lush dividend.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) continues to be best of breed in the BDC field. The monthly dividends are highly attractive and Main Street continues to payout special dividends twice a year. Ultimately, I'd like to double my current investment, but Main is currently trading above the price I'm comfortable with. If I have the money saved and the share price drops below $37 I'll snap up another 40 shares completing my 2018 goal (80 shares) for this position.

KeyBank - along with EPD, KeyBank is one of my longest holdings. Although the share price rises and drops I've never been in the red with this holding and I continue to be pleased with them overall. The only issue I have with this regional bank is that the dividend is so small. I continue to hold it, however, because I expect the rest of 2018 to be a very good environment for the banks.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) -I originally purchased 80 shares of Oxford Lane in December as an experiment. I'd read several articles by Steven Bavaria here on SA and liked his thinking about what he calls the Income Factory. I can't begin to go into the details without plagiarizing him so suffice it to say that he isn't concerned with the transitory share price, only the ability of the company to continue to pay out its whopping 17% dividend. Being an experiment I decided that I'd risk less than a $1000 and would dump it if I saw a significant loss. Nearly five months later I'm looking at a 5% increase in share price in addition to the monthly dividend. It's still an experiment and I consider it a high-risk investment, but I'm extremely pleased with it so far. If anyone has any interest in looking at any other components of Mr. Bavaria's Income Factory I'd highly recommend his articles one of which can be found here: INCOME FACTORY

Although April was rollercoaster for the market as a whole the Brown Bag Portfolio continues its slow progress towards my goals. While there is always a risk of a meltdown I try to set aside the constant jabbering of the talking heads and other experts and concentrate upon building a core portfolio that I believe will weather the storms. This isn't to say that the Brown Bag Portfolio doesn't have problems, it does. Chief among these is a lack of diversification and that is something that I need to seriously address. Within the next several months I expect to open a position that will help balance out some of my riskier positions.

Until next month, thank you for reading.

Author's Note:

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEY, PEGI, APLE, EPD, T, EPR, MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.