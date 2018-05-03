The Month In Closed-End Funds: April 2018

For the first month in three equity closed-end funds (CEFs) witnessed a plus-side return on average, rising 1.66% on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for April.

For the third month in four their fixed income CEF counterparts posted a negative return, declining 0.15% on average for the month.

For April only 15% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 20% of equity CEFs and 10% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Energy MLP CEFs (+9.06%) posted the strongest plus-side return of all the CEF classifications.

For the third month in four the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a negative return on average (-0.52%), with all classifications in the group witnessing losses for April.