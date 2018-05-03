Williams-Sonoma: Expertly Navigating The Retail Rapids

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) and all of their portfolio of 8 brands are aimed squarely at the luxury consumer, who shops for status as well as for need. This is a reputation the company openly discusses working to nurture and enhance through strategic appearances at food festivals, affiliations with luxury hospitality companies, and exclusive partnerships with famous chefs and celebrities. In so doing, they continue to add to the aura of mystique and exclusivity that are at the heart of so many high-end brands, such as Ferrari (RACE), Tiffany and Co (TIF), and Hermes. However, underneath the aura lies a truly solid company that has shrewdly positioned itself for success in the internet era, a company that is looking to maximize business efficiencies and profit growth, while nurturing employee, customer, and investor satisfaction. Williams-Sonoma is well positioned to continue to grow and succeed across all of their brands, in an increasingly difficult retail market. Their relatively-affordable valuation, strong return on equity, and commitment to returning capital to shareholders make them a high end purchase worth making.

Hear Williams-Sonoma, and you think luxury, or at least company leadership hopes you do. The company that began with a single Williams-Sonoma Brand Store in Sonoma California, now features seven other high-end brands: Williams-Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PB Teen, West Elm, Marc and Graham, and Rejuvenation. All of these brands can be seen as status brands, or brands where consumers purchase from them to showcase their own status (rather than simply due to the quality or price of the merchandise). An example of this can be seen in the price points of many of their products. For example a pizza wheel at Ralphs costs $10.39, while a substantially-similar pizza wheel from Williams-Sonoma costs $27.95. Sure the Williams-Sonoma model has a snazzy wooden handle emblazoned with their brand, but other than that they are largely the same. Millions of people are willing to pay that premium for the status they fell is bestowed on them by the branding that demonstrates that they can afford a much higher-priced Wiliams-Sonoma product.

My first memory of ever shopping at a Williams-Sonoma store involved purchasing a wedding gift for a friend. The couple had registered there, and even though I was a broke college student at the time (mid 90's), I went to purchase something off their registry. Upon entering the store, the only item that was even remotely in my price range was a $25 ice cream scoop. To this day I do not know what makes an ice cream scoop worth $25. However, that is ok. I am not Williams-Sonoma Inc.'s target demographic. I will never need a $25 ice cream scoop, a $27 pizza wheel ,a $425 bamboo tote bag, a $519 Belgian Flax Linen set, or even a $49 pewter drawer pull but millions of people feel they do. And that is what makes this company interesting.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has created a de facto moat of luxury. People are willing to pay a premium to associate with their brands, and that provides an enormous amount of safety and a solid financial outlook going into the future. Their base customer is likely more affluent, and much less likely to be affected by economic downturns. The fact that the corporation is quite well-run only adds to the attractiveness of the stock.

The Numbers

When examining the fundamentals , I quickly observed that this is no ordinary retail company. They have consistent growth across their fundamentals, that I have always found to be quite rare in the retail sector.

Revenue per share has risen from $18.23 in 2001 to $63.21 in 2017. In that time revenue number has climbed every year but two, during the Great Recession. Between 2007 and 2009, numbers did fall from a prerecession level of $37.45 in 2007 to a recession low of $29.01 in 2009. However, what is remarkable is that by 2011 they were almost fully recovered ($37.04), and by 2012 they had exceeded prerecession levels ($41.37). Since then, Revenue per Share has grown each and every year, and looks well-positioned to continue growing in the coming years.

In that same period (2001-2017) Earnings per Share have grown from $0.65 to $3.52 respectively. Like revenues, the EPS growth has been largely consistent. In that period, the EPS has climbed in all years but three. However, their more recent track record has been stellar. Since bottoming during the Great Recession, EPS has climbed each and every year for the last nine years. EPS is expected to continue to grow in the years to come. Current estimates put the 1 year growth rate at 15.7% and the 3-5 year growth rate at 7%, which would be slightly above the average for the last 10 years of 6.5%.

Since beginning to pay dividends in 2006, the company has never lowered the payment amount. They did not even make a cut during the depths of the recession. Rather, they simply held the 2008 level of $0.48 into 2009. Beginning with $.30 per share in 2006, dividends have climbed to a current level of $1.72 per share, or a yield at the time of this writing of 3.57%.

Management proves effective year after year in growing their brands. This can be seen in the average Return on Equity (ROE) of 24.56% for the last 5 years. In my experience this is an extremely high level to maintain consistently, and indicative of very skilled and effective management.

Consistently high ROE has lead to regular growth in book value per share. Book Value Per share has grown from $4.61 in 2001 to $14.37 in 2017. Thus the value of the shareholders equity for the underlying company is increasing year after year. That is excellent to see.

Management has kept Long-term debt practically non-existent in recent years. It was literally at zero for years. And while they have recently opened up a $300 million credit line which the CFO states is to aid in their strategic flexibility to invest in their brands and growth, even that is extremely conservative. If needed, management could pay off that debt (if the line of credit were maxed out) with one year's net profits. This is extremely rare, as many corporations have loaded up on debt during the low rates of the last 10 years. This extremely low level of debt, gives the company a great amount of safety in what is likely to be an environment featuring rising interest rates for several years. Unlike corporations with huge debt loads, they would not have to struggle to handle increased debt service. This could be a large problem for much of the market in coming years.

Highlights of the 2017 Fiscal Year Conference Call

The March 14th, 2018 conference call proved quite interesting. In it, management discussed Williams-Sonoma Inc.'s fiscal 2017 results, in addition to 4th quarter results. They also spent a good amount of time discussing their use of online retailing, plans for returning capital to shareholders, streamlining of operations, and investing in the happiness of all stakeholders.

Plans to Focus on Profitable Stores

One of the key takeaways of the call, was that management intends to make dramatic moves to streamline their operations, reduce inventory levels, and eliminate underperforming locations.

They are planning to immediately begin closing 80 underperforming stores at lease expiration. As many as 19 poorly performing stores may be closed before lease expiration in locations where the malls are struggling and the stores are actually hurting overall brand image. In the short term that could lead to one time charges of up to $50 million dollars. However, the move should lead to long-term savings overall.

In addition to closing up to 1/3 of the 250 stores with leases expiring in the next three years, management intends to use this as a threat/bargaining chip in their negotiations with the landlords of the stores they wish to remain open. By expressing the willingness to close stores that are not flourishing, and stores that they can not make meet their fiscal requirements, they believe that they will be able to demand better terms from landlords. This strategy is excellent in my opinion, as the negotiator willing to walk away almost always has the stronger hand. They should do well with this tactic and be able to bring their lease costs down in the next several years.

The Balance of Online and Brick and Mortor

Management has done far better, than some large retail operations, at transitioning into online sales. Walmart (WMT) for example has had to race to try to catch up to the domination of Amazon (AMZN) in recent years. Williams-Sonoma has done a far better job of growing their internet presence and adjusting the role of both online and brick and motor retailing. At this time, the company states that 53% of all sales are generated online.

Something that I found even more intriguing is how they described their view of their brick and motor and online operations. Per their description, management described the retail stores as being excellent sources of brand introduction, and thus customer acquisition. Management is looking to the retail experience as being an excellent manner of creating an on-going relationship with new customers, that can then be engaged both in person and online. This seems like an excellent use of brick and motor, and it appears very likely that this strategy will further drive sales, and eventually online spending. Company leaders are also using their retail stores to roll out a newer "buy online pickup at the store" program. So far this is being rolled out in the Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids brands, but plans are there to continue the program across all brands soon.

Williams-Sonoma Inc is also experimenting with ways to improve the online experience while adding that special feeling of exclusivity that their customers desire. They are experimenting with launching "Online Only Assortments", or collections that are only available online, and not in any of their stores. In addition, several of their brands are test selling new merchandise online before committing to large-scale in-store role outs. This is proving to be an excellent way to strategically test new merchandise, and various price points, without the massive financial risk that pre-internet retailers took when committing to new merchandise without truly knowing if it would be well-received.

To further drive sales on their online sites, the Chief Technology Officer Yasir Anwar spoke about changes they are making. The company recently completed the all cash purchase of 3-D imaging and augmented reality start up, Outward Inc. They plan to use this company's technology to allow customers to visualize the items they are considering in their own home, thereby reducing returns. They are also analyzing traffic at all of their websites, and are looking to eliminate friction points in the purchasing experience that are reducing sales conversions online. They company has improved their fulfillment and delivery speeds by 20% and 6% respectively, and management is looking to continue to improve these numbers, while finding ways to reduce the rate of returns of purchases and especially of damaged goods. All three executives on the call spoke of looking to improve customer experience (especially online) to reduce costs and drive customer retention. All of these initiatives seem to be good ideas, and should flow through to the bottom line.

Conference Call Numbers

Management was excited to note that Pottery Barn has returned to growth and profitability in the last year. In addition they pointed out that all brands are currently showing profit growth in the 4th quarter. The company as a whole showed 8% comparable growth from the 4th quarter of last year.

The CFO Julie Whalen stated they expect to benefit from the tax cut bill that went into law at the end of 2017. Whereas their 2017 income tax rate was 33.5%, they believe the 2018 tax rate will fall between 24-26%. This should equal an approximate savings of $50 million dollars in fiscal 2018. They plan to use approximately half to give their front line employees a raise to a proposed $12 an hour minimum. They stated they felt this was good business as it would lead to happier employees and that should drive employee retention and sales.

The other half of the savings are slated to be returned to shareholders. On this call, it was announced that the quarterly dividend would be increased to $0.43 per share, and the Share Repurchase Authorization had been raised to $500 million. This commitment to share repurchase is inline with the history of the company. They have been quite aggressive in this arena over the years. Common Shares Outstanding have fallen from 114.32 million shares in 2001 to 83.73 million in 2017. This is a reduction of over 26%. With increase in share repurchase authorization it is very likely to continue falling. At the current price, this could equal as much as a further reduction of 10 million shares. This is very positive for earnings and share price.

Room to Grow

While management is looking to shrink poorly-performing stores in the United States, they are actively growing overseas. Their international presence is growing rapidly, with a 48 % increase in the last year. This is being done at different rates for each brand. However, management is seeing positive numbers in these new locations, especially from corporate owned locations. They plan to continue the push overseas, and feel that these new locations (and brand awareness) will drive further growth in online traffic and sales.

Summary

I have to be honest. I was surprised at how well run Williams-Sonoma Inc is. I went into the analysis skeptical, but am quite impressed by the company and by managements skillful integration of the online and brick and motor businesses into a synergistic whole. Their use of stores to introduce customers to their brand is quite clever. It feeds both brick and motor and online sales. In addition, using their online stores to test prices and products, and to build the sense of exclusivity through "online only collections" is brilliant.

The technology teams efforts to reduce friction points in the online ordering experiences should continue to drive sales, while reducing customer returns and the cost of customer care. This is in addition to the roll out of the "order online, pickup in store" programs that should do very well in our instant gratification world. Even Amazon has moved toward plans for same day delivery. Williams-Sonoma's system should result in much the same experience at a fraction of the cost.

Their plan to close poorly-performing or slipping stores will allow them to have a large bargaining position when negotiating better leases in their remaining stores. This is an excellent way to reduce lease costs, and likely drive sales and increased performance from the locations that remain.

Managements plan to reward all vested stakeholders through increased pay for front line employees, an improved customer experience (resulting in fewer broken and returned items), and with increased dividends and share repurchases should also help to drive sales, satisfaction, and shareholder value.

The company is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 13.60 for the Trailing Twelve Months. Compared to the market, this is a value. The S&P 500 is trading at almost twice that level, and the specialty retailers are trading at an average P/E of 22. So, Williams-Sonoma's stock is relatively inexpensive. In addition, the recent dividend increase has taken the current yield to 3.57%, which is quite respectable.

Management is focused on nurturing the exclusivity of their brands, while growing sales across the board. I was extremely impressed by all of the speakers on the most recent conference call, and feel they will continue to shepherd the company toward higher earnings and the stock toward higher prices and dividends.

This stock looks well-positioned to be a long term holding. The dividend income it will generate should be reliable and growing. It will essentially pay the investor to ride the company to higher and higher levels.

I do not currently own a position in this stock, but I will plan to open one after the 72 hour waiting period has elapsed. This company seems very well positioned for the long-term and should be an excellent investment over time.

