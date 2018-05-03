Knoll: Q1 Earnings Enough To Stay Long

I still like KNL at $20, though the economy and the industry have to cooperate.

Yet the market has sold off KNL, which has dropped 10% from its post-earnings open.

KNL's Q1 numbers weren't a blowout by any means - but they support the bull case based on a rebound in Office and growth in the newly named Lifestyle segment.

From here, Q1 earnings from Knoll (KNL) look good enough to support continued optimism toward a turnaround in the office business and a rebound in the KNL stock price. But so far, the market has disagreed.

KNL actually opened about 4% higher following its after-close release on Wednesday the 25th. From that point, however, KNL dropped 10% in three sessions before a recent rebound regained ~half those losses. And so a recent period of volatility continues:

source: finviz.com

But I liked KNL below $20 ahead of the report, and I like it a bit more at $20. Q1 results weren't a blowout by any means, but they represent a clear step in the right direction. The industry risks that I've discussed repeatedly still hold, and it appears sector weakness is a culprit at the moment:

KNL data by YCharts

The bull case for KNL, however, is that it is less exposed to the office industry challenges than peers like Herman Miller (MLHR) and Steelcase (SCS). And so a sell-off in sympathy looks too aggressive. It leaves Knoll stock simply too cheap - even considering the risks.

Q1 Earnings

Knoll's Q1 earnings weren't as strong as headline numbers suggest - but they were solid. Revenue rose 15.5% and adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins pretty much held.

But Knoll also benefited from a quite easy comparison: revenue dropped almost 10% in the year-prior quarter and adjusted EPS of $0.35 actually was a penny below levels reached two years ago. The acquisition of Muuto, which closed in late January, also added ~four points of inorganic revenue growth.

Still, looking closer, there's reason for optimism. The Office business posted a strong rebound, with revenue up 15%. Knoll cited strength both in the U.S. and Europe. In the newly-christened Lifestyle segment (which includes the former Studio and Coverings segments, along with Muuto), sales rose 16%. Most of that came from Muuto (the exact figure hasn't been disclosed yet, as the Q hasn't been filed), but DatesWeiser, acquired in late 2016, grew 50%+ per the Q1 conference call and turned profitable. The other businesses seemed to stay on trend, with mixed results in KnollStudio, weakness in leather (the company's Edelman business), and some strength at HOLLY HUNT.

From a top line standpoint, the overall sense is that Knoll is somewhat back to normal. To be sure 'normal' still is somewhat concerning: the biggest question facing the sector as a whole is what growth looks like in a downturn if this multi-year trend holds when industry indicators are flashing green. But Knoll at least is showing some strength in the Lifestyle business. And given that the Muuto acquisition could be a major driver, the continued strength of DatesWeiser and HOLLY HUNT (both relatively recent acquisitions) gives some confidence that early optimism toward the most recent deal has a solid foundation.

On the margin front, too, the news wasn't great - but it could be much worse. Despite significant input cost inflation (notably in steel), gross margin fell just 100 bps year-over-year. Better mix and continuing cost savings efforts offset most of the input cost pressure. A price hike in January, and another one coming ahead of Q3, should help going forward, and Knoll expects gross (and EBITDA) margins to improve year-over-year for the full year.

All told, Q1 looks like a step in the right direction. The results aren't exactly Earth-shattering: adjusted EBIT margin expanded just 10 bps, and again the year-over-year comparison was particularly easy. But the quarter still supports some short-term optimism - and some of the pillars of the long-term case here as well.

The Long-Term Bull Case

Again, there are concerns about the space as a whole. It appears from commentary from Knoll and Steelcase (SCS) that smaller players are taking share. They're likely being helped by steadily shrinking order size - which CEO Andrew Cogan said on the Q1 call continued in the quarter. The massive multi-million dollar installations simply aren't there as "open office" and hybrid commercial-residential projects become more popular. Knoll has had to add salespeople, an effort which is bearing some fruit but shows some of the potential margin pressure coming long-term.

But the case I made for Knoll ahead of earnings includes that pressure - and I still see potential upside, for a number of reasons. And I see Q1 results as supporting a number of those arguments.

1. Knoll's exposure to legacy office products is steadily decreasing.

Relative to SCS and Herman Miller (MLHR) in particular, Knoll's reliance on those large office installations is much smaller - and it's shrinking. The Lifestyle business drove 39% of total revenue, and over two-thirds of profit in the quarter.

The profit contribution from Office should be higher - but even there, the trend is starting to improve. In Q4, the contribution from newer lines surpassed that of legacy platforms. Per the Q1 call, legacy sales were flat year-over-year (after leading to much of last year's first quarter weakness) - and newer products rose 20%-plus.

Knoll still expects those legacy products to decline year-over-year - and the company in fact is "pruning" its offerings in that space, per CEO Andrew Cogan. But the contribution of those products now is under 30% from a revenue standpoint, and likely below 25% of normalized profit. The rest of the business offers real growth opportunities, with Muuto growing double-digits, Studio and Coverings hanging in, and newer Office products better-positioned for where the industry is heading. That combination helped Q1 results - and it sets Knoll up to continue to outgrow the industry going forward.

2. There's room for margin expansion - even with higher input costs.

Knoll faced a bit of a double whammy from the weakening dollar. It's increased input costs - and also, given the company's manufacturing capacity in Canada, reversed some of the cost-based benefit from a weaker loonie.

As a result, Knoll's adjusted EBIT margins have come down from 10%+ to a trailing twelve-month figure just shy of 9%. But there's a path for Knoll to start grinding that figure higher. The company is targeting 15% Adjusted EBITDA margins, up about 180 bps from a trailing twelve-month figure (pro forma for Muuto) just above 13%. The newer platforms already helped gross margin in Q1 from a mix standpoint. There's more room to improve efficiencies in the manufacture of those products, given their shorter histories.

SG&A has spiked due to the salesforce additions - but that impact will moderate starting in the second half. And so if the revenue growth case holds, fixed-cost leverage, mix, and efficiency improvements also can support some level of margin expansion over the next couple of years.

3. Knoll's products seem to be hitting - and in the sweet spot of where the industry is going.

It appears tougher for MLHR or SCS to move toward the higher-end, more design-focused demands of the market (and fight off smaller, nimbler competitors) than it is for Knoll. And I like where Knoll's portfolio is headed. Muuto creates a real opportunity as Knoll expands its distribution to its dealer network. The Rockwell Unscripted line - designed precisely for the "resimercial" trend - continues to hit, per the Q1 call. HOLLY HUNT is growing as well, and DatesWeiser is fulfilling its promise.

Those are all products on the high end - which is where Knoll needs to be to keep growing. And the success on that front of late bodes well for the company's ability to adapt going forward.

Valuation

Meanwhile, KNL continues to look downright cheap. LTM Adjusted EBITDA numbers from the Q1 presentation (pro forma for Muuto) suggest a trailing EV/EBITDA multiple right at 8x. KNL meanwhile trades at 11x 2018 consensus - and less than 10x 2019 estimates. Guidance after Q4 seemed to suggest those '18 projections might be optimistic, but differing metrics (including revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin) suggest Knoll is looking for $1.80+ against consensus of $1.76.

Both figures, particularly P/E, represent a notable discount to KNL's past ranges. Typically, the sector traded in the 13-15x range, with KNL usually (though not always) getting a modest premium to peers. That type of expansion suggests room for pretty solid upside in KNL if it can re-establish investor confidence. 13-15x $2+ in 2019 EPS suggests a share price of $27-$31. There's a path here toward $200 million in Adjusted EBITDA (from $165M pro forma on an LTM basis) by 2020, which at a 9x+ multiple gets near the same levels.

That range implies 35-50% upside over the next 12-18 months, plus a 3% dividend. And I don't see this case as particularly onerous. It's not as if it requires KNL to receive some growth multiple. A reversion to the mean in Q2 (which itself has an easy comparison) should help growth, and even 2018 EPS consensus sits only modestly above 2016's adjusted figure of $1.68.

There are risks here, obviously. Recent growth remains relatively muted, and Knoll and the sector offer a good deal of cyclical exposure. (That said, crisis-era performance wasn't nearly as bad as an investor might think, though Knoll in particular benefited from exposure to the energy space at the time.) But KNL is priced for zero growth, and I still believe it can grind out improvement in terms of both the top line and margins going forward. If that's the case, and investors believe in the rebound, Knoll stock should have impressive upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.