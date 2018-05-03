Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark

“I’m afraid” is a sentiment I’ve been hearing more of lately from investors. What exactly are investors afraid of? After all, we are currently in the second longest economic expansion and stock bull market in U.S. history. While happy days are here again, memories are still fresh of the two catastrophic stock market declines that took place in recent years. While today’s market looks eerily similar to 2000 and 2007, many that are now in or approaching retirement are afraid of losing money once again that can only be recovered this time with great difficulty and time, if at all.

Fear has been sparked by recent stock market events. After drifting peacefully higher throughout 2017 supported by a narrative of globally synchronized economic growth and optimism over corporate earnings finally materializing, stock market volatility suddenly erupted starting on January 29. Over the course of the next nine trading days, the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) lost more than -10% of its value. During this time, the “fear gauge” VIX index spiked from a historically calm reading below 10 to one of the highest “fear” readings on record over 50. Scary indeed!

The lack of a stock market bounce today is only adding to the fear. Instead stocks have continued to fade over the three months since. At the same time, volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) also has remained elevated. This has caused many investors to wonder whether the bull market has peaked in January and the very early stages of a new bear market is already underway.

Today’s stock correction is a mere hobgoblin in comparison to past monsters. If today’s stock market is leaving you feeling afraid, it's important to put it into historical context. Let’s compare what has taken place since late January, both in magnitude and duration to some of the more notable downside market episodes of stock market’s past on an inflation adjusted basis, as purchasing power over time matters after all.

The stock market peaked in September 1906. It did not bottom until more than 14 years later on December 1920. Total decline: -70%. When did investors recover their real portfolio value? Roughly 22 years later in September 1928, just in time for the next stock market swoon.

Stocks peaked in September 1929. Although they bottomed down more than -80% less than four years later in June 1932, they remained down more than -73% nearly 13 years on in May 1942. How long until you got your real money back? More than 29 years later in November 1958.

Ten years later stocks peaked in real terms on December 1968. Over the next 14 years they dropped by more than -62%. Recovery of real value? More than 23 years later in January 1992.

Then of course we have the legendary peak in August 2000. Over the next 8.5 years stocks dropped by nearly -60%. Why didn’t they drop further and for longer (the past episodes were 13-14 years)? Because global central banks unleashed a water cannon of liquidity unlike anything ever seen before. Only time will tell what the ultimate consequences will be for the still relatively new 46-year-old fiat currency regime, but if the sudden and stratospheric rise of cryptocurrencies (COIN) tell us anything, it’s not headed toward a good ending. And even with this artificial and potentially fleeting help, investors did not recover their real value until November 2014 amid a still sluggish economy. Hope all that money printing was worth it!

One final scare. For the investor in the market in September 1906, if they looked at the real value of their portfolio on July 1982, they would still be down by -4.20% from where they started nearly 76 years ago!

Where is today’s hobgoblin in the context of these past monsters? See that little green sliver in the upper right of the chart. That’s where we are today. A mere sprite in a world of past market terror.

Why are we comparing today’s market to these past monsters? Because today’s stock valuations are higher today than they were heading into all past dramas save the August 2000 fright. And it comes at a time when interest rates are rising and global central banks are tightening monetary policy. Today is not December 1920, May 1942, July 1982, or March 2009. Quite the opposite.

Regardless of what unfolds from here, don’t be afraid, be prepared. Just because the market has experienced seemingly endless and bottomless horror shows in the past does mean that history is going to repeat again today. The S&P 500 Index may very well continue rising above 10,000 over the next decade with nothing but rainbows, unicorns, and sunshine all along the way. Then again, we might just see something entirely different unfold. It’s not about being afraid of what might happen. Instead, it’s about being prepared for what could happen.

Face down your stock market fears. The most important point to remember that many investors often overlook. The stock market does not equal capital markets. Just because some mega monster is stomping all over the stock market for a decade or more does not mean that you can’t be killing it in some other segment of capital markets. This includes other asset classes that are entirely different (low positive correlation, uncorrelated, negatively correlated) areas of capital markets.

Consider the following chart that compares the cumulative return of an investor who had all of their $3 million in the S&P 500 Index on January 1, 2000, vs. this same investor who decided to split their $3 million equally between the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV), long-term U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT), and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) before heading off for a Rip Van Winkle style nap.

Find the path to higher returns, lower risk, and greater downside protection. Where would these two portfolios be today more than 18 years later? They would have $2.5 million more in portfolio value (+10.08% vs. 7.59% annualized) with the three-way split vs. putting everything into the stock market basket. More importantly, they would have achieved these higher returns with risk as measured by standard deviation that was roughly half (10.10% versus 19.36%). In addition, instead of enduring two major bear market declines in excess of -50%, they would have breezed through these past stock bear markets and had to endure only one relatively short decline of -20% otherwise. Perhaps missing out on such volatility might not matter to Mr. Van Winkle, but for the rest of us who have been awake for the past 18 years, being prepared to face down the fears of past bear market demons would have provided many more restful nights for countless investors along the way.

Investors can learn a lot from horror movies. Don’t go running back into the house. Don’t keep the lights off. Don’t try to escape through the pet door. Don’t put both hands into the box. We have enough past examples of the stock market coming undone. And sometimes the most dramatic violence takes place immediately following the peak euphoria, as the stock market by its nature is always operating on that fine line between pleasure and pain. If you think the stock market might come undone, establish your plan today, including your escape routes, and consider strategies that incorporate other completely different asset classes.

Remember that every new sequel is never quite the same as the last. The example shown above is a basic three-way split buy-and-hold strategy across stocks, bonds, and gold. It’s worked well for the last 18 years overall, but not as well over the past five years. But just because this mix worked in the past does not mean it will work in the future. And while it worked in the past, I would not recommend anything closely resembling such weightings going forward.

This is where the real work comes into realizing investing success. Nobody ever said investing is supposed to be easy. Central bankers have made it feel easy in recent years, but the sun is now setting on these seemingly endless liquidity programs. It’s getting darker, and investing is about to get harder. You may not be rewarded for this hard work tomorrow or in the coming months for that matter, but it may reap substantial rewards with considerably less risk over time. Are you prepared?

