My DGI Portfolio With A Benchmark Comparison

What did I think at my last portfolio review?

I last wrote about my DGI portfolio that I hold in an IRA at the end of February. While the total portfolio value was down from the $531,373 it closed 2017 at, the income from dividends was still growing fast enough to exceed my goals. I focused on what I held and why (and why I dropped some positions since the year before). I also focused on the dividends paid and the growth I have seen. If you are not familiar with the details, follow the link as that article is not behind the paywall (because it doesn’t have a primary ticker).

What has happened since?

Figure 1 Portfolio Transactions

Above is a screen shot of a page from my broker showing the transactions I have made since the end of February. It looks like a lot, but it’s not as many as it seems. Three of the transactions are where I bought shares with accumulated dividends, where I bought shares of Dominion (D) and Southern (SO) which have an amount of $1504 (my broker has a program where I can set up an automatic purchase whenever I have a designated amount of cash in the account, the extra $4 is to cover the commission cost).

My REIT exposure was higher than I wanted, so I swapped some of Omega Healthcare (OHI) and STAG Industrial (STAG) into the Eaton Vance CEF EXG. I also added the Eaton Vance CEF ETY and shifted funds to it from ETO and STAG. 5 transactions involved managing covered calls on my Coca-Cola (KO) and General Mills (GIS) positions. I also closed out my Microsoft (MSFT) position as it was relatively small. My buy price was such that I hadn’t bought any in a long while, and I wanted to buy more shares of SO.

Figure 2 Portfolio Dividend Income

Above is a chart made in Excel® of the monthly dividend payments I have collected for this portfolio. The drop in March payments in 2018 from 2017 is caused by Ventas (VTR) pushing its pay date into April and CCP paying its dividend in February because of the merger with Sabra (SBRA). My year to date dividend payments is $8448 as of the end of April, a 17.8% increase from the same period last year. With my goal to increase my income being 12%, where I am now after the first third of the year gives me some cushion in case a company or two cut their dividends.

Some have asked for a benchmark, so here is one

Of late there has been some discussions about whether or not Seeking Alpha contributors should provide some bench-marking data in their articles (this is not to imply that such discussions have only happened recently, just that I have noticed them now). I present what I expect from a company and buying shares in it, and I don’t think that lends itself to the type of comparison that is traditional bench-marking. For instance, my “benchmark” to judge the performance of this DGI portfolio is that it grows the dividend income 12% a year.

It’s fairly easy for me to see if I hit my target for the year, and it’s also fairly easy to see if I am on track for the retirement income I want this portfolio to produce. But some people want to see how I have done compared to some appropriately chosen index fund. I think an interesting and useful conversation can be had by making such a comparison at this time.

The first thing to do is to find an index fund that is a good comparison. It could be argued that SPY is such a fund. But that ETF holds the entire S&P 500 and pays no attention to dividends (and it's cap-weighted besides). I think that an ETF from Schwab SCHD is a better fit. Its index actually uses rules that are similar to mine and do pay attention to both the dividend paid and its growth.

Figure 3 Comparison of SPY to SCHD

Above is a screen shot from the website for Portfolio Visualizer. It has a tool that will allow me to back-test my benchmark fund. Ideally I would have done what Mike Nadel did for his DG50 and buy the index fund. But I didn’t do that so that ship has sailed. There are a number of issues with using a back-test to compare to a live portfolio, mostly connected to how the impact of reinvested dividends are calculated, but the time period is short enough that I think the numbers will still be in the right ballpark.

This first graph from Portfolio Visualizer shows the performance of SPY (Portfolio 1) versus SCHD (Portfolio 2) from the start of 2015 to May 1, 2018. I opened my IRA account for the DGI portfolio in 2014, but rather than try and account for the multiple deposits and the ramp in purchases of stocks, I decided to start the comparison to an index ETF from the beginning of 2015. As can be seen here, total return for SPY or SCHD is roughly the same over this period.

Figure 4 Dividends from SPY and SCHD

This screenshot above from Portfolio Visualizer shows why I think SCHD is a better benchmark for the DGI portfolio. I invest for income and SCHD just produces more income.

Figure 5 Market Value at year end

The chart above takes data from my brokerage account (my broker provides an annual statement at year-end) and from Portfolio Visualizer. I follow what my DGI portfolio actually did and compare it to a hypothetical portfolio I could have had if I liquidated my actual portfolio at the end of 2014 and turned it into shares of SCHD. Both portfolios start with just under $400K. Around May of 2017, I rolled another 401(k) into my portfolio, so I did the same with the SCHD portfolio by putting an extra $27K into it at the start of May 2017.

Most of the share price increase that SCHD saw in 2017 took place after September, so adding more shares in May boosted that even more. At that time, in my own portfolio, I was buying mostly REITs and some utilities, so I saw a much less dramatic increase in total market price. Up until 2017, the total returns of my DGI portfolio were not very different from SCHD, but in 2017, SCHD opened a big lead (it was on the order of 10% larger in total market value by the end of the year). The figure for 2018 is current as of the end of April.

Figure 6 Yearly Dividend Income

The chart above takes data from what my DGI portfolio actually generated in dividends and what Portfolio Visualizer calculates the SCHD portfolio to have generated. The SCHD dividends for 2017 are given a boost with $27k of extra shares of SCHD bought on May 1.

As can be seen SCHD produces a lot less cash flow. In addition to the lower dividend payments, it is also growing them at a slower rate. SCHD dividends increased 13% while my DGI portfolio increased its dividends by 15%. Even in 2017, where it had much better growth in total return, the dividends paid only increased 15% from the prior year while my DGI portfolio increased its dividends by 20%.

It’s important to measure the progress you are making towards your goals. Such measurements tell you if you are on track or not. Measuring performance against goals that you do not have, while it may have an effect on your ego, doesn’t help you in achieving your goals. My goal is to use my investments, of which this portfolio is a large part, to replace my income when I retire. My goal for this portfolio is for it to generate $100K of dividend payments by the time I retire. To reach that goal, I need to increase my dividend income from it by 12% a year.

Certainly over the time frame that I have presented in this article, and on a total return basis, SCHD had done better than my DGI portfolio. But that isn’t all that unexpected. I bought REITs because while their fundamentals were not significantly altered, they experienced a fairly big price drop over the last 18+ months. Since SCHD is based around an index where positions are weighted by market capitalization, while I was increasing my allocation to REITs, SCHD was likely decreasing it. And you can see that in the dividend numbers.

Conclusion

I think this examination of SCHD as a benchmark for my DGI portfolio is interesting. Some, who have different goals than I do, will note that over the time examined, SCHD produced a higher total return than my DGI portfolio generated. But that ignores that I invest to get income. Claiming that my portfolio failed to deliver because it had lower total returns would be similar to complaining that a portfolio designed to produce capital gains (and which didn’t care much about dividends) failed because its dividend income didn’t increase.

Sure, the SCHD portfolio has a total market price that is some $70K higher than my portfolio currently, but last year it produced $9K less in dividend payments. If you look at where each was at the end of 2017, the extra gains of the SCHD portfolio would be consumed in 6 years or so by providing the extra income that my DGI portfolio produces. More importantly, SCHD produces only about 2/3rd of the income my DGI produces now and if it continues to grow its dividend at a slower rate, it will fall far short of the needed dividends of $100K.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, ETO, ETY, EXG, GIS, KO, MSFT, OHI, SBRA, SO, STAG, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.