GrubHub: Right Company, Wrong Price

We peg fair value at $90, and believe that this stock won't take a material leg higher until fundamentals catch up to price.

Digital food ordering and delivery platform GrubHub (GRUB) recently reported robust first quarter numbers that were well above expectations. The guide also was strong, and came in largely above consensus estimates. Despite the big beat-and-raise quarter, GRUB stock dropped more than 8% in response. While the stock has rebounded some since, we believe the 8% drop in GRUB stock following robust results should not be ignored. We view this drop as a sure-fire sign that the stock is overvalued at the moment, and believe that while the underlying secular growth story will power the stock higher in a multi-year window, the stock will be turbulent in the near term as the price tag waits for fundamentals to catch up.

By every measure, GRUB's first quarter earnings report was sensational. The most impressive aspect of the report was that growth simply refuses to slow down despite increasing scale. Revenue growth was 49% in the first quarter, the same as last quarter. Active Diner growth remained above 70%. Daily Average Grubs (DAGs) growth accelerated from 34% to 35%. Gross Food Sales growth remained constant at 39%.

That's impressive. Law of large numbers says that as you grow, your growth rates should come down. But that hasn't been the case for GRUB, mostly because the company is rapidly expanding its entire ecosystem. Not only is the company more than doubling the size of its market opportunity (from 80 markets at the end of 2017 to 180 and up in 2018), but GRUB also continues to add new restaurants (Five Guys) and payment capabilities (Venmo). The sum of these expansion initiatives results in sustained large revenue growth.

This sustained large revenue growth also speaks to the strength of the underlying at-home economy narrative wherein consumers are doing everything at home. A big part of this transition is going from eating out to ordering food in and having it delivered to your door. From this perspective, GRUB's market opportunity will only keep growing, ensuring that growth rates will remain large for the next several years.

But GRUB does have a lot of competition. Although the company isn't rubbing elbows with competitors just yet because revenues are under $1 billion and the market opportunity is growing immensely, it is only a matter of time before competition does become a factor. At that point in time, investors will start paying closer attention to the fact that GRUB is rapidly losing market share to Uber Eats because it will show up in the form of slower-than-expected revenue growth rates.

When it comes to specific valuation on GRUB, we think the stock is slightly ahead of fundamentals currently. With GRUB, we think it is appropriate to use a 10-year model since the company is so small and growing so quickly (a five-year model simply wouldn't be appropriate).

With revenue growth running around 50% right now, we believe that a 20% revenue growth rate over the next 10 years is the most likely outcome. That reflects optimism regarding market opportunity growth, but also pessimism regarding elevated competition as the market grows and as GRUB grows. That would put revenues at $4.22 billion in 10 years.

Pre-tax margins were roughly 13% last year. Margins won't zoom higher in the near-term because the company is investing big in order to grow big, which is a perfectly fine and healthy strategy. Over time, though, growth and investment spend will moderate, and margins will zoom higher thanks to robust operating leverage. As such, we feel that 35% pre-tax profit margins in 10 years is the most likely outcome. That would put operating profits at $1.48 billion in 10 years.

Taking out 28% for taxes and dividing by a presumably higher share count of 100 million, that equates to roughly $10.65 in earnings per share in 10 years. On average, growth stocks trade around 20-times forward earnings. A growth-average 20-times forward multiple on those $10.65 earnings implies a nine-year forward price target of roughly $213. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a present value of roughly $90.

In totality, we think that while strengthening fundamentals and secular tailwinds in delivery will propel results over the next 5-10 years, we also feel that GRUB stock has temporarily sprinted ahead of fundamentals in the near term. Trade will be choppy in the near future, but eventually, a buying opportunity will present itself for long-term investors.

