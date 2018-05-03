New Residential Investment: Wait For A Drop

Shares are not overvalued, but overbought right now. I'd wait for a drop before buying.

The mortgage REIT continues to display one of the best dividend coverage stats in the high-yield mortgage REIT sector.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) released excellent Q1-2018 financial results at the end of April that triggered a minor stock surge. The mortgage REIT reported very strong core earnings and, yet again, significantly overearned its going dividend rate. However, New Residential Investment Corp. is overbought right now, potentially offering income investors a better entry opportunity into the stock in the next several weeks. An investment in New Residential Investment Corp. at today's price point yields 11.3 percent.

It's a good time to be a New Residential Investment Corp. shareholder. The mortgage REIT not only pays shareholders a highly quarterly cash dividend, but shares have taken off lately as well after the company reported better-than-expected Q1-2018 results. That being said, though, New Residential Investment Corp. is now widely overbought as the Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 76.90.

I think it may be worth holding out for a correction to the downside in order to scoop up some shares at an even better reward-to-risk ratio.

New Residential Investment Corp. - Business Overview

New Residential Investment Corp. is structured as a mortgage REIT that invests a significant portion of its assets into mortgage servicing rights - the only mortgage assets that increase in value when interest rates rise, servicer advances, residential securities/call rights and (residential and consumer) loans.

Mortgage servicing rights account for the majority of New Residential Investment Corp.'s investment assets, representing more than half (52.5 percent) of the company's total portfolio value.

Mortgage servicing rights, as I explained above, are attractive assets to hold during a rising rate environment. This is because higher interest rates lead to lower loan/mortgage prepayments which in turn increases the value of New Residential Investment Corp.'s income stream from its MSR portfolio.

Interest rates and yields have already seen a sharp lift over the last year.

The 10-year Treasury yield and 3-month LIBOR are up sharply compared to 2017, reflecting the Federal Reserve's more aggressive stance on interest rate hikes.

Expectations are for three to four interest rate hikes in 2018 which would most likely work out to the benefit of New Residential Investment Corp. and its core earnings trajectory.

Core Earnings Trajectory

Over the last couple of quarters I pointed out that New Residential Investment Corp. has one of the best, if not the best dividend coverage stats in the high-yield mortgage REIT sector. New Residential Investment Corp. has routinely and considerably overearned its going dividend rate with core earnings, and the mortgage REIT did so again in the first quarter, thanks to a strong investment performance.

In Q1-2018, New Residential Investment Corp. pulled in $0.58/share in core earnings which compares favorably against a stable dividend rate of $0.50/share (~116 percent dividend coverage).

Here's an overview of New Residential Investment Corp.'s core earnings, excess dividend coverage, and payout ratio over the last eleven quarters [note that the core earnings payout ratio averaged only 83 percent during this time period].

New Residential Investment Corp.'s persistently high excess dividend coverage strongly tilts the odds in favor of a dividend hike in the next several quarters in my opinion.

Valuation

New Residential Investment is still moderately valued, on both a run-rate core earnings and price-to-book value basis. Shares currently sell for ~7.6x Q1-2018 run-rate core earnings, and for ~1.05x book value.

Though I don't consider New Residential Investment Corp. to be overvalued right now, I'd nevertheless wait for a drop before gobbling up a couple of shares for my income portfolio. New Residential Investment Corp.'s shares have popped after the earnings release and they are now overbought. I think investors will have an opportunity to buy NRZ around the $17 price level once more as soon as the inevitable profit taking sets in.

Your Takeaway

New Residential Investment Corp.'s MSR portfolio sets the company up for core earnings gains as long as the Federal Reserves keeps pushing interest rates higher (which is expected, at least in 2018). The mortgage REIT's consistent excess dividend coverage justifies a premium valuation, in my view, and a dividend hike based on strong Q1-2018 core earnings has become more likely, too.

That being said, even though I like New Residential Investment Corp. as an income play, I wouldn't want to buy after shares have surged on the back of the strong Q1-2018 earnings release. I'd wait for a drop towards the $17 price level before adding to my existing long position.

