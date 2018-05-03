Polaris: Not The Right Time To Buy

Polaris' (PII) stock has fallen by 22% since January, but I still feel its overvalued. My opinion is based on the following:

Revenue is trending in the right direction and projected to grow during 2018, but margins fell considerably in 2016 and remain at that level. That's negatively impacted profits, profit margin, and EPS.

I project 12% downside potential based on a discounted cash flow model.

If looking to invest in the recreational vehicles segment, I view Harley-Davidson (HOG) as the better choice.

Polaris' Financial Snapshot

During 2017, sales rose by 20%, which was propelled by the acquisition of TAP and also an increase in comparable volume. ORV & Snowmobile did particularly well, which included a volume increase of 9% compared to 2016. The gross margin reduction that occurred in 2016 was a result of lower sales volume, unfavorable product mix, higher promotions, and higher warranty costs.

Lower net income and EPS in 2017 was mainly a result of increased operating expense and tax reform. Operating expenses increased due to the TAP acquisition, increased variable compensation expenses, increased research and development, and increased selling and marketing costs related to new products. Polaris recorded an increase of $55.4 million in tax-related charges, which was primarily related to a non-cash write-down of deferred tax assets from tax reform. Adjusted EPS for 2017 was $4.85 per share.

2018 has gotten off to a good start. Year-over-year sales, margins, and adjusted net income are all up. In response, Polaris has increased its guidance for the year.

Data Source: Polaris SEC Filings

Polaris Dividend Analysis

Polaris has an enviable dividend history. The yield is modest at only 1.95%, but it's a reliable dividend that has increased consistently since 1995. That's 23 years with no dividend cuts. For the last 6 years, the payout ratio has also generally been below 50% (average has been 42% over that period). That leaves plenty of room for growth and safety if performance slips. This ratio has gone negative for the first quarter of 2018, but I don't see that as a big deal. It's the quarter after the holiday season and not indicative of an entire year's worth of performance.

2018 Expectations

According to the 4th quarter 2017 earnings release, Polaris made the following statement about 2018:

For full year 2018, the Company expects adjusted net income to be in the range of $6.00 to $6.20 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $4.85 per diluted share for 2017. The 2018 full year guidance takes into account the impact of the corporate tax adjustments included in the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by the U.S. Congress. Full year 2018 adjusted sales are anticipated to increase in the range of 3% to 5% over 2017 adjusted sales of $5.428 million."

The good news is that Polaris had a good first quarter and has since increased this guidance. Year-over-year sales are now expected to be up in the range of 4% to 6%. The lower end for earnings was also raised from $6.00 to $6.05.

Discounted Cash Flow Model: 12% Downside Potential

Based on free cash flow, I view the stock as overvalued. This model assumes Polaris produces $315 million in free cash flow during 2018. This is basically the average annual free cash flow over the last 3 years. Even though sales are trending in the right direction, margins have been declining, so I'm skeptical that any sales increases will result in incremental free cash flow. I've also assumed a 3% growth rate, which is on the conservative spectrum from various sources.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1/(r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow $315 million.

"r" is the required rate of return, and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Historical Valuation Multiples

Based on historical valuation multiples, the stock looks fairly valued. Forward P/E makes the stock look cheap, but I consider EV/FCF as the most important metric, which I'll cover below. Forward PEG is right at its 5-year average. Price/Sales is well below its 5-year average, but as I mentioned before, margins have been deteriorating so it makes sense why this multiple should have fallen (data source: Yahoo Finance & Reuters):

Forward P/E of 15.36x (5-year average of 18.4x)

Forward PEG of 1.09x (5-year average of 1.1x)

Price/sales of 1.2x (5-year average of 1.7x)

Polaris' EV/FCF multiple is reasonable and within its historical range, but far from what I'd say is a great deal.

PII EV to Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

Comparables Analysis With Harley-Davidson

One of my main issues with Polaris is how it compares to Harley-Davidson. I just view Harley-Davidson as better valued. Even though its growth rate is less, you get a more attractive Forward P/E, Price/Sales, better gross margins, and a higher dividend yield. You also get what I perceive as a better brand.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price Sales, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

Conclusion

There are a few things I do like about the stock. Polaris has a long history of providing a dividend and there's plenty of room for that to grow. I also like the improving expectations for 2018, especially adjusted EPS of $6.05/share to $6.20/share, but these aren't enough to sway my opinion on the stock. Polaris still looks expensive to me based on a discounted cash flow model. I'd wait until the stock price drops to $94 or less before opening up a position. The closest comparable, Harley-Davidson, also looks cheaper given more attractive Forward Earnings and EV/FCF. Last, macroeconomic factors with recreation vehicles do concern me. The U.S. is likely in the later stages of its growth cycle and that's not the time to buy a stock that depends heavily on cyclical consumer spending habits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.