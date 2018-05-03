Term CEF Ladder #4: High-Yield Bond Closed-End Funds

The fundamental worksheet will continue to grow as more funds are investigated.

Updated data for 45 Term CEFs is provided, as well as a worksheet with fundamental information for 18 Mortgage/Senior Loan/HY CEFs.

This is the fourth installment in a series of articles discussing the concept of a Term CEF Ladder.

The first article in this series, which framed our investment objective and introduced the idea of a Term CEF Ladder, can be found here. The second article, specific to Mortgage Bond Term CEFs, is here, and our discussion of Senior Loan Term CEFs is here.

There are 45 CEFs with scheduled termination dates. Updated spreadsheets are below.

Sheet #1: Master Term CEF Worksheet:

(Source: CEFConnect, Fidelity, Morningstar, Fund Fact Sheets, Author's Own Spreadsheet)

Sheet #2: Fundamental Worksheet – High-Yield CEFs Added:

(Source: CEFConnect, Fidelity, Morningstar, Fund Fact Sheets, Author's Own Spreadsheet)

Deep Dive #3: High-Yield Bond Funds With Term Dates

As a refresher on corporate capital structure, we will revisit Eaton Vance’s useful presentation on leveraged loans. From this slide, we see that high yield bonds are generally subordinate to senior secured loans:

(Source: Floating-Rate Loan Chart Book, 12/31/17, Page 4)

From page 8 of their primer on high yield bond covenants, Western Asset Management describes the differences between the Investment Grade, High Yield and Leveraged Loan asset classes.

(Source: Introduction to High Yield Bond Covenants, page 8)

For details on the definitions of the covenants mentioned in the chart above, please read WAMCO’s full paper – it is only about nine pages long and is packed with useful information.

For the purposes of our discussion, the most pertinent information is that high-yield bonds are generally unsecured debentures with 5 to 10-year final maturities. Most are callable after an initial lockout period. An “8NC3yr” structure would denote a bond with an 8yr final maturity and 3 years of call protection. It is also not unusual to see bonds with declining call prices. A bond might first be callable at $105 with its call price following a declining scale down to par.

Given the short duration of HY debt, we should not expect to see large duration mismatches between HY Term CEF assets and liabilities. Indeed, when the capital markets are strong, short-duration high yield bond fund managers are often forced to recycle capital out of bonds that have recently been called into newer, longer issues. High yield bonds thus seem to be a good fit for the term CEF structure.

Without further ado, here is the fund data in alphabetical order by ticker.

High-Yield Bond Fund #1: Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Fund (EHT)

Investment Objective: From the EHT Fact Sheet:

“The Trust's investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.85 per share to holders of Common Shares on or about the termination date, July 1, 2021. The objective to return the Trust's Original NAV is not an express or implied guarantee obligation of the Trust or any other entity… [EHT] Seeks to generate high current income from a diversified portfolio of short-maturity high-yield bonds, which have historically produced higher income and lower correlation to interest-rate movements than higher-quality corporate bonds… Utilizes a target term structure aimed at limiting interest-rate risk, credit risk and market price volatility over the life of the Fund… Searches for investment opportunities using a well-defined investment process that has been in place for over 20 years.”

Term Date: 7/1/2021

Current Pricing (5/1/18 close):

1-yr Z-Score: 0.40

Current Premium/Discount: -2.09%

Market Return YTD: -0.03%

NAV Return YTD: 0.48%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 5.80% (managed distribution)

Underlying Assets: Average duration is 1.90yrs/avg maturity 3.05 yrs.

(Source: EHT Fact Sheet, 3/31/18, pulled from EHT fund page)

Leverage/Expenses: Leverage is 23.7% according to the latest fact sheet. It was 25.4% a/o the March 2017 annual report and 23.2% a/o the last semi-annual report. According to pages 17-18 of the annual report, the fund has a 75mm credit line that floats at a spread over LIBOR. For a brief discussion of LIBOR, see my previous article on senior loan fund CEFs.

Baseline expenses are 1.04% according to the EHT fund page.

Manager Commentary: None that I could find aside from the bullet points in the investment objective (listed above).

My Thoughts on EHT: The first thing that jumped out at me about this fund was the 17%+ exposure to energy. I first thought it could be a red flag, but since this fund launched in May 2016, its managers may have decided that energy the cheapest high yield sector on a risk-adjusted basis at the time. In other words, they weren’t over-exposed to the sector before its 2015-2016 mini-recession. With oil rallying in 2018, this outsized position in energy may actually be a good thing for near-term performance.

The fund has about 12% exposure to debt either not-rated or rated CCC or below. 45% of the fund’s assets are in B-rated paper.

EHT looks like a fairly standard high yield fund with a reasonable expense ratio of 1.04%. The fund has been reducing leverage over the past year. This fund is certainly a candidate for inclusion in our Term CEF Ladder, especially if one has a favorable outlook on the energy sector.

One thing I don’t like about EHT is its managed distribution policy. As we will see in our analysis of various Nuveen high-yield funds, yield should be expected to drop as a term CEF approaches its liquidation date. A managed distribution policy does not seem appropriate for a fund of this type. To maintain the distribution as the term date approaches, it is likely that EHT’s managers will be forced to begin returning capital to shareholders as portfolio yield drops.

High-Yield Bond Fund #2: Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)

Investment Objective: According to the HYI fund page:

“[HYI] provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025… Seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective… Emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities…”

Term Date: 9/30/2025

Current Pricing (5/1/18 close):

1-yr Z-Score: 0.10

Current Premium/Discount: -9.44%

Market Return YTD: 0.08%

NAV Return YTD: -0.56%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 7.17%

Underlying Assets: Effective duration is 4.2yrs, so a bit longer than EHT. The portfolio’s average coupon in 6.9% with a weighted-avg life of 7.0yrs.

(Source: HYI Fact Sheet, 03/31/18)

Leverage/Expenses: HYI does not carry leverage. Its 7%+ distribution yield is achieved by holding securities of longer duration and lower credit quality (according to the ratings agencies) than some of the other funds we will look at.

According to the HYI fund page, baseline expenses are 0.91%.

Manager Commentary: Western Asset Management has long been affiliated with Legg Mason. The commentary associated with HYI is presented under the Legg Mason flag with the title: “High-yield bond market closed-end fund commentary.” Excerpts are below and are as of 12/31/17:

“… Many strategists believe that we are in the last gasp of expansion. We have disagreed with pundits who have been forecasting downturns for the past few years, and we disagree with those who say we are in the last gasps of the expansion cycle today. We appreciate that at some point they will be right, but we don’t believe it will be in the next six to 12 months. Credit fundamental conditions are, in general, solid. Market technicals are supportive. That stated, we have reduced risk across our high-yield platform. Our strategy to reduce risk has little to do with a concern that the current credit cycle is turning negative and everything to do with an acknowledgement that valuations have compressed to the point where maintaining an elevated level of risk is unwarranted, in our opinion. Our view is that issue selection, rather than rating buckets, will drive performance, and therefore we begin 2018 with an underweight to the lower rating buckets in favor of select rising-star candidates and subordinated investment-grade financials. Currently, we see better value in shorter-dated high yield relative to longer-dated high yield, and we have positioned accordingly. Shorter-dated high yield offers higher risk premiums and yields than that of the long end of the market, and with significantly less duration risk. We believe the energy subsector remains attractive; in particular, the midstream (pipeline) industry. We believe midstream revenue streams are fairly constant and comparable to regulated utilities in this sense. We are overweight midstream… …We believe selective commodities (i.e., copper) are poised to improve due to favorable fundamental and technical conditions, and we have positioned accordingly. We believe selective consumer cyclical industries will do well, with economic growth projected at greater than 2% in 2018. One such industry is homebuilders, in which we are overweight… …We remain skeptical regarding the explosive growth of the technology industry over the past few years. We have concerns about whether the capital structure for many wireline companies is sustainable. Broadcasters are another area we think is vulnerable to weakness, given the changing dynamics to that industry’s business model. Increasingly, consumers have the ability to access just about anything broadcasters provide for free through the internet. As a result, we are underweight technology, wireline and broadcasters…”

My Thoughts on HYI: This fund contains an aggressive asset mix, with over 20% CCC-rated or below and 2.8% non-rated, as well as 15%+ emerging market exposure. I found it interesting that in Legg Mason’s general high yield commentary, they mention a preference to reduce overall risk based on stretched valuations. They actually recommend an underweight to lower-rated paper.

HYI, with its concentration in longer, lower-rated paper, does not meet our investment objectives. I will be avoiding this fund despite the sizable discount to NAV.

High-Yield Bond Fund #3: Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO)

Investment Objective: From the JCO fund page:

“The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about June 1, 2022.* The Fund generally invests in a portfolio of below investment grade corporate bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. At least 80% of its managed assets will be in corporate debt securities and separately, at least 80% in securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade or unrated but judged by the managers to be of comparable quality. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. Up to 30% may be in securities on non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% in emerging market issuers, but 100% of managed assets will be in U.S. dollar denominated securities. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about June 1, 2022, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest maturity on any holdings to no later than December 1, 2022. This Fund uses leverage. * The objective to return the Fund’s Original NAV is not an express or implied guarantee obligation of the Fund.”

Term Date: 6/1/2022

Current Pricing (5/1/18 close):

1-yr Z-Score: -0.80

Current Premium/Discount: -2.75%

Market Return YTD: 2.54%

NAV Return YTD: 0.69%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 5.94%

Underlying Assets: Leverage-adjusted effective duration was 2.35yrs on 12/31/17 according to the latest fact sheet. The maturity breakdown toward the bottom of the JCO fund page shows that all debt matures within 4 years. This maturity profile makes sense and is consistent with the fund’s policy of owning no debt that matures after 12/1/2022.

(Source: JCO Fact Sheet, 12/31/17)

Leverage/Expenses: Leverage was 24.95% a/o 12/31/17. Page 8 of the annual report mentions that JCO has leverage in the form of bank borrowings. Nuveen publishes a handy leverage grid for all of its funds.

Baseline expenses are a reasonable 0.99% according to the fund’s website.

Manager Commentary: In their strategy sheet for target term, high-yield corporate debt strategies (including all five Nuveen tickers discussed in this article), three main benefits to the strategy are listed:

“1) Short Duration, High Yield Portfolios: … These securities typically offer higher yields than shorter-maturity investment-grade securities, in exchange for greater credit risk… BENEFIT: The potential for higher current income with reduced interest rate risk. 2) Potential to Outperform in a Rising-Rate Environment: Because of their lower duration and higher yield, short-maturity high yield securities have historically outperformed other income investments when interest rates were rising… BENEFIT: Strong return potential even if rates rise. 3) Low Correlation to Other Income Investments: High yield securities have low to negative historical return correlation to most other income investments… BENEFIT: May provide a measure of portfolio stability by enhancing diversification.”

On the same strategy sheet, this helpful graphic is provided:

(Source, Nuveen Target Term HY CEF strategy sheet, 2017)

Pages 5-7 of JCO’s annual report contains some comments by the fund manager, Symphony Asset Management, but as the fund was just recently launched (March 2017), the comments are fairly broad in nature. Page 7 does contain some comments on specific issuers (Scientific Games, Sequa, Intelsat Jackson, Fieldwood Energy, Windstream) for those interested.

My Thoughts on JCO: This looks like a nice fund offering a little bit of everything with a reasonable expense ratio. With ~22% exposure to leveraged loans and ~20% exposure to non-US markets, JCO is well diversified. No industry sector accounts for more than 9% of portfolio assets (oil & gas is the largest at 8.7%). Credit quality is comparable to EHT – about 14% of the portfolio is rated CCC/NR.

As with most of Nuveen’s funds, the fund shows a slightly positive UNII balance and appears to slightly over-earn its distribution.

In a perfect world, I would love to see minimal CCC exposure, but otherwise this fund seems to check all the boxes. It is a strong candidate for inclusion in our Term CEF Ladder.

High-Yield Bond Fund #4: Nuveen High Income December 2018 Target Term Fund (JHA)

Investment Objective: This fund will be a good case study to study the wind-down phase of a Term CEF. According to the JHA fund page:

“The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.86 net asset value per common share on or about December 1, 2018… The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including senior loans, convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. Under normal circumstances, up to 30% of its managed assets may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% of its managed assets in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% of its managed assets may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund originally had a policy of primarily investing in below investment grade securities. As of December 21st, 2017, the Fund has begun a transition period in anticipation of its termination date, presently scheduled for December 1, 2018, unless the term is extended for a period of up to six months by a vote of the Fund’s Board of Trustees. During the transition period, the Fund may deviate from its investment objectives and policies. For the remainder of its term, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in (i) Below investment grade securities; as well as (ii) High quality, short-term securities are rated investment grade (BBB-/Baa3 or higher or unrated but judged by the Fund’s subadviser to be of comparable quality) and that have a final or remaining maturity of 397 days or less. No maturity of any security in the Fund will occur later than June 1, 2019. No more than 15% of its managed assets will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. These expanded investment parameters will provide the Fund additional flexibility to reinvest the proceeds of matured or called portfolio securities in higher quality, short-term securities. As the Fund gets closer to its scheduled termination date, the Fund will affirmatively transition its remaining below investment grade portfolio holdings to high quality, short-term securities to enhance its ability to efficiently liquidate its portfolio at termination and the Fund’s allocation to high quality, short-term securities may grow to be as high as 100% of the Fund’s managed assets. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about December 1, 2018, the Fund will continue to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains, and limiting the longest maturity of any holding to no later than June 1, 2019.”

Term Date: 12/1/2018, with possible extension of up to six months

Current Pricing (5/1/18 close):

1-yr Z-Score: -0.20

Current Premium/Discount: -1.50%

Market Return YTD: 0.46%

NAV Return YTD: 0.55%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 3.65%

Underlying Assets: The most recent fact sheet is here. Effective duration is only 0.74yrs, which makes sense given that the fund has instituted a hard maturity cap of 6/1/2019. JHA is also moving up-in-quality as it approaches the termination date.

(Source: JHA Fact Sheet, 12/31/17)

Leverage/Expenses: Nuveen publishes a handy leverage grid for all of its funds. JHA appears to have stopped using leverage a/o 12/31/17.

Baseline expenses are 0.89%.

Manager Commentary: See investment objective for a discussion of the fund manager’s plan to achieve an orderly wind-down of the fund.

My Thoughts on JHA: A current distribution yield of mid-3% at a slight discount actually seems appealing when compared to some of the extremely paltry distribution rates of very short-term municipal bond CEFs. BPK, BJZ, and BLH are examples of very short municipal bond term CEFs that we will look at in a future article.

Trading liquidity is a concern, and I don’t think CEFs should ever be considered as a true substitute for cash, but this fund looks interesting for what it is (even if the yield continues to drop as we approach the term date).

Another concern is that the 0.89% fee will eat away an increased percentage of total distribution yield if it is not lowered as the term date is approached.

High-Yield Bond Fund #5: Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)

Investment Objective: According to the JHB fund page:

“The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about November 1, 2021.* The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including senior loans, convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. At least 80% of its managed assets will be in corporate debt securities and separately, at least 80% in securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but judged by the managers to be of comparable quality. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. Up to 30% may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund seeks to identify securities across diverse sectors and industries that the managers believe are undervalued or mispriced. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about November 1, 2021, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest maturity of any holding to no later than May 1, 2022. The Fund uses leverage. * The objective to return the fund’s Original NAV is not an express or implied guarantee obligation of the Fund.”

Term Date: 11/1/2021

Current Pricing (5/1/18 close):

1-yr Z-Score: -1.30

Current Premium/Discount: -4.41%

Market Return YTD: -2.40

NAV Return YTD: 0.43%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 5.82%

Underlying Assets: Leverage-adjusted effective duration is 3.03yrs according to the latest fact sheet.

(Source: JHB Fact Sheet, 12/31/17)

Leverage/Expenses: Effective leverage was 25.15% a/o 12/31/17 and is in the form of bank borrowings. Nuveen publishes a handy leverage grid for all of its funds.

Baseline expenses total 0.96% of common share assets.

Manager Commentary: JHA, JHB, JHD and JHY share a common annual report. On pages 11-12, JHB is discussed – excerpts below a/o 12/31/17:

“… The good news is that the record pace of refinancing across both loans and bonds has had the effect of extending the current credit cycle, which we believe will likely continue for at least the next year or two. It has also led to realized and projected default rates in the high yield market that are well below the 3.5% long-term average. By December 2017, Moody’s global speculative grade default rate had fallen to 2.6%, down from its August 2016 high of 4.8%. The rating agency is forecasting the global default rate will decline further to 1.8% in 2018. Spreads in the broader high yield market tightened by 57 basis points over the past year to levels not seen since mid-2014, ending the reporting period at 370 basis points over Treasuries… … The Fund seeks to protect against credit losses to help ensure the goal of returning its original NAV. While the Fund is designed to own more or less a static portfolio of high yield bonds, at times we have to add new securities to replace ones that have been called away or tendered. As we replace these bonds, we seek to maximize the Fund’s yield within the maturity, diversification and credit quality constraints described at the outset of the strategy. We may also look to maximize the Fund’s yield through opportunistic sales of securities that we believe have reached their upside potential, investing the proceeds in other securities that have a more attractive yield or credit profile. Our goal is to monetize some holdings at a gain, which should help to offset any realized or mark-to-market losses that may occur elsewhere in the portfolio. We believe the Fund’s focus on shorter-dated maturities, coupled with limitations to CCC rated securities, should result in lower volatility and help buffer its NAV performance during periods of weakness for the high yield market… … given the strong credit environment [in 2017], we saw little in the way of credit deterioration among portfolio credits and the Fund had no defaults across its whole portfolio. The Fund outperformed the benchmark due mainly to astute security selection and favorable reinvestment of call and tender proceeds into higher yielding securities. While we continue to attempt to maximize portfolio yield where achievable, we do so within the context of protecting the Fund’s credit quality and positioning the portfolio to alleviate the effects of early calls or redemptions. We have seen and expect to see additional call activity given the most recent downward trend in rates and the propensity for issuers to refinance their short-term debt and replace it with longer maturities. However, as a result of tightening credit spreads in the high yield market, the Fund’s NAV has remained stable and remains above the original NAV at inception. As of the end of the reporting period, the Fund was on track to return its original NAV as described in its prospectus.”

My Thoughts on JHB: CCC/NR exposure is relatively limited about 12.3%, and holdings are almost exclusively high-yield debt (no senior loans). I like that the fund managers explicitly mention managing downside risk/limiting CCC exposure.

All of the Nuveen target term funds seem to have nice structural protections for investors. JHB has a November 2021 scheduled term date and cannot hold securities with maturities longer than May 2022. Based on these features, it seems likely that these funds will liquidate as expected assuming we avoid any large shocks to the economy.

High-Yield Bond Fund #6: Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund (JHD)

Investment Objective: According to the JHD Fund Page:

“The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.86 net asset value per common share on or about December 1, 2019.* The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including senior loans, convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. At least 80% of its managed assets will be in corporate debt securities and separately, at least 80% in securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but judged by the managers to be of comparable quality. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. Up to 30% may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund seeks to identify securities across diverse sectors and industries that the managers believe are undervalued or mispriced. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about December 1, 2019, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest maturity of any holding to no later than June 1, 2020. The Fund uses leverage. * The objective to return the Fund’s Original NAV is not an express or implied guarantee obligation of the Fund.”

Term Date: 12/1/2019

Current Pricing (5/1/18 close):

1-yr Z-Score: -0.50

Current Premium/Discount: -2.19%

Market Return YTD: -0.22%

NAV Return YTD: 0.38%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 4.56%

Underlying Assets: Leverage-adjusted effective duration is 1.85yrs according to the 12/31/17 fact sheet.

(Source: JHD Fact Sheet, 12/31/17)

Leverage/Expenses: Nuveen publishes a handy leverage grid for all of its funds. JHD, being a shorter fund than JHB or JHY, has seen its leverage decline to 18.72% as of 12/31/17.

Baseline expenses are 0.97% of common share assets.

Manager Commentary: JHA, JHB, JHD and JHY share a common annual report. The comments for JHD are on pages 8-9, and are very similar to the comments for JHB, so I will not list them here.

My Thoughts on JHD: Nuveen appears very cognizant of managing each of their target term high yield funds in accordance with their expected termination dates. JHD, with its 12/1/2019 term date, is probably 6-12 months from “wind-down” mode (see comments for JHA). The manager for JHD has begun reducing leverage. The fund’s distribution rate has begun to drop as a result. I don’t view this as a red flag, as the fund still shows a positive UNII balance and its distribution remains well-covered.

JHD, with only about 9% CCC/NR exposure, looks like a relatively conservative fund appropriate for one of the short legs of our Term CEF Ladder.

High-Yield Bond Fund #7: Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)

Investment Objective: According to the JHY fund page:

“The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about November 1, 2020.* The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including senior loans, convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. At least 80% of its managed assets will be in corporate debt securities and separately, at least 80% in securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but judged by the managers to be of comparable quality. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. Up to 30% may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund seeks to identify securities across diverse sectors and industries that the managers believe are undervalued or mispriced. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about the November 1, 2020, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest maturity of any holding to no later than May 1, 2021. The Fund uses leverage. * The objective to return the Fund’s Original NAV is not an express or implied guarantee obligation of the Fund.”

Term Date: 11/1/2020

Current Pricing (5/1/18 close):

1-yr Z-Score: -0.40

Current Premium/Discount: 0.20%

Market Return YTD: 0.84%

NAV Return YTD: 0.84%

Distribution Rate (Mkt): 5.36%

Underlying Assets: Leverage-adjusted effective duration is 2.13yrs according to the December 2017 fact sheet.

(Source: JHY Fact Sheet, 12/31/17)

Leverage/Expenses: Nuveen publishes a handy leverage grid for all of its funds. JHY was utilizing 22.16% effective leverage a/o 12/31/17.

Baseline expenses for JHY are 1.01% of common share assets.

Manager Commentary: JHA, JHB, JHD and JHY share a common annual report. The comments for JHY are on pages 7-8 and are very similar to the comments for the other funds – full text is in the comments section for JHB.

My Thoughts on JHY: In the case of JHY, no holding can go past a maturity of May 1, 2021 (six months past the term date). Out of all the term funds we have looked at to this point, this Nuveen series of term high yield CEFs seems to have the most embedded structural protections for term-sensitive investors. The trade-off is lower yield as each respective termination date is approached.

JHY is still long enough that it maintains a healthy 5%+ distribution. CCC/NR exposure is a bit higher than some of the other Nuveen funds in this series at ~15.7%. The discount is minimal, but this is still an attractive short-duration income fund in my opinion.

Summary And Conclusion:

We looked at seven high-yield term CEFs. It is important to remember that high-yield bond funds are economically sensitive. When I say “relatively conservative” fund, that comment should be taken within the context of the high-yield bond universe. In other words, these funds could certainly lose value in an economic downturn and are not true “cash” substitutes.

EHT looks like a nice 2021 option, but does adhere to a managed distribution policy, which could cause distribution coverage to drop as the fund approaches its termination date. HYI trades at a substantial discount to NAV, but also has the lowest quality portfolio. JCO is a little different in that it maintains 20%+ exposure to senior loans – we view this asset mix favorably.

JCO, JHA, JHB, JHD and JHY all appear destined to liquidate within six months of their respective term dates due to the manager’s adherence to strong structural guidelines. Final maturity for portfolio holdings cannot extend more than six months past the termination date for each of these five funds. This feature makes each a strong candidate for inclusion in our Term CEF Ladder.

Our next article will cover both IG Corporate Bond and Preferred Stock Term CEFs. If you have found this series useful, please consider clicking the “Follow” button. Thank you for reading.

