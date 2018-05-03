AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (AMAG) CEO William Heiden on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda Lennox - VP, IR & Corporate Communications

William Heiden - CEO and Director

Nicholas Grund - EVP & Chief Commercial Officer

Julie Krop - EVP & Chief Medical Officer

Edward Myles - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Esther Rajavelu - Deutsche Bank AG

Kyung Yang - Jefferies

Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners

Kenneth Trbovich - Janney Montgomery Scott

William Tanner - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

David Buck - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kim, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AMAG Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Ms. Linda Linux, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Linda Lennox

Thank you, Kim. Good morning, and welcome to the AMAG Pharmaceuticals conference call to discuss our first quarter 2018 financial results. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release. For those of you who don't have a copy, you can access in the Investors section of our website at amagpharma.com.

Please be reminded that remarks made during this call may include forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We want to emphasize that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Please refer to our 2017 Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC for a full review of risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures with respect to our performance. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate our performance, because we believe they better represent the ongoing economics of our business. The definitions of our non-GAAP measures are set forth in our earnings release, which was filed with the SEC today. Copies may be obtained at sec.gov or in the Investors section of our website.

With me on today's call are Bill Heiden, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nik Grund, our Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Julie Krop, our Chief Medical Officer; and Ted Myles, our Chief Financial Officer.

Let me quickly run through the agenda for this morning's call. Bill will cover first quarter 2018 highlights and recent events. Next, Nik will provide a commercial overview of each of our products. Julie will update you on our bremelanotide activities. Ted will then take you through our first quarter financial results and financial guidance. And lastly, Bill will wrap things up with our 2018 key priorities and closing marks before opening the call for Q&A.

With that, it's my pleasure to announce turn the call over to Bill. Bill?

William Heiden

Thanks, Linda, and good morning all of you who are joining us on the phone. We started 2018 with strong execution across the portfolio. On the left on this slide, you can see that our first quarter revenue grew 5% year-over-year to over $146 million. Some of our quarter's key highlights are listed on the right. Based on the quarter's financial performance, we grew our cash and investments balance to over $370 million. We also had two important regulatory successes in the quarter with an FDA approval of the Makena Subcutaneous Auto-injector and the approval of the Feraheme broad label, both in February.

And in March, we submitted an NDA, or a New Drug Application, this one for bremelanotide, our investigational product for the treatment of a female sexual dysfunction. Based largely on these successes in the quarter, we announced this morning that we have increased both our top and bottom line 2018 financial guidance, which Ted will discuss in just a few minutes.

So a strong start to the year. And now it's all about successful commercial execution across the portfolio. And so let's jump right in, and I'll ask Nik Grund to review each of the key product's performance in the quarter and our plans to drive performance going forward. Nik?

Nicholas Grund

Thanks, Bill. Good morning, folks. We're in the middle of three launches here at AMAG, and I'm pleased to give you a progress update on each of them over the next few minutes. So let's get started with Makena. Starting with the chart on the right, you can see that first quarter sales of Makena grew by approximately 4% over the prior year to $90 million. In-market demand growth from Makena was a few points higher than that but was offset by a drawdown in inventory, as we were reducing the intramuscular product inventory in the channel in anticipation of our subcutaneous auto-injector conversion. In the pie on the left, you can see that Makena market share remained steady at 50% at the end of the first quarter, which is up six points versus Q1 of 2017. Remember that we previously guided to mid-single-digit growth similar to what we experience prior to launch of the single-dose file in April 2016, and that's exactly what we have expense in the quarter.

As you know, the subcu auto-injector was approved in February and launched at the end of March, and we are pleased with the progress of the launch so far. Listed here are the attributes of subcutaneous auto-injector. We're emphasizing with physicians, nurses and other health care providers the ease of use of the auto-injector and the strong features shown here. The launch has been underway for five weeks, and the anecdotal feedback has been positive from physicians and nurses who are already using the auto-injector. Because more than 50% of new Makena patients and enrollments come through the Makena Care Connection, we can get a good early read on the percentage of new patients starting therapy with the subcu auto-injector.

So let's take a look at the early progress. As you can see here Slide 8, we've had steady weekly increase in the percent of Makena Care Connection enrollment for the subcu auto-injector. Four weeks in, the auto-injector is already nearing 50% of the Makena Care Connection enrollments, and we expect that to grow in the second quarter. Enrollments are a leading indicator of future sales, as enrollments precede treatment often by approximately two weeks. We are certainly pleased with this momentum, so where are where we are headed next?

We showed this slide at our Analyst Day last May, which presents a market research we conducted with HCPs. On the left was their prescribing in the first quarter of 2017, which is with no subcu auto-injector and no generic on the market. On the right was their feature prescribing, which assumes the availability of a subcu auto-injector as well as a generic pricing parity on the market, which we still have not seen but do anticipate could happen mid-year. You can see that 83% of the use is expected to shift to the subcutaneous auto-injector even with a generic on the market. Physicians not only commented on the auto-injector's ease of use for the office staff but also felt that patients would be more compliant. You can see that the subcu share comes primarily from Makena IM, but some is also expected to come at the expense of compounded product.

We're off to a good start converting the market from IM to subcu, and the more time we have to convert patients to what we believe is an improved patient experience, we solidify our position prior to the potential generic, entry. The more likely we'll be able to preserve a greater portion of this franchise.

Now let's turn to Feraheme, another launch here at AMAG. Feraheme revenue was down slightly in the first quarter due to our temporary shortage at Celine caused by the hurricane Puerto Rico late last year, which is a key manufacturing site for Celine. This shortage impacted the early part of the first quarter by proximally 5% to 10%. But you'll notice that Feraheme quarterly revenue was down only 3% versus prior year. So we are able to make up for much of this revenue loss with increased volumes in the later part of the quarter.

So let's take a look at how that played out in market share throughout the quarter. On the left side of the Slide 12, you can see Feraheme's monthly market share of 11.8% at the end last year. The dip in market share early this year was primarily due to the saline shortage and physician and practices needed to utilize IM products they could push versus in-fuse. Importantly, with the Celine shortages behind us, you can see how market share has grown since we launched the expanded label in February. We are pleased with the launch progress today. We have started to see higher utilization of Feraheme in our large existing accounts by employing performance-based contracts that drive utilization in the expanded new non-CKD IDA market.

We've also been generating new business. The number of accounts ordering monthly is growing. In addition, recently converted accounts are already producing incremental volume.

When we think about Feraheme, it's important to reinforce Feraheme's clinical differentiation, making sure physicians understand the benefits of Feraheme therapy while leveraging our new broad label. And we are very pleased to receive the FDA approval for the broad label for Feraheme on February 2 and to immediately launch the indication.

As we've mentioned, in addition to the noninferiority safety and efficacy data versus Injectafer, the new label includes additional data comparing the incidence of hypophosphatemia of patients treated with these two agents that our sales force is sharing with physicians.

We shared the chart on the left on our February earnings call, which compares phosphate levels over time out to five weeks for both Feraheme and Injectafer. Patients treated with Injectafer had a significant reduction in phosphate levels from normal to patients on Feraheme whose levels remained in the normal range, highlighted in gray. It demonstrates that Feraheme did not cause study participants to be [indiscernible] as a result of treatment. The graph on the right reinforces this point, showing that the kidneys of patients on Feraheme did not show an increase in phosphate excretion, commonly called phosphate wasting. Importantly, this data was published in February in the prestigious American Journal of Hematology. We believe this is something that treating - the treating physician community will find clinically relevant and further differentiates Feraheme.

Now let's turn to Intrarosa. Intrarosa is a first-class therapy to treat moderate-to-severe dyspareunia, a common symptom of vulvar vaginal atrophy, or VVA, in postmenopausal women. Intrarosa is differentiated from estrogen therapies, which have dominated this market for many years. Intrarosa is the only local non-estrogen treatment for this condition. It has a unique safety profile, as it is the only product in the category that does not contained a box warning about the increase risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and probable dementia associated with estrogen therapy. And it has a different mechanism of action. As women age, their levels of DHEA, which facilitates the production of androgen and estrogens, two important sex hormones, declines over time. Intrarosa contains prasterone, a synthetic DHEA as converted locally into these two hormones. The clinical benefit of this effect helps restore the vaginal tissue, as indicated by improvements in the percentage of superficial cells and number of parabasal cells as well as pH level. And clinically, with statistically significant improvements in dyspareunia.

We launched Intrarosa in the third quarter of 2017, and we continue to make good progress. Let's take a look at some of our launch metrics. In the first five months of our launch last year, you can see that we generated 22,000 prescriptions. By the end of the first quarter, we've grown that number to approximately 50,000 prescriptions. The CP base grew by more than 2,000 this quarter to approximately 6,600 prescribers. And our commercial insurance coverages continued to expand, now approximately 3/4 of all commercial lives have unrestricted access to Intrarosa.

Our market share continues to grow as well. We finished 2017 at 1.7% weekly market share for Intrarosa, which has grown to weekly market share of 2.8% by the close of the first quarter of 2018.

Supporting our optimism about the continued growth of Intrarosa, we recently conducted an APU, a ranis trial and usage study, which we compared to a similar study that we conducted last July before we launched Intrarosa. This new market research showed that among our target OB/GYN physicians, awareness of prasterone has increased 50 points from 23% to 73%. This increase demonstrates that our field force and other HCP programs have successfully generated strong awareness about this new product. This increased awareness should continue to drive the expansion of uses by physicians yet to prescribe and as they begin seeing positive results, that will then lead to increased depth of prescribing in their practices. Our goal is to make Intrarosa first-line therapy for women suffering from dyspareunia.

So prescribing, reimbursement, market share and HCP winners are all up and will build upon this momentum to continue to drive growth.

Each month, HCP prescribing grows nicely. The graph on the left shows the strong growth of new and total monthly prescription volume. The dotted line smooths out some of the end-of-year seasonal softness in the market. Similarly, the graph on the right shows strong growth that we've seen month of months since launch in both new and total prescription market share. So at the end of Q1, we stand at just under 3% total market share and growing.

This is another slide that we showed at Analyst Day last year, which show some February market research of OB/GYN and primary care prescribing expectations, assuming the availability of both Intrarosa and therapeutic MD estrogen product that is still currently under FDA review. As the title indicates, the availability of the first non-estrogen product, that being Intrarosa, is expected to expand the market for the number of treated women by 16%, and Intrarosa is expected to gain a market share, 25% or greater. The table breaks down this information in more detail, including how specialists see Intrarosa versus how PCP see Intrarosa playing an even larger opening. So encouraging data here. And there are a number of - a huge number of patients who suffer from dyspareunia who are currently not under prescription treatment.

There are an estimated 20 million postmenopausal women in America who suffer from dyspareunia. This is more than a $1 billion market in annual sales, but only about 1.7 million women are currently on prescription therapy. Many of these women have decided not to be treated because of concerns about safety warnings with estrogen therapy. But many also don't know they have a medical condition that is delayed symptom of menopause. A safe and effective non-estrogen treatment like Intrarosa has allowed us to grab a portion of this existing market rather quickly, but it also provides a new differential treatment option for those 18 million women sitting on the sidelines. In 2017, our initial efforts were focused on patient access, increasing awareness with physicians and driving prescribing. Now in 2018, highlighted in blue on this slide, we are transitioning our promotional message from the launch of Intrarosa as the new treatment option to now encouraging physicians to use Intrarosa as their first-choice treatment option for all indicated patients. With its innovative mechanism of action, efficacy of relieving dyspareunia symptoms and strong safety profile, Intrarosa should be the first choice for patients.

In addition, as we move through 2018, the next phase of our launch will focus on the other 18 million women with dyspareunia who are using over-the-counter lubricants or nothing at all. These women may be unaware they have a medical condition that is treatable. The may also be avoiding treatment because they are concerned about box warning safety issues of estrogen containing treatment and are not aware of Intrarosa. This represents an enormous opportunity. Hence, we're all focused on digital consumer awareness campaign. We'll be launching both unbranded and branded campaigns to help educate patients about their condition and their new treatment option, Intrarosa.

Pictured here is our first unbranded consumer campaign that we launched on Facebook just last week. With 32 million women, ages 45 to 64, active on Facebook, this unbranded campaign, called Press Pause, creates a community for women in menopause, providing them with a destination to learn and engage with others about their experiences. This unbranded campaign will allow us to reach 13 million potential patients per quarter and that the increased awareness should result in more women beginning their treatment journey. As we launch the branding campaign, these women will also be able to connect to and understand the benefits of Intrarosa in treating that condition.

Turning to CBR. As you know, CBR has an attractive business model that consists on an upfront collection and processing fee and an ongoing annual storage fee. With more than 700,000 units stored today, an attrition rate of less than 1% per year, storage revenue currently contributes approximately 2/3 of total revenue for CBR. CBR quarterly revenue increased 8% year-over-year, so nice growth here. As with the Makena business, CBR also has enrollment data, which is a strong indicator of upcoming new customer collection and revenues. Enrollments only take place, on average, three months prior to [indiscernible] We focus a lot of time and energy on new-family enrollments. these are families who are storing with CBR for the very first time. Because it's an important indicator of the health of this business, new-family enrollments have a very rate of subsequent storage, and they also tend to be younger, new moms with friends who're also having babies.

As you can see on the right, new-family enrollments in Q1 2018 are approximately 12% higher in Quarter 1 2017. This represents the fourth quarter in a row where new-family enrollments have grown.

I'll now turn it over to Dr. Julie Krop for an update on bremelanotide. Julie?

Julie Krop

Thanks, Nik. Bremelanotide is an investigational drug developed for the treatment of hyposexual desire disorder, or HSDD, a condition defined by persistent low sexual desire that is associated with psychological distress. Bremelanotide is administered on-demand via a subcutaneous auto-injector in anticipation of a sexual encounter in contrast to [indiscernible], the only currently approved product for HSDD, which is administered daily, orally on a chronic basis. Bremelanotide also has an innovative mechanism of action. It is a melanocortin four receptor agonist. The majority of the melanocortin receptors are concentrated in the brain in the presynaptic area of the hypothalamus, a region known to be responsible for sexual desire. Both pivotal Phase III studies generated robust and consistent efficacy data, meeting both prespecified co-primary endpoints with strong statistical significance. Bremelanotide also demonstrated a favorable safety profile during the duration of the six-month randomized trial as well as the follow-up extension study. Approximately 80% of patients who completed the Phase III studies decided to enroll in the voluntary open-label extension study for an additional year. This is a very encouraging sign and implies that patients believe they benefited from the treatment.

As you know, we submitted an NDA for bremelanotide this past March and expect to receive formal FDA acceptance and a PDUFA action date later this month. We are also actively preparing for an FDA Advisory Committee meeting that we anticipate will take place either later this year or early next year.

We're also very excited about this product, since we believe it has the potential to help roughly 6 million premenopausal women in the United States currently suffering with HSDD. As you can see on the right, the majority of these patients are either not diagnosed or diagnosed but not currently treated, which we believe is, in large part, related to the under-recognition of this condition and exacerbated by the quality and safe treatment options. We have that bremelanotide has the opportunity to address this large unmet met need.

Education and raising awareness about HSDD is critical to this product's success. Just this past weekend, we attended the American College of Patricians and Gynecologists or, ACOG, annual meeting where we sponsored a number of HSDD-related events, including an AMAG-supported CME program titled, Breaking the Silence, Recognizing and Treating HSDD, to announce KOLs presented to a full audience. We also sponsored a product theater highlighting the mechanism of action of bremelanotide and the clinical data as well as an interactive touchscreen at the Medical Fair section of our group, where HCPs can learn more about the prevalent, ideology and impact of the condition. Physicians continue to show significant interest in learning about HSDD and remain excited about bremelanotide as a new treatment option. In this way, we also kicked off our condition awareness and educational programs, one of which is knowhsdd.com. That's K-N-O-W hsdd.com. So lots going on with bremelanotide, and we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

I'll now turn it over to Ted for a financial update. Ted?

Edward Myles

Thanks, Julie. Slide 31 illustrates our GAAP results per revenue and operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the prior year period. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 increased 5% to $146 million. Nik already walked through Makena, Feraheme and CBR revenue numbers for the quarter, so I'll just mention that Intrarosa contributed $2.2 million in net sales during the quarter. As Nik mentioned, scripts of Intrarosa continue to increase every week. But as you know, we implemented our patient co-pay savings program to help ensure patient have immediate and affordable access to Intrarosa. As expected, during this initial launch phase, we continue to have a high gross-to-net adjustment that negatively impacts revenue in the short term. We expect the gross-to-net adjustment to normalize towards the end of this year.

On a GAAP basis, you can see that our operating loss was higher in the first quarter of 2018 than it was the prior year period. A primary driver of this operating loss is a $31 million increase in amortization expense related to the Makena intramuscular intangible asset. Also included in our first quarter 2018 GAAP results is a $20 million charge to recognize the contingent liability associated with the FDA acceptance of the bremelanotide NDA, which we expect later this month.

Now let's shift to the non-GAAP view of the business. Slide 32 illustrates our non-GAAP financial results for the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Going forward, we will only be presenting GAAP revenue. Previously, we had presented non-GAAP revenue with the impact of a purchase price accounting adjustment associated with CBR deferred revenue. Because that adjustment has become diminimus, we are now simply presenting GAAP revenue. You'll note that presenting the prior year - that we're presenting the prior year in GAAP as well to simplify the comparison.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $40 million compared to $57 million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 included increase investments in the company's portfolio as we incurred additional costs, particularly in selling and marketing, to support the product launches of Makena Subcutaneous Auto-injector, the broader Feraheme label and Intrarosa. Deploying our internally generated EBITDA toward the long-term development of these products is an important component of our strategy, which we believe will create sustainable shareholder value.

Slide 33 highlights some key balance sheet metrics. It's important to note that even while investing in the launch of three products, our cash and investments increased by $40 million during the first quarter. Our liquidity profile with $371 million of cash and investments, the long-term nature of our debt maturities, only $20 million of debt is near term, and strong EBITDA generation, gives us a lot of flexibility to invest in our current products, develop and launch new products and continue to look for additional portfolio expansion opportunities that fit into our strategic plans.

Now let's talk about 2018 guidance. As you recall, when we published our 2018 guidance in January, there were a lot of unknowns within our portfolio. With the successes of - in February, approval of abroad IBA label for Feraheme and the approval and launch of the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector ahead of potential generic competition, we feel confident that we can aim higher, and we raised our guidance for revenue and for profitability in 2018. Specifically, we increased our revenue guidance range to between $540 million to $580 million, and our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance range is now between $120 million and $140 million. In other words, the upper ends of our previous revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance are now the midpoints of our updated guidance. We believe we are well positioned to achieve these increase financial goals that we'd updated today.

With that, I'll turn it over to Bill for some closing marks. Bill?

William Heiden

Great. Thanks, Ted. Slide 35 summarizes the key priorities and value drivers that we're focused on in 2018 and as you heard this morning, we've already begun to check off several important items on the list. As we wrap up Q1 today and look ahead in 2018, we're pleased to have been so successful on so many fronts in the first quarter, and I am optimistic about the opportunities in front of us. In fact, one of the priorities listed here is our continuing work to expand the portfolio, and we were very pleased to announce the addition of Allen Butcher as our new Chief Business Officer yesterday. Allen is a recognized leader in the business development in our industry, and I'm confident that he's going to play a key role here at AMAG, as we continue to seek out additional products that meet unmet medical patient needs and allow us to build durable, growing revenue streams.

And with that, we'll conclude our prepared remarks, and we'll open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Jessica Fye with J.P. Morgan.

Jessica Fye

I have a few. I realize that you've moved away from providing product line guidance. But with respect to the increase this quarter, can you share how much of that was Makena versus other products? And help us think about the high-end of the range, what scenario does that imply?

William Heiden

Jess, this is Bill. Thanks for your questions. So you're right. We don't provide specific product-by-product guidance. I think, as you might imagine, based on the derisking events that occurred during the first quarter, the uplift in our revenue guidance is primarily attributed to Makena and Feraheme with now the broader label. So that's probably all the specifications that I would put around this. We still have a range around our revenue guidance, because, obviously, there's still some cars to turnover we built through 2018. But we're feeling really good about where we are. And as Nik indicated, the Makena auto-injector new patient starts are terrific. So we're really bullish about our continuing Makena franchise. And again, you see, as Nik indicated as well, Feraheme market share is growing nicely through the quarter, came out strong, and I think that we expect that will continue through 2018.

Jessica Fye

Okay, great. And just a couple of others. You've alluded to your expectation for some price pressure on Makena subcu as generics, eventually enter for IM, I believe, during by rebates to maintain formulary status. Is there any kind of framework you can provide for how to think about the range of pricing we could see for Makena, looking out to, say 2019 where there may be some generics out there? And I wanted to ask about Intrarosa, sort of, also related to price. I think in prepared remarks, you said you expect growth to, perhaps, normalize towards the end of the year. Is that a little shift from the prior timing? I think, you previously said by the back half or in the back half, or are those all, sort of, equivalent terms to you?

Nicholas Grund

All right. So Jess, this is Nick. Thanks for the questions. Price pressure on Makena with the launch generics, frankly, really depends on how many. If there's one, and they behave as a good citizen, and the pricing pressure may be a little bit less. If there are a dozen or two dozen, obviously, that pricing pressure is going to be a lot heavier, and then we'll see more dramatic price pressure in the market place. So it's a little bit dependent on how many we see and when they come within the year or into 2019.

William Heiden

I'll just add to that one of the elements. I just want to remind folks that we've talked about, especially as we, perhaps, think of 2019, is the co-pay component. Because generics may end up in a lower no-co-pay tier. And so that will be a differentiation, so we may have to enhance our co-pay assistance. And again, that will affect the net selling price for Makena. But obviously, with a good start, physicians and nurses getting experience with the auto-injector, our hope is that they will demand the auto-injector going forward for their patients. On Intrarosa, I'll now ask Ted to comment on our expectations going forward around net pricing for Intrarosa.

Edward Myles

Yes. So Jess, you're asking about the impact of the co-pay and the significant gross-to-net discount, if you will. That has been closing. So the net price continues to rise, and we do expect it to normalize end of the year. If we previously said back half of the year, that might be nuance. But we still feel that we - and we can see the gross-to-net discount closing. As Bill mentioned earlier, we're at 75% or more than 75% coverage, and now we just need scripts to flow through those plans.

Jessica Fye

And what is the - I guess, I'm getting back into this. But what are you seeing as the gross-to-net on Intrarosa right now?

William Heiden

In the quarter? Is that in the quarter?

Jessica Fye

Yes.

William Heiden

Ted's looking at his magical spreadsheets to see if he's got it in front of him. We may have to get back to you on that one. It has - it is - I know it is improving. Obviously, our expectation is, it's going to normalize in that 35% range towards the back half of the year. Hard to predict exactly when that's going to happen. As Nik went out, 75% commercial insurance, we feel really good about the unrestricted access, now we expect that's going flow through then in terms of utilization and expense related to the co-pay card.

Edward Myles

Jess, it was $70 at the end of Q1 or through Q1. Recall, it also is impacted by the mix of new RXs versus total RXs. Total RXs are sort of a mixed blessing, in that you're expanding the base, but the first NRX is free. So it has a bigger impact on net.

Operator

Your next question comes from Esther Rajavelu from Deutsche Bank.

Esther Rajavelu

I have a couple. One is, can you provide color on the unbranded Facebook campaign and any initial, sort of, signup trends that you're seeing? And whether you expect any influence from the privacy concerns with Facebook that could potentially impact the returns on this program? And then I have two more.

William Heiden

Okay, why don't I ask Nik to take the Facebook question?

Nicholas Grund

Yes. It's early days. We launched on Friday of last week. And I would encourage you to actually go out there and take a look, because the number of likes that we have on there is increasing every day and then certainly, we're gaining followers. So - but it's too early to tell whether that's going to be a long-term trend or not. But we've seen good progress. We're excited about it. And it just launched last Friday.

Esther Rajavelu

Got it. Okay. So one week on the market. And then on Feraheme, can you talk about what portion of the sales is from the expanded indication versus the older indication?

Nicholas Grund

It's kind of hard to say. I mean, pre-indication, our share was declining slightly quarter-over-quarter, and what we've seen is, is that's turn around. So that market share is turning around. We also know, previously, our large current customers had maximums under our contracting process that we could only contract and performance contract for those folks that had chronic kidney disease associated with IDA. Now that it's expanded, we went out with new contracting strategy, and we've seen rates growth in some of our largest existing customers. So that would be all due to IDA label. Addition, frankly, we've gotten customers that we didn't have great access to. Because they didn't have to want to have to do the additional testing burden to ensure a patient was or had CKD, we're actually getting appointments, and those appointments are very, very positive. So our new customer accounts is up as well. So I would say, a lot of the growth in share is attributable to IDA expansion, and we imagine that'll continue to grow throughout the 2018 year.

Esther Rajavelu

Got it. And just to clarify, you said that the maximums in those contracts are no longer - that you don't have any more maximums on the contracts, on the new contracts?

Nicholas Grund

Yes, I mean, you have to be on-label. So obviously, that's the only - and there are maybe pregnant folks who IDA, pediatrics with IDA. So it's not a 100% of the population, but it's pretty darn close.

Esther Rajavelu

Okay. And then lastly, do you have any update on your plans for the authorization generic Makena?

Nicholas Grund

Yes. Absolutely. So as we've indicated before, we've got a partner in place. So therefore, everything is kind of teed up and ready to go if we pull the trigger there and obviously, waiting for the first generic before we would consider launching our own authorized generic into the marketplace.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kyung Yang from Jefferies.

Kyung Yang

So it's a nice conversion to subcu from IM from Makena. Question is, are you seeing subcu expanding the market, or do you just see a conversion from IM? Because the Makena catches about 50% of the market, so there's plenty of room to expand from the current market share.

Nicholas Grund

Yes, Kyung. It's Nik. That's a great question. If you look at the research that we presented, some of the share was coming from compounded product. Interestingly enough, I do think that they are patients that may be not going in for injection, because they are afraid of IM, or intramuscular, injections and needle phobia. So I actually think we can expand the market with subcu, granted with a potential midyear, we are focused a lot on conversion. And through that conversion, hopefully, doctors will gain the experience to expand their patient base.

Kyung Yang

But did you see some market expansion in the quarter?

Nicholas Grund

We did not see in any in the quarter break that is a pretty nuance question, but when see any. You got cyclical birthing trends, things that go on at the beginning of the year inventory movements. So it's hard to see in a one quarter blip, especially when we launched March 26. So hopefully, we will see that as we move forward.

William Heiden

Yes, I would also say - and this is Bill, that Nik and his team have focused our sales force on the current prescribing of Makena, the large prescribers of Makena. Obviously, we're encouraging those office to put new patients on the subcu auto-injector. So our focus initially is conversion of existing accounts. In the future, as you say, there may well be opportunities to continue to expand this market.

Kyung Yang

All right. And the second question is, about a year ago at the Analyst event, you projected your revenue potential by 2020 would be greater than $1 billion. And I think that, that larger portion is predicated on Intrarosa and other product launch. So based on how Intrarosa is growing, does your projection still stand, or has it changed?

William Heiden

This is Bill. It's a good question, and I - my crystal ball isn't working today. So - but as we look out to 2020, some of the elements that we think about are Makena, how will that continue perform through '18, '19, '20 and beyond. So that's a question and again, Nik and team are doing everything possible to make sure that patients are transitioning to this next-generation Makena. Intrarosa is - will certainly be a part of the story, and we're pleased with the initial progress. We've still got a lot of work in front of us on Intrarosa. And then bremelanotide is another component. Obviously, a positive approval in early '19 will be important for us to meet our internal objectives for 2020. So still some unknowns in front of us, but we're optimistic. Cards that we turned over, thus far, have been favorable towards meeting some of those aggressive targets. So I'm still very optimistic about where we're headed.

Kyung Yang

And then last question is, if I catch what you said earlier, it sounded like Intrarosa current gross-to-net is, kind of, about 35%, correct?

Edward Myles

No, Bill was mentioning 35% as steady state when we get there towards the end of the year. Currently, it's much deeper than that because of the co-pay program.

Kyung Yang

Okay. So 35% is a normalized gross-to-net discount that you're expecting by end of this year?

Edward Myles

Correct. That's normal pharmaceutical gross-to-net.

Operator

Your next question come from the line of Joseph Shwartz from Leerink Partners.

Joseph Schwartz

So as you look at the preterm birth market, are there segments that you think subcu mechanic could gain more or less traction in relative to generic IM Makena? I know we just talk about it as the preterm birth market, but surely, there've got to be some segments that may - might be described by states or types of physician practices, be it academic or community types. Or are there types of patients that you think are more likely to use subcu Makena? And then alternatively, where do you think segments could be more price-sensitive than preferred generic intramuscular version?

Nicholas Grund

Yes. It's a great question, Joe. In reality, we - [indiscernible] of the profile, the subcu, across the board, all physician types thought it would be very helpful for their office logistics, their office staff. And their perception was it would also help with compliance of patients. When you look into that, I think you're price-sensitivity question is a great one. If you look at the most price-sensitive areas, which is, typically, your Medicaid populations, those are the areas for which we have actually provided the deepest discount and at the lowest price. So they actually make sure particular resilience to a generic lemon launches into marketing on because of the pricing structure that we have in that particular channel, we haven't heard of any segmentation that says oh subcu isn't right for this patient or that patient is to be expected to be a great option for all patients who are at risk of preterm birth.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay. And then given there is a study for Intrarosa in HSDD, I was wondering if you could lay out how that might fit with bremelanotide, which now the NDA has been filed in the same indication?

Julie Krop

Okay, yes. This is the trial that is currently being conducted for postmenopausal women with HSDD. So the difference here, of course, is that bremelanotide that we currently submitted it is for premenopausal women. So it's a different focus, different patient population. Obviously, very different mechanism of action as well.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ken Trbovich from Janney.

Kenneth Trbovich

Couple of quick questions. Bill, appreciate the, sort, of color you provided with regard to Makena Cares and their enrollments for subcu. Is there any sort of feedback early on from [indiscernible] that aren't in Makena Cares?

William Heiden

So the feedback is similar. I think, physicians, again, not surprisingly, are - and nurses are seeing that this is much easier to use and much less invasive for their patients. So the anecdotal feedback is similar, whether it's Makena Care Connection or some of our other partners in the specialty distribution or specialty pharmacy markets. So good initial feedback. Our field forces is really excited about the uptake and so it's all focus is on conversion for those of particular solar director. Improvement program perturbations so we have a running total reasonableness of recently at America gynecology and was the physician we were talking to was telling us he searching patients therapy to the subcu auto-injector. So we're really pleased with the feedback that we've gotten thus far.

Kenneth Trbovich

Terrific. And then just a quick question on bremelanotide. I know you - there was a comment made that you expect an Ad Comm. Do you expect the Ad Comm just because the agency, historically, has done so with products for HSDD and following in that pattern, whilst to, sort of, provide a format for feedback from the public and other interested parties? Or is there something from a product-specific issue that you expect to be a focal point of part of that discussion?

Julie Krop

Yes. That is a very good question. Really, typically, for our novel new mechanism-of-action drug, this would be first MC4 agonist that would be approved by the FDA. They typically would have an advisory committee, and we did get advanced notice from them that they are very likely to do that, based on our pre-NDA meeting. So it would be very typical for them to do that, not based on anything specific related to the drug, but just the new mechanism.

Kenneth Trbovich

Okay. And then just a quick follow-up. In terms of the manufacturing process, when do you expect that the - because this was part of the delay in filing the NDA, when do you expect that the manufacture facility will be reviewable for treatment or inspection?

William Heiden

This for bremelanotide, Ken?

Kenneth Trbovich

Yes, yes. For bremelanotide.

Julie Krop

So typically, the FDA would conduct those close to the time of approval or immediately after approval. So we're using a large manufacturer that's well known and will be ready for inspection pretty much at any time.

William Heiden

We're on track. And certainly, we've got involved, because we are responsible for the bremelanotide production. Our tech ops team is really - have been all over this, and we're feeling really good where we are in terms of CMC around bremelanotide.

Nicholas Grund

It's just worth mentioning it, when we end-licensed that product, we talked about a Q1 filing. So Q1 '17. We predicted a Q1 '18 filing, and that's what we hit. So there hasn't been a delay.

Julie Krop

Yes.

Kenneth Trbovich

Sure. No, and I understand that. I think the differences, in some instances, folks haven't necessarily done a commercial-scale batch-in, and that data has to be supplemented to the NDA. So it's not clear when you filed, weather that included the commercial-scale batches, or that's going to be a supplement.

Julie Krop

Yes. We're on track for what we - for when need to be fully commercialized of all pages of some update that may happen throughout the process. But we've had - we're not changing process.

Kenneth Trbovich

Yes. Yes, so you often change from the original plan based on where you at?

Julie Krop

Yes, yes. No, no.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bill Tanner from Cantour.

William Tanner

Bill, just on the last comment you had made, I guess, on feedback on the auto-injector is that the physicians and the nurses feel that it's easier to use and less invasive for their patient. I'm just wondering what kind of patient-level feedback there has been. I mean, it would seem like you're certainly avoiding the deep intramuscular injection, but it would seem like you may be trading some things off for other things. Would be interested in that if there is any - and I realize it's going to be anecdotal. And then I had a follow-up for Nik on Intrarosa.

William Heiden

Yes. So what I'll say about the patient experience is interesting. If you think about this the patient don't have any compassion, because most of the patients who are initiating therapy with Makena. This is there first dose, first product. Patient are necessarily saying why it's way better than the I am, because in actually have that comparison be the physician that we spoke to at ACOG who was switching patients. I don't think he actually said anything. So maybe we should follow it up on it, the majority of the patients are on new patients. So there is an early competitor, and they seem to be happy.

William Tanner

I can guarantee that. That physician had a bad experience, or that patient had a bad experience, he wouldn't be switching his entire [indiscernible].

William Heiden

That's true.

William Tanner

I got it. Okay. And then, Nik, just on the Intrarosa, I'm wondering if there's any color on the types of patients that are trying to target your never estrogens over there switching from the current therapies and water, I guess, in the field as to of the lack of the black box being an important. I mean, I guess, for folks that are never estrogens, it would seem the black of the black box may be drawing them into treatment but be interested in the switch versus new starts there.

Nicholas Grund

Yes, Great question, Bill. When we look at it is, I hate to say it. People don't stay on estrogen therapy. So when you look as someone who's staying at every for three months or so, maybe they're coming off because their symptoms have resolved, which they're supposed to then, really stop treatment or only keep treatment at a minimum. Or their - this fear of estrogen and long-term use. So really, every patient can be a new patient, depending on when you get them and their therapy and their treatment journey. We do see that physicians have been talking to that patients' fear, estrogen and that conversation with patients around estrogen. Intrarosa allows them to have an easier conversation and really focus on patient care, as opposed to the litany of a 10-minute conversation around box warning. We have seen some folks being switched midcycle. It hasn't happened as often, but folks are being switched. People have really liked and seem to enjoy. The feedback we've had is really the dosing and the intervaginal tablets or capsules, if you will, as opposed to some of the creams and the messier creams. So really, across the board, most patients who are taking the therapy, we hear from physicians that the responses has been really, really amazing. So we're happy with patient type so far that are taking the product.

William Tanner

Got it. And maybe just one last question on Intrarosa. I wonder your launch priorities as educating potential patients about the condition. Obviously, this is something that the low percentage of patients being treated is being more of a function of lack of awareness or of - on the physician or the patient front or the reluctance, I guess, of women to approach that. So I'm just wondering how feasible it is for a company the size of AMAG and I guess. Your online social media campaign is probably not very costly. But I'm just wondering if that's aspiration that's kind of reasonable. I mean, it's a - if you go to the menopause meetings, it's a real problem that the groups identify the lack of education, and I'm wondering if that's going to be a rock that's too hard to move maybe.

Nicholas Grund

Yes. The research we've done is that these women are very active digitally and that's what we're doing a digital First Amendment reason for online retail looking and in searching for options and we know that. When we tested our product of the levels of engagement now just think of our campaigns have been very, very high from the research we've done anything as we go there of this result revenue growth was facing side is an area that's the fast-growing segment in ages 45 to 64 group. So we're pretty confident that we'll have an impact. The degree of that impact, I think, as we move forward, it will, obviously, be monitoring that pretty closely.

William Heiden

Yes, Bill, it's Bill. When I think about this one, as you said, the digital campaign is not as costly as other types of campaigns. Fortunately, our target audience is on social media, and so we can reach them there. There are 18 million women who are currently not being treated, 1.7 million who are being, a billion-dollar market. If we could get 10% of the women who currently aren't being treating, not 100%, 10%, we would double the market. So we just need to move the needle a little bit, and this could be huge opportunity for us, and we could help a lot women out there.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question come from David Buck from B. Riley FBR.

David Buck

Couple of quick ones on Makena you had mentioned that there was some inventory drawdown. you talk a little bit weaker than in our forecast and the delay on genetics. And you talk about was inventory number was in terms of drawdown in the quarter, and would we actually see sales numbers for the second quarter for subcu versus IM? One for Ted. SG&A and R&D, you talked a little bit about the promotional activity for sales and marketing. That was quite a bit higher than we had thought in the quarter. R&D was a bit lower. You talked a little bit about the phasing of the expenses as we get into the second half of the year. And then just any impact that you see from the Estrace cream generics that are going to be on the market, do you see that impacting Intrarosa?

Nicholas Grund

So start with Makena and the drawdown. If you think about weeks on hand, roughly, we took inventory down, let's call it, five days from Q4 to the end of Q1. And a lot of that was planned. It was preparation for the launch of subcu. We didn't want excess inventory out there and locations that people felt compelled that they had the use or reject are a concerted effort to drawdown I am in proceeding launch of the subcutaneous auto-injector. As far as the reporting of the sales number, I'll let that - take that to Ted, and he'll launch into the other pieces of your question.

Edward Myles

So reporting of the sales.

William Heiden

So David, this is something that we're talking about. We want to provide us to investors analysts. Having said that, multiple SKUs could be something that it could be prettier granular disclosure which is right now probably not will talk about share, percent of subcu. We may not give you the granularity of units per SKU, but we'll see how this thing moves up.

David Buck

And just a follow-up - sorry, go ahead. It looks it's off to our great start in Makena Care. But obviously, it's not the whole market. So you're getting visibility prettily second, third quarter potentially had of generics would be helpful?

William Heiden

Yes, we hear you. That will be our goal.

Edward Myles

Feasibility. And then the other piece on expenses. We spend according to our plan. This is a year - again, '17 and '18 have been years of investment and transitioning the company. And this is one these we're in a very fortunate position that not only do we have a lot of cash on hand, but we generate cash from our business, we afford to make investments now in the near term for long-term sustainably and growth. So we're executing on our plan exactly as we intend to.

Nicholas Grund

Yes, David, you mentioned also generics, and do we anticipate seeing an impact. We had generics launch late Q4, early Q1. We've seen - obviously, it's an estrogen product. We haven't really seen much had been in regards to physicians talking about because a generic and investors as opposed to Intrarosa because the unique MOS, non-estrogen messaging, with the no walks warning we always exist with Intrarosa got a similar spring estrogen, Estrace or generic experts figure you might see it is in the pair friend we haven't actually seen any reviews of the class in the. Algorithm because of the extra work genetics launch. So our payer position is still real, 75% unrestricted access, and we will continue to grow that throughout the year.

William Heiden

So bad has been a great analog with management and act as a printable and trained us in over to the generic business. Officer, promotion has stopped on the and has stopped as well on an ostrich. So you may see over time some declines in market share of those brands as promotion sounds, something stops so you may see the new patients transitioning over to some of the promoter products, officer, or goal is to measure the roommates patients are being put on Intrarosa.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to CEO, Bill Heiden.

William Heiden

Great. thanks, Kim. So I'd like to thank all of you for joining us here this morning, and we look forward to providing additional details as our company progresses through 2018. And this concludes today's call. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.