Tahoe Resources' (TAHO) CEO Ronald Clayton on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tahoe Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alexandra Barrows - VP, IR

Ronald Clayton - President, CEO & Director

Elizabeth McGregor - VP & CFO

Analysts

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Michael Jalonen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Tahoe Resources First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Alexandra Barrows, Vice President, Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources. Please go ahead.

Alexandra Barrows

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Tahoe Resources First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Our results were released yesterday evening, and a copy of the press release and slides for today's call are available on our website. Our conference call today is being webcast live and is also available on the website by clicking on the link to the call.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation, and actual results may differ materially. We'd like to refer everyone to the cautionary language included in our press release and presentation material and to the risk factors described in our MD&As and 2017 Annual Information Form.

Joining us on today's call, we have Ron Clayton, President and CEO; Liz McGregor, Vice President and CFO; Edie Hofmeister, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel; Brian Brodsky, Vice President, Exploration; and Tom Fudge, Vice President, Operations.

As usual, after our prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ron.

Ronald Clayton

Thanks, Alex, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday afternoon, we reported financial and operational results for the first quarter, as well as an update on our two major near-term projects, the Shahuindo Expansion and the Bell Creek shaft. Before I jump into that, I want to mention that, a short while ago, we released a news regarding the successful resolution of the labor strike at La Arena. We had a constructive dialogue process with both the La Arena community members, as well as the La Arena Union, over the last week or so, which resulted in all parties agreeing that resuming operations at La Arena is in the best interest of all. We expect to be back up to normal production levels within the next 48 hours, and I can also confirm that production at La Arena for the quarter should not be impacted as a result of this short-term strike.

So with that good news, I'll turn back to results. During first quarter 2018, we produced 91,000 ounces of gold at a cash cost of $793 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,158 per ounce. Production at La Arena, Shahuindo and Bell Creek met plan during the quarter, while the production at Timmins West was about 76,000 tonnes below plan due to paste fill delays associated with extreme cold weather in January and mechanical issues in February. These conditions resulted in changes to the mining sequence that included lower ores tonnage mined from lower grade stopes. These issues have since been resolved and we're taking steps to get back on track, and the market was better production than the previous months.

Total cash costs during the quarter were slightly higher than full year guidance costs of $725 to $775 per ounce due to the issues encountered at Timmins West and the slightly higher cost ounces produced in Peru, as we continue the ramp up at Shahuindo. We're extremely focused on optimizing operations at Timmins West this year. Efforts to rework the mine plan are under way in order to provide more flexibility in the stoping sequence and to maximize the development of stopes and ore instead of waste. In addition, various cost efficiency measures are underway. Despite the lower production and slightly higher costs for the quarter, our production guidance is weighted to the second half of the year, and we're on track to achieve 2018 full year costs and production guidance.

Earnings this quarter continued to be negatively impacted by the Escobal mine suspension and our ongoing care and maintenance costs, with the net loss for the quarter of $6.9 million or $0.02 per share. If not for this, we would have expected to report earnings for the quarter. Despite the ongoing suspension at the Escobal mine, we are optimistic that the legal case is moving in the right direction. We are encouraged by the constructive public statements made by the new Constitutional Court President in Guatemala, including public statements regarding a priority to resolve cases in a timely fashion, especially including the case of Minera San Rafael. Given these positive statements and past legal precedents, we are very optimistic for a favorable ruling at Escobal. In addition, over the last few weeks, in particular, we've had very constructive dialogue at the Casillas roadblock and we hope for a positive resolution there, which should put us in the position to resume operations at Escobal quickly once the positive court ruling is received.

So with that, I'm going to turn the call over to Liz to provide a brief update on our financial performance for the quarter. Following Liz's comments, I'll provide an update on our growth, projects and exploration. Liz?

Elizabeth McGregor

Thanks, Ron, and good morning, everyone. As Ron mentioned, Tahoe reported a net loss for the first quarter of $6.9 million or $0.02 per share, reflecting the ongoing suspension of operations at Escobal. We sold just over 105,000 ounces of gold versus 93,000 ounces in Q4. Our average realized price was $1,323 per ounce or about $50 higher than the last quarter.

Production costs were $78 million, depreciation was $37 million and corporate G&A was $12 million. We continue to incur costs related to the care and maintenance of Escobal of just over $10 million for the first quarter. This amount includes costs related to maintaining environmental commitments, salaries, security costs and legal fees. On a per ounce cost basis, as Ron already mentioned, our costs were higher this quarter than the previous quarter due to the production issues at Timmins. We also have a somewhat high cost to ounces produced in Peru as we continue with the Shahuindo Expansion, which is higher costs than our run of mine heap leach operations at La Arena. That being said, our 2018 production and cost guidance is weighted to the second half of the year, and the company continues on track to meet our full 2018 production and cost guidance.

Total capital expenditures in the quarter were about $60 million, of which 60% was project capital. 2018 is expected to be a heavy capital spend year as we work towards completion of our two main projects. Given this significant transition year, we expect to utilize our access to capital as we complete the construction project. We ended the first quarter with consolidated cash and cash equivalents of just under $54 million, no bank debt and less than $6 million in leases. During the first quarter, you'll recall that we amended our credit facility with our bank syndicate. We now have access to $175 million facility, with an additional $25 million accordion feature, for a total capital access of $200 million. We expect to draw on our credit facility in the near future, although the amount required will depend on several factors including the timing of an Escobal restart and the speed at which we spend our capital budget. I want to emphasize that we are sufficiently funded to complete our two growth projects in 2018 as planned regardless of when Escobal starts.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Ron.

Ronald Clayton

Thanks, Liz. Looking at Shahuindo construction - flipping at Shahuindo, the construction of the leach pad 2B continued on track and the first five hectares remain scheduled to be placed in production in the third quarter of 2018. Commissioning of the 12,000 tonne per day crushing and agglomeration circuit was substantially completed in February, and construction ramp up was initiated during the quarter although we did experience a minor delay in commissioning during the period. Engineering and procurement for the 24,000 tonne per day circuit is significantly advanced with initial construction starting during the quarter.

Construction of the full 36,000 tonne per day primary project is scheduled to be completed in early Q4 of 2018. However, we are now expecting a bit of a shift in the construction timing of the conglomerate - crushing and agglomeration circuit, but we do not expect this to impact the ramp up to full capacity of 36,000 tonnes per day by year-end, as promised, nor a change to our annual guidance. In terms of spend, the expansion project remains on track with the original guidance. I would like to take a moment to explain that the Shahuindo Expansion includes not only the 36,000 tonne per day crushing and agglomeration circuit, but also the expansion of the ADR plant, the installation of the transmission line and substation leach pad 2B, and other associated projects to support that. We've provided some clarity in our documents with the total estimated spend for the Shahuindo Expansion of $170 million to $180 million, which includes the $80 million crushing and agglomeration circuit. About $86 million has been spent through the end of March 31 of this year, of which about $20 million was spent during the first quarter. Approximately $30 million to $35 million of this total expansion guidance is expected to be spent for the secondary projects in 2019 in order to support and sustain the full 36,000 tonne per day operation. These amounts are included in our multiyear project capital guidance which was released in February.

Turning to Bell Creek. Construction of the shaft projects continues to progress well. I had the opportunity to visit Bell Creek early in March and I'm very impressed and excited with the work the team is doing up there. We're doing most of the underground excavation with our own crews, which has helped to minimize the costs of the shaft project. I'll note that the schedule has shifted marginally and construction is now expected to be completed in early Q4 with final commissioning and ramp up by the end of the year. A slight delay in the construction completion is not expected to impact the ramp up to full production capacity by year end nor our guidance.

All lateral development and sinking of the lower portion of the shaft project has been completed. Excavation of the third and final pilot raise from the shaft bottom is also complete and enlarging of this pilot raise is all that remains to be completed for the vertical development of shaft. Circus construction activities increased during the quarter with efforts focused on the hoist room and headframe.

In terms of the spend, the shaft project remains on track within 5% of the original $80 million guidance. Approximately $61 million has been spent through March 31, 2018, of which just under $9 million was spent in Q1.

On the exploration front, we spent $2.7 million during the quarter, of which 40% was spent in Peru with the remainder in Canada. In Peru, we completed about 6,400 meters of exploration drilling during the quarter. Exploration activity concentrated on drilling in the north quarter of targets, north of the Shahuindo mine and drilling the backside zone at La Arena, below the existing La Arena life of mine pit. We're also focused on advancing some early stage exploration at select district targets surrounding both La Arena and Shahuindo. In Canada, we completed about 20,280 meters of exploration drilling. At Timmins West, we focused our efforts on the Timmins West mine and the Gold River trend. At Bell Creek, our efforts focused on the east strike extension of NA2 and NA zones, as well as some of the surface exploration at the Wetmore property near the Bell Creek mine.

At June, we will work on refining the geologic model, examining new exploration targets and planning for a new drill program to commence later this year. As some of you have heard me say before, I'm personally very excited about the long-term potential of the Jubi projects, so stay tuned for progress there.

2018 continues to be a pivotal transition year for Tahoe. And with the first quarter under our belt, we're demonstrating progress towards achieving our key goals for the year, construction completion and full ramp up of our two growth projects in Peru and Canada by year-end, and resumption of Escobal operations. Because of this progress, we believe we are well positioned to meet not only our 2018 annual cost and production guidance, but are on our way to achieving approximately 500,000 ounces of gold production in 2019. In Guatemala, we're doing our best to remain patient and we're increasingly hopeful that we'll be able to resume operations at Escobal and restore our remaining workforce there quickly.

With that, I want to thank you for your time this morning.

Operator, we've concluded the formal portion of our prepared remarks, and we'll be happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Ralph Profiti of Eight Capital.

Ralph Profiti

I have two quick ones. Can we assume this issue over profit sharing at La Arena is still to be sort of negotiated and resolved as you pointed this to being a key issue?

Ronald Clayton

No, not issues. That issue is totally resolved, Ralph, sorry.

Ralph Profiti

Okay. I can assume that we're falling back on the regulatory requirements then?

Ronald Clayton

That's correct.

Ralph Profiti

Okay, great. Second question, Ron, in getting Timmins back to where it needs to be in sort of hitting that guidance for 2018. It sounds from the MD&A that it's both about sort of tonnes and grade, and just wondering that we're going to get back to that sort of 3.75, 3.8 grams per tonne, which would have got you to the guidance. And just wondering, combination of tonnes and grade, are we at the point where we're going to pick up right where we left off in sort of Q3, Q4 of last year?

Ronald Clayton

Yes. So I think I need to make sure we're clear on this that the grade at 144 Is not that high. It's - the reserve grade that we came out with last year was closer to 3 2 or 3 4, or something like that. But that was the combined grade for both sites with the production mix that we have. And yes, for the total property, we're going to get back to the guidance. And also, the costs at Timmins West should come down with the things that we're doing there.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Tumazos of John Tumazos Very Independent Research.

John Tumazos

Thank you for all your good efforts. I'm a happy shareholder.

Ronald Clayton

Thank you.

John Tumazos

You mentioned in your dialogue that the strike at La Arena was a short-term event. In your MD&A, you characterize the Escobal outage as a temporary event. I guess in about six weeks, we'll be touching the first year anniversary of the beginning of the production decline. At what point in time, and we're all optimistic that Escobal starts up any day and it gets settled, and we've been all optimistic for six or more months. Would it be a one year, 1.5 years, two years or three years that you would consider the Escobal outage to no longer be temporary and change your management approach?

Ronald Clayton

John, I just don't think we can look at from that point of view. And I'm going to start by reiterating the fact that with everything that we've seen coming out of Guatemala, particularly in the last 4 to 6 weeks, it's - I think things are moving in the right direction and in the right direction very quickly. And so, I just don't think we're headed for that kind of timeframe that you're talking about. Obviously, they're unpredictable. But I think just a general conversation in Guatemala has turned to very positive towards getting the mine back up and running. So I don't think we're looking at it like that. From a picking in number of years to make the kind of decision standpoint here you're talking about, it's more on how we build about the certainty of getting the mine back up and running than how long it takes before we would look at doing something different there in terms of the care and maintenance and that kind of thing. But I want to assure you, we are in Guatemala and in Escobal for the long haul.

John Tumazos

I'm on your team, but I like to plan for the worst and let the upside take care of itself.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Jalonen of Bank of America.

Michael Jalonen

Just two questions. I guess just following up on John's question. You mentioned - you said in the last 4 or 5 weeks, I'm paraphrasing, that the signs are - what you're hearing is going the right direction in the press release for Escobal, I mean. And in the press release, you mentioned the new Constitutional Court President as a positive for her to expedite unresolved cases. What other signals have you gotten? That's my first question.

Ronald Clayton

Yes. It's primarily that, Mike. I'd say just the general tone in the press in Guatemala, the general tone from people who are involved in this situation. The new - the administration has been very much more active and supportive here in the recent weeks. And it's just the general tone, it's all headed in the right direction. And there was another case that was resolved in the Supreme Court recently that, a similar case, was resolved along the lines of our Supreme Court decision. So everything seems to be heading in the right direction, and we aren't seeing anything headed backwards right now. So again, we're pretty optimistic because of that. This is probably the most positive comments that have come out of the government across the board since this thing started.

Michael Jalonen

Okay. And also, I just noticed in your release, you are talking approximately 500,000 ounces of gold output in 2019. But I look at your MD&A from the prior quarter and you're guiding 500,000 to 550,000. So I just wanted to...

Ronald Clayton

Yes. Our guidance remains that. 500,000 to 550,000. There is no change there. Don't read anything into the approximately comment.

Operator

This concludes time allocated for questions on today's call. I will now hand the call back over to Mr. Ron Clayton for closing comments.

Ronald Clayton

I just want to take an opportunity to thank all of you for joining us and supporting Tahoe, and thanks for your questions, and hope you all have a good day. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.