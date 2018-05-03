Avon Products (AVP) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 3, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Analysts

Lauren R. Lieberman - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Wendy C. Nicholson - Citi Investment Research

Ali Dibadj - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Olivia Tong - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Stephanie Wissink - Jefferies LLC

Douglas M. Lane - Lane Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dorothy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Avon's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

The company will use slides to support today's prepared remarks. The slides will be visible via the webcast available on the company's Investor Relations website. A downloadable PDF of the presentation will be made available at the end of the call.

During the call today, the company will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which they believe to be useful to investors, although they should not be considered superior to the measures presented in accordance with GAAP. You will note that the company has prospectively adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard. To provide a fair comparison, information will be shared excluding the impact of the standard. This information is labeled like-for-like.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures is included in the appendix of this webcast and in the company's earnings release. Both are located on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

This call will also contain forward-looking statements that concern the company's business and financial strategies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are detailed in the cautionary statement available in today's slides on the company's Investors Relations website and in the company's SEC filings.

I will now turn the conference over to Connie Weaver, Investor Relations. Ms. Weaver, you may begin your conference.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you, Dorothy, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us to review Avon's first quarter 2018 results. I'm here with our CEO, Jan Zijderveld, and also with Jamie Wilson, Executive Vice President and CFO. Jan and Jamie will take you through our first quarter results, and then we'll move into a Q&A period.

So with that, let's get started and let me hand things over to Jan.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Good morning, and thanks, Connie. On today's call, I'm going to take some extra time to share some of my early observations from my first 100 days at Avon, in addition to covering our first quarter results.

Let me start with a few comments on Avon's first quarter performance. Overall, Avon's like-for-like first quarter results are simply unsatisfactory, including a revenue decline of 4%, largely driven by continuing declines in Brazil. This performance is unacceptable and significant changes need to be made.

We are moving with renewed sense of energy and urgency, taking decisive steps to address both the short-term and long-term issues that will enable us to leverage the underlying potential of the business and remain relevant and competitive.

We are taking a comprehensive review of the company's core operations starting in key markets. Our efforts are about balancing short-term critical fixes plugging the leaks and making the right decisions for our business in the long-term, making the boat go faster. This means, having the right prioritization and sequencing will be critical to turn around the business. I've assigned end-to-end responsibility for these initiatives to members of my team. My primary responsibility is getting Avon on the sure footing that will enable it to regain the competitive market position.

Let me turn to slide 4. My team and I have spent time in our top markets, engaging locally and meeting with a wide range of management, employees, Representative, Avon consumers, partners who're all critical to our business. I continued to be impressed by the power of our direct selling network. The collective strength and energy of the 6 million individual Avon micro entrepreneurs across the world.

I've experienced firsthand why Avon is not only a great and strong Beauty brand. It's also a company with purpose founded on the principles of economic participation for women. When a woman's economic, social and personal well-being improves, the effect is exponential. I've met hundreds of women, who are changing their lives and the lives of people around them through the involvement in Avon.

Our Representatives also have a strong point of view. They know their customers and know what they want and need to be successful and grow and now we are listening. Representative satisfaction and their commitment to Avon are key. I witnessed this firsthand during my early trips to attend Turkey's 25th Anniversary Celebration, underlying the success of Avon in that market has been a distinct improvement in Representative satisfaction. In Turkey, for example, they called their program Happy Reps and this initiative helped Turkey's business grow double digits.

In other markets, I met successful leaders who talk passionately about mentoring others, passing on their skills and knowledge they have developed to grow their Beauty businesses, because these women are so important to their communities that makes it even more imperative that we meet their needs to provide right end-to-end solutions, including the right product, training, on-trend innovation and modern tools to sell.

Having all these capabilities working together will enable them to succeed. There is a direct correlation between Happy Representatives and business success, and currently Avon is not where it needs to be. Because of this, we are focused urgently on taking immediate action to improve Representative satisfaction and retention.

Now let's turn to slide 5. I will share the first three initial observations, while some of you may think there's a obvious, they are key drivers of Avon's turnaround. The market is growing and Avon should too. The good news is that both beauty and direct selling markets are large and continue to grow globally. That means there is an opportunity.

However to win in this market, we must significantly step up our competitiveness. It is important to be agile and quickly identify, understand emerging trends and capture those opportunities faster. This means Avon must start driving bigger on-trend innovations and platforms, and bring them to market much faster with greater scale and impact.

For this, we need to become more glo-cal, this means global and local. A few big global innovations with scale and impact, while at the same time capturing opportunities through locally relevant innovations with speed and agility.

Another lag of Avon's turnaround is building the ability to rapidly improve our digital engagement and social selling with our Representatives and consumers. And finally, we must become a data-rich and analytically-orientated company, using our direct connection with our Representative to serve us insights, while improving sales and performance.

This leads me to slide 6, my second observation. Significant changes are needed. Avon has many challenges. We must improve our competitiveness starting with improved performance in our top markets. This means getting our key markets like Brazil, Mexico, and Russia back to competitive growth.

I've already highlighted the correlation of strong Representative satisfaction to improved results. We must achieve this market-by-market. In performing markets like Turkey and Argentina, where our Representative satisfaction is increasing, we are seeing a strong connection to results.

One of the key drivers hindering Representative satisfaction is service. Our current service and performance are unacceptable. Fulfilling our Representatives' orders in a timely and accurate manner is fundamental in the short and the longer-term changes to improve the quality of our deliveries have already begun.

Digital and social selling will be the key areas for investment. We must improve digital connections with our Representatives, while we step up our digital marketing capabilities to create an Avon beauty platform for our consumers. We need to invest in bigger and faster on-trend Avon innovation and become more agile to be closer to our local consumer needs. Finally, we need to institute a rigorous performance culture, one where we dramatically step up accountability for end-to-end executions and results.

Finally, on slide 7, observations about the strength and importance of the Avon brand. Over 130 years ago, Avon was given women the opportunity to earn money through selling beauty products, more than 30 years before they had to vote in the United States. That principle still stands firm today and the company has grown into a global force for good. Avon as a globally strong and recognized brand, but we must continue to invest and ensure the brand remains strong and relevant for today's and future generations.

We have a strong purpose for women's causes. We are focused on operating in the right geographies, skewed towards emerging markets, as well as providing the right products in the attractive beauty categories for each market. And most importantly, we have 6 million beauty entrepreneurs that serve our purpose.

Turning to slide 8, what are we going to do about it? We are already addressing short-term service issues. Second, we need to hold ourselves accountable for performance. And third and at the core, we're keeping our Representatives happy. Now let me get a little bit more specific to give you a sense of the short-term focus areas. I would give you a feel for a few of the initiatives that we have already started.

On slide 9, you see that we are taking some immediate actions to address the service quality. We have done a lot of digging to understand the true state of our service, delivery and quality. We have started to contact over 100 Representatives in our key markets every day to understand their experience. After just three weeks, we learned that up to 12%, our deliveries arrive damaged, which is completely unacceptable. We are taking the necessary steps to improve the packaging quality and reduce the damage during delivery using durable boxes and with a zero product damage target.

Let me give you a few examples. In the UK, we are now using boxes instead of mailing boxes and putting heavy items at the bottom, separating products to prevent rattling. We are now down to 7% damage products in the UK, and aiming obviously for zero across all markets.

Each week, we learn more from directly speaking to our Representatives and that leads to further additional changes. In Turkey, we are testing 40 packs to 50 packs a day using a new vendor that offers air pillows and Representatives are being called to understand the impact of these changes and results will be reported.

In Brazil, our largest market, we have signed the global head of logistics to try different types of delivery boxes. In our current pilots, we are seeing damage rates of approximately 3%, which is significantly better when where we started. We're also testing different delivery options and times versus the one-size-fits-all we had before. I am taking all this very seriously, on-time, in-full delivery of undamaged goods is critically important an absolute basics to this business.

Our managers are tracking and reporting results to ensure we're improving delivery quality quickly and taking responsibility for results. While this is only one component of fixing the overall service, it is an important driver of Representative satisfaction. I'm holding our managers accountable for dramatic improvements. Early success rates are encouraging. Although significant fixes will be required, but we are pleased with the initial results.

Turning to slide 10. We must improve our performance culture and strengthen our grip on this business. We can't continue to have surprises and own goals. Accountability and performance is critical across all aspects of our business in an integrated end-to-end fashion. We all know the famous saying "what we measure is what we get." Therefore, we must improve reporting and forecasting to generate the level of transparency and predictability to run the business well and we must improve the executional rigor together with speed and agility to respond to the market.

We have put in place new executive and management meetings to review progress on a regular basis and ensure we are both connected and close to our markets and business. Finally, we will invest in improved data management and analytics as a driver for growth and improved efficiency.

On slide 11, we're taking immediate action to improve Representative satisfaction. I've talked about the importance of Representative satisfaction. It's the foundation of our business and key to our competitiveness. We're stepping up our communication and consultation with our Representatives daily, across all our markets to make meaningful improvements. We are focused on everything from providing top-notch service and delivery to ways of improving training opportunities and recognition.

One major initiative already is establishing the Representative Training Academy and Representative Council in all major markets, which facilitates continuous training and ongoing two-way communication. To help improve the Representatives' earning potential, we're aligning the organization to better support the Representatives and beginning to restructure the compensation models.

We have created a new global sales organization to support our 6 million Representatives across the world. This group will drive a new focus on Representative development and training and partner with our markets to share best practice and scale ideas in helping our Representatives grow their business.

While I'm still in my early days with Avon, we've been moving quickly and going deep to look at all aspects of the business. There're still more to be discovered and lots of work to be done to turn around this business. While it won't happen overnight, we're happy we're taking actions to fix short-term leaky buckets to improve Representative satisfaction and service, as well as foster a culture that operates with a rigor and a sense of urgency and speed. At the same time, we will start to develop a bigger strategic themes to turn around and modernize the business.

With that, I will turn to Jamie to discuss the first quarter results.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Thanks, Jan. Before I get into the details, I would point out that we adopted the new revenue recognition standard for accounting purposes as of the 1 of January 2018, which is reflected in our first quarter results and outlined in our press release. The changes are primarily driven by the classification amount and timing of recording sales incentives and brochures. This accounting change impacted even favorably in quarter one, but it reduces comparability between quarter one 2017 and quarter one 2018 as we were not required to restate historical information.

To provide a fair comparison and meaningful trends, we will share information today, excluding the impact of the standard. This information is labeled as like-for-like or LFL versus reported format. A reconciliation of the like-for-like and reported information can be found in the press release. As a reminder, we are providing revenue in constant dollars and using adjusted non-GAAP information throughout unless otherwise stated.

Now turning to page 13 of the presentation. Quarter one performance highlights. Revenue decreased 4%, largely due to declines in our top markets, driven by continued softness in Brazil, where we experienced declines in both Beauty and Fashion & Home. Due to the size and importance of Brazil, we're particularly focused on improving its performance. We're spending time in the market and working with country management, employees and representatives to understand and address the challenges there.

The leadership team has made Brazil a priority area and we're making some immediate changes to restore our position. While the Brazilian economy is improving, the competitive environment remains intense with consumers seeking good value and broader choices. This continues to have an impact on pricing, Avon must be competitive. It means having the right product at the right price supported by the right service. I'll provide additional insights into Brazil in the segment review.

Moving on to page 14 to provide more clarity we are adding gross margin and SG&A walks this quarter. Gross margin was relatively stable and ended up 30 basis points above last year. We saw some favorable price, driven by inflation and favorable mix driven by Fragrance, which was partially offset by higher material costs.

Adjusted SG&A percentage increased to 50 basis points year-over-year, driven by higher Representatives, sales leader and field expenses. Our costs were partially offset by improving bad debt largely in Brazil.

We are on track to achieve our 2018 cost savings target of $65 million with approximately $15 million delivered during the first quarter. We continue to step up efforts to identify additional cost saving opportunities across the business and in all our key markets.

Moving to page 15, adjusted operating margin. Our margin declined 20 basis points, primarily due to continued pressure on SG&A versus the timing of cost savings, which we expect to continue to gain traction as we move through the year.

As Jan mentioned, we are making much needed improvements in the service delivery area. These and other initiatives will require more investment. We will continue to identify opportunities to improve efficiency and generate more cost savings in the future.

Now on to page 16, highlights from our segments in top markets. In EMEA, performance continues to be driven by Russia and the UK. In Russia, we started the year with positive Representative momentum. However, we struggled to maintain the positive trend as Fashion & Home fell short, because of continued competitive pressure.

We're seeing strong performance in Fragrance this quarter on the back of the Eve Discovery launch. We continue to improve the Representative experience in Russia with new initiatives around onboarding and using data to drive personalized offers.

We're increasing the number of outbound calls made to our Representatives in Russia to better understand the drivers of inactivity. We now make over 200 calls every campaign enabling us to understand and quickly respond to Representative issues and needs.

In the UK, we're in the initial phases of revamping the commercial model. The team's primary focus is evolving the Representative experience with an aim to address the underlying field issues that have been plaguing this market for some time.

We are working with our UK Representatives to understand the challenges and address their needs more quickly on a local level. We're focused on regaining trust and engagement and most importantly increasing communication. In (21:09), our first quarter was a continuation of what the segment has seen over the last few quarters with growth in a number of markets, principally Argentina more than offset by declines primarily in Brazil.

Turning to Brazil specifically, the performance has continued to decline as many of the same challenges seen in prior quarters persist. Despite an improving Brazilian economy, consumers remain very price-sensitive and value conscious in an increasingly competitive beauty market. We're seeing a continuation of strong direct selling activity and product innovation amongst our competitors.

All of Avon's Beauty categories have declined in Brazil with significant declines in color compounding this Brazil service quality issue needs to improve. Overall Brazil's performance is unacceptable and while we work on our longer-term turnaround plans, we are taking some immediate actions to address critical pain points and to improve relationships with our Representatives. Let me share a few examples with you.

First we're implementing a high-touch communication approach with our sales leaders as well as establishing Representative Council to facilitate a two-way dialog and generate more ideas. Second, we are making improvements that address service delivery quality and dissatisfaction from damaged goods. And third, we are in the early stages of establishing ongoing training programs through our Representative University, that arm the Representative with knowledge about the products to become the expert.

While we have very broad Representative coverage throughout Brazil, we need to align the compensation model with performance in a way that enhances productivity. We have taken our first steps towards fine tuning the model and we will continue to make improvements to the commercial model over time.

Finally, we have formed a task force in Brazil leveraging expertise in key functional areas to address some of the key issues and need specific to the market. This is a model we will pursue in other key markets as we address opportunities to accelerate and improve. These short-term changes are foundational and necessary now. However, our priority is executing the right strategy that makes us competitive for the longer-term.

Turning to NOLA. The decline in revenue was driven by Mexico, where performance was below expectations. Stemming from quality issues experienced in the Fashion & Home category, resulting in Representative dissatisfaction. Work is already underway to address and resolve the issues in Mexico. We established a taskforce to evaluate the situation, address the issues, accelerate short-term solutions and identify opportunities for growth. That said, we expect to have carryover impact from the challenges in the Home category through quarter two.

Revenue in the APAC region underperformed as a result of the Philippines, where despite continued growth in Active Representatives and product demand remaining strong, shortfalls in stock availability and other service issues had a negative impact on revenue. Again, I underscored the importance of getting the service right in all of our top markets; and in APAC, we expect performance to improve during quarter two.

On page 17, we have our other key financial performance indicators. Our adjusted income tax provision was $21 million in the quarter, which was an improvement of $10 million compared to the previous year. We are conscious that our adjusted effective tax rate is abnormally high. However, continued operational changes to our business are helping us better align our expense base, which in turn will help this issue.

As a consequence of these changes, we expect our tax rate to reduce each quarter this year, yielding an annual rate of around 65% for 2018, which although improving, still high. This will also result in lower cash tax payments. Further improvements are expected year-on-year as we progress with all the key initiatives mentioned earlier.

Moving on to cash flow from operations, this decreased $16 million from the prior-year, primarily due to higher inventory levels. As a result, there was lower free cash flow during the quarter, including our modest increase in CapEx of $4 million. While the first quarter is typically negative cash flow quarter for us, our cash position ended $213 million above quarter one of the prior-year at $773 million.

We continued to be disciplined with maintaining our cash conversion and expect full-year cash conversion to be similar to the prior-year. We have this financial flexibility to repay the remaining amounts due on our 2019 bonds and to further support our investment needs. Finally, adjusted EPS improved $0.02 versus last year to negative $0.05.

In summary, clearly we have a lot of work to do to get the top line growing. And this is going to require a material investment in the Representative, marketing, digital engagement and technology, but also will require more significant cost take-outs to support the turnaround and change the business model. With the work that has been done to strengthen our balance sheet, we have the resources to make these investments, while meeting our ongoing financial commitments.

Now, I'll turn this back to Jan for closing remarks.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Thanks, Jamie. Before moving to Q&A, let me summarize a few of my thoughts and we look forward. First and foremost, we are where we are. And to be honest, personally, I'm not surprised where we are. And the task ahead of us. In the end, that is why I'm here. There is clearly a lot of work to be done to turn this company around. We need time and the right prioritization and sequencing of activity. The priority is to stabilize the business and focus on the big markets first. We're urgently improving our service to our Representatives.

At the same time, we're formulating the plans about what is needed to transform and modernize Avon to be competitive and relevant. It is clear more fundamental and structural changes are needed to grow and regain competitiveness.

First, in a model, the push, we need to reboot the total Representative experience. We have an amazing resource of 6 million beauty entrepreneurs and we have underinvested in her. We will increase investment in her development. This starts with training and includes having the right tools, digital support and innovations on-trend products, all designed to enable her success.

Second, the pull, creating the demand by strengthening and modernizing the Avon brand, stepping up on-trend innovation, having both global scale and being relevant locally with increased speed and agility. Underlying both the push and the pull model is a need to step change our digital engagement. We will be a high-touch, hi-tech Beauty business. And we are conducting to finance this a thorough end-to-end review of all our business and operating model and assets that we have to drive out significant costs and improve efficiency as we are building a new modern relevant Avon.

Finally, we are fostering a culture of accountability that is faster, more agile, externally-orientated and results-orientated.

In closing, when I joined, I promised to maintain an open and transparent communication, as we develop our plans, as such we plan to host an Investor Day in September. Our long-term mission is very clear, to return Avon to competitive market growth.

We're moving with deliberate urgency to design the turnaround plan and programs to accomplish this. I'll now turn to Connie to outline the Q&A.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thanks, Jan and thanks, Jamie. We will share further details around our Investor Day as they become available, so stay tuned. Before I turn things back over to Dorothy for the Q&A session, I just want to remind everybody to please keep your questions to one question and one related follow-up, if you can.

As we go through many people who want to ask questions, we want to try to address what's on your mind. So with that, let me move things to Dorothy. We can open up our lines for Q&A and you can perhaps remind everyone of the process. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q&A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Lauren Lieberman. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Lauren R. Lieberman - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thank you. It's Barclays. Jan, it was great to hear a lot of – sort of your fresh-eyed perspective on things and ideas about modernizing the Avon business model. But, one of my biggest question is really around the impediment to making that happen. I think, things like technology, legacy infrastructure has made it, at least, this has been explained or articulated externally, has made it really difficult to move in that direction, probably for 10 years.

So, if you could just offer perspective on how you think – it's possible to get around those things. Is there more disruption before things can improve because of the challenges again on some of this legacy infrastructure that we've sort of been educated to believe as has been part of the problem? Thank you.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Thanks, Lauren, for the question. That's a good point. There are a number of things that we need to get right. And I would summarize them in three areas, is really first and foremost, getting the focus back on the Representative and getting the service right and getting the mindset that the Representative is, the famous word is, the customer is king and we are now calling the Representative the Boss. You get the mindset on the Boss and the service right, and I think that sets the fundamentals.

Then it comes to your question is, what tools do we give to make sure that her life becomes easier and she becomes a more effective salesperson? We are on the road, in fact, there are many things going on in the company already; but it's fair to say, we are behind, and we need to do work both on the frontend and the backend.

On the frontend is, sort of modern tools, interfaces, elements that can help drive the business and we are now really accelerating and unleashing that. That to be honest is out there and can be gained and sourced from the marketplace, and we're really seeing how we can accelerate that and the right level of investment do that. You're also right that internally in-house, we have legacy systems that needs to be modernized and we will now attack that also with the new rigor and vigor, but I do not think that that will necessarily hold back modernizing the frontend.

So, I think there's two jobs to be done, modernizing the internal infrastructure which will take time and money, but also unleashing the frontend, the interfaces with the Reps and the consumer in a more decentralized and modern way.

And then the third element, as I said, was the brand. And I think, if we think about these three things and working on these three things, we will in the right prioritization and sequencing get the business back into some level of momentum. But it's fair to say, yeah, the task ahead is big.

But, I do think step-by-step getting the basics right then starting to modernize the development, the technology transformance (33:37) and modernizing the brand, these things together will start making a difference as time goes along.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Great. Thank you. Next question, please?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Wendy Nicholson [Citi Investment Research]. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Wendy C. Nicholson - Citi Investment Research

Hi. First, just a follow-up to that, in terms of, on the Representative experience kind of being first and foremost in a lot of the things you talked about, have you taken a bigger step back and said, are we doing the right thing by being in the direct selling business? Does the Avon brand potentially hold more potential going into the mass channel or having more of a direct-to-consumer online business, because it just seems like your repatriation and trying to solve that problem has just been such a chronic problem for so very long.

And then related to that, sorry, Connie, but it's related, it's just in terms of how much you think you might need to invest to improve that Representative experience? So, are you prioritizing margin expansion? Are you prioritizing top line growth? How do those two fit in your mind as you look forward? Thank you.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

So, I am convinced about the role of direct selling for Avon. I think that the model about having a beauty company with 6 million enthusiastic, energized Representatives teaching consumers how to use our products and what the benefits are of our product is a super powerful root to market. It should give us more pricing power, it should give us more market development power, it should give us more analytics and data and insights and can go to more places in the world than many other models. So, I'm actually super excited about direct selling.

But it is fair to say, as you say, we need to reboot it and rejuvenate it and make it modern again and give them the tool. So, that's about education, tools, focus and mindset. And that's the revolution. That will take some resources. It will also take a mindset change and we will come back over the next months and period, obviously while we have the strategy day, how we're going to do that? But, I want you to realize that the end in mind, folding back the future or where we want to go is very exciting and that's what I think is the potential of the business.

So, direct selling is very, very relevant, has a big opportunity, especially in the Beauty category, especially in emerging world. But, it will take time, it will take money, it will take investment to do that and we will come back to you to say, how exactly we're going to do that. But, that's the destination of travel.

Wendy C. Nicholson - Citi Investment Research

Got it. Thank you.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

Wendy, just on your follow-up point.

Wendy C. Nicholson - Citi Investment Research

Oh, yeah.

Jamie Wilson - Avon Products, Inc.

I mean, I think the critical thing here is, as Jan said, in these quarters, we are trying to return even back into the competitive market growth. So therefore, it's not so much, just as revenue margins, its competitive market growth is what we need to this company to be delivering. If we deliver that, we're going to get revenue on margin.

Wendy C. Nicholson - Citi Investment Research

Thank you.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you, Jamie. Thanks, Jan. Next question, please?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ali Dibadj. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Ali Dibadj - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Hi guys, I'm with Bernstein. Just want to push a little bit further. It's very refreshing to hear, a plan is really refreshing on to hear the energy and some diagnosis here, but I really want to go back to this broader question of whether you have the financial flexibility to actually invest as much as you need to get this change, right.

I mean, you worked at a much larger company before that had a lot of resources from a branding perspective, but you have to now deliver better service to the Rep with the products. You have to reach out to the reps, more training, push and pull as well, and our view for a while now has been that is enormous cost around that, and not enough cost within your system until the cost cutting to offset that. In other words, you may not have the resources to get to where you want to be or direction obviously we understand, which is good.

So, (37:43) how you thought about that so far understanding that you'll provide more details in the next couple of months. And then particular something that struck me is on the service issues that you had, that we've heard for obviously a very long time, it clearly is a major problem. But as you described it, we want to get the packaging right, we want to make sure we have a partner that does bubble-wrap, this sort of stuff. It just feels like you're trying to reinvent the wheel, when there're a lot of people out there like Amazon or other logistic companies, who do this.

So, how wed are you to your current value chain or supply chain model, as opposed to just going, for example, outsourcing this. Are those all questions you're going to be figuring out or have you already made a decision about that, so both financial ability to invest and then structure, for example, your logistics? Thanks.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Thanks, Ali. Good questions and I think both of them are connected. I am and with the full backing of the board will look at real structural changes of the business, the operating model and the assets, and with a real commitment to see how we can make this business more efficient, leaner, lower cost, faster. And I think they're all connected by the way and some things we must do in-house and some things other people can do better, and we will look at side-by-side, element-by-element. Our logistics operations, do we need to do that ourselves or can we outsource that or can we create different and more different solutions. We have amazing assets in our factories, how do we leverage them better, what can we do with that. We can outsource other elements.

So, I think, we are going to and we are started just now a full end-to-end review for significant structural reset in our operating model, our assets and everything to really create the sources for funding, but I think we do have some space on our balance sheet and P&L, but actually to make us some more agile focused organization. So, we will review all of that to be able to do the things to make us competitive again, because I think that's really the focus to make sure that we invest in the Reps and the Rep experiences and we get that engine going again. We accelerate our digital transformation, which I think is absolutely essential to not only support our Representatives, but also support our brand and drive social selling.

And then there's a big job to be done in our brand to make sure our brand is relevant today, but especially also relevant tomorrow. We have a phenomenal brand, but we have to nurture this brand. You know a brand is like a flower. You need to give it water, you need to give it nutrition, you need to love it, sometimes you need to even sing to it, and we know how to do that. That doesn't actually – that takes resources as well and we will need to fund that. But what it takes is rather creativity great people and an organization that is more connected to the outside world that is more connected to our consumers, that is both global to understand big insights and big projects, but also it's more local to more quickly capture the opportunities.

You know I've been in so many markets now and I tell you there are opportunities on the street, there are opportunities everywhere. The trick is we need to capture them faster. And we have the assets in some cases, we have factories or we have third-parties to capture them.

And these are the three things that I get quite excited about. You know making sure that we get this high-touch i.e. our Representative is motivated, energized, educated, convinced about the products that we have hi-tech, i.e. they get supported with the latest tools that are out there, you know the digital transformation that is needed to support the Reps and the brands are out there. We just need to build that capability and I think we can do that.

And then, of course, making sure our brand stays relevant; and for that, to make that machine, we both need funding, a more efficient and cost effective operation. But also need to think what can we do better and what can others do better and that will be the fundamental review of the business that we will take and the board is fully behind us to be able to do that. So, we are quite clear of where we want to go.

But what we need to do is to sequence things to not overload the organization with everything and prioritize and sequence and make sure that we focus on the big things first. It's like building a high-rise building in Manhattan, we see all these high-rise buildings, but you start by putting the foundations in place, which is putting to wrap the customer, the king first as a mindset, and doing stupidly simple things like service.

And then you start building the house and you start building the house with the Rep development. You start making sure you have the right products in the right place, you might start make sure we're a bit get more faster, you start unleashing the digital tools that are just modern in today's world and you start creating a culture that is more fun, that is more entrepreneurial, that is more outward looking, that's the journey ahead. So, I'm quite clear about where we want to go and what sort of business this can be.

And we need to do this with urgency and speed, because we're not in a good space and there's a heck of a lot to be done. But, I do feel that certainly that's why I'm here and that's what we're going to work on. And it is going to really take funding, it is going to take new people, it is going to take new capabilities and it's going to take a fundamental review at all the elements of the business and we're absolutely open to do that. Because I think the size of the price, I think the opportunity of this business of building a high-touch, hi-tech, high accessible Beauty company is phenomenal, but it will take some time.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you. Next question please, operator?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nik Modi. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah. It's RBC. Thanks. And good morning, everyone. So, Jan, maybe you can help us understand you have been talking about servicing and getting the brand back to health. Can you talk a little bit about the incentive compensation for the Reps, because I guess, I've been covering Avon for now 14 years and 13 of those years the company has been basically in serial restructuring mode, and it's obviously been struggling for all that time. Many different managers, all of with, saying all the right things but the reality is the resources to Ali's question have not been there to fund competitive Rep compensation. So, can you talk a little bit about that just to give us some context and kind of what you're seeing and kind of what your early assessment looks like?

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Thanks for that question and that's a fundamental question as part of Rep satisfaction. So, if you start thinking about Representative satisfaction, the earnings model and the recognition model, because actually what I've noticed as well is it is partly earnings obviously and getting to minimum earnings by country. So in Russia, in Moscow, they should be earning $400 or $500 a month, but actually, in Vladimir where we were four weeks ago, they can earn $200, $300 a month which is about the salary of a school teacher.

And where we have Miguel, of course, who understands this industry extremely well. It is really precise and granular work to make sure what motivates different Representatives in different areas and how do we get to these minimum earning levels. This is one. How do you structure the compensation model, how do you incentivize them? How do you make sure they earned the right amount of money? And by the way, that is slightly different in each country, what's the number you need to hit, what's the system and the compensation model that we have; but also, what are the types of products that she needs to sell to get there.

So, it is not only about the percentages and the margins that she earns, it is also how you construct the – in the UK, I think, she has to sell about 40, 50 products something to get to a certain level of income. In Russia, that's a little bit higher, but if we make sure that we get the right products, we bundle them differently, we create regimes together, we teach not to sell three products, but six products, therefore our earnings per call goes up, it all hangs together, it's not like one bullet of, let's just give more margin. It is all hangs and I'm very happy with Miguel who is really an expert of this.

And then Jonathan, who's really thinking about offering the products to be able to get together what products and what combination of products do we offer, what does she then earn, how long does it take to earn that money and the time involved and how do we equip her and that hangs together as one integrated way. And I think one of the new insights certainly that I'll think should help rediscover in Avon, it is the combination of what you sell and how you sell and then what effort and earnings are combined with that is really the unlock of that.

And then if we help the digital tools and she can do it socially, I reduce the friction even more because she can use digital selling. We actually help her earnings capability again. So, as you hear from my answer, we're thinking about this in a quite fundamental and sophisticated way and maybe that is part of the new thought process as well that is not just give them more money, which as you see in our field and sales costs have gone up. It all hangs together in that manner. So, I hope that gives you a little bit of flavor of how we're thinking about this.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you. Next question, please?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Olivia Tong. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Olivia Tong - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. It's Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Yeah, it's great to hear how enthusiastic you are about remedying the business, but a lot of the issues that you're talking about improving the Rep compensation, improving their experience so that when they open the box they're not upset that their product is missing or different products or they are damaged or what have you. There has been marketing done in the past. But it sounds like you're still – these are things that have been – that previous management has taken a swing at and missed.

So, I'd love to get a better understanding of what you think is going to be different this time around, what you're bringing to the table that will be differentiated to address concerns that you probably see that the 6 million strong base, but the ones that have been around have seen this many times over and over. And just a question what's different this time around? Thanks.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

I think there's a couple of things, this is always, something it is about hardware and software. Hardware, as we're starting to measure this thing. So, we're calling 100 Reps every day in all our top markets, in fact we're making calls in 17 markets every week. So that gets us data. Are they happy or are they unhappy? And we're getting every day on every week data. Are they happy or unhappy with what we're doing?

So, it is about the hardware of the measurement of what we're doing and how we're doing it. And it's become – the second thing is just the software, the mindset, which is about making the Rep the Boss again. I'm really saying, it's important what she gets and how she gets it. And secondly, as CEO I find this important. I find it very, very upsetting if Reps are disappointed and walking away. I have videoed Reps that were unhappy and taken up immediately to the factory or the warehouse and shared the video of angry Reps or angry zone managers.

So, I'm making this personal for me and I'm making this personal for my team. So, you go to start saying this is important guys, this is of the essence of what we do. It's not very strategic, but I think I said in the first call, many of these things about 90% execution, 10% strategy, and then you go to follow through with measuring it, following a chore, holding people accountable. And as the CEO saying guys, this is just to get on the field. We've got to get this thing sorted. And I'm holding the top of the supply chain accountable for this personally.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Great. Thank you. Next question, please?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Steph Wissink. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Stephanie Wissink - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Good morning, with Jefferies. I want to follow-up on Wendy's question earlier, just to run the Rep experience and your views of the model. I mean, I think you cited increasing level of feedback, building the data resource, but you also mentioned competition from other direct sellers in the end markets where you compete.

So, I'm curious, if you can talk a little bit about the feedback that you're already collected regarding the Reps role in the process, whether it's becoming more transactional and maybe a little bit less instructional or advisory, and how you think about that evolving over the next couple of years, particularly, I'd love to hear from you on this idea of content, and how the ubiquity and access to content might be changing your Reps experience? Thank you.

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

That's a good question, Steph. I think, we've got to help the Reps, really equip her to become much more consultative, much more advisory and much more – an active sales person that knows their products, that knows their categories, knows how to make money, and there's a real expert in the beauty area and the real broader beauty area.

If you think about the category that we're in, it's a super exciting category. Beauty is a high interest category for all women and some men, but certainly all women. So, then if you think about it, if you can then equip and train and energize our Representatives to become really a consultant, a bit like the genius in the Apple bar. If you say go to the Apple store and there's all these geniuses around, they really help you, they advise you and they're also a good salesman, because they can all sell things.

I'm seeing that model and having 6 million of them to be able to do that and really investing in that Rep development to create them in this high-touch; and in a world, where things are becoming more and more far away, where people have less trust in big institutions, everything is cold over the Internet and you don't have any face-to-face anymore. There're a lot of people out there that like to have this person and often a lady, close by that she can go to, that can give advice that can give tips, that can give a ways to improve your overall look and feel around beauty and especially when you meet these ladies, there's a huge need for that.

What we need to do? We need to help them. We need to teach her. We need to invest in that. We need to coach her. And we need to coach the coaches. So, we need to find people in the 6 million organization who are good at that, who teach other people to do that. And that's the machine that we really need to rejuvenate. Avon used to be very good at this and over time with many of these things, we salami sliced these things like service, like investment in the Reps, like the brands, we salami sliced it.

Now, I don't think it's too late at all. We just need to rebuild these things actually that Dave McConnell, because I also dived in the history books and taken photos of many things that Dave McConnell did 130 years ago of how he built this business.

And to be honest, he did exactly that. He really developed great products. He was quite innovative. He had great technology, then he really enthusiased (52:50) and mobilized these ladies to sell and he invested in these ladies and now we can add technology to that. So it's going back to the roots of what Avon did 100 years ago, 70 years ago, 50 years ago and we've just forgotten some of it over the last decade. We salami sliced it. So it's all still there.

We're just going to rejuvenate it, which will take time, which will take some money, but it will take even more determination and leadership from all our team to see what can be done, and fold that back. And when we look at our competitors, that's what they are doing, and that gives me hope.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Thank you. I think we're up to our last question now. So, Dorothy?

Operator

Your last question comes from Doug Lane. Please state your affiliation, then pose your question.

Douglas M. Lane - Lane Research

Yeah. Hi. It's Lane Research. Thanks for taking the call. You mentioned looking back over history. I know there's a lot of learning going on here with new management, new company Avon even the direct selling models, the new business model for many of you. What have you learned in the recent history, in other words, Avon peaked at what, maybe 6.5 million of Reps back in 2009-2010 that hasn't grown since. So meanwhile, the market continues to grow in the mid-single digits, but Avon hasn't. So, what do you think caused that stagnation in the Rep growth in Avon eight or nine years ago?

Jan Zijderveld - Avon Products, Inc.

Yeah. What cause the business I think to stop growing and decline over time is actually, to be honest, all of these things. When you lose momentum in the business, you get very tempted to salami slice everywhere, and you stop investing in Rep development, you stop leading the agenda in terms of marketing for our brand. We haven't invested enough in our digital capabilities to unlock the Rep to be able to sell more, to unlock digital agenda for our brand. We haven't invested enough in the technology.

So, I think over time, you just fade away and lose what Jim Collins talks about the Hedgehog. I'm a strong believer that a company must have a Hedgehog, and clearly Avon had that, but we just stopped investing in that. And we've got to do that again, we got to go back to the basics, and that will take some time; but in the end, actually what to do is not as complicated as now really just mobilizing everyone to be able to do that again and drive the business forward and you see that others are doing it and having success, because I keep on repeating, we don't have a market problem and we don't have a direct selling problem. I think the model is very relevant today as it was yesterday, but we need to contemporize. The basic need of beauty, the basic need of human contact and learning and teaching are still there.

So, the category is there, the basic needs are there, we just haven't done a very good job of it lately and we just need to get back in the game. And I'm absolutely determined we can do that and I think if we get that, the destination is very exciting.

But again, as I said in my first call, it will take some time, it means a reboot of the core elements of the business, but it can be done, otherwise I wouldn't be here, but it will take money. It will take a structural review of our cost, our operating model. What we're good at, what we're not good at. And I feel totally empowered to do that. What we need to do is to right sequencing, make sure that people come along, build the capabilities to be able to get there, but I think what I want to really underline as we are facing reality it is what it is. In the end, I'm not totally surprised by where we are that's why I'm here.

I also want to really get the notion across that at least we know where we're going. And over the next four months, five months, six months, we'll put the meat on those bones as we are shaping where the destination of this company can be and that there is a bright future for Avon.

And then, we will make a roadmap on the things to be done, we started today by saying it is about fixing the basics, putting the Rep back at the center of the business. The Representative is the Boss, the king, she decides our success. She is not happy with our service, so we'll fix the service. We've had too many own goals and operational issues, so we will fix accountability and responsibility and work less in silos and more end-to-end. We will have a more market orientation and less central orientation. So, these are the basis of running a modern, agile, entrepreneurial with startup mentality.

Then, we will build the fundamental game, which is about investing in the Representative development, investing in our digitization of our business and rejuvenating and modernizing our brand. That's the agenda.

To be honest, it's not so complicated, but we now need to really just step-by-step like building is building, floor by floor, rebuild the company and regain some momentum. And we will look at making us more efficient and looking at the costs and the balance sheet to finance this transformation.

Constance K. Weaver - Tracker Group

Jan, thank you. I think that is the perfect note to end on. And I'd like to thank everyone for joining us here today on the call. As I said, we'll get back to you with more details on our Investor Day as soon as they become available. And as a reminder, you can access the webcast, the slides, the other related materials on the Investor Relations website at Avon.

So with that, thank you and have a great rest of your day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.