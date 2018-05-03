Gold's Intermediate Outlook In Question

Gold fell below a widely followed trend line on Tuesday, putting in question its intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend. In today’s report, we’ll review what this development likely portends for the interim outlook as well as the prospects for a gold technical rally in the very short term. The recommendation maintained in this report for the last two weeks remains unchanged for now: namely, that traders should remain in cash for now until the dust settled from gold’s recent sell-off.

Gold prices slid to a four-month low this week as the dollar strengthened along with U.S. Treasury yields. The June gold futures price tested a benchmark chart “support” level at $1,305 on Tuesday and Wednesday while also falling below its widely watched 200-day moving average on a closing basis. This action created enough capitulation-type selling to mark at least a temporary low for the gold price on rapid short covering. As of Wednesday, however, the gold future price remained below its 200-day MA.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar hit a 3 ½-month high versus the euro ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting starting on Tuesday, with the dollar index moving into positive territory for the year. The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady at its May 2 meeting, while the Fed committee noted that inflation was moving closer to its target rate of 2 percent. The Fed also referenced improvements in the economy, which did little to stimulate interest in gold as domestic safety concerns diminish.

Also contributing to blunt safe-haven interest in gold lately have been dwindling political tensions over North Korea, Syria, and Russia. These geopolitical fears continue to fade and have diminished gold’s safe-haven appeal in the last two weeks. But what has served to dent gold’s short-term demand even more than that has been a combination of rising interest rates coupled with a stronger U.S. dollar. Rising interest rates can increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion. Rising rates also tend to strengthen the dollar, which is a more substantial reason for gold’s diminished appeal among investors lately.

Higher U.S. Treasury yields (below) have served to attract demand for Treasuries among investors in the euro zone, where sovereign bond yields are far below that of U.S. government bonds. The influx of foreign money into U.S. Treasuries is also helping to drive up the dollar’s value in the near term, which in turn has put direct pressure on the gold price. The dollar’s recent move to a 3-month high has only served to further underscore the fact that gold’s currency component is the driving factor in the metal’s under-performance.

Source: BigCharts

Let’s now turn our attention to our favorite gold trading vehicle, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). Aside from continued headwinds from the dollar’s strength, IAU is now facing an important test of its multi-month trading range floor. The upper boundary of this range was first established on Jan. 25 after the IAU price hit its peak for the year at $13.05. Since then, the IAU price has fluctuated within the confines of a trading range between the $12.50 and $13.05 levels. The IAU chart shown below illustrates the lateral range which was first established in late January and which is more clearly delineated than the trading range in the gold futures chart.

Source: BigCharts

The rally in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) which began in mid-April has pushed the DXY above its 200-day moving average, as can be seen below. Before the dollar continues to rally, however, a corrective pullback would normally be expected after such a sharp upside move. Moreover, a reversal of the rally in the dollar index after Tuesday’s upside gap and subsequent breakout above the 200-day trend line could spark some additional short covering for gold in the immediate term, thus helping boost the IAU price above its trading range floor. There is some evidence that the dollar index is technically “overbought” and the 12-day momentum indicator shown in the above DXY chart attests to this (see chart below). This gives the gold bulls a slight edge in their attempts at reversing the June gold price above the 200-day moving average as shown above.

Source: BigCharts

In my previous gold commentary, we examined the relationship between the silver price and gold. As previously discussed, the silver price often serves as a leading indicator for the gold price. When silver is the first to rally after a sharp decline in both metals, this serves as a harbinger for immediate-term strength in the gold price. Shown here is the daily graph for the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), which closely reflects the silver price trend.

Source: BigCharts

As evident in this graph, SLV has launched a technical relief rally as of Wednesday as it attempts to establish a short-term bottom. I mentioned previously that a simple 2-day close above SLV’s 5-day moving average would tell us that enough immediate overhead supply has been absorbed to allow the SLV price to rally further to its 15-day moving average at the $15.70 level. Although SLV was up by around 2% on Wednesday, we still need to see another close above the 5-day MA shown above to let us know that the buyers are serious about reversing the recent slide.

An even more useful harbinger of gold price strength is the aggregate price of the gold and silver mining shares as reflected in the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU). The XAU has rallied all the way up to its technically important 15-day moving average as of Wednesday. As readers of this report are aware, I consider the 15-day MA to be the best indication of the dominant immediate-term (1-4 week) trend for actively traded stocks, indices, and ETFs. A 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA would technically confirm an immediate-term breakout signal for the XAU based on the rules of my trading system. In fact, a simple 1-day close above the XAU’s 15-day moving average would likely have positive implications for a gold price rebound in the days ahead, so this is one index I recommend watching closely from here.

Source: BigCharts

For now, I continue to recommend that short-term traders remain in cash after the latest weakness in the gold price. We exited a conservative trading position in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), below, on Apr. 23 after our technical trading discipline confirmed an exit signal. IAU remains below its 15-day moving average but is still above the $12.50 level – the lower boundary of a 3-month trading range. Until IAU confirms a renewed immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal, traders should keep their powder dry for now. A 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA is needed for the gold ETF to confirm a bottom, along with a reversal of the dollar’s immediate-term uptrend.

