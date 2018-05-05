Beating The Market, 21 Straight Hikes, Record Earnings, 7% Yield, Analyst Upgrades, 10% Distribution Growth In 2018

No more IDR payouts, which frees up cash flow - GP swapped IDRs for common in a huge Q1 '18 deal.

21 straight quarterly hikes, with very strong 1.27X coverage. Management is calling for 10% distribution growth in 2018.

Have you ever had to make excuses for somebody? This can be the case when one of your favorite stocks has a bum quarter. It reminds us of a music teaching job we had in another lifetime, when we had to write comments on quarterly report cards.

"Little Johnny showed definite signs of improvement this quarter - we're beginning to think that he's not entirely tone deaf."

Fortunately, such is not the case with MPLX LP (MPLX), a rapidly growing midstream company, which we've owned and covered for quite some time.

Take a gander at these growth numbers - they're music to our ears. You'd think that this was a biotech or a tech startup. Of particular interest is the most recent quarter, Q1 '18, in which EBITDA rose 80% and DCF grew 78%:

Sequentially, the earnings numbers also rose substantially, hitting company records by a wide margin. Revenue rose 31%, net income rose 78%, EBITDA rose 80%, and DCF rose 78%, vs. Q4 '17:

Looking at the trailing four quarters also shows robust distribution/unit growth of 13.91%, with distribution coverage improving by 3.8%, to a 1.27X factor. This is in spite of enormous growth in common units of 95%:

How'd they do it? Plenty o' dropdowns kicking into earnings in 2017, and then, in February 2018, in their biggest deal yet, MPLX's GP, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), swapped its IDRs (Incentive Distribution Rights) and GP economic interest payouts in MPLX, for 275 million newly issued MPLX common (LP) units valued at $10.1B.

MPC also contributed refining logistics assets and fuels distribution services to MPLX, in return for total consideration of $8.1B, consisting of $4.1B in cash and approximately 114 million in newly issued MPLX units valued at $4B.

MPLX's management expects the new assets to generate approximately $1 billion in annual EBITDA. Compared to the ~$2B that MPLX generated in EBITDA in 2017, this deal will increase annual EBITDA by ~33%.

So far so good. The deal closed in February, and MPLX already got a $191M bump in EBITDA in Q1 '18.

(Source: MPLX site)

Suddenly, MPLX's Logistics & Storage segment went from generating ~50% less EBITDA than its Gathering & Processing segment to generating $114M more, a rise of 35% more in EBITDA than the G&P segment in the first quarter:

(Source: MPLX site)

Distributions:

MPLX pays in the usual Feb./May/Aug./Nov. cycle for LPs, and its unitholders get a K-1 at tax time. Its next payout should go ex-dividend ~8/3/18. Based on its most recent $.6175 quarterly payout, which was its 21st straight hike, MPLX yields 6.91%.

However, if you use management's 10% distribution growth figure for 2018, MPLX should get to ~$0.66825 by its payout for Q4 '18 earnings, which would bring its forward yield close to 7.5%:

You can track MPLX's current yield and price in the Basic Materials section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors Tables.

We like that plan, especially since management isn't sacrificing distribution coverage for growth. MPLX's coverage has been outstanding over the past four quarters, and it hit 1.29X in Q1 '18:

Options:

If you're bullish on MPLX's prospects, but you would like to hedge your bet on a short-term basis, due to this choppy 2018 we're having, we have an updated covered call trade to consider.

The September $37.00 call strike pays $1.10, ~1.78X to MPLX's quarterly payout, which should go ex-dividend in early August.

You can find more details in our Covered Calls Table, which tracks over 25 other trades daily.

Here are the three main profitable scenarios for this trade. If your MPLX units don't get assigned, your total profit would be $1.7175, the August quarterly distribution, plus the $1.10 call option premium.

If your MPLX units do get assigned, before the August ex-dividend date, your total profit would be higher, at $2.36, consisting of the $1.10 option premium, plus the $1.26 price spread between MPLX's $35.74 price and the $37.00 call strike.

Since options buyers tend to exercise their options close to the ex-dividend date, or at the option expiration date, the third scenario usually has the least likely chance of happening. However, it's quite possible. In fact, we currently have a covered call trade open, in which, even though our units went above the call strike price leading up to and through the ex-dividend date, our units didn't get assigned.

If your MPLX units get assigned after the ex-dividend date, your profit would be $2.98, consisting of all three income streams - the $1.10 option, the $.6175 distribution, and the $1.26 price gain, and 8.33% gain in ~five months, or 21.72% annualized.

Maybe you're somewhat less bullish, but you wouldn't mind getting "paid to wait?" MPLX's September $35.00 put strike pays $2.00, ~3.2X the quarterly distribution, giving you a breakeven of $33.00, ~6.9% above the 52-week low of $30.88.

One positive feature of 2018's choppiness is that we've seen option-selling premiums improve this year, offering more alternatives for increasing our yields using these strategies.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table has more details for this trade and over 25 other put-selling trades:

Risks:

Dilution - Since they pay out the lion's share of their cash flow, LPs must go to the equity and capital markets to fund growth. However, on the Q1 '18 earnings call, management said, "we do not anticipate the need to issue public equity to fund our 2018 organic growth capital of approximately $2 billion."

Management also reiterated, "we continue to expect 2018 calendar year distribution growth of approximately 10%."

Parent Company Acquisition - MPLX's GP, MPC, announced a deal on 4/30/18, to acquire Andeavor (ANDV). "MPC will acquire all of ANDV's outstanding shares, representing a total equity value of $23.3 billion and total enterprise value of $35.6 billion, based on MPC's April 27, 2018, closing price of $81.43. ANDV shareholders will have the option to choose 1.87 shares of MPC stock, or $152.27 in cash subject to a proration mechanism that will result in 15 percent of ANDV's fully diluted shares receiving cash consideration. This represents a premium of 24.4 percent to ANDV's closing price on April 27, 2018. MPC and ANDV shareholders will own approximately 66 percent and 34 percent of the combined company, respectively. The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to regulatory and other customary closing conditions, including approvals from both MPC and ANDV shareholders." (Source: MPC site)

It remains to be seen how this acquisition will affect MPLX, and management had no immediate details about the potential impact on the earnings call, other than to say that, "the dropdowns at MPC are largely complete with the big dropdowns we've completed in February of this year, and we have a few assets still in MPC but business will be normal as usual, with both sides managing their MLPs between now and closing." However, they did point out that, "Andeavor is going to be part of the Gray Oak pipeline and with our big demands, Galveston Bay is a 600,000 barrel a day refinery, about 200,000 of that is a light suite input, so there's just a natural synergy there."

Growth Projects:

In addition to the new dropdown assets from MPC, MPLX also has several organic growth projects for its Logistics & Storage segment and its Gathering & Processing segment, most of which are scheduled to come online in 2018, which should give a further boost to earnings:

Source: MPLX site)

Analysts Upgrades & Estimate Revisions:

MPLX has received three new Buy ratings over the past several weeks, after the big IDR dropdown deal went through:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

There have been multiple upward estimate revisions in the past month, which makes sense, given the major addition to MPLX's earning power from the Q1 dropdown.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At $35.74, MPLX is 13.82% below analysts average price target of $41.47:

MPLX has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the market over the past month and has also outperformed them year to date, being up 1.27% vs. -1.97% for the S&P 500 and -6.86% for the AMLP.

Valuations:

With its $28.5B market cap, MPLX has become much larger than many of the midstream energy companies we cover in our articles. Although its yield is in the lower end of the range of peers that we cover, MPLX's 1.27X distribution coverage factor is up there among the leaders.

That EV/EBITDA of 17.24 is a bit overblown, considering how much the new dropdown assets should ramp up MPLX's EBITDA in 2018. Annualizing the Q1 '18 figure of $760M, indicates a pro forma EV/EBITDA of 13.24 - still high vs. the peer average, but not so over the top.

Financials:

Likewise, MPLX's net debt/EBITDA becomes a much more manageable 3.9X when annualizing the Q1 '18 EBITDA figure. The company has taken on more debt, in order to finance its dropdowns, but its debt/equity ratio is still lower than peer averages. ROA and ROE have both improved markedly over the past year but are still below group averages, whereas MPLX's operating margin is much better than average.

Debt:

MPLX had ~$2.7B of liquidity at the end of Q1 '18, with ~ $2.2B available on its bank revolving credit facility, its and $500 million available on inter-company facility with MPC. Management has since increased the availability on its credit facility with MPC to $1B.

(Source: MPLX site)

MPLX's debt is laddered well out into the future. In February, they raised $5.5 billion in unsecured senior notes with a weighted average coupon of 4.4%, as part of the dropdown deal. This notes offering was significantly oversubscribed. MPLX's management is focused upon maintaining its investment grade rating. It's currently rated with a "stable outlook" by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch:

(Source: MPLX Q1 '18 10-Q)

Summary:

We rate MPLX a buy based upon its strong earnings performance, its continuing growth prospects, the elimination of the IDRs, and its well-supported yield.

