Great Plains Energy's (GXP) CEO Terry Bassham on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Plains Energy Inc. (NYSE:GXP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Lori Wright - VP, Corporate Planning and IR

Terry Bassham - Chairman, President & CEO

Kevin Bryant - SVP, Finance and Strategy & CFO

Darrin Ives - VP Regulatory Affairs

Analysts

Nicholas Campanella - Merrill Lynch

Ali Agha - SunTrust

Christopher Turnure - JPMorgan

Ashar Khan - Verition

Charles Fishman - Morningstar

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q1 2018 Great Plains Energy Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Lori Wright, Vice President, Corporate Planning, Investor Relations and Treasurer.

Lori Wright

Thank you, Luke. Good morning everyone and welcome to Great Plains Energy's first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. We appreciate that you’re joining us this morning.

On the call today, we have Terry Bassham, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Bryant, Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy and Chief Financial Officer. Other members of the management team are also with us and will be available during the question-and-answer portion of today's call.

Today's discussion will include forward-looking information and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Slide two and the disclosure in our SEC filings contain a list of some of the factors that would cause future results to differ materially from our expectations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix.

We issued our first quarter 2018 earnings release and 10-K after market close yesterday. These items are available along with today's webcast slides and supplemental financial information for the quarter on the main page of our website at greatplainsenergy.com.

As summarized on slide four, Terry will provide an update on our anticipated merger with Westar, our regulatory and legislative priorities and a review of our strategic plan. Kevin will then provide an update on our financial results for the quarter.

With that, I'll now hand the call to Terry.

Terry Bassham

Thanks Lori. Good morning everybody. I'll start on page six or deck. We made a great deal of progress on remaining milestones and are on track to secure all the necessary approvals for anticipated merger with Westar Energy.

On the regulatory front, we've obtained all required Federal approvals including FERC, NRC, and FCC and are now awaiting decisions on the merger by the Kansas Corporation Commission and the Missouri Public Service Commission.

We’ve spent the last several months working collaboratively with parties in Kansas, Missouri toward constructive conclusion and approval of merger. As many of you are aware, we have entered into stipulation and agreements with parties in both states.

Approval of these stipulations will offer the best opportunity to provide our retail customers substantial benefits, including tens of millions of dollars in bills credits and reach stability over the next several years. This stipulation balance, diverse interests which taken together advance the public interest and preserve our ability to deliver on the plan we outlined to our shareholders.

Given the extensive conditions and commitments agreed to we have asked the KCC and the MPSC to approve the merger and stipulations with an effective date, no later than May 29. So the merger can be closed on June 1 to avoid the complexity of a two partial months stem periods associated with a closing on any day and other than the first of the month, procedurally the schedule calls for the KCC to issue its order on June the 5th.

Last week during the MPSC’s Open Agenda Meeting, the four commissioners present, indicated unanimous support for the merger under the terms of the stipulations, while they did not address the timeframe for issuing an order, we remain encouraged that they will timely review our application.

In Missouri, it takes a minimum of 10 days for an order to become effective after its issue. We remain confident that our stipulations will be accepted in approving the merger.

As we approach merger close, our integration planning efforts provide us with increased confidence and our ability to better serve customers, maximize our opportunities for efficiencies and cost savings and deliver great value for our customers – I mean, shareholders. We remain on-track to deliver our earnings and dividend growth targets and plan to rebalance our capital structure.

On slide 7 you'll see that in addition to being a busy start to the year for merger docket proceedings, we’ve also been actively engaged in other regulatory and legislative initiatives, namely filing our general rate review applications in Missouri and Kansas, pursuing comprehensive legislative regulatory reform in Missouri.

Earlier this week, KCP&L filed its general rate review application in Kansas to reflect in rates and estimated 34.5 million of annual tax savings associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The general rate review will also update retail rates for several customer experience enhancements, including technology and green initiatives.

In addition, rate review will chew up our cost to serve customers and reflect in rates, efficiency savings resulting from the pending merger. The combined net revenue increase request in the case is approximately $26.2 million.

And Missouri rate review applications for KCP&L and GMO are currently in the discovery phase. Direct staff and intervenor testimony and the case is due June 19th, with evidentiary hearing is expected to begin in the middle of September.

The revenue increase request and our rate review applications do not reflect the significant upfront benefits and guaranteed merger related savings to retail customers agreed to in the merger stipulations.

Upon approval by the KCC and MPSC of the stipulations, our revenue increase request will be adjusted to reelect the terms of the stipulations. We expect to conclude the right reviews in all jurisdictions in the fourth quarter with new retail rates effective in late 2018. Summaries of these cases can be found in the appendix of this presentation.

Turning to an update on legislative reform Missouri, earlier this week Senate Bill 564 which passed the Senate in February moved to the House calendar, where it now awaits for debate and a final vote.

The bill is aimed at making needed reforms to Missouri's of 100 year old regulatory framework. It offers customer protections that ensure future energy costs a more stable, predictable, addresses regulatory lag from system investments, and creates a more attractive platform to modernize the electric grid and currently exist in Missouri. The legislative session ends on May 18th.

We remain focused on efficiently allocating capital to investments in a manner consistent with our existing regulatory frameworks. We're encouraged by the activities surrounding Senate Bill 564 and its passage would bring significant improvement to a regulatory construct that serves to disincentivize investment in Missouri.

Finally, before turning the call over to Kevin, I'll briefly touch on our continued commitment to our three central priorities; providing best-in-class operations, enhancing customer engagement, and prudently allocating capital to attractive targeted investments.

Our investment and a new customer information system is scheduled to be online later this month. This transformative project is expected to enhance the value we deliver to our customers, standardizing customer, supporting business processes and improving the way we interact with customers.

Our strategic transition to a more sustainable, renewable and carbon free generation portfolio is part of our responsibility to our customers. For more than a decade, we have worked to improve the quality of the environment in our region. Since 2010, we've reduced our carbon emissions rate by nearly 40%.

We have shifted from a generating fleet consisting primarily of coal, gas generations with a diversified portfolio of sustainable renewable energy generation, which now accounts for over 40% of the energy provided to our retail customers. We recognize investor interest, environmental, social and governance sustainability practices.

Last year we participated in the Edison Electric Institute, environmental, social and governance metrics and sustainability report pilot project. The goal of the project was to create consistent reporting of information across the electric utility sector so that all stakeholders will have a better access to information surrounding these important issues. You can find the 2017 report on our Great Plains Energy's website.

And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Bryant

Thanks Terry and good morning everyone. I'll start with our results on slide 10 of the presentation. Last night we reported first quarter 2018 GAAP earnings of $0.16 per share compared to a loss of $0.11 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings that exclude the impacts of our anticipated merger with Westar were $0.19 per share compared to earnings of $0.13 per share in the comparable period a year ago. As detailed on the slide, adjusted earnings for the quarter as compared to the prior year, we're up $0.06 per share, which includes a $0.07 per share of benefit from colder weather, driven by a 27% increase in heating degree days.

$0.02 from increase weather normalized demand and $0.03 of other items. The weather impact for the quarter was flat when compared to normal. These drivers were partially offset by a $0.06 per share net impact resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

This net impact is driven by the lower income tax expense at the new corporate tax rate that was more than offset by a provision for rate refund, resulting from regulatory agreements whereby tax savings anticipated to be returned to customers or based on the difference between the new corporate tax rate and the amounts currently in customer rates based on the previous 35% rate.

The regulatory methodology for calculating the provision for refund is based on customer usage, whereas income tax expense is based on actual customer revenue creating a difference during the quarter, while on winter rates. The regulatory treatment will not be finalized until we receive further clarification from the KCC and MPSC.

Turning to slide 11, the strength of our regional economy bolstered this quarter solid financial results. For the 12 months ending March 31, weather normalized demand increased 1%, net of an estimated 0.9% impact from our energy efficiency programs.

Kansas City's employment growth, which has outpaced that of the U.S. over the past four years, continues to support a residential real estate market that remains strong even in the face of higher interest rates.

While new single family housing construction in the first quarter is 6% below the pace we saw a year ago, we expect the underlying strength of our economy to drive continued demand for housing. Customer growth in the quarter was up 1.1%, notching the 28th consecutive quarter of growth.

The economic outlook for our commercial segment remains positive. Customer growth bolstered by an expanding healthcare sector was up 1.2% for the 12 months ending March 31.

Cerner, a leading provider of health information technology and Kansas City's largest private employer is expected to complete in 2019 the next two phases of its $4.5 billion expansion that once complete, we'll bring 16,000 new jobs to Kansas City by 2025.

On the industrial front, we continue to experience a decline in weather normalized sales, down 2.2% for the 12 months ending March 31. As we highlighted on our yearend call, this decrease is largely attributable to the continued decline in our total number of industrial customers and their aggressive adoption of energy efficiency measures.

The auto industry in Kansas City's anchored by Ford Motor Company and General Motors remains a source of stability in our industrial segment. Continued demand for Ford’s popular F-150 line of trucks has allowed its Kansas City plant to remain at full production.

And earlier this year, GM announced plans to invest $265 million in its Kansas City plant to build the first ever Cadillac XT4 Crossover SUV. While, the GM plant is adjacent to our service territory, the new investment supports jobs and bolsters the Kansas City auto sector; the largest auto manufacturing center in the United States outside of Detroit.

Bottom line, we remain encouraged by the broader economic climate in Kansas City and we continue to expect weather normalized demand growth of flat to 0.5% this year. Finally, as Terry mentioned, we remain on-track to deliver on our pro forma earnings and dividend growth targets of 6% to 8% through 2021 and post-close capital structure rebalancing.

The combined company strong investment grade credit profile and cash position allows us to execute our plan to repurchase 60 million shares of common stock in the first two years after merger close.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Terry.

Terry Bassham

And we're ready for question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Nicholas Campanella from Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Nicholas Campanella

Hey, good morning. Congrats on the successful developments in the past quarter.

Kevin Bryant

Thank you very much.

Nicholas Campanella

I'm curious if you could talk about the buybacks and as well as funding mix fit, just given the tax reform effects and the impact of cash flow. Can you just remind us how much cash you have upon closing? And then how much holdco debt is needed to issue to fund the buyback?

Kevin Bryant

Well, we expect have 1.25 billion of cash on the balance sheet at closing. And the rest of the share repurchases will be funded by a couple of billion dollars of debt to rebalance the capital structure.

Nicholas Campanella

Got it. And then just thinking about like the pro forma CapEx profile here, and if I was to take the 10 Ks, the respect of 10 Ks of Westar and Great Plains and put that together, that implies roughly 6.5 billion. Is that a fair assumption for the pro forma company? Or how should we kind of think about that?

Kevin Bryant

From a CapEx perspective?

Nicholas Campanella

Yes.

Kevin Bryant

Yeah, I think that's a fair number. I mean, we talked about CapEx quite a bit in the regulatory proceedings. We see some efficiencies putting the two companies together, but that's certainly a good starting point with a putting the two standalone CapEx profile together.

Nicholas Campanella

Yes. And then just in the CapEx context here I mean, with the legislation going on in Missouri. Ameren's talked a lot about making these 21st century type grid mod investments.

As I understand it, you guys have already made a lot of that already in your service territory. So can you just talk about what the effects of legislation would be on the pro forma company?

Kevin Bryant

Yeah, I mean, you hit it about right. We've had a long discussion about the effect on us has been the lag because we have continued to spend. Certainly there's more to do, more than we could do to continue to modernize the grid.

So the first step in the process would obviously be, we would be able to eliminate the lag that happens from kind of our everyday investment. And then it certainly would open the door to some additional investment as appropriate.

We would continue though to strongly focus on our plan under the merger, which is not to raise rates but to use efficiencies to lessen any increases in the future. So it wouldn't be a big jump right away, that's for sure. It would be more focused on eliminating lag associated with everyday investment.

Nicholas Campanella

Thanks so much. Congrats again on the quarter.

Kevin Bryant

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Ali Agha with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Ali Agha

Thank you. Good morning.

Kevin Bryant

Good morning Ali.

Ali Agha

First question Terry or Kevin, given the stipulation that you filed specifically in Kansas and what was agreed upon there. How does that affect the economics that you appropriately laid out?

Kevin Bryant

You kind of win out. How does that effect the economics of the…

Ali Agha

Of the merger, the saving, the synergies etcetera when you put it together because you did agreed to some additional give backs, if I'd have gone on the Kansas stipulation versus on my expectations?

Kevin Bryant

Yeah. No, that is all built into our affirmation, if you will, of our 6% to 8%. So certainly we've focused on the stipulation and specifics that the parties requested. But what we have announced and what we've asked for approval still fits within our 6% to 8% range we confirm today.

Ali Agha

I see. And then secondly on second Missouri legislation, if that does come through can you remind us what the financial implications of that would be because on the past you focused a lot on property taxes and transmission costs, that obviously is not the focus of this legislation. So how should we think about the actual implications if Missouri legislation comes through to pass?

Kevin Bryant

Well, so on the property tax and transmission front, those have moderated a bit. We still feel that we should have transmission in fuel and we should have a tracker or a rider if you will, on property taxes.

But from an ongoing perspective, especially on the property tax side with no rate increases expected to be generated, that's moderated a bit. So the real focus of the legislation as I mentioned a minute ago, was really on not on eliminating, if you will lag on the natural investment we have ongoing between rate cases.

And certainly as we have a longer period upcoming where we don't expect to make filings that would allow for a more smooth recovery without lag the way we've experienced in past years.

Ali Agha

So Terry, fair to say I think in the past you’ve talked about a lag of around 100 basis points and then rate case is reducing it to 50. So is it fair to say if the Missouri legislation comes to pass, that gives you that 50 basis point pick up in between rate cases?

Terry Bassham

Yeah. And remember those numbers grow. I think we've shown that after every rate case, true up the year right after that true up we hit that 50 or less, but just naturally as we continue to spend on our ongoing distribution, reliability and service to our customers, it grows until the next rate case.

This legislation would allow us a period where that doesn't grow and allows us to stay out of cases which combined with the efficiencies of our merger, really allow us to talk about this four to five year period without rate cases.

Ali Agha

Got It. Last question Kevin. Just identification on the timing on the tax reform that you talked about discorded with a drag, but fair to say that for the full year, it's a neutral that it sort of balances each itself out over the four quarters?

Kevin Bryant

Yeah. There certainly will be an offset as we move forward, but remember the tax refund provision that we assigned is based on what was in rates and so to the extent that we are under earning and to extent we are a not earning our full return, you could see a little bit of a drag for the full year. But we don't expect it to be to be significant, but you could see a little bit of a difference.

Ali Agha

I see. Thank you.

Kevin Bryant

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Christopher Turnure with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Christopher Turnure

Good morning. I have another question on the legislation. If you guys could maybe give us some color on the priorities of the legislature in the final weeks here? And kind of what else is on their plates?

And then how you're thinking about those Governors situation and the potential for, I guess the legislation to have to go back to the Senate for reconciliation purposes, if that's an issue in and of itself?

Terry Bassham

So from process perspective given 15 more days if you will, it's a pretty normal session from that perspective. They got and then there's certainly bill's like ours that are in the final stages. There's not - from a legislation or bill perspective some big thing out there that's got their focus, kind of like education has been in Kansas for several years.

From a process perspective again, I think the focus that we've talked about here is that we've ultimately got a Senate Bill which is in the house. And with two more readings of that bill in the house, it should, if passed, would be passed and would go to the Governor's desk.

We don't anticipate a need at this point for it to go back to the Senate which obviously would be an extra step in the process that this late in the game would not be helpful. So we expect, the Senate bill that's already in the house, to be addressed by the house. And if those votes went well, we would expect it to go to the Governor's desk before the 18th.

Christopher Turnure

Okay. That's good to hear. And then Terry, given some of your peers in the state of Missouri, experiencing maybe some inconsistency from the commission on capital structure and some other issues as well as with the staff, maybe not hugely out of context of the history of the state. But I'm wondering if you could maybe step back and give us your high level thoughts on the state of regulation there now?

Terry Bassham

Well, obviously we're focused on our merger approval. And certainly, we think our support that we received in Missouri for our transaction both the first time and this time speaks very well for our plans, both in the merger and in the rate case.

So like any rate case process, we'll go through our rate case, but as we pass through tax benefits and as was ultimately mentioned in our comments pass through the benefits of the stipulation if approved, we'll see those assets go down. And we're very confident in the commission’s support for what we're doing here and think that our rate cases will be well received.

In terms of comparisons to other cases, yeah, I mean, every case is different. Every situation within that case is different and timing is different. We're very, very excited about getting the merger completed, getting the rate cases set and having a time period where our customers do not see increases over an extended period due the benefits the merger brings. So that kind of stability we think is really a positive for our region in total.

Kevin Bryant

And Chris, our cases have been filing use - have been filed using utility specific cap structure. And remember the Holding Company is still over equitized given the financing from the first transaction. So probably less of an issue for us during this round of rate case.

Christopher Turnure

Absolutely. Thank you guys for the thoughts there.

Kevin Bryant

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Ashar Khan with Verition. Your line is open.

Ashar Khan

Good morning. Can I just ask you Terry, you made some comments in terms of trying to get the merger closed by June 1 and then you said it requires five days of process? So does that imply that you're looking for some kind of a decision by May 25th or something like that?

Terry Bassham

So the difference between Missouri and Kansas, is a Kansas order is effective immediately, whereas a Missouri order will have past orders would suggest at least 10 days to cure, if you will.

So if you worked back, we've asked for a final order effective and that's the key, final order effective May 29th. For Kansas that would mean, they could issue an order on May 29th and that gets us there, For Missouri, for them to have an effective day of May 29th, you'd have to back that up 10 days at a minimum.

And so that would mean sometime more like the 28 -- I mean the 18th, something like that. With 10 days, which is the minimum time period would put Missouri at the 29th too.

So it's just a difference in the jurisdictions if both days -- if both orders were effective on May 29th, that gives us the ability to close on a month end, which is -- just helps us from a reporting perspective. Did that make sense?

Ashar Khan

That made perfect sense. Thank you so much.

Terry Bassham

You Bet. Thank you Asher.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Charles Fishman with Morningstar. Your line is open.

Charles Fishman

Yes, thanks. Terry, I just want to make sure that I'm still on-track or are you are still on-track, if I add up merger savings that are going to be incorporated in the rate case that's now pending in both states.

The Kansas settlement for Westar and KCP&L Missouri, the Missouri settlement for KCP&L and I guess, I mean, if you add those up, you're still around the 50 million that you originally proposed last summer. Is that correct?

Terry Bassham

In the rate case amount?

Charles Fishman

Well, I mean, you'll incorporate that savings into the rate case since we don't have all the savings it'll take a couple of years to produce those events, the way to think about it?

Terry Bassham

I'm going to ask, my Head of Regulatory, he's with us Darrin Ives to answer that.

Darrin Ives

Yeah, from a bill credit perspective that that's pretty close for day one. It won't be incorporated in the rate cases, but it will be a onetime bill credit for those guaranteed amounts. There are some smaller amounts that are incorporated into the cases, but they're in line with the projections that we had when we put the pro forma financial models together.

Charles Fishman

And the credit goes into effect at the closing, right after the closing?

Darrin Ives

Well, it's a little bit different between the states. In Missouri, we have to provide the credit within a 120 days to close. And in Kansas we'll wait for the conclusion of the rate cases at Westar and KCP&L and we use the billing determinants from that case to allocate those credits. So, it'll be early in ‘19 for us and then the last part of the year for Kansas – for Westar.

Charles Fishman

Okay. But it sounds like everything is real close to what was proposed what last July, correct?

Kevin Bryant

That's right. It's within what we produced in the pro forma’s and our expectations to the board and to investors.

Charles Fishman

Okay. And then Terry, if I could shift back to you on, on the dividend, okay, you just a couple of days ago announced the 2Q dividends, a consistent with a $1.10 a year, as soon as the closing.

Well in the third quarter then you would adjust to the annualized rate of a $1.84 and then the board would review the dividend in the typical to what a Great Plains has done in the past, in the fourth -- for the fourth quarter. Is that correct?

Terry Bassham

Correct.

Charles Fishman

Okay. That's all I had. Thank you very much.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd now like to turn the conference back to Terry Bassham.

Terry Bassham

Well, thank you very much for dialing in. Obviously, we have made a lot of progress. Things are coming together and we're very, very excited about the merger process over the course of the next 30 to 60 days.

Look forward to talking to each of you as we get to that point. And hopefully next time we talk to you, maybe we'll be talking about a day one activity. So thank you very much for dialing in. Have a good one.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.