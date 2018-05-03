Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Government Properties Income Trust. (NYSE:GOV) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Christopher Ranjitkar - Director of IR

David Blackman - President

Mark Kleifges - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Vikram Malhotra - Morgan Stanley

Jamie Feldman - Bank of America

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Government Properties Income Trust’s First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the Director of Investor Relations, Mr. Christopher Ranjitkar.

Christopher Ranjitkar

Thank you and good morning everyone. Joining me on today's call are David Blackman; President, and Mark Kleifges, Chief Financial Officer. They will provide insights about our recent accomplishments and results for the first quarter; they will then take your questions.

First, please note that the transcription, recording and retransmission of today's conference call are prohibited without the prior written consent of the Company. Also, today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on GOV's present beliefs and expectations as of today, May 03, 2018.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call, other than through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC regarding this reporting period.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed from the SEC's website or the Investor section of our website at GOVreit.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

And finally, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial metrics during this call, including normalized funds from operations or normalized FFO. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to net income and the components to calculate cash available for distribution or CAD are available in our supplemental operating and financial data package, which again can be found on our website.

Now I'll turn the call over to David Blackman to begin our quarterly discussion. David?

David Blackman

Thank you Christopher and good morning. On today’s call I will review our quarterly leasing activity, discuss our forecast for tenant retention and provide an update on our disposition program before turning the call over to Mark to review our financial results and balance sheet.

Government Properties Income Trust, ended the first quarter with 107 properties contained 17.3 million square feet excluding our two unconsolidated joint ventures. Occupancy was 94.4% on a consolidated basis and 95.3% on a same property basis at quarter end, both of which were a 20 basis point increase from the previous quarter. We continue with solid leasing activity completing new and renewal leases for approximately 280, 000 square feet with a 4.9% roll-off in rent, a weighted average lease term of 5.6 years and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $5.13 per square per lease year.

Our leasing with Government tenants comprised only 72,000 square feet, but the weighted average lease term was 8.2 years and the roll-off in rent was 20.2% on leasing concessions and capital commitments of $6.20 per square foot per lease year.

We continue to be encouraged by the opportunities created from our acquisition of First Potomac Realty Trust. During the quarter we entered 13 new leases containing approximately 44,000 square feet and contributing more than $1.4 million of annualized rents in states that has been vacant since the properties were acquired.

GOV also continues to have a strong leasing pipeline with more than 2 million square feet of active deals including one 650,000 square feet of potential new leases and almost 280,000 square feet of potential leases that would absorb vacant space in [our business]

Now let’s review our tenant retention expectations. As of March 31, we have leases contributing approximately 10.4% of GOV’s annualized rent and occupying less than 1.6 million square feet that are subject to exploration over the next 12 months.

From these explorations we expect tenants contributing 5% of annualized rents of 8-K at least exploration. The vacating tenants include 4 government tenants that contribute 3.6% of annualized rent. The largest vacating tenant is the Bureau of Prisons who is a full building user in Washington DC that contributes approximately 1.9% of annualized rents and whose lease expires March 31, 2018, but remains in holdover.

This is a building we acquired from First Potomac where we underwrote the tenant vacating prior to year end 2017 and where we also are in advanced lease negotiations with a full building replacement tenant.

The balance of the tenants expected to vacate are primarily small private sector tenants in properties acquired from First Potomac that we also underwrote to vacate in our acquisition due diligence.

In addition to the tenants we have identified is vacating, we have identified tenants that contribute 69 basis points of GOV’s annualized rent to be at risk of downsizing or vacating over the next 12 months. This is a 14 basis point increase from the previous quarter and consists primarily of small private sector tenants the largest of which contributes only 22 basis points of annualized rents.

This forward guidance to GOVs lease exploration schedule is the best information we have available today based upon our dialogue with tenants.

Tenant negotiations are fluid with a number of tenants and circumstances can change. Tenant retention and attracting new tenants to our buildings remain a significant area of focus for GOV.

Now let’s turn to dispositions. We continue to make progress on our property disposition program. In March, we sold an office property in Minneapolis, Minnesota for $20 million realizing a 4.6% cap rate on in place and their operating income.

We have also entered agreements to sell two additional properties whose sale is expected to close during May. One is an office property in Sacramento, California for sales spread of approximately $10.8 million and the other is of our office property in New York City for a sales price of $118.5 million.

The diligence period for both properties has expired, both buyers deposits are at risk, but the sales remain subject to customary closing conditions. By the end of May, we expect to have closed down more than $150 million in asset sales from four properties.

GOV is also marketing or working with brokers to market many other properties including most [of our flex] buildings in Maryland and Virginia. Although we cannot provide assurances that we will sell every property we market for sale, our guidance for asset sales remains between $500 million and $700 million in gross proceeds by year-end 2018.

Before I turn the call over to Mark, I would like to address GOV’s dividend. In recent week analysis report was issued predicting a future cut in our quarterly distribution to shareholders. This is very concerned with many shareholders and maybe the reason for the recent sell off in our share price.

Since that report we announced our record quarterly distribution of $0.43 per share with the full support of our Board of Trustees. We believing maintaining our high occupancy rate for long term leases with good credit tenants is important for our company and our shareholders. In doing so, GOVs continued high leasing volume has resulted in capital expenders that had made it difficult to fully cover the dividend.

To date, our shortfall has been modest and easily supported by borrowings under our revolving credit facility. Our ongoing disposition program has many factors that will impact our dividend coverage. These factors include the ultimate dollar of the assets sold, the cap rate on multiple through which the properties sell and the cash contribution after capital expenditures for both the assets sold and those that GOV’s continues to own.

However, we have recognized the importance of the dividend to shareholders and today management is not prepared to recommend a change in the distribution rate to our board of trustees even if that results in an over distribution of our dividend through the remainder of 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Mark to review financial results.

Mark Kleifges

Thanks, David. I’ll begin with the review of our property level performance for the first quarter of 2018. For the first quarter, GOV’s consolidated rental income was $108.7 million an increase of $39.4 million.

This increase was a result of the FPO acquisition and to the increase in same property rental income. On the same property basis, first quarter rental income increased by $1.4 million or 2.1% year-over-year.

In cash basis, rental income increased $2 million or 3% year-over-year. First quarter consolidated property operating expenses increased by approximately $15.7 million year-over-year to $42.5 million, reflecting the impact of acquisitions and an increase in same property operating expenses.

Same property operating expenses increased by $1.95 million or 7.5% year-over-year to $28 million, due primarily to higher real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance and utilities expense during the 2018 period. We expect same property operating expenses to increase at a more modest rate for the remainder of 2018.

Consolidated first quarter net operating income or NOI increased by $23.7 million to $66.2 million.

Consolidated cash basis NOI for the first quarter increased by $22.1 million to $63.8 million. Our consolidated GAAP and cash NOI margins for the 2018 first quarter were 60.9% and 60% respectively.

From a same property perspective, our first quarter GAAP NOI decreased $504,000 or 1.2% year-over-year to $41.5 million and to our cash basis NOI increased by $42,000 million or 0.1% to $41.3 million.

Our same property GAAP NOI margin was 59.7% and our same property cash basis NOI margin was 59.5% for the 2018 first quarter.

Turning to our consolidated financial results, normalized FFO for the first quarter was $54.1 million, which is up from $39.9 million for the 2017 first quarter. Normalized FFO per share for the 2018 first quarter was $0.55 which is down $0.01 or 1.8% from the 2017 first quarter

GOV’s adjusted EBITDA was $73.4 million for the 2018 first quarter and includes approximately $12.7 million of cash distributions received from our SIR investment. We spent $2.7 million on recurring building improvements and $4.8 million on tenant improvements and leasing cost in the 2018 first quarter.

As of quarter end, we had approximately $32.8 million of unspent leasing related capital obligations. At March 31, GOV's ratio of debt to total gross assets was 56.4% and we had $570 million outstanding on our $750 million revolving credit facility.

As we have previously stated, during 2018 we intend to reduce borrowings under our credit facility and to our debt leverage with proceeds from our property disposition program. On a pro forma basis assuming the sale of the Sacramento and New York properties under contract, debt to total gross assets would've been 54.8% at March 31.

Operator, that includes our prepared remarks. We are ready to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Vikram Malhotra with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Adam Grabowski

Hi, guys. This is Adam Grabowski on for Vikram. Just wanted to talk about the expected cap rates on the dispositions moving forward with the rest of 2018; you said you had a 4.6% cap rate on in-place NOI and the property sold in the quarter. I'm just wondering if that sort of the cap rate range we should expect with the rest of the expected 500 million to 700 million in dispositions?

Mark Kleifges

Yes. We haven't put a cap rate range out there and for the market we're selling a lot of different types of assets. And I think that cap rates can vary quite a bit. So I don't think at this we're prepared to give a range. But we will announce the cap rates every quarter after we close assets.

Adam Grabowski

Okay. Fair enough. And then just one more from me. As far as the synergies that you expected to realize with G&A regarding the FPO transaction, just kind of wanted to get your fresh take on how you expect that run rate to the play out moving forward?

Mark Kleifges

I think we've realized really on day one most of the synergies that we expected, the one – yes, there's a couple of costs that have continues through today and that's one is part of a transaction we assumed FPO's former headquarters lease in Washington DC and we're attempting to sublease that property, but as of today we're still incurring about $425,000 of rental expense on that space. And then we also inherited it some litigation from FPO and we've incurred some legal fees related to that. But I think we're at the end of the first quarter through most of that and I'm not expecting any material cost going forward.

Adam Grabowski

Okay. Sounds good. Congrats on the quarter guys. That's all from me.

Mark Kleifges

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Jamie Feldman with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Jamie Feldman

Great. Thank you. I just first kind of housekeeping. Mark, you'd mentioned the $12 million of SIR income. Can you just walk us through like as we're building our models for next quarter. What are the one-time items that hit this quarter that aren't going to continue or it will continue like a little noisier than usual?

Mark Kleifges

On the SIR side?

Jamie Feldman

No, just in earnings overall?

Mark Kleifges

Yes. I don't know if there was a whole lot of noise to use your term in the first quarter. The income from an FFO standpoint that we've realized from our SIR investment. We pick up our proportionate share of their normalized FFO, and that was up about a $1 million or 7% from where it was in the prior year first quarter, but other than that I don't really think there was any noise per se in the first quarter numbers.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. So, in terms of a sequential run rate there is no line items to really adjust?

Mark Kleifges

No. Other than normal seasonality that we…

David Blackman

Yes. Repairs and maintenance may vary some and Mark talked about the two G&A items that we expect to improve over time, but no, I'll don't think there's anything extraordinary going on.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then, I mean, moving on to operation, you'd mentioned the move out and the bureau presence. Can you talk about timing if you were to get a tenant back in there? How are those discussions going?

David Blackman

Whereas the bureau presence has not moved out yet; indication are they're going to be in until at least May. So we kind of think we're going to get maybe six months more rent out of the tenants that we anticipated. And we are pretty active in negotiating our lease with the replacements. So, I think if we have any downtime it will be a matter of weeks or months that we had downtime on.

Jamie Feldman

And they want the entire building, you said?

David Blackman

They want the entire building.

Jamie Feldman

And you would recognize revenue as soon as they took over or is there is some build out required, renovation required?

David Blackman

We would recognize GAAP revenue when they sign the lease.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. Is it just another government tenant or federal tenant?

David Blackman

It is not a government tenant.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then also just maybe if you could provide some more color on the rest of the 18 expirations and maybe handicap where you think occupancy could end the year based on what you're seeing and then if there's any 2019 expirations you can talk about?

David Blackman

Well, we've provide a guidance on Jamie is for the next 12 months, so that would be through the end of March 2019. And as I mentioned the bureau presence is almost half of that and that we expect to occur maybe May or June of this year. So there's really not much material beyond that.

Jamie Feldman

And then, further like the remainder of 2019, I know that you said this is through March?

David Blackman

We've given 12 months guidance on lease expiration, Jamie.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. Don't you have large chunky one that you would be concern about in the rest of 2019?

David Blackman

Not at this point.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then turning to the distribution, it sounds like you kind of [Indiscernible] in your mind through year-end 2018. What kind of payout ratio do you need to get to before you do start to think about a cut?

David Blackman

Jamie, we – in our prepared remarks I think we're pretty explicit on our view and I think the results of our property disposition program is something that we need to work through before we're prepared to address it further. But I think it's important to understand that we are comfortable with – we don't intend to recommend where we currently sit today a change in the distribution rate for the rest of this year.

Jamie Feldman

Right. I guess what I'm asking is what type of AFFO payout you want to see. What do you think the right payout ratio is for this entity?

Mark Kleifges

Jamie, I think when we get to the end of the disposition program we'll sit down, we'll see where we are and we'll sit with the board. And I don't want to get too far ahead of where we are with [discussions with the full] board. And I think our preference would be for this call or for today to leave – what we said is what I guess we're prepared to say today How is that?

Jamie Feldman

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Mark Kleifges

Yes.

Operator

The next question comes from Bryan Maher with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

Hi, and good morning. Most of my questions have already been asked. But can you give us a little bit of color on what your CapEx spending expectations are for 2018 and 2019?

Mark Kleifges

Well, we had our CapEx in the first quarter was relatively low, total BI and leasing capitals of $7.5 million. I expect that to trend up the remainder of the year. I think its tough to give guidance because a lot of it is going to depend on both the timing of assets sales and what assets we end up selling, but – so, I think if you kind of look at what we incurred last year recognize the fact that post FPO were about 15% larger from a square footage standpoint. I think you can ballpark some trends to use from a modeling perspective.

Bryan Maher

Okay.

David Blackman

Bryan, I think it’s a good question. It's hard to answer. Every year when we budget capital expenditures a bigger chunk of that is leasing capital and it always includes speculative leasing on space that are either vacant or expected to have expirations during the year. And our history is we don’t spend 100% of what we budget. So I think that's why it's hard for us to give you a direct answer.

Bryan Maher

Would you characterize some of the products that you have for sale, assuming it doesn't sale to be more heavy CapEx than the rest of the portfolio or not?

David Blackman

We have taken a pretty hard work at the capital relative to some of our asset sales. As an example, our New York assets, we have very little capital budgeted for that building in 2018 or 2019. So that's a capital-wise totaling. A lot of the flex building that were going to market for sale in Maryland and Virginia, had deferred maintenance on it that we recognize when we acquire those assets. And so part of our desired selling those assets is to not have to spend a lot of capital on a go forward basis. So I guess the answer is, Bryan, it’s a mix.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then maybe this is for Mark. You talked about some increased expense cost in the quarter, real estate tax, its maintenance utilities, where are you seeing the most pressure come from those increased costs among those items?

Mark Kleifges

Well, in terms of dollar value, I mean real estate taxes were clearly the largest increased in expenses and it's really just due to higher assessments. On the utilities and repairs and maintenance side, it was large – to a large degree it was weather impact. Year-over-year temperatures were colder in several areas in the country and snow amounts were higher, so incurred increased utility expenses in snow removal cost versus the prior year first quarter.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then just lastly from me on the real estate taxes side. I'm assuming that RMR has a pretty aggressive appeals department in that regard. What type of success do you guys typically have with appealing real estate tax increases?

Mark Kleifges

You're right. We do have a robust program. I don't know if I have data in front of me to characterize how successful it is. But I think every property is reviewed on an annual basis and assessments were made whether to appeal or not appeal. And I think we been doing it for a long time and I think we do a pretty job of doing so.

Bryan Maher

Okay. Thanks. That's all from me.

Operator

The next question comes from Mitch Germain with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Mitch Germain

Yes. Thanks for taking for my question. David, I guess I was curious, I saw the progress on the sales. And I know you mentioned the flex portfolio. Are there assets out there right now being marketed?

David Blackman

The flex properties, no, we are working with couple of brokers to bring those to market. And I would expect they would be actively marketed beginning in about two to three weeks.

Mitch Germain

Okay. And then, are there any other assets in the market as we speak right now?

David Blackman

Yes, we have about four or five assets somewhat continuing to market from phase 1 and then we are continuing to look at the portfolio to see if there is anything else we want to consider.

Mitch Germain

I know you have a couple of larger move outs that are probably more forward-looking 2021 or beyond, are those the characteristic of some of the assets that might be sold here or is it really more core stable?

David Blackman

When we started looking at our disposition program mix, we really looked at assets that we – that might be vacant now that we thought could become vacant and the prospects of leasing them would either be difficult or the capital would be uneconomic to release those billings.

And then we also looked at some stuff where the ongoing capital requirements were higher than we wanted to spend. And then you know like New York is an example, that’s a building that we felt we could sell at a low cap rate. We could recognize a gain and it would be very accreted to our debt EBITDA ratio. So it’s really a mix of all of those various perimeters.

Mitch Germain

Great. And last one, I hate to ask this question. Just in your prepared text, you talked about the – I think you mentioned 650,000 square feet of new leasing, just maybe just kind of go through that again, I got on the call a little late.

David Blackman

Yes, no that’s fine. I was talking about our lease pipeline. We have about 2 million square feet of active deals in the pipeline that includes 650,000 square feet of new releases and about 280,000 squares of potential leases that would absorb vacancy in our existing buildings.

Mitch Germain

Thank you.

David Blackman

Yes, you’re welcome.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. David Blackman, President and CEO for any closing remarks.

David Blackman

Thank you, operator. And thank you for joining us on today’s call. Mark and I will be at the [NAREIT] Conference in June and looking forward to meet with many of you there. That concludes our call.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.