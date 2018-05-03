Freeport-McMoRan Will Rebound

Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) shares had a rough ride following the first-quarter earnings release (I discussed it here). In fact, the stock lost about 20% of its value. I believe that this sell-off presents a buying opportunity. In this article, I'll discuss the key worries regarding Freeport-McMoRan and why I believe the fears are overblown.

Fear #1: New environmental claims will lead to Grasberg mine's closure

This is the biggest risk that Freeport-McMoRan faces today. As we learned during the earnings call, the Indonesian environmental body demanded significant changes to the environmental plan of the mine: instead of retaining 50% of tailings on land, the new demand calls for 95%.

The CEO commented that this cannot be done physically no matter how much time the company will have to deal with the new demand. The main fear is, of course, that it's a coordinated governmental attack on the company to either make it more complaisant during ongoing negotiations regarding Grasberg divestment or to outright steal the project.

Questions of whether Indonesia is the new Venezuela started to emerge among investing public. Obviously, the whole Freeport's saga in Indonesia shows that the country has become a less attractive place to do business in recent years. However, I believe that fears of nationalization are way overblown. The U.S. has all the tools to protect the company from such a move unless Indonesia wants to be completely cut from the world.

Also, the country clearly needs the mine to protect the viability of the whole Papua region, so it cannot just kick Freeport out. Based on my understanding of emerging markets, such claims from one of the governmental bodies are often a result of internal under-the-carpet political games for power and influence. Surely, it's a bad development, but I don't think it will lead to the mine's closure or nationalization.

Fear #2: "Fair" market value for Grasberg won't be achieved

It is arguably hard to negotiate a fair value for the asset when you are dealing with a government that has multiple options of putting pressure on a private company. However, the market seems to be pricing in that Freeport will be lucky to get any value out of these negotiations. I disagree with such view. Yes, I don't expect that the divestment will value the whole mine in the $15-20 billion range, but at the same time, I don't expect an ultra-cheap deal either.

Fear #3: Production guidance cut is a sign of problems

Production guidance has been cut from 3.9 billion pounds of copper to 3.8 billion pounds of copper. The reason for this cut is that Freeport-McMoRan decided to slow down the ramp-up schedule at DMLZ (yes, Indonesia again) to manage rock stress in caves.

Let me be clear: to thoroughly assess such risks, you have to 1) be a geologist and 2) have access to the relevant data. As an investor or trader, you can't be a master of all sciences and a king of all data, so sometimes you just have to believe (or, on the contrary, question) what the management says about a particular issue. Freeport's position on the issue is that 1) it is not expected to affect longer-term mine plans or ultimate reserve recovery and 2) DMLZ rock types and geologic setting are different from other underground ore bodies in the district. In my book, Freeport is an expert in copper mining, so I'll just trust it on this.

Fear #4: Transition year will be challenging

Next year, Grasberg will transition from open pit to underground mining. It can't happen overnight, and it will have a negative impact on the company's cash flows. Here's how the impact looks in one picture:

In my opinion, the situation is not as challenging as it may look like because this year Freeport is enjoying upside from the last year of open pit mining. Thus, it will be able to store some cash - or pay down more debt. Average estimated sales numbers don't look scary: 3.55 billion pounds of copper in 2018-2019 vs. 3.7 billion pounds of copper in 2017, 1.525 million ounces of gold in 2018-2019 vs. 1.6 million ounces of gold in 2017. I don't see the transition year as a too big challenge for Freeport.

Fear #5: Trade wars will hurt copper

Copper price remains in an uptrend but has stalled mostly between $3.00 and $3.20 due to fears of a trade war between the U.S. and China (and between the U.S. and the rest of the world in the extreme case). In my opinion, such fears just slowed down the copper price upside - the world is growing, the copper usage can grow more due to electric vehicles and non-oil energy projects, while we haven't heard about a "next Grasberg" for a long time. In my opinion, fundamentals are supportive of copper.

Conclusion

I'm looking for a rebound from current levels back to the previous $17.00-20.00 range. As always, I am not fond of catching falling knives and would like to see some positive momentum first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.