Silver Weekly: Fed... Surprise, Surprise!

How to play SIVR after the May FOMC meeting?

Welcome to my Silver Weekly. In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

To do so, I start by analyzing the changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for silver. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about silver ETF holdings is from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency that tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers were more bullish on silver for a third week in a row over the reporting period (April 17-24), although spot silver prices edged 0.3% lower from $16.77 per oz to $16.72.

Importantly, the net spec length in silver flipped back into a net long position - at 595 tonnes as of April 24 - after being net short between February 13 and April 17.

Although silver's spec positioning is not materially short anymore, it remains too light by historical standards, which suggests plenty of room for additional speculative buying.

Encouragingly, given speculators' tendency to move from an extreme to another, I conjecture that speculators could turn excessively bullish in the months ahead after having been excessively bearish earlier this year.

While short-covering has remained the primary force behind the improvement in silver's speculative positioning, the pace of fresh buying has started to pick up pace in recent weeks, which reinforces my thesis.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors bought ~23 tonnes of silver over April 20-27, during which silver prices sold off 3.7% from $17.09 per oz to $16.47.

This was the 6th weekly net inflow in the past seven weeks. That said, the pace of buying has decelerated of late, suggesting that ETF investors remain somewhat reluctant to buy silver at a more aggressive pace, in contrast with gold.

Silver ETF inflows came from the Invesco Physical Silver ETC (SSLV), attracting ~10 tonnes, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), collecting ~6 tonnes, and the iShares Physical Metals (SSLN), receiving ~5 tonnes.

ETF investors were net sellers of ~8 tonnes of silver in April after buying a solid 215 tonnes in March and 178 tonnes in February.

ETF investors are net buyers of ~30 tonnes of silver in the year to date after leaving their holdings little changed (-2 tonnes) in 2017.

As of April 27, 2018, silver totaled 20,238 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

Global macro view on silver

In line with my expectations, the macro backdrop for silver has turned suddenly friendlier since the May 2 FOMC meeting. As can be seen below, the dollar (proxied by the DXY) and US real rates (proxied by the 10Y US TIPS yield) have moved lower since the release of the latest US monetary policy statement.

Source: Bloomberg

In a recent report, I argued that the Fed would surprise to the dovish side against market consensus, principally because most FOMC members are happy with the presently favorable outlook for the US and consider that only a gradual process of rate hikes is appropriate in so far as a too aggressive hiking path would risk stalling the economy.

The latest monetary policy statement, which indeed leaned on the dovish side, proved my point.

First, while most investors expected a clear intention from the Fed to raise rates at the next meeting in June, the Fed did not offer such a signal to the market. Rather, the Fed repeated the same language used in the March FOMC meeting:

The Committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate.

By doing so, the Fed wants to make sure that investors understand that the monetary policy stance will remain gradual with respect to rate-hikes.

Another dovish aspect from the May FOMC statement is the removal of the Fed's upbeat view on the US economy, which was present in the March FOMC meeting:

The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months.

By removing this key sentence, the Fed implicitly acknowledges the recent signs of slowdown in the US economic growth. This reinforces the Fed's bias towards a gradual approach regarding the removal of policy accommodation. The Fed clearly signaled to the market that it does not want to stall the economy.

Finally, the Fed made a slight though important change about its assessment of the US inflation. It introduced the elegant word "symmetric" to describe its inflation projections over the coming months. To be precise, the Fed said in its May FOMC statement:

Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to run near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term.

This comes in contrast with the formulation used in the March FOMC statement:

Inflation on a 12‑month basis is expected to move up in coming months and to stabilize around the Committee's 2 percent objective over the medium term.

By doing so, the Fed shows to the market that this is not because inflation may overshoot its 2% target that it will need to revise more aggressively its rate hiking cycle.

Against this, the market reacted accordingly, with a sharp sell-off in the dollar and a drop in US real rates, which produced a decent rebound in silver prices in the process.

Looking ahead, I expect macro forces to turn increasingly friendly in favor of silver via more weakness in the dollar and more downward pressure in US real rates as investors gradually realize that the Fed will move only slowly.

Trading positioning

I will focus here on the ETFS Physical Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

While I do not have a position in this ETF (yet), I would use this investment product to participate in a possible silver rally. I prefer SIVR over SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower, which is key to make profit over the long term.

What's the SIVR technical chart telling us?

Source: Trading View

While SIVR attempted to break above its key resistance of ~$16.50 last month, selling pressure was too intense, resulting in downside reaction toward the key support at the uptrend line from the 2016 low (blue line).

Encouragingly, SIVR remains supported by this uptrend line, which reinforces my view that a bullish breakout is not a matter of "if" but "when".

Having said this, since there is no clear bullish technical configuration for now, I refrain myself from implementing a long position in SIVR.

I prefer not to be greedy and impatient at this stage and give the market some time to produce a buy signal before going long SIVR.

