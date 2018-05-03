Stuart Olson's (CUUHF) CEO David LeMay on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stuart Olson, Inc.A (OTCPK:CUUHF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael UnRuh - Finance Director

David LeMay - President and Chief Executive Officer

Daryl Sands - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Chris Murray - AltaCorp Capital

Michael UnRuh

The presentation accompanying today's conference call can be viewed on the webcast.

I would like to remind listeners that several statements today – made today will be forward-looking in nature and that there are risks that actual results could differ materially from what is discussed. Any forward-looking statements made in this presentation represent the views of management and are presented for the purpose of assisting shareholders and analysts in understanding our financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

In that regard, I would strongly encourage you to review the Forward-Looking Information section of our first quarter MD&A and Slide #2 of our webcast presentation.

I will now turn the call over to David LeMay.

David LeMay

Thanks, Mike. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Turning to Slide #3. I’m pleased to report that we delivered meaningful year-over-year increases in first quarter contract revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow. We also improve net earnings to $1.6 million, or earnings per share of $0.06, that was up from a loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

Importantly, we maintained our strong leverage in liquidity metrics and we reported a healthy dividend payout ratio of 41.3%. Based on these results and our continued positive outlook, the Board declared our 29th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share.

Now turning to our operating groups. The Industrial Group delivered a strong first quarter, as activity levels increased across most of the groups and markets, including the oil and gas and power sectors. The Buildings Group delivered first quarter results that were in line with last year’s. The group also announced a number of new project awards during the quarter. These included two construction management contracts in Southern Ontario with a combined value of $120 million, of which $80 million was added to backlog in the first quarter.

I’m pleased to report that subsequent to the quarter, we announced that the Buildings Group and its joint venture partner were awarded a large agricultural facility in Western Canada. And that – the group had secured another strategic win with the award of a contract to widen a highway in British Columbia. The group continues to actively bid on a robust pipeline of projects that includes planned government infrastructure spending and private sector opportunities.

The commercial systems group got the year off to a great start, generating the best quarterly revenue in its history. The record revenue was driven by the multiple project awards the group secured in 2017 and included significant revenue contribution from its new operations in Ontario.

Slide #4 demonstrates the financial progress we have delivered in the seasonally slower first quarter over the past three years. Our continued strong results clearly reflect the momentum we’re building as we continue to diversify our business, both geographically and by sector.

In fact, the majority of our consolidated revenue growth for the first quarter came from outside Alberta similar to the fourth quarter of last year and full-year 2017. Our strategies are delivering results.

And I’ll now ask Daryl to review our first quarter 2018 results with you in more detail.

Daryl Sands

Thanks, David, and good morning, everyone. Looking at our first quarter consolidated results on Slide #5. We generated consolidated contract revenue of $265.9 in Q1 2018, which was up 21% year-over-year. This reflects increased activity in the Industrial Group and a record quarterly revenue from our Commercial Systems Group.

Administrative cost increased by $1.8 million, or 9.7% to $20.4 million from $18.6 million in Q1 2017. Our corporate group costs for the quarter reflect the centralization of additional support functions and their related costs into the corporate group, as we continue to realign our businesses to generate operational efficiencies going forward.

Share-based compensation expense was also higher as a result of the increase in our share price in 2018. First quarter adjusted EBITDA grew to $8.1 million, an increase of 42.1% and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 3% from the 2.6% reported in the first quarter last year.

Our consolidated first quarter net earnings of $1.6 million were $1.8 million higher than a year ago, and first quarter earnings were $0.06, up from a diluted loss per share of $0.01 last year. This increase was largely driven by the improvement in adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by increased tax expense associated with our improved financial results.

Looking more closely at results from our three operating groups on Slide #6. The Industrial Group had a strong quarter with year-over-year revenue up over 34%, as a result of higher activity levels across the business. This included increased oil sands MRO work and a ramp up in activity on power sector projects.

The group’s adjusted EBITDA climbed to $4.7 million, a 161% increase. This was driven by the increased revenue together with a slightly higher contract income margin percent and lower administrative costs. Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 5.6% from 2.9% last year.

The Buildings Group generated revenue of $125.2 million, which was similar to the $126.1 million it achieved in Q1 2017. The Buildings Group generated first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million similar to the $5.2 million generated in the same period last year. These results reflect similar activity levels and contract margin percentage in both periods, combined with slightly lower administrative costs.

The Buildings Group adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.1% in the quarter was also stable, as compared to the first quarter of 2017, and remains in line with our target range of 4% to 5%.

In the Commercial Systems Group, first quarter revenue was up significantly to a quarterly record of $66.3 million. This compares to $42.3 million in Q1 2017. This $56.7 million increase was achieved as the group continued to benefit from the significant project awards it secured in 2017, as well as the meaningful revenue contribution provided by the group’s new operations in Ontario.

Adjusted EBITDA from the Commercial Systems Group increased 126.7% to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 from $1.5 million in Q1 2017. This improvement primarily reflects the higher contract income, partially offset by slightly higher administrative costs.

Turning to Slide #7. Our balance sheet and liquidity metrics remain strong. We ended the first quarter of 2018 with a cash balance of $32 million, an additional borrowing capacity of $122 million, providing us with combined available liquidity of $154 million. This is similar to the combine available liquidity at December 31, 2017 and is significantly better than the $63 million of available liquidity last year at March 31, 2017. Last 12-month adjusted free cash flow was up 8.4% to $25.9 million, compared to $23.9 million at the end of 2017.

In terms of leverage, our net long-term indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.8 times at March 31, 2018, which is similar to our ratio at the end of 2017, but well below the 3.2 times recorded at March 31, 2017. The improvement from Q1 2017 reflects the increase in last 12-month adjusted EBITDA combined with the use of adjusted free cash flow and cash collected from working capital to repay indebtedness under our revolver. The metric is currently below our target range of 2 to 3 times.

As David highlighted, our dividend payout ratio continued to improve, reaching 41.3% at the end of the first quarter. As always, our Board of Directors continues to review the dividend to ensure we are running the business on a sustainable basis and deploying capital in an appropriate way.

In this regard, at its meeting yesterday, the Board declared the payment of the Q2 2018 quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. Since we introduced our quarterly dividend in June 2011, we have consistently paid $0.12 per share for 29 consecutive quarters and including the dividend declared yesterday. This represents $3.48 per share, or $89.5 million in total return to shareholders.

Overall, our financial position remains strong and continues to provide us with a solid foundation to pursue our profitable growth strategies.

I will now turn the call back to David.

David LeMay

Thank you, Daryl. We’re off to a good start in 2018 and our momentum is building. I would like to reiterate the actions we took to get us to where we are today. Over the past four years, we have redefined our culture and positioned our business for success. We streamlined our brand under one name and simplified our organization to strengthen our competitive advantage.

We increased efficiencies and reduced costs and we remain focused on operational excellence. We also continue to diversify our business, both geographically and by sector, which is reducing our reliance on any one industry or region, creating new opportunities and generating growth for each of our businesses.

In terms of our overall growth strategy, we continue to invest organically and pursue in a very disciplined manner the addition of complementary trade services via accretive acquisitions. As I have said before, being able to capitalize on the right opportunity to complete our service offering and increase our competitive advantage is critical to our overall profitable growth strategy going forward.

Now turning to our 2018 outlook on Slide #8. We continue to anticipate consolidated contract revenue will be modestly higher, adjusted EBITDA will be meaningfully higher and adjusted EBITDA margin will be stable in 2018, as compared to 2017. As we quantified on our last call, in terms of our consolidated adjusted EBITDA, we see it increasing between 10% and 20% from our 2017 level.

The Industrial Group continues to anticipate a strong year, as oil sands operators move ahead with maintenance and turnaround work that had been deferred over the last couple of years. We’ll also be continuing work on the two large projects outside of Alberta in the power and mining sectors. We continue to target meaningfully higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the group in 2018, along with a fairly stable adjusted EBITDA margin.

In the Buildings Group, we will have a greater proportion of projects nearing completion in 2018, as compared to 2017, but that will lead to modestly lower revenue. However, adjusted EBITDA margins should be slightly higher, as we record closeout margins on some of those projects. We expect the net effect of these impacts to result in an adjusted EBITDA that remains stable year-over-year.

And for the Commercial Systems Group, we’re now anticipating significantly higher revenue and a slightly lower adjusted EBITDA margin in 2018. This is due to strong activity levels for the group, especially in its new Ontario market, combined with impacts to margin from being in earlier stages of completion on a number of larger projects, as well as a greater proportion of projects contracted on a lower risk cost-plus basis.

There has been no change for our outlook for significantly higher adjusted EBITDA for the group, as it begins to benefit from the substantial number of projects it secured in 2017.

Our backlog, which is shown on Slide #9 is slightly lower than where we’ve been at recently, but still within our historical range. That’s largely due to the Industrial Group working through its long-term MRO contracts and the continued impacts on the Buildings Group of the slow roll out of new infrastructure opportunities.

As we sit here today, we still see a robust project pipeline that includes many different types of project opportunities. For the Industrial Group, we’re continuing to see increased opportunities in MRO work and we expect these to grow as we capitalize on our ability to fully self-perform all trades in the province and take that success outside of Alberta.

For the Buildings Group, we’re beginning to see some of the planned infrastructure roll out, and we are pleased with the group’s recent success in the private sector with the award of a large agricultural facility. Over the long-term, as I’ve said before, we’ll also be looking at slowly expanding into more design build finance and P3 projects, as well as furthering our targeted entry into the horizontal infrastructure sector.

And our Commercial Systems Group will focus on continuing to expand its reach in its existing markets in Western Canada, as well as in Saskatchewan and Ontario, where we’re off to a great start.

To wrap up, the future continues to look very promising for Stuart Olson, as our momentum is clearly building.

I will now turn the presentation back to Mike.

Michael UnRuh

Thank you, David.

Question-and-Answer Session

Certainly, sir. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Yuri Lynk at Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Yuri Lynk

Hey, good morning, guys. Nice quarter.

David LeMay

Good morning and thanks.

Yuri Lynk

Dave, can you talk a little bit about how the conversations have kind of evolved with your oil sands MRO clients? In the last year, we’ve gone from then deferring, delaying, whatever you want to call it, a bunch of work to now, it looks like it’s come back quite nicely. So, are they less price sensitive now, or what – safety more important, or the ability to execute quickly? What are they looking for and what are the implications on your competitive positioning, given the changes we’ve seen?

David LeMay

I will give all of our owners credit, no matter what the environment safety has always been the top priority, and I would put that for all of our customers and certainly for us. It – it’s actually rewarding the work in an industry, where owners are so aligned with the health and well being of your employees and the people.

So, I – full credit to the owners for that. Certainly, it’s always top of mind here at Stuart Olson and there’s no compromise on that. So that hasn’t changed regardless of the levels of activities now great to the boom to where we are today. But I would say, fundamentally from an activity level or demand perspective, I’d maybe quantify it or clarifying that – this isn’t really – it’s – we talk about it in a deferred sense. But it was really about owners trying to conserve cash and deferring any, let’s say, maintenance that could be pushed off. And we call it, sweating the asset little more, running those bumps little longer than the typical average cycle. But certainly, not to the extent, where they’re compromising their facilities or compromising safety. But maybe just exercising that window a little more than they would have previously.

What you’re seeing now is or what we’re seeing now is the typical cycle of every couple of years some pretty significant increase in turnaround work and we’re certainly seeing that. There’s no question that, as they push these maintenance cycles longer than they previously had, that there’s some catch-up work. It’s not that this will continue to repel though.

I mean, this is just us getting back to normal cycles, I believe that’s where we’re at. And the work that we’re doing today is, I believe work that we’re going to be doing in the next significant shutdown and usually it’s every couple of years at the different clients.

So with respect to price sensitivity, I think, we found the right equilibrium here. I think owners are happy with first of all the quality of work, I think, they’re happy with the value that they’re being provided. And I think that the focus has gone from your half a point to your point in margin to the overall value. And we work really hard, as a company, to demonstrate that, to quantify that and demonstrate it.

Each of our MRO contracts has a value initiative program that we articulate in a score card for each of our customers, we hold ourselves accountable to that and certainly ask our customers to hold this accountable. So we’re from a competitive advantage perspective having been in these facilities for such a long time well-entrenched and understanding where value can be provided above and beyond just the lowest rate has really repositioned us in the MRO sector to be an industry leader in the specialty trade services.

So we think going forward, we’re very confident that we’re going to continue to be able to secure our fair share of work. And when those contracts come back up from a term perspective as we’re seeing them roll off our backlog that we’ll be able to secure them, we secure a long-term commitment from each of those clients as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s helpful. Just switching gears, can you – how would you characterize the bid pipeline for work outside of the oil sands and industrial. Just thinking about the real and vale [ph] jobs and thinking about replacing those for 2019?

David LeMay

So we’re looking at, I’d say, that the pipeline is a little bit different. It’s certainly, I would say, there’s two pieces that we’re looking at. We’re actually looking at some very significant projects that are in both power and mining. Some of it, I would say, more environmentally-focused projects, which obviously are in the limelight today and certainly have a lot of backing from even outside of private sector.

And so we’re certainly pursuing those. Those are probably a little further down the road. What we’re looking at today is a lot of, I would say, capital improvement project. So the projects that are improving assets and that’s both in the power and mining sector, so the sustainable capital sector. And so those would be not as large as those large projects we have to date, but certainly, there are enough of them and the timing of those happens quicker.

So you procure and execute the cycle as tighter and you procure this year and execute this year. And there’s an enough of an abundant to those that we’re pretty confident in our ability to secure enough and execute enough this year to fulfill our forecast.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I’ll better turn it over. Thanks for the color, Dave.

David LeMay

Have a good day.

Thank you. Next question will be from Jacob Bout at CIBC. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is [indiscernible] on for Jacob.

David LeMay

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

So I just had a question on the cold weather. So did this has any impact to your Q1 results? I guess, what I’m getting at is, Q1 have been better. And do you see any impact to Q2 this year?

David LeMay

Was it cold in Q1? Yes. Well, we’re all glad to see the sunshine. And I would tell you a little bit. Our business certainly – there’s some weather-driven impacts. But it’s not significant, it’s more a timing, I think, than anything. We’re mobilizing our new projects, are they impacted by the cold weather? Of course. But if you look at our mix of work, we’ve gone away from a large seasonality like you might see in more capital intensive businesses like us moving or other. And so is there some impact? There’s some, but it – the bigger impact is just on the lack of sunshine that we’d all like to see, frankly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. And maybe just switching to horizontal infra. So notice that, you did win a highway project there. Maybe if you could just recap what your capabilities are in that space? And is there anything that you need to add?

David LeMay

Sure. So we’ve been talking about this for awhile. If we think of horizontal infrastructure, we think of a couple of pieces. We certainly think about our water – wastewater, which were active and have some smaller projects in backlog and are executing today.

The work that we’ve announced in BC is really the build up of us increasing organically our capacity, taking on some smaller projects and building up to what – even in a – in the infrastructure sector, this would be – still be a smaller project. And that’s, we call it, kind of putting our toe in the water first before we wade in.

We’re going to continue to organically build that capacity. We’re quite happy with the level of capacity that we have on staff today. But like we’ve done successfully in a couple of sectors and number of sectors is make sure that we got the right people in place, make sure that we’re pursuing the right clients and the right projects. And we’re being very strategic and we’re being very conservative about our approach and entry into the sector. So, we won’t be chasing $1 billion highway project. But you certainly, you can expect to see us pursue more contracts at this type and size.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, thank you, I’ll turn it over.

Thank you. Next question is from Maxim Sytchev at National Bank. Please go ahead.

Maxim Sytchev

Hi, good morning.

David LeMay

Good morning, Max.

Maxim Sytchev

David, I was wondering if you are doing maybe talking about right now sort of the risk profile. One of the things that we noticed is that, the hard bid portion of backlog is around 19% and that’s up versus the prior years. So maybe if you can talk about your comfort level around the execution risk sort of for the overall business…

David LeMay

Sure.

Maxim Sytchev

…especially on the transportation side?

David LeMay

Yes, I’d – the overall value was influenced by a couple of things. Two things is Commercial Systems backlog is at its highest level. And as we’ve always said, we’re a lump sum contractor in that sector. We’re very good at it. We focus very hard on productivity. We believe we have some of the best-in-class productivity tracking tools, methodologies, prefabrication.

So, as that increases, it’s certainly impacts our overall backlog, particularly, Max, as you see those industrial MSAs kind of come into their – the back-half of their terms. So it’s a bit of that mix. In addition, maybe specifically to the lump sum contract in the horizontal infrastructure sector, I mean, that that’s – that business, if you want to be in that business, that’s where it’s at.

And that’s certainly, why, as I’ve stated earlier, we’re making sure we’ve got the right people in place. We’ve got the right processes in place. We treat this very differently than we would our construction management approach. It’s different people, frankly, and it’s different processes and certainly, tracking productivity. Although I would emphasize that, percentage of subcontracted work is about the same as it is on our CM side.

So the risk profile from that perspective is the same or we back to back the risk with our partner subcontractors. But the percentage is up, Max, but I don’t think the mix is up all that much. I think, if you normalize for a couple of those events, the Commercial Systems Group had its highest. The Industrial Group’s MSAs coming to the back-end of their or the back-half of their MSAs.

I think that percentage wouldn’t be too inconsistent. But certainly, the risk profile of going to lump sum in any contract where we haven’t before and like we are on the infrastructure side, no question at all. It’s got – if we think about where we’re talking – consistently talked about operational excellence, we have – we’ve got different people running these projects. They have lots of experience in the sector. They’ve been on Board for a while, so it’s the combination of knowing Stuart Olson developing the processes necessary to execute lump sum work in this sector and making sure we’ve got the right partners.

But it’s – we know realize it’s a new sector for us and it’s why we’re kind of building up the way we are. We’ve executed a few contracts that weren’t, I would say, press release worthy. And we’re quite comfortable with the team and we’re excited about this new project and we’re excited about being in this vertical, frankly.

Maxim Sytchev

All right. No,. that makes sense. I mean there’s a lot of growth there, obviously. We have to buy some equipment to be able to do this work, or are you just pushing everything on to the subcontractors?

David LeMay

This is – we won’t be investing capital in this sector. I mean, there could be something, Max, but it wouldn’t be material in any way. It’s – our strategy is the same as in the construction management discipline, where we’re partnering with subcontractors who we think can do the best job and really are a good fit with the organization.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. No, that’s great. And then just you started talking about M&A a bit more. Do you mind maybe running through kind of the landscape of what’s available – what are the expectations of sellers, especially as you know, it feels that Alberta is coming back to its feet. So any commentary there, please?

David LeMay

So a couple of things. We’re – we’ve been talking about adding mechanical on the industrial side for sometime. The reality is, is that market has been quite consolidated, I would say, over the last decade. We’re also comfortable that potentially there may not be an acquisition in that sector. And if so, we’re going to continue to look at complementary trade services that would continue to help us vertically integrate our customers, meaning, getting more of each dollar spent, but it’s got to be complementary.

So there’s a number of things that we continue to look at, and I’d say, that’s an ongoing process. With respect to opportunities, there are – there – it’s not that there isn’t any, there are some. The gap between buyers and sellers, I think, is closing, frankly. I think, there’s a bit of a narrowing in the gap. And we’re continuing to be hopeful that we’ll be able to find the right organization that fits culturally and certainly has the right strategic service and customer profile.

Moving over to the commercial sector, we think the same logic applies to the Commercial Systems Group as it does to our Industrial Group. Capturing in the commercial sector, $0.45 of $1 spent. So today, about $0.10 to $0.15 of $1 is electrical. I would say, $0.30 to $0.45 is a – is the mechanical trades.

So being able to increase your amenable market by 300% is the good strategy, frankly. And having an entity that can remove – they can not only perform more, but take away risk by the strategic combination, meaning, the electrical and mechanical coordination risk is pretty significant and we think that that’s a strategic advantage.

I mean, it’s not that we would be the only one in – that exist, there are others that do it, but certainly, our platform of geographic breadth. So Ontario through to BC would give us a great platform to provide M&A services to our general contracting customers. So we’re actively looking in that sector. The reality is in that sector, the entities are more geographic in nature, meaning, they’re more local and smaller.

So, we do think that we would be a good partner for those firms. And that there’s some real opportunities there and we’re going to continue to explore that in all of 2018 and beyond.

Maxim Sytchev

That’s very helpful. Thank you very much.

David LeMay

Thanks, Max.

Thank you. Next question will be from Michael Tupholme at TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Michael Tupholme

Thank you. Very strong revenue performance in the Commercial Systems segment. Just wondering if the $66 million of revenue we saw in the first quarter. Is that a reasonable quarterly run rate to think about over the next several quarters, or are you still ramping up further in Commercial Systems? And therefore, should we be thinking about something higher than that going forward?

Daryl Sands

Good morning, Mike, it’s Daryl. I mean, absolutely, it was a great quarter for the Commercial Systems Group record revenue of $66 million, that’s being said by the record backlog of $250 million at the end of the year. We’re not looking, I don’t think of setting new records for the year, but I do think that no revenue will be fairly consistent quarterly through the year as we just continue to work on these large projects.

Michael Tupholme

Okay, perfect. That’s helpful. And then I guess, just a follow-on on to that. In terms of that segment’s margins, if we look – I know they were up year-over-year the EBITDA margins in that segment. But if we look sequentially Q1 relative to Q4 or even relative to the back-half of 2017, they were obviously lower now. I think, Dave, you ran through a number of sort of explanations as to some other things impacting margins in that segment, including the fact that you’re still in ramp up mode and some of the change in the contract formats you’re undertaking there. But I guess, similar question to my first one on revenues is, so is this sort of what we should think about in terms of margins, or do you expect that to ramp as the year progresses and you get a little further into some of these jobs?

Daryl Sands

Yes, I think, we’re going to see a similar revenue pattern around EBITDA margins for the Commercial Systems Group. Q1 tends to be kind of the lower and then it does tend to build through the year. A lot of that has to do with the actual projects you have and in all those projects, what stage they’re in, if they’re completing and contingencies are being taken off of the table, that’s going to bump the margin up.

I think if we’re looking sort of holistically at 2018 to – versus 2017, and we said this in the script and our outlook in the MD&A. We’re looking for slightly lower EBITDA margins in 2018 versus 2017, just because the backlog was so large and there were a number of large projects in the backlog that are going to carry rate through 2018 into 2019.

Michael Tupholme

Okay, thank you. That’s helpful. Just back on the horizontal infrastructure award in BC, I guess two questions. Is there – is it possible to give us some sense for how large that is a – I understand that you’re just sort of getting going here and dipping it to on the water. But any sense on the size would be helpful?

And then secondly, as you expand further into the horizontal infrastructure market, is the idea to really focus on roads or highways initially before looking at other areas, such as transit and things like that?

David LeMay

I think two things. I think – let me maybe just go to your last question first. When we’re thinking about strategically where we’re going, the projects are sized. They’re related to the – to where we think we can really have an advantage. So, transit – certainly transit stations, we’ve got a significant resume on the Canadian line and other, where we’ve built a number of stations. So, as those projects come up and are available and we would participate where we could in that sector or in those opportunities.

We’ve been very specific about where we’re participating on roads and highways. As we’ve said many, many times, these businesses are built on the backs of very qualified and competent people. So building capacity means making sure that you’ve got the right team and we believe we’ve got that in our British Columbia region and we’ll continue to pursue the same types of projects.

From a size perspective, it’s kind of in that target $20 million range, which we’re quite comfortable with and it’s been a build up. We’ve had some other horizontal projects that would have been a quarter of that, and we’ve executed them and we’re confident in the team’s ability to move to the next step. And this was the natural next step and we’re excited to be in the sector and in the vertical, frankly.

Michael Tupholme

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And then, I guess, lastly, you said it’s quite upbeat about the opportunity as far as MRO work right now in Industrial segment and in the oil sands in particular. When – I know you’ve been working off some of the MRO projects you’ve had in backlog and that’s – that probably accounts for why the backlog has been coming down. I guess, would you expect to hit a point here in the relatively near future, where you would win some additional MRO work and then that would translate into possibly an increase in the overall backlog?

David LeMay

Well, we do – certainly, that’s the goal. The reality is that, we’ve got a lot of longer-term contracts with most of our customers. And what we maybe don’t – we put – we think a conservative value into backlog. And as these things increase, they kind of come off right from working and into revenue and not always as transparent as maybe it could be. But certainly, that’s just the way it works.

The real big increases in MRO are going to come as these contracts come off. And fortunately or unfortunately, that’s – the term of the contract creates a large backlog and creates some certainty around work. But we think that, we’re very well-positioned to up those contracts and turn them over from a 15-year to another 5-year contract as they expire.

That said, we’ve had some, over the last year or so, we’ve had some – we have had some significant wins with Fort Hills in Northwest. So the Fort Hills win would be wrapped up in the existing Suncor contract to Northwest win, is a new one for us. And we continue as we typically do to get onsite to be conservative about what that means to our backlog and then watch those services and activity grow, as we have more certainty, Mike, about the kinds of spend that we’re going to have there. We’ll have better line of sight to what that means to our backlog.

So as we win new work, we’re more conservative about what we put in backlog, because we do not have the historical data and the confidence that this is going to occur. I mean, we’ve been on Suncor site for 50 years. You’ve got a lot of historical data and you’ve got a lot of confidence, frankly, about your position on that site.

So it’s the combination of the types of contracts, the customers, and how we recognize that backlog. But we – we’re now actually onsite in Sarnia. We’re going to continue to grow that piece of work. And frankly, we believe given our resume and track record, we’ll be able to grow our customer base there as well.

So, yes, do I think we’re going to be adding to backlog in the MRO sector with new customers and new projects? For sure. The big impact those – come from those real blue chip customers like Suncor, like Syncrude and others. And when those contracts come up, they will be significant to add us to backlog.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. That’s, great. Thank you.

Thank you. Next question will be from Chris Murray at AltaCorp Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Murray

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

David LeMay

Hi.

Chris Murray

Dave, just a couple of questions. First of all, you talked about an agriculture project that you’re doing. Can you give us more color on what that might be and kind of your experience in doing these types of projects and whether not there’s other opportunities maybe in that space?

And then a second question, as you talked about, the Ontario markets and even still today Ontario is still fairly small. Just thinking kind of as you’re targeting geography or are you targeting geography to get some more balance. How – what’s going to be the key drivers for that? And are there other geographies that maybe you’re looking at including into the U.S. to build some better diversification?

David LeMay

Well, let me answer your first question first. I’m happy to talk about our new agricultural project. And we’re really excited to be participating again in that sector. So we’re actually a joint venture partner on that. And the reason that we were selected is, because we’ve joint ventured with this firm before we’ve done work with this firm before. We’ve done work with this customer before in Western Canada.

So, as you know, certain customers have their strategies on what they’d like to be publicly discussed and what they wouldn’t like to be publicly discussed. And we’re always very cautious and certainly very respectful of that. So I’m going to do my best to do that. But we’re very excited about the project. We’re a 50-50 joint venture partner in this, and so our backlog reflects that. But there’s significant room for growth in this project, and frankly, in this sector as we’re looking at other opportunities.

So it’s in a geography that we’re very accustomed to working in. I have done a lot of work in – it’s a – today the contract includes for the building of the facility itself. And we think in previous history in Alberta and other, we’ve not only built the building, but we’ve actually contracted the process facility as well.

So, we’re excited about the potential opportunity there for scope growth on that project and we’re excited about continuing to work with a recurring customer on other projects in this sector.

With respect to geographical diversity, absolutely, we’ve talked about diversification on a number of fronts. Geographic is one and matter of fact, I think, it’s been one of the most impactful. But certainly, we look at product diversification or service diversification as well. If you think back to 2011, which we do, we wouldn’t have had $1.1 revenue from Ontario. And today, it’s becoming a significant piece of our business and that’s all been by organic growth. So we’re going to continue to do that.

Are we looking further – let me just go into Canada. Are we looking further east? Because really, we’re in order that we’re – we’ve executed projects in the northern territories. We continue to look at work in the North. We’re all the way to BC, to Ontario today. If we think about moving further east, there are projects that we’re considering with customers that would take us there, but that would be on a very targeted basis, frankly.

And with respect to the U.S., I think that there are still significant opportunities for growth here in Canada that our strategy is better today. If we were to go into the U.S., it would be on the back of a customer request, which we have looked that in the past and potentially could look at in the future. It’s just not the number one strategy that we have today.

Chris Murray

Okay, great. That’s helpful. And then my next question, Daryl, you might want to take this one. I’m just looking at the new revenue recognition standards and also maybe trying to square this with the strong results for Q1, which is historically a little bit weaker. I guess, two pieces of this.

One, does the way that you’re going to recognize revenue really change dramatically? And is there any impact we should expect in terms of either seasonality or timing in terms of how fast you’re going to start releasing revenue by state your project, anything like that? Any sort of color you can help us with just to think about how that impacts reported earnings over the next year or so?

Daryl Sands

Good morning, Chris. Yes, so Q1 2018 was the first quarter in which we had to apply the new IFRS standard for revenue recognition. At the end of the day, we did a lot of work around it as all public companies would have to and really determined it. It had very little impact in terms of how we recognized revenue and in the period we recognized it. Percentage of completion, it continues to be the revenue recognition standard for construction businesses. I mean, there’s a much more complicated process to go through, but that’s ultimately, where you end up.

So we don’t see IFRS 15 having any kind of material impact on the way revenue is recognized, or seasonality, or over different period that will continue to be percentage of completion. The one area that that did change was on variations or change orders and how you go about recognizing those. The previous standard was based on probability. The new standard has to be highly probable that revenue won’t reverse. We had a look at the end of 2017 for all of the amounts we are recognized for variations, and believed when we went into 2018, we were meeting the highly probable standard. And so we didn’t have an adjustment to previous retained earnings that some of the other companies may have.

So, no impact on our numbers, certainly, a big impact in terms of documentation and then the quarterly disclosure and the year-end disclosure will be very significant around contracts and trying to tie up the value – the accounting value of your backlog to the backlog you having in your MD&A, which we will be reporting in Q4 this year.

Chris Murray

Okay, great. That’s helpful. And then just one last one for me just in terms of your leverage levels. And I guess, maybe this ties to what your thoughts around use of capital. Are you below your longer-term target? Kind of feels like anyway their earnings are going to be fairly decent. You talked about CapEx staying at kind of normalized levels, which will probably keep driving your leverage down. How are you thinking about use of cash? And outside of acquisitions, what’s there to be done with it?

David LeMay

Well, I mean, you’re right. Our leverage metric, which is net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA 1.8 times at the end of the first quarter, a little bit slightly higher than it was at the end of the year. And that point or 10 basis point bump up was really driven by the fact that in Q1, we invested $11 million in non-cash working capital and we had to draw on the revolver to do that.

I think that that’s going to be a pattern that we’re going to see through – throughout 2018. We’re expecting – well, I mean we saw it in Q1 with the Commercial Systems Group having record revenue and a significantly higher revenue amount in the Industrial Group year-over-year. We see that continuing throughout 2018 having strong revenue in those groups. Those groups pay their labor every two weeks and we don’t see the money coming back from owners for 60-plus days.

So there is going to be a further investment in working capital, as we make our way through the year. So we expect that leverage ratio to bump up probably into the low-2s. But by the time we’ve reached the end of 2018, we’ll probably be back where we are today.

In terms of what we can do with that extra cash, I mean, really what it’s doing is, it’s adding flexibility to our balance sheet. We do have a 2014 convertible debenture coming up for repayment sometime in 2019. And we think that the balance sheet will probably be part of the solution for paying that down.

Chris Murray

Okay. That sounds great. Thanks, guys.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no more questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Mr. David LeMay, Stuart Olson’s CEO, for closing comments.

David LeMay

Thank you, Sylvie. We’re off to a good start in 2018. As we move further into the year, we’re looking forward to continued performance improvements. We continue to focus on diversifying our businesses into new geographies and end markets and our strengthening financial position and streamlined cost structure will help support growth opportunities for all of our operating groups.

With that, I want to thank, everyone, for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in your questions. Our next scheduled earnings call will be in August. In the interim, please do not hesitate to contact us directly if you have any follow-up questions. Thank you very much, and please have a safe day.

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.

