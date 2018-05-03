Bond Market Fears Are A 'Wall Of Worry' For Stocks

Since the commencement of the latest earnings season, investors have turned a cold shoulder toward equities despite upbeat quarterly earnings reports. This theme has continued all week, with the major averages turning south on Wednesday despite a positive report from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the Fed keeping interest rates steady at the latest policy meeting. In today’s report we’ll look at how the market’s internal condition is largely to blame for this ongoing malaise in investor sentiment. We’ll also examine evidence which suggests stocks are gaining traction and will eventually succeed in pushing out of the trading ranges they’ve been confined to in recent weeks.

On the earnings front, Apple Inc. (AAPL) beat earnings estimates for its fiscal second quarter, raised its profit guidance for Q3, increased its share repurchase program by $100 billion, and raised its dividend by 16%. The tech giant's shares rallied 4.4% following the report, yet this was insufficient to push the NASDAQ Composite Index higher. The market’s failure to rally on a favorable earnings report from a tech giant serves as a microcosm of the problem which has plagued the stock market since last month, namely that of a lack of investor enthusiasm.

More than half of S&P 500 companies have already reported first-quarter results and the earnings growth rate has averaged 22.9%, compared with 18.3% at the end of last week and the 11.3% expected at the start of the quarter, according to FactSet. What’s more, nearly 80% of those companies reporting results surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates while companies have surpassed average estimates by 9.1%. Normally this would have produced an impressive rally in the major averages, yet investors have largely greeted this positive news with pessimism.

Investment analysts have blamed a variety of factors for the market’s stubborn refusal to acknowledge the good earnings news. One such factor is the lingering concern over a possible trade war between China and the U.S. This has manifested in a tight, narrow trading range for U.S.-listed China stocks since March and can be seen in the daily chart of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI). FXI is valuable also for the fact that it has historically tended to lead the large cap U.S. equities represented by the S&P 500, particularly those with exposure to China. The failure of FXI to rally has understandably added to the apprehension among participants during earnings season.

Source: BigCharts

The most pressing of investors’ concerns, however, has been a steady rise in Treasury bond yields to the 3.0% level, which has made equity participants understandably nervous about the economic outlook. One reflection of the continued weakness in bond prices is evident in the graph of the widely referenced iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED), below. In reflection of falling corporate and government bond prices, CRED has reached its lowest level in two years.

Source: BigCharts

Even more nerve wracking for some is the latest drop in the value of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). Up until the last two weeks, junk bond prices were largely impervious to April’s Treasury bond market sell-off. The fact that junk bond prices as reflected by JNK are weakening is a growing concern for stock investors in view of the fact that junk bond market weakness often serves as a precursor for softer equity prices. Also fresh on investors’ minds is the fact that JNK was a major leading indicator for the 2015 mini-bear market in equities.

Source: BigCharts

Indeed, the persistent weakness reflected in the bond market has arguably been the main factor holding the market back from rallying in the face of positive earnings news. This can be seen in the continued dominance of rate-sensitive securities which have been pushing up the new 52-week lows list on both exchanges to abnormally high levels in recent weeks. The continual worry over bond market weakness has been a double-edged sword for stocks. On the one hand it is helping to bolster the stock market’s “wall of worry,” which every bull market needs in order to remain intact. On the other hand, until the new lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq (which are largely generated by falling bonds) shrink to below 40 for a few days, the turbulence just below the market’s surface will likely hold back the major averages from making any forward progress.

There is, however, a positive development below the murkiness of the market’s surface. I’m referring to the continued improvement in the 4-week rate of change of the cumulative NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. Known as the Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) index, this indicator highlights the stock market’s short-term path of least resistance based on the shifting momentum in the demand for equities reflected in the new highs and lows.

Source: WSJ

As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, as long as the HILMO indicator continues rising on a daily basis the stock market will have at least one important support despite the lack of investor enthusiasm. If the 4-week HILMO indicator manages to accelerate in the coming days it could even serve as a catalyst for a broad market rally since it would reflect growing demand for equities on a short-term basis. This will almost certainly happen once the NYSE 52-week new lows return to a normal, healthy level below 40 for several days.

Once the new 52-week lows subside and the market returns to a normal, healthy condition there is one group in particular which should immediately benefit. I’m referring to the real estate stocks, which was among the first industry groups to show signs of weakness before the broad market correction commenced in early February. It’s not uncommon for the loss leader in a market decline to be the first one to bottom and turn up again when the correction has ended. Based on the consolidation evident among the actively traded real estate-related stocks (including REITs, home builders, storage companies and wood producers), when the interest rate-related internal selling pressure diminishes this industry should be a major beneficiary.

Shown here is a daily graph of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR), which encompasses several categories and sub-categories of the broad real estate sector. If you're an avid chart reader like me you probably can't help thinking that the real estate stocks are dying to break out.. - if only the bond market would firm up for a bit. With that in mind, if at some point in the coming weeks IYR rallies decisively above the 77.00 level (which would represent a breakout from its 3-month lateral trading range), and the NYSE new 52-week lows are in the process of contracting, we could have a major REIT-led broad market rally on our hands.

Source: BigCharts

In the meantime, investors should keep most of their powder dry until the market fully corrects its internal imbalances. This will become evident when the new 52-week lows on both exchanges are below 40 for several consecutive days while the new highs simultaneously expand. Accordingly, investors should remain mostly in a cash position until the market shows the aforementioned improvement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.