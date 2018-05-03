SCHV: How Has Value Been Stacking Up?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Schwab Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV) is still an attractive investment option at its current market price. Despite slightly lagging the broader market since the start of the year, I believe SCHV has the right make-up to perform well in a strong market but also provide some downside protection if we see more volatility. Furthermore, SCHV is over-weight three sectors I currently prefer: financials, information technology (IT), and healthcare. Rising interest rates should continue to benefit large banks and other financial firms, giving the fund a nice hedge against what is a negative catalyst for many sectors. Finally, SCHV has seen strong dividend growth so far in 2018, which is a trend I expect to see continuing for the remainder of the year.

Background

First, a little about SCHV. The fund's stated objective is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index. The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHV is currently trading at $52.54/share and is yielding 2.51% annually, based on its four most recent distributions. Year to date, SCHV has not performed well, and it is down roughly 8% since my last review in January. Furthermore, its drop of about 4% since the start of the year is roughly double the loss of the broader S&P 500, which is not a positive sign. Despite this, I still feel value funds, and in particular SCHV, have a place in most investment portfolios, and I will explain why in detail below.

Dividend Growth - With More Yet To Come

As my followers are aware, I am currently very keen on dividend growers at this point in the market cycle. With interest rates heading higher, the decade-long trend into dividend-paying ETFs will likely subside to some degree, meaning investors will need to become much more selective about what dividend funds and companies they purchase. With this backdrop in mind, I am focusing on the stocks and funds that have produced (at least) double-digit dividend growth year over year. This is because it will help keep the yield attractive compared to treasuries, which are seeing their yields rise in tandem. As long as the dividend yield is rising along with broader interest rates, I feel the fund is fairly safe for now.

With that in mind, SCHV currently fits the bill. It's Q1 distribution this year of $.3316/share represented an increase of 10.35% year over year compared to what was paid in Q1 2017. That is strong dividend growth, which makes sense considering some of the fund's top holdings, such as Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) and JPMorgan Co. (JPM) have made a commitment to return more income to shareholders. Given the state of large corporate balance sheets, I don't see any reason why these distributions will not march higher throughout 2018, which will keep SCHV's yield at a competitive level for the longer term.

Top Sector Holdings - Financials Are Very Attractive

I have been, and continue to be, bullish on the financials sector for a multitude of reasons. While the sector has certainly seen its ups and downs recently, overall bank earnings have been strong, even if shares did not rally on the news. The largest banks continue to bring in record profits, and this was a sector that disproportionately benefited from tax reform, given that their revenues are predominately derived domestically. Furthermore, while many sectors are bracing for the impact of higher interest rates, this is a sector that stands to benefit as rates climb. Of course, banks and other lenders only truly benefit when there is a steepening of the yield curve. What that means is, the spread between the rates for long-term debt compared to short-term debt is increasing. While a flattening yield curve was the story for a long time, we are beginning to see it steepen again, indicating that investors are finally anticipating growth in the more distant future, which will correspond with the higher rates. While the Fed kept its key interest rate unchanged at this week's meeting, they expressed general confidence in the economy and growth overall and continue to forecast two more rate hikes this year. While this is consistent with the Fed's guidance from the end of last year, some market participants have been expecting the Fed to turn to a more hawkish approach, which had keep the yield curve fairly flat. This week, we saw a noticeable steepening of the spread between the five-year and thirty-year yields, which widened after the Fed announcement, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

In fact, the spread reached its highest level since April 27. If the Fed continues to keep short-term rates from rising too quickly, we could continue to see the yield curve steepen throughout the year and that should directly benefit SCHV.

Still Bullish on IT

I remain optimistic on the IT sector, which is important for SCHV as MSFT is the fund's largest holding and other major tech players represent sizable positions. This is a sector flush with cash, and many of the major players have large amounts of it stored overseas. This cash may be coming back for reinvestment due to tax reform. Furthermore, corporations across the board expect to increase their spending on technology and other IT services. This is being driven by multiple factors: to address cybersecurity risks, to attract younger consumers who are more comfortable with technology, and to upgrade old equipment. Finally, as wages finally begin to pick up in the U.S., many companies may upgrade or buy-in to new technology as a way to replace workers which are now becoming more expensive. All of these trends should positively impact the sector as a whole.

Healthcare Continues To Be An Opportunity

The healthcare sector also continues to be an important sector for SCHV, as it has over 11% exposure to this area. I see this as a huge positive for the fund and hope to see the sector weighting increase as time moves on, as this is a sector I am bullish on in both the short and long term. As a country, the U.S. continues to lead the world in health care spending, which has been the case for some time. This trend is inclusive of both voluntary consumer spending and government spending and shows no signs of letting up. To illustrate, the chart below compares the U.S. spending against the rest of the world:

Source: OECD

Legend: X - Voluntary/Consumer Diamond = Government Circle = Total

Clearly, the U.S. is the distinct leader. While there may be some valid reasons why this is not a good thing for social reasons, it is a positive for investors, which is my primary concern. And forecasts predict domestic spending levels to continue upward. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (NYSE:CMS), healthcare spending will rise 5.5% annually through 2026, which is inclusive of a rise above 5% this year as well. Their forecast also estimates healthcare spending will make up almost 20% of the U.S. economy over the next decade, due to increased spending on the aging baby-boom population, namely through Medicare. Rising prices of medical goods and services will also compound the effects of this rising demand, creating a lot of opportunity in this sector, which SCHV is poised to benefit from.

Bottom-line

SCHV has had a rough start to the new year and has dropped along with the market. Despite its strategy of investing in funds with below-average valuations, the fund has not provided much downside protection and has actually underperformed the broader market in 2018. However, this has only made the fund more attractively priced, and I believe investors would be well served to continue adding to their positions at these levels. Since my last review, the fund's yield is up noticeably from a combination of a drop in share price and a double-digit distribution increase year over year. Furthermore, SCHV has seen its price to earnings (P/E) ratio drop from around 20 in January to 18.82 currently. Considering the S&P 500 has a P/E of 23.99, SCHV is 21.55% cheaper than the broader market, a marked differential. While this is not a fund that is going to make you rich overnight, it is a fund that holds some of the best companies in the world, which are also more reasonably priced, a very prudent investment strategy. I see good things ahead for the companies that make up SCHV's portfolio and, therefore, I continue to recommend initiating positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.