Exxon Mobil Is Better Than Barclays Sees It

It is an excellent time to accumulate this strong company while the stock underperforms the industry.

The first quarter 2018 results were slightly disappointing, we must admit. They were good but not excellent.

Revenues and other income came at $68.21 billion, up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year and up 2.5% sequentially. XOM's core first quarter earnings beat consensus at $3.5 billion.

Getty image - Exxon Mobil - 5959 Las Colinas Boulevard. Irving, TX 75039

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the best oil majors and should be among the first oil stocks held as a long-term investment. When it comes to establishing a secure investment portfolio, a few essential pillars come to mind that will support your financial stability through the inescapable good and bad times attached to this volatile market.

Exxon Mobil is one of these few solid pillars, in my opinion, and despite Barclays analyst, seeing a "structural deterioration" in XOM's project portfolio as a way to promote Chevron (CVX).

It is an excellent time to accumulate this strong company while the stock underperforms the Industry. One-year chart below is showing clearly that Exxon Mobil is lagging its peers with a negative 6.23% return on a yearly basis.

BP data by YCharts

Jeff Woodbury - VP, IR and Secretary, noted in the conference call:

Exxon Mobil earned $4.7 billion in the quarter. Cash flow from operations and asset sales was $10 billion, the highest since 2014. Importantly, cash flow exceeded net investments in the business, distributions and other financing activities by almost $3 billion.

As I said before, after three years of a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model. It may be some refining left for Exxon Mobil, but the results are still impressive even if they were not as good as expected by the market.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil - Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 67.62 74.11 67.34 59.81 48.71 57.69 58.68 58.38 63.29 62.88 66.17 66.52 68.21 Net Income in $ Billion 4.94 4.19 4.24 2.78 1.81 1.70 2.65 1.68 4.01 3.35 3.97 8.38 4.65 EBITDA $ Billion 11.02 11.49 10.37 7.44 6.57 7.29 7.94 8.93 10.58 8.97 10.57 13.91 n/a Profit margin % 7.31% 5.65% 6.30% 4.65% 3.72% 2.95% 4.52% 2.88% 6.34% 5.33% 6.00% 12.60% 6.82% EPS diluted in $/share 1.17 1.00 1.01 0.67 0.43 0.41 0.63 0.41 0.95 0.78 0.93 1.97 1.09 Cash from operations in $ Billion 8.00 8.79 9.17 4.38 4.81 4.52 5.36 7.40 8.17 6.95 7.54 7.41 8.52 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 6.84 7.11 6.40 6.14 4.60 4.27 3.40 3.89 2.89 3.10 4.91 4.50 4.87 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.15 1.68 2.77 -1.76 0.21 0.25 1.95 3.51 5.28 3.85 2.62 2.91 3.65 Total Cash $ Billion 5.18 4.34 4.30 3.71 4.85 4.36 5.09 3.66 4.90 4.04 4.27 3.18 4.10 Total Debt in $ Billion 32.77 33.84 34.31 38.69 43.11 44.47 46.16 42.76 43.61 41.94 40.61 41.01 40.60 Dividend per share in $ 0.69 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.82 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.21 4.20 4.19 4.18 4.18 4.18 4.18 4.17 4.22 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 Oil Production K Boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 4,248 3,979 3,918 4,248 4,325 3,957 3,811 4,121 4,151 3,922 3,878 3,991 3,889

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Note: EBITDA for 1Q'18 will be added later.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Revenues and other income came at $68.21 billion, up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year and up 2.5% sequentially. XOM's core first quarter earnings beat consensus at $3.5 billion. However, results included a $386M gain on asset sales, which would have trimmed the earnings to about $3.11 billion and pushed the company's EPS below $1.00, Barclays noticed.

Earnings from 4Q'17 to 1Q'18.

Source: 1Q'18 Presentation

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Free cash flow for Exxon Mobil is positive on a yearly basis and represents $13.01 billion (not including divestitures). First quarter was $3.65 billion.

Appraising free cash flow is a vital exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective. It is crucial that FCF is found adequate and sufficient to consider the business model balanced. Consequently, it should be enough to pay for the dividend, reduce debt, and eventually declare a share buyback.

The annual dividend is now $3.28 per share or 3.93% annually. Based on 4.27 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $14 billion per year, which is still higher than the free cash flow ("TTM"). Thus Exxon Mobil is slightly failing the test FCF.

3 - Oil production in K Boep/d

Regarding combined oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,889 K Boep/d this first quarter, down 6.3% year over-year and up 2.6 sequentially. Liquids represented K Bop/d or % of the total production.

Note: Papua New Guinea resumed production after the devastating effect of the earthquake which reduced earnings by $80 million and cut volumes by 25 k Boep/d.

On a side note, production in the US was K Boep/d or % of the total output for 1Q'18.

Downstream earnings were down, due to refining margins mainly.

Source: XOM presentation

The Chemical segment increased by $76 million from a year ago while facing lower margins as well. However, earnings were lower by $160 million sequentially from $1.117 billion in 1Q'17 to $1.011 billion this quarter.

It is imperative to understand that Exxon is not only dependent on oil prices but also natural gas prices. For instance, while oil prices were going up significantly from $53.78 (benchmark) in 1Q'17 to $66.76 in 4Q'17, the natural gas price in the USA has gone down from $2.83 to $2.91 ($/Mbtu).

Exxon is ramping up its drilling initiatives in the Permian Basin. The company plans to triple its production in the Permian, to 600K barrels a day, in the next five years, spending $50 billion in the process.

Source: Extract from an earlier presentation.

However, the most promising and exciting prospect is the Liza prospect in Guyana. Exxon indicated seven discoveries so far. However, the last well called Sorubim located in the Stabroek Block, where the seven successful discoveries were previously made, turn out to be a duster. It was drilled by the Nobel Bob Douglas drillship, which arrived in Guyana recently to drill the 17 wells for the Liza Development.

As I indicated in a preceding article, Exxon Mobil and Hess (HES) have acknowledged the character unique of this South American discovery and both companies altered their initial exploration strategy to give priority to the development of this prolific area.

This interest has been motivated by the action of the Guyana government that decided to greenlight plans to build a $500 million onshore oil and gas facility at Crab Island on December 2016, as the country moves to capitalize on opportunities that will present itself (Crab Island located in the Berbice River).

Source: XOM earlier presentation

Also, Exxon Mobil is well positioned in offshore Brazil with multiple wells planned in 2018-2020.

4 - Net Debt

Exxon Mobil net debt is now $36.2 billion. Net debt-to-EBITDA is now. Jeff Woodbury said:

Cash totaled $3.2 billion at the end of the quarter and debt was $42.3 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion from the prior quarter due to increased capex.

Commentary and technical analysis

The first quarter 2018 results were slightly disappointing we must admit, they were good but not excellent. In 1Q'18, XOM's revenues missed Wall Street estimates, but it was far from weak as some analysts liked to portray the balance sheet. I have never understood this game played by some "analysts" firm such as Barclays who downgraded XOM shares to Underweight from Overweight with an $84 price target, cut from $91.

However, let's look at the company for a second. It is a cash machine! Frankly, I do not see any "structural deterioration" in the upstream business?

Project pipeline is exciting, from the Permian to the Liza project in Guyana and Brazil. Oil prices are well above $70 per barrel. In fact, I would take advantage of this "weakness" to accumulate for the long term.

XOM is forming a descending or falling wedge pattern. When the falling wedge pattern completes, and the price breaks out of the wedge, it is usually pointing to the opposite direction of the wedge.

Hence the reason why it is called a reversal pattern. One secondary element is that XOM shows intermediate support at $76 (buy flag). The resistance is now $80 (sell flag). However, I expect XOM to cross the line resistance and retest $89 in 2018.

I recommend accumulating XOM at or under $76 with a mid-term target at $89.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.