LSC Communication's (LKSD) CEO Thomas Quinlan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Janet Halpin

Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining LSC Communications' first quarter 2018 results conference call. This morning, we released our earnings report, a copy of which can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.lsccom.com.

During this call, we will refer to forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. For a complete discussion, please refer to the cautionary statement included in our earnings release and further detailed in our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018, as well as, LSC Communications periodic filings with the SEC.

Further, we will discuss non-GAAP financial information. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results provides you with useful supplementary information concerning the Company’s ongoing operations and is an appropriate way for you to evaluate the Company’s performance. They are however provided for informational purposes only. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included in the earnings release schedule, as well as, the appendix to the webcast presentation that is posted to the LSC website.

We are joined this morning by Tom Quinlan, Drew Coxhead and Kent Hansen. I will now turn the call over to Tom.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you Janice and thanks to everyone for joining us today. We are pleased with the overall revenue trends in the quarter especially in the Print Seg and books in particular.

As we anticipated and discussed on our last call, margins were pressed in the quarter. But we do expect margin improvements as we move through 2018 with integration synergies, cost actions taken earlier this year, and then improved sales mix as significant drivers. We remained focus on LSC strategies to drive growth and long-term value creation as we discussed in detail in our Investor Meeting in March. Since that meeting, we continue to make progress on those plans.

And, I will provide a few updates before Drew reviews the quarter’s financial results in more detail. In our book division, we will continue to enrich our leading solutions that provide convenience and scale driven efficiencies for our publishing clients. Specific growth opportunity in this segment where we’ve gain traction is in our order to cash capability. By providing publishes with access to our state-of-the-art technology platform, as well as, driving scale across the industry as more and more publishers sign up for the services. This capability enables publishers to convert fixed cost into variable cost.

For example, yesterday we announced some multi-year agreement with Workman Publishing that not only renews our printing, warehousing, fulfillment and create solutions, but expands our relationship deeper into Workman Supply Chain.

LSC will now be providing end-to-end order-to-cash services, including customer service, order and credit management, invoicing, cash application, dispute resolution, and reconciliation, as well as, sales and inventory analysis reporting.

Additionally in the book space, our recently announced acquisition of TriLiteral has expanded our leadership position in the academic press market with signing of multi-year fulfillment agreements with Harvard University Press, the MIT Press and the Yale University Press.

Another recently announced success to mention is the signing of a new multi-year agreement with Taylor and Francis Group to provide print, fulfillment and distribution services. Our publisher’s services platform is position to create a new reality for publishers by enabling smarter content decisions, the protection of intellectual property and key analytics to make adjustments to their publishing models on the play.

For example, [strategic analysis] we formed with StoryFit and artificial intelligence analytics company that uses machine learning to provide detail analysis of booking menu scripts of fit publishers and content produces in making smarter, data-driven decision faster.

Another season to IntercepTag security platform that we developed to counter the piracy epidemical affecting the book publishing industry continues to scale with four main tag both in circulation and we expect that number to increase to $20 million by the end of 2018.

Finally, the LSC harvest product suite is a dashboard tool, we’d continue to see success with including the recent addition of Workman Publishing to the platform. This tool provides publishers with the opportunity to increase sales through online marketplace monitoring, sales analysis, and keyword generation.

With our comprehensive digital and physical content supply chain solution as a stable affiliation, we will continue to invest in technologies that aim to shape the future of book publishing.

[Indiscernible] our logistic service offering has continued to be another significant focus for LSC. And, now with this week’s announcement that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire R.R. Donnelley’s Print Logistics Business. We will have the scale reach and capabilities to be the premier provider of logistic services for not only print clients, but for variety of industries.

LSC’s industry leading cooperative mailing services and our efficient solution to reach retailers through the newsstand distribution channel continue to differentiate LSC. Our recently announced multi-year logistics agreement with Bauer Media Group U.S.A is an exciting example of our ability to help magazine brands, reach their audiences more effectively.

And, finally another specific growth focus for LSC in this space is our unique diverse logistics framework to facilitate a much more efficient return process for distributors and book publishers.

For our magazine clients, LSC continues to align our capabilities with the future path of magazine brands. Through our acquisitions in 2017, we were able to air approximately 700 new magazine clients, boost our newsstand distribution capabilities and expand product and services for magazine media. The success for LSC in the quarter is the agreement we signed with multi-media brand, America’s Test Kitchen to provide print, sourcing, distribution, and postal optimization solution for America’s Test Kitchen media entities including cookbooks and magazines.

Another specific growth area where we have gained traction with magazine clients is with our subscription box capabilities. The soaring popularity of subscription boxes into a multi-billion industry has proven this to be a highly effective for magazine brands to drive brand loyalty. And, LSC’s intent custom solution is one of the most advanced in this industry.

For our catalogue and retail clients, a key growth opportunity, we’ve been executing as leveraging leasing consumer online shopping data to [indiscernible] other mailers toward specific consumer preferences and behaviors. This one-to-one marketing strategy provide significant returns and investments, and we are continuing to innovate ways to bring new integrate solutions to our client base.

Another development in our retail segment with yesterday’s announcement that LSC has entered into an agreement to sell our retail offset print capability facilities to trend offset print. We anticipate this to help position LSC for future value growth, as we focus on capabilities including new technologies, digital printing, and our supply chain management services to support the evolving needs of our client base, plus with retail offset print is a course specialty a trend offset business, we expect this transition to be both beneficial and seamless for our clients.

In LSC’s Office Product Segment to cover the increase in material cost, we implemented price changes that will drive margin improvement on top of the cost saving. We will realize from the integration of Quality Park and other initiatives. Key growth opportunities in Office Products are being driven by an improved marketing approach in online channels where we continue to see significant volume increases. We’re also investing a new product development to expand our portfolio and create new revenue streams.

We currently have product development at 8 out of 10 top retailers and are among the top 5 supplies vendors at office supply superstores. So, you can see that in each segment of our business, we continue to focus on new solutions for the large client base that we have, expanding our relationships, driving efficiencies for their business, which facilitates their ongoing success. And, with that I will turn it over to Drew for the details of our first quarter results.

Drew Coxhead

Thank you, Tom. The first quarter, we delivered a year-over-year increase in net sales driven by last year’s acquisitions and we saw improved organic sales trends across our Print Segment. These improved trends were partially offset by lower organic sales in Office Products, driven mostly by the impact of significant customer inventory reductions in the quarter.

As I noted in the previous earning’s call and during our Investor Day Meeting, the first quarter was expected to be the toughest quarter-over-quarter comparison for the year due to the sales mix. The impact of lower margins related to recent acquisitions and the timing of realization of cost reductions and synergy benefits. The decline in Print Segment margins in the quarter was in line with these expectations, but Office Products margins were even worse than expected mainly due to higher freight cost and a more unfavorable product mix.

In addition, the change in revenue recognition accounting rules reduced Office Products net sales in non-GAAP EBITDA by about $10 million and $2 million respectively. As the year progresses, we will be driving margin improvement from ramped up synergies and cost reduction in both segments and from the impact of price increases now in place for Office Products.

Net sales for the first quarter were $929 million, an increase of 13.2% from the first quarter of 2017. Adjusting for the impact of acquisitions, changes in pass-through paper sales, foreign exchange rates, and the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard, our organic sales decline was 1.7%, which represents an improvement in our organic net sales trend. This improvement in trend was driven by sales performance in our Print Segment, especially within the book reporting unit that was partially offset by the impact of customer inventory reductions in the Office Product Segment.

I will discuss more details on each segment shortly. We reported a first quarter GAAP net loss of $11 million compared to net income of $1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The GAAP net loss for this year’s first quarter includes the impact of restructuring charges of $4 million and purchase accounting and tax adjustments of $3 million.

First quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $53 million compared to $65 million in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter of 5.7% was 220 basis points lower than the first quarter of last year. The decrease in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to sales mix within each segment, pricing pressure and the impact of lower margins related to the recent acquisitions, and was partially offset by ongoing productivity and cost control initiatives.

Now, I will discuss net sales, income from operations and non-GAAP EBITDA performance for each of the segments. Net sales in our Print segment were $806 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 13.5% from last year's first quarter. After adjusting for the impact of the acquisitions, changes in foreign exchange rates, pass-through paper sales, and the adaption of the new revenue recognition standard, year-over-year sales decreased by 0.9% on an organic basis.

In magazines, catalogs and retail inserts, the overall organic decline was 1.8%. Retail insert volumes continue to show the most significant declines, driven by negative trends and the closure of retail stores and newspaper circulation. The volume declines were partially offset by continued revenue growth in our co-mail services offering.

In book, we had an organic sales increase of 3.1% in the quarter, with volume increases for both trade and education product. Our Europe reporting unit experienced an organic decline of 5.4% largely driven by volume declines in directories. Net sales for U.S. directories unit declined 9.3% on an organic basis in line with the ongoing volume trend with these products.

For the Print Segment, GAAP income from operations was $2 million compared to income from operations of $12 million in the first quarter of 2017. Print Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $41 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.1%.

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 220 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2017, primarily due to product mix and price pressure, as well as, an unfavorable impact from lower margins associated with recent acquisitions.

Net sales in the Office Product Segment were $123 million, an increase of 10.8% from the first quarter of last year. After adjusting for the impact of acquisitions and the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard, sales decreased by 5.8% on an organic basis. The organic sales decline was primarily related to lower volume driven by inventory reduction initiatives implemented by some of our key customers.

We believe the significant impact of these inventory initiatives occurred in the first quarter. One reason, why we believe net sales trends will improve in Office Products. We did continue to see very strong growth in the direct e-commerce channel during the quarter and we continue to focus resources on optimizing our marketing mix to drive growth in this channel.

Office Products segment income from operations was $2 million, a decrease of $7 million compared to the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the Office Products segment was $8 million for the quarter, a decrease of $6 million compared to last year’s first quarter. Of which $2 million resulted from the change in revenue recognition accounting standards. This revenue recognition impact is timing and we still do not expect any significant impact on full year results.

The decrease in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin to 6.5% was primarily due to a combination of product mix with increased private label sales as compared branded products. The unfavorable impact from lower margins associated with the recent acquisition of Quality Park and increase raw material and freight cost, partially offset by cost initiatives. The revenue recognition change impacted non-GAAP EBITDA margins by approximately 125 basis points. We have implemented price increases to offset the increases in raw materials and freight that will help drive improve the margins for the segments starting in the second quarter.

In addition, integration of Quality Park is proceeding on plan which will drive further cost reduction and margin improvement going forward. Free cash flow for the first quarter was a usage of $44 million, compared to $43 million as a cash generation in the first quarter of last year. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily driven by an increase in working capital, due to timing of vendor payments and increases in inventories. The working capital increase relates in part to the improved organic sales and the Print segment and also reflects some temporary inventory bill to facilitate warehouse consolidations as part of the Quality Park integration plan. We expect these working capital increases, we reverse as we progress through the year mostly in the fourth quarter driven by typical seasonal.

As of March 31, 2018, our gross leverage was 2.74 times, outside our targeted gross leverage range of 1.75 times to 2.25 times, due to an increase in borrowings related to the acquisitions without the benefit of a full 12 months of related earnings combined with the impact on debt of the first quarter working capital increase.

At March 31, 2018, net available liquidity was $240 million with $130 million drawn on our $400 million revolving credit facility. As reflected in our 2018 earnings and cash flow guidance, we expect to be within our target leverage range by the end of 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2017 earning’s call; we said we would provide an updated estimate of the funded status of the pension plans each quarter. As of March 31, 2018, we estimate that the net pension liability including both the qualified and nonqualified plans was approximately $140 million, an improvement of $47 million from December 31, 2017.

We estimate that our qualified pension plan funded status increased to 98.0%, a 170 basis points improvement since the end of last quarter. Also as a reminder there are no funding requirements related to the qualified plan for 2018. And, the nonqualified pension plan obligations are paid as they become due. We expect to make cash payments of approximately $6 million related to the nonqualified plan in 2018.

On April 4, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on June 4 to shareholders of record as of May 15. The payment of future dividends will depend on many factors including the Company’s financial condition, legal requirements and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant.

We recently announced the acquisition of the Print Logistics Component of our Donnelley’s Logistics Business, a leading integration logistic services provider to the print industry with an expanded distribution network. This acquisition will strengthen our infrastructure and help drive growth in warehousing distribution and mailing adjacencies.

The RRD Print Logistics Business adds efficient scale to our logistics offering and complements the capability to acquire with Fairrington and Clark. We expect to realize significant synergy opportunities as we combine these operations over the next 12 to 24 months. The acquisition is expected to close early in the third quarter.

We also announced yesterday, the plan sale of our retail offset printing facilities to trend offset on an annualized basis, the revenue impact of this transaction is less than $100 million. The closing of this sale is expected to take place before the end of the second quarter.

Lastly, I will share some more detail on the full-year 2018 guidance we reaffirmed in this morning’s press release. The guidance now includes the expected impact of the acquisition of the RRD Print Logistics Business and the disposition of the retail offset facilities. These transactions obviously have offsetting impacts and the net effect on our full year result is not expected to be significant. Though in future years, we expect their impact to be meaningfully to be accretive.

Moving to the specifics of the guidance, first we continue to expect net sales between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion for the year. Our overall revenue trend continues to be in line with our prevision expectations reflecting positive trends in the Print Segment and expected improvement in Office Products.

Since this range includes the expected impact related to the acquisition of the Print Logistics Component of RRD Logistics Business. I want to explain a couple of factors that affect the comparison of this transaction on RRD revenue to the expected impact on LSC. First, a significant portion of the RRD Print Logistics revenues represent sales to LSC which are already reflected in our financial guidance.

Additionally, there is a significant amount of postage related sales in the mail sortation portion of this business that which historically recorded on a gross basis. But that LSC expects to record net of the related postage cost.

We continue to expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be between $320 million to $360 million for the year. This range reflects the factors we have discussed that will drive improvement in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins and the balance of the year, including ramp up of synergies, cost reduction actions we have taken in the first and second quarters in more favorable business mix and implemented price increases in Office Products.

Depreciation and amortization is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $145 million. We expect interest expense to be in the range of $72 million to $76 million. Our full-year non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 25% to 29%. We expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $65 million to $75 million. We expect free cash flow to be between $120 million and $160 million.

As I noted earlier, we expect the working capital levels decrease towards the end of the year resulting and relatively consistent working capital levels at the end of the year compared to 2017. And, we continue to expect full-year average diluted shares outstanding to be approximately $35 million, assuming no shares are repurchased under the share repurchase authorization.

With that, I will return the call to Tom for some closing comments.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you, Drew. In closing, I’d like to thank all of you for your time this morning, as well as, acknowledge our employees for their commitment ideas and hard work that have directly impacted LSC success in providing our clients with advance solutions and exceptional service to support their unique business needs.

As we continue to shape the future of LSC Communications and our position as a global leader in print and digital media solutions, the safety in well being of our employees remains our highest priority. And, now John let us open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And, our first question is from Charlie Strauzer from CJS Securities.

Charlie Strauzer

Hi, good morning.

Thomas Quinlan

Good morning.

Charlie Strauzer

So, a couple of questions, first one kind of the more near term, and Tom you can maybe talk a little bit about kind of expectations and trends going into Q2 here. How do you think we should trend from Q1 in terms of building on EBITDA and sales as we look at Q2 a little bit?

Thomas Quinlan

Sure. When you think about what we went through and what we talked about in February and in March Investor Meeting, this was not a surprise to us, so I would say the Office Products was worse than what we thought it was, but everything else was in line. I think if you look at our organic growth has been probably one of the lowest negative numbers we’ve seen in the recent cast, it all goes well. And, I think when we see what’s building up for the second quarter that’s coming in, we feel good about that. So, there is no - I'm not sitting here today like I was in February or March basically giving chance that this was going to be a tough quarter. Second quarter, I think with what we saw going on with the book, with the number of the wins that we have, with the way we see the price, material price increases, we are pushing both. In the Office Products, we feel good about what the second quarter offers us.

Charlie Strauzer

And, you said that, I think you are saying that your mix is starting to improve in Office Products going to next quarter and also some of the cost reduction initiatives are starting to kick in as well, I mean, you did say that we should see EBITDA continue to ramp starting in Q2 through the back half?

Thomas Quinlan

We should, if nothing else just because the initiatives we put on place again from a material price standpoint and from a synergy standpoint, we are making more progress for Quality Park if that goes through. But as you think about it, look, it’s no surprise and I think the other people that we compete against in this industry have already come out, we have seen end numbers, so we are not - we offer whenever they would, the announcement of [indiscernible] merger, look, that’s going to have minimal impact in 2018 given that the expected closure is going to be towards the end of the year.

But obviously such a combination is going to take inventory as a market. But I think we believe our branded products will still be, our customers are going to want from that standpoint. Everyone in the Office Products arena needs to rethink and examine how they’re going to bring value to their stakeholders. We think from an e-commerce standpoint and the initiatives and investments that we put in place it goes well for us given where we are situated. To participate in the growth of e-commerce because what we think of as a superior solution in e-commerce. When we talk Charlie to our clients and when we talked to other people in the industry, we think back to schools going to be consistent with 2017, so that also goes well for us from that standpoint.

Drew Coxhead

Yes, I think that covers a lot of our expectations, I would emphasize the ramp up in the synergies from the Quality Park is going to continue to be a benefit to us and the Office Products, Charlie, that will definitely help the margins as we go through it. The shift from branded to private label has been an ongoing trend we saw a little bit more of a blip on that in Q1. But aren’t anticipating significant outside growth there, and the e-commerce transition that Tom discussed is beneficial on the branded side, so that’s kind of an offsetting impact as we go forward.

Charlie Strauzer

Great, and then looking up the acquisition of the Donnelley Logistics - Print Logistics Business and kind of the ones that Clark and Fairrington already, kind of what’s the bigger strategy there, Tom? And if you can think about, what’s going on with the postal service, and Trump obviously putting that under the spotlight, how does that kind of play into your thinking there?

Thomas Quinlan

Sure. And, again we think what we have added as it relates to a capability standpoint which we obviously know well and being part of it in the past, we get third-party customer base that is going to utilize not only the print, but non-print customers. Our cold power, [cold tray] co-mingled business is going to become more efficient. We’ve got a bigger, broader, brand of services. The consolidation services which were going to get 7 warehouses, they’re strategically situated across the country to leverage postal discounts and meet delivery windows, in a timely, efficient manner.

So, having a national network of drop shift warehouses, [edged] by into our post services offering, innovative technology including the mail management systems and job tracking services, we think is a great area to go into and we’ve said this for a while from a strategic standpoint. And I want everybody to understand, look, we did [indiscernible] we’re going to go ahead and buy an outside provider. We looked and said, hey, do we build it ourselves? And if we build it ourselves, what does that mean? And we determine that that wasn’t an option that would have been beneficial to shareholders. We then went ahead of PL, [an RP] with all the best 3PL providers that out there.

And, what we did identify though was the combination of RR Donnelley’s Logistics Business with a really good 3PL provider is going to give us the ability to have a change here for the entire distribution industry.

Now if you see that we’re doing, what I’ll call return logistics and how good reverse logistics, how good that seems to be going out there in the marketplace. The talented people [Rick Warren] has over Farrington [Schip] Fischer from Clark. Jonathan Williams and [George Weeden] has been the trail for that. That’s where our customer’s costs are. It’s more than 50% of white, it’s not with printing.

So, as you think about what the USPS is going through and what President Trump put into play as far as a taskforce to go back and look, this is going to differentiate us further. We’ve got permission to play in this area, customers, clients trust us in this area. So, we think again as we go forward here, this is one of the building blocks that is going to allow us to have control over everything that we are doing and allow us to mitigate the cost for our clients and make them stronger.

Charlie Strauzer

Great, thank you very much. And, one last housekeeping for Drew, the $11 million of investment and other income, what drove that and how should we think about that for the rest of the year in terms of expected contribution or expense there?

Drew Coxhead

Yes, that’s the pension income. So, with the new accounting standards on classification of pension income, that’s now presented on the panel below operating and earnings that it shows up in that other line. So that will be consistent throughout the year because that’s a flat amount each quarter.

Charlie Strauzer

Excellent, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Terrence Taylor from JPMorgan.

Thomas Quinlan

Hi, Terrence.

Terrence Taylor

Hey, good morning guys. You guys called our book publishing as a – certainly that showed some pretty positive performance in the quarter here. I know you guys call that education; the 2019 will probably be a pretty good year. I’m just curious to kind of hear your thoughts on what you are seeing in the marketplace now and I guess some of the drivers there as we look through some of the other quarters here?

Thomas Quinlan

Yes, I’ll kick it up and Drew can follow-up. I think, look, the years coming together as we thought it would. I think the really thing that we’re excited about is the acceleration by people in the publishing industry to look to go ahead and avail themselves for the services that we have. And, I think as you’ve seen by the trilateral announcement that we had, we’re really becoming the player in the academic marketplace. That’s going to continue to grow. The sales force is doing a great job there led by [David McCrea] of having that take place. I think as you think about some of our other customers as it relates to K12, we know -- again that looks like it’s a 19 event. So, that’s a good thing as we fight our way through 18, have that for 19. There’s a number of articles that have been out in the various papers about how book publishing is coming back.

And, again the fact that we can bring all of the products and services that we are bringing to bear for that industry, we believe is going to make a difference for them. I mean, just think about just a long InterceptTag. There is a tremendous amount of piracy that exist to where it results in our clients, our publishers, book publishers not getting paid. So, that impacts them greatly, impacts us because we are not going ahead and have the ability to print stuff that’s somewhere, somehow being done on a fraudulent basis. Great story there.

We think that story -- in the investments that we made there. How can book publishers sell their books better? How can they take control back of what they lost? And, I think that’s some of the things. You order the cash, how we’ve talked for years about helping our clients, change their fixed cost, the variable cost. And that particular service capability that we have is going to allow us to do that there too.

Terrence Taylor

Thanks guys. And, then also I guess kind of just a follow-up here, I mean, given the newsprint pricing environment that you’re obviously currently in. I mean, how much conviction you guys have and your ability to drive further increases into your client base?

Thomas Quinlan

I would tell you as far as the paper market goes, this for sure is type paper market. I think the last time we talked about it here, [reclaim] and procurement it was probably north of 10 years ago that anyone seen a market like this. So, I think go back, anyone and everyone can buy a paper in a soft market, not everyone can do it and do it well with tight paper market. So, I think the people that we are working with probably weren’t even in the marketplace, the last time there was a tight paper market.

Again, this is where LSC, in our minds has a real advantage of our competitors, our scale and our team led by Alexander allows us to get paper for our clients not only at the best possible price, but we can get paper. Paper is going to be an issue in 2018, certain rates will be. Again, we think we can take advantage of that in the marketplace with our competitors and take a difficult environment and use it to our advantage. I think, when you talk about price increases on other lines such as office products and so forth, it’s clear to everybody that they see tariffs that have been put in place, inflationary pressures that are occurring there, their manufacturing materials are going up. And look again, we passed those through and we’re going to continue to pass them through.

Terrence Taylor

Great, thanks guys.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] One more question? Okay. From Bill [indiscernible] from Baird and Company

Thomas Quinlan

Hey Bill.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Hey, thanks for stuffing me under the gun, I appreciate it. So, Tom, if you could give me an idea of maybe the size and scale of the Print Logistics Business, and again this is without divulging anything that’s not out there in the marketplace. And, maybe what the offset would be against the sale of the retail offset on Print business?

I mean, are those going to pretty much cancel each other out, how should we be thinking about that? And, then if there are net proceeds, are those going to be towards debt reduction and then I do have a follow-up.

Drew Coxhead

Hey, sure. This is Drew, I’ll start. So, in terms of scale of the businesses, the Print Logistics Business, RRD talked about on their call yesterday that was about a $500 million business for them in 2017. And, I mentioned that when I was running through the guidance that, there’s a couple of big factors that you have to mean the top line impact will be much smaller for us. So, think about it as roughly a third of that was, our business [indiscernible] authority, in our P&L there’s a third of it that was this postage pass through that I talked about. So, that we are expecting not to be in our top line, because we are expecting to record that net. So, that gets you down to you know the third-party and other parts of the business that should be roughly kind of the third of that number on an annualized basis.

And, then offsetting that is the retail, offset retail facilities and that disposition which is about $100 million on an annualized basis for revenue. So, from a revenue perspective, they do roughly offset each other and particularly in ‘18 given the time, expected timing of course is that, that we would expect to see there.

In terms of purchase pricing and proceeds, obviously haven’t disclosed the terms of either of those transactions at this point, but we’ll have those out there once we get those to closure. But at this point, we are expecting net proceeds out of the two transactions build at this point would impact our debt levels.

Thomas Quinlan

And, Bill as you think about, this was a strategic decision for us and we get the ability to focus on capabilities where we think there is more growth opportunity for us that retail offset is a core at Trends office, offset business. It’s one of the things that they have as a core, and we believe this transaction is going to be beneficial to both our clients and our employees.

And, those of you who don’t know Trend, Trend is one of the largest privately held companies in North and it specializes in retail inserts among other products. And, not to confuse anybody, but we are going to keep the review of retail assets and continue to look to grow those and get our share of the work that’s out there for that.

So, again, as we look at things, as we see things obviously the seller and buyers have to come together, we think there’s opportunities in other areas for us that are better and Trend obviously with their scale and size which is all of our product need, feels good about what they have and we share customers, we have catalogue customers that also will obviously do retail inserts. So we think we’re in good hands with when we transition it over to Trend.

Unidentified Analyst

And, maybe on, Thomas, we start to think about maybe some of these acquisition and we start to think about maybe getting your leverage back into that targeted range. Should we be thinking about that leverage being moved by growth in EBITDA, or should we be thinking about it more of maybe 75% growth in EBITDA and maybe a 25% debt reduction? And, again I’m not putting numbers on that, but any color you could kind of give surrounding if you will that reduction and leverage that Drew you mentioned should get back into that targeted range by year end would be greatly appreciated.

Drew Coxhead

Yes, sure. I’ll start, we are expecting significant cash flow and we are expecting that cash flow to be deployed once you pay the dividend primarily to debt reductions. So, the cash flow is a big factor there in terms of debt reduction by the end of the year. And, then our guidance range implies EBITDA that relative to where we are currently today should be also an increase. So, it’s really both factors that are going to drive the leverage if you look at what we have put out there.

Thomas Quinlan

And, I think Bill as we talked about in February and March, probably we said, I said, look there’s one more transaction that we think of size that’s out there, and it was the Donnelley Logistics Business. So, I mean, as we sit here today there maybe some, I don’t like to term it both, but there may be some little things. But right now you’re not - there is no need for us to do additional acquisitions to the platform. We’re going to still look to consolidate the industry, but we are going to do it in a prudent manner that’s going to enable us to reduce cost and reduce distribution cost.

So, we do that it creates a better infrastructure. And, again we are not getting away from our core strategy and our core strategy is again to ahead and make sure that we maintain the core print segments. This is what enables us to fuel the whole engine that we’ve got. You just saw us get further penetration into warehousing distribution and may own capabilities. We’re going to continue to grow that within the Print industry and outside the Print industry, you’re going to see some good things there.

When we talk about personalization, we will not be going ahead and what I’ll say bringing forward marketing communications ideas, but we will be the ones that will execute on what our clients are looking to do and when you think about what we can bring forth from the printing capability to authorize personalize printing and physically targeting the catalogue and magazine clients that’s going to be a game changer.

So, as we sit here today going through everything, we knew what the quarter is going to look like. We wish Office Products had done better than what it did, the revenue recognition there was part of it, but that’s going to come back, and we are not sitting here telling you that the sky is falling and the rest of 2018 that there is any other surprises that we see out there. And hopefully as we go through it, we are going to demonstrate few, execute on it and we’ll deliver.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much for all the color. I really do appreciate it.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you. Thanks for joining us today. We will back in another 90 days. Hope everybody remains safe and enjoys what [indiscernible] to spring and the start of the summer season. Thank you.

