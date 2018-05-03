SIGA Technologies: A Buy For The Smallpox Treatment

The market opportunity with the US government as well as other countries in stockpiling safe and effective smallpox treatment against bio-terrorism makes SIGA a BUY.

In 2011, SIGA was awarded an over $400M contract for TPOXX by the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for its development and stockpile.

The PDUFA date is August 8, 2018. In February, the FDA granted the priority review, which makes the company eligible to receive a priority review voucher upon the approval.

On May 1, 2018, the FDA advisory committee voted unanimously (17 to 0) that the benefits of SIGA's small molecule antiviral treatment, TPOXX, outweigh its risks.

Smallpox was eradicated worldwide by 1980 as the result of a global immunization campaign. However, in recent days, concerns have been voiced in different quarters about the possibility that smallpox could be used as a bio-terrorism agent.

In 2011, SIGA was awarded a contract worth $433M by the US government's Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for the development and the stockpiling of TPOXX. The original contract was announced in May 2011, and in June 2011, the company announced an amended contract, where SIGA will sell 1.7M courses of TPOXX to National Stockpile.

Not surprisingly, the stock appreciated greatly to its all time high (~$15).

However, between 2011 and 2016, the company was under the cloud of a legal dispute with a former partner, PharmaAthene, which resulted in SIGA paying PharmAthene an aggregate of $217.0 million and filing for chapter 11.

The negative impact of the legal dispute was seen clearly in the stock price action between 2011 and 2016.

Now, according to SIGA's latest SEC 10K form, this legal dispute is completely over and the company is ready to move on with its operation:

On April 12, 2016, the Company emerged from chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code when the Company's plan of reorganization (the "Plan") became effective, and on December 22, 2016 the Company's chapter 11 case was closed by the Bankruptcy Court. Under the Plan, the Company fully paid all of its claims. The Company did not apply the provisions of fresh start accounting as ownership of existing shares of the Company's common stock remained unaltered by the Plan.

Market Opportunity

The market opportunities consist of the US government's spending on bio-defense programs, that include, but are not limited to BARDA, the Department of Defense, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to the US government, the company believe that there are several important potential additional markets, as shown in the Table below.

Additional potential markets for TPOXX 1. Foreign governments, including both defense and public health agencies 2. State and local governments, which may be interested in these products to protect, among others, emergency responders, such as police, fire and emergency medical personnel 3. Healthcare providers, including hospitals and clinics 4. Non-governmental organizations and multinational companies, including transportation and security companies

It is difficult to estimate the peak sale for TPOXX at this time as it is not a typical drug that targets typical drug markets.

However, a conservative estimation of an annual $200 to $400M will support a market cap of 1 to 2B (i.e., 5X sales), which suggest a considerable upside from the current market cap of $514M.

Financial overview

Under the base BARDA contract, the company is eligible to receive a $40.9M hold back payment (the final part of the payment), when TPOXX is approved by the FDA.

In addition, the BARDA Contract also contains various remaining options that, if exercised by BARDA (not a certainty): could result in additional payment of up to $122.7M that includes:

1. $50.0 million payment in the event of FDA approval for extension to 84-month expiry (from 38-month expiry as required in the Base Contract);

2.up to $58.3 million of funding for development and supportive activities such as work on a smallpox prophylaxis indication for TPOXX,

3. $14.4 million of funding for production-related activities related to warm-base manufacturing.

At the end of December 31, 2017, the company has cash & cash equivalent of $19.9M. The net loss for 2017 is $36.2M, and the net decrease in cash & cash equivalent is $8.8M. The company projects to fund the operation through October 2018.

If the company receives a priority review voucher in the event of an FDA approval, the voucher can be an additional source of funding, when sold to a third party.

Risks

Significant risks include but are not limited to the regulatory risk that although the advisory committee's vote is favorable, a CRL can still be a possibility for other reasons (e.g., insufficient CMC data); market risks that any change in the US government's policy with regards to stockpiling smallpox treatment, or failure to secure further contracts with BARDA or other agencies, or failure to secure potential sales overseas, dilution risk is very likely if the company does not obtain the FDA approval and $40.9M hold back payment by October, 2018.

SIGA is a Buy

For anyone who has done their DD on this company and considers the risk/reward favorable.

SIGA is a one trick pony at this stage. Their next drug candidate is for Dengue fever, but that program is on hold at the moment for lack of partnership, and the expiration of a NIH grant in April 2018. The only other competitor Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is approximately 1 to 2 years behind in their smallpox program if their drug is also successful in completing the regulatory process.

