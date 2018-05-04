Oil Equities Play Catch-Up With Crude Oil

On June 21, 2017, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures fell 15 cents below the critical technical support level at stood at the November 2016 low at $42.20. While many technicians thought that move through that price would trigger more selling in the market, the price stopped in its tracks at $42.05 and took off to the upside.

On the day that crude oil hit its bottom last June, the S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) traded to a low of $63.64 per share. While crude oil turned higher and has not looked back, the XLE kept falling and reached its low at $61.81 per share on August 18, when the price of the energy commodity was more than $4 per barrel above the low in June. The XLE has been lagging the price of crude oil which is the commodity that is most responsible for the profitability of the companies that make up the product. Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) make up more than 50% of the XLE, and each of these companies typically sees their fortunes rise and fall with the price of crude oil.

Crude oil is off the highs, but not by much

The recent action in the crude oil market has been bullish for the price of the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the June NYMEX crude oil futures contract highlights, the price traded to its most recent high at $69.55 per barrel on April 19. Crude oil had appreciated by 65.4% in ten months. Since that peak which was the highest level since November 2016, the June futures contract traded in a range from $66.85 to $69.38 per barrel. The pullback from the highs has hardly been a significant correction in the oil market which remains close to its recent top at over $68.50 per barrel on Thursday, May 3. One of the reasons that crude oil remains near its highs without any significant price correction over recent weeks, even as the strength in the dollar has caused downside pressure on many other commodities, is that market structure remains highly supportive of the price of the energy commodity. The premium for Brent over WTI crude oil remains at around the $5.50 per barrel level on the now active month July contract. The strength in the Brent price is an indication of both geopolitical risk in the Middle East, and that OPEC production cuts have been working to support the price of oil. The current Brent price could also be a sign that cartel members are not cheating on their quotas and taking advantage of the highest price for oil since late 2014.

Both Brent and WTI crude oils are in backwardation when it comes to their respective forward curves. Backwardation is a condition where nearby prices are higher than deferred prices. In the case of both benchmark crudes, their active month to one-year forward spreads are trading backwardations of between $5.50 and $6.00 per barrel indicating the market's concerns about nearby supplies and availability of the energy commodity.

Meanwhile, processing spreads are appreciably higher than last year at this time which is a sign that economic growth has increased demand for the energy commodity. Crude oil is the input in the production of oil products. The nearby June gasoline processing spread was trading at above the $19 per barrel level on May 3, last year at this time the crack spread traded at a high of $17.20. The nearby June heating oil crack spread, which is a proxy for other distillate products like jet and diesel fuels, was north of $20 per barrel on May 3 compared to a high of $14.40 during the first week of May in 2017. With crude oil above $68 per barrel on May 3, the energy commodity is trading at over $18 higher than last year at this time. The fact that crack spreads are above last year's level, with the price of oil over 35% higher, is a highly supportive factor for the price of the energy commodity. Crude oil is three-for-three when it comes to market structure's support for its price.

The XLE lagged crude oil over recent months, but it is catching up

Coming into 2018, technical resistance for crude oil stood at $62.58 per barrel which was the May 2015 high. When it surpassed that level during the second week of this year, it broke out to the upside as the next level of resistance stands at the June 2014 peak at $107.73 per barrel.

When crude oil traded to a high of $66.66 per barrel in late January of this year, the XLE moved to its highest level since 2016 at $78.39 per share.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the XLE shows, even though crude oil traded to the highest price since 2014 in January, the XLE could only make it to a high that was six cents below its December 2016 peak price. Interestingly, the weak response to the rise in the price of crude oil came at a time before the correction in the stock market that commenced during the weeks that followed. After the January high in the energy commodity, the price corrected from $66.66 to lows of $58.07 per barrel in early February, a drop of 12.9%. The fall in the price of oil caused the XLE to decline from $78.39 to $64.46 over the same period, a correction of 17.8%. The XLE was highly sensitive to the drop in crude oil, but stocks began a rocky journey in early February. Since then, crude oil turned around and exploded to its most recent high at $69.55, 19.8% above the early February low in the price of the energy commodity. Meanwhile, the XLE rallied to its most recent peak at $74.67 on April 26, a rise of 15.8% over the period. The XLE, like crude oil, was trading near the recent high on May 3 at $73.46 per share. The index has been trying to play catchup with the price action in the oil market over recent weeks, but it continues to fall short on a percentage basis. The continuation of increased volatility in the overall stock market is likely the culprit these days as investors are thinking twice about equity investments with interest rates on the rise.

Geopolitics continue to support the price of oil

Market structure continues to support the price of crude oil these days, as does the geopolitical landscape. The home of more than half the world's oil reserves is ground zero for uncertainty and hostilities these days. The proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Yemen continues to rage. Over past weeks, Iranian-backed rebels have fired rockets into Saudi sovereign territory on multiple occasions. The blockade of Qatar by the Saudis and their Gulf State allies continues to raise the political temperature in the region. Iraq and other oil-producing nations in the area are political basket cases, and Iran and KSA continue to try to expand their spheres of influence in the Middle East. Complicating matters, Russia stands firmly behind the Iranians and the U.S. behind the Saudis.

Over the coming weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump will decide if he will move to recertify the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement negotiated by other nations together with the Obama administration. President Rump has been a consistent and staunch critic of the deal, so the odds favor him abandoning the deal. The bottom line is that the Middle East continues to be a hornet's nest of political problems and an increase in hostilities that impact production, refining, or logistical routes for crude oil could cause spikes in the nearby price of the energy commodity over the coming days, weeks, and months. The geopolitical landscape remains highly supportive of the price of crude oil these days. Another sign of the strength in crude oil was that during the recent rally in the dollar that took many other commodities prices lower, the price of the energy commodity barely budged.

Lack of investment could mean prices are heading appreciably higher

It is possible that one of the reasons why oil stocks have been lagging the price of crude oil is the lack of investment in future production by oil companies.

Recently, Pierre Andurand, one the world's most prominent hedge fund managers said that the reluctance of energy companies to invest in new production means that $300 per barrel oil is "not impossible" within a few years.

Meanwhile, the correlation of the XLE and oil prices can prove difficult for investors looking to use the equity index as a proxy for the price of crude oil.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, NYMEX crude oil futures rose to their all-time high in 2008 at $147.27 per barrel. The next significant peak came in 2011 at $114.83, and most recent high was in 2014 at $107.73 per barrel.

Source: CQG

The chart of the XLE shows that the index of oil companies did not hit its high in 2008 when crude oil did, nor did it trade to its all-time peak in 2011 when the price of oil was at almost $115 per barrel. The XLE hit its highest price in 2014 at $101.52, and its correlation with moves in the energy commodity is a lot lower than many investors and traders think.

If crude oil is going to soar a leveraged ETN could be the best way to play this market

I believe that market structure and global politics are telling us that the price of crude oil is heading higher. Moreover, any problems in the Middle East, and some flashpoints are coming at us in the weeks ahead with the Iran agreement, could cause significant price spikes to the upside if violence flares in the region.

Source: Barchart

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UCO) seeks to replicate the price action of two times the daily performance of an index that moves with the price of WTI crude oil. UCO has net assets of $411.12 million and trades over 2.8 million shares each day making it a highly liquid instrument.

If the price of crude oil is going to spike to the upside, the UCO could offer market participants explosive returns.

While oil equities have been playing catchup with the price of the energy commodity, it is likely that they will stand on the sidelines if the price of oil experiences a significant move to the upside because of geopolitical events in the weeks and months ahead.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.