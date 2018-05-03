Quarterhill: A Diversification Update

There is a lot of opportunity for the shares to re-rate as its diversification story becomes better known through performance and additional acquisitions.

Although YTD numbers for the new unit have lagged, there has been some quarter over quarter improvement.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) began a strategic initiative to augment its current business of monetizing its significant library of technology patents in April of 2017. I outlined the initial steps Quarterhill took here. The company has had several quarters of results as it has digested its acquisition of International Road Dynamics and Viziya. Despite taking steps to provide more recurring revenues, the market has not rewarded Quarterhill’s utilization of its cash reserves or the continued success of its IP monetization:

QTRH data by YCharts

On initial review, results for the new acquisitions appear to have trailed expectations substantially. This year to date performance has obscured the quarter to quarter improvement. I believe the market has punished Quarterhill unjustly for the short-term integration issues, while the company continues to maintain a significant cash reserve for further acquisitions.

Quarterhill his historically focused its business on monetizing its wide range of intellectual property. As its legacy business Wi-Lan would suggest, this began with patents associated with wireless infrastructure, but has continued to add portfolios, including from Freescale and Quimonda, adding further assets in a deal in January 2018 with Panasonic. Rather than pursuing large litigations, Quarterhill has focused more on monetizing with greater frequency. They have also started to market portfolios on behalf of other institutions such as universities, leveraging their experience in another revenue stream.

The downside to this model is they are at the mercy of when they are able to complete their deals/litigations, resulting in very lumpy revenues & EbITDA performance:

Source: Q4 2017 MD&A

Lumpy financial performance is never rewarded well by investors. Quarterhill has $74.5m in net cash (after debt & contingent consideration), and a market cap of $189.9m leaving its whole business enterprise value at just $115.4m. With the lumpiness of its earnings, it is hard to use a one year multiple but if we add up the adjusted EbITDA over the last 8 quarters, Quarterhill earned $118.5m. This would have Quarterhill trading at a 2x EV/EbITDA ratio over the past two years. The Q3 2017 was a clear anomaly but is part of their business so excluding it isn’t quite fair.

This valuation alone has not attracted investors, though, so Quarterhill made the decision to diversify its business into acquiring businesses surrounding the Internet of Things trend. New CEO Douglas Parker has a history of executing acquisitions in the tech space, with Quarterhill working on implementing the IRD & Viziya acquisitions.

IRD did $65.4m CAD ($51.1m) in revenues and $4.9m CAD ($3.8m) in EbITDA in its fiscal 2016 prior to its acquisition by Quarterhill. Viziya did $16.6m CAD ($13.0m) in revenue and $4.3m ($3.3m) in its fiscal 2016, prior to acquisition. According to Quarterhill, IRD was included in its results for roughly 8 months, and Viziya for 7. In order to see how they did, I first wanted to compare the actual results for that time period with a pro-forma comparison to its prior year:

IRD (pro-forma) Viziya (pro-forma) Total Actual Variance Revenues $34.1m $7.6m $41.7m $34.1m ($7.6m) EbITDA $2.5m $1.9m $4.4m $3.8m ($0.6m)

Source: Company Q4 2017 MD&A, Author Assumptions, Acquisition News Releases

On the surface, these results are underwhelming, with both top-line and EbITDA missing the 2016 levels.

The company alluded to some of the possible reasons behind it in its Q4 2017 conference call:

In my experience, any time a business is acquired, it creates a bit of a natural dip in the short term results as management focuses its efforts on negotiating and completing the deal and the integration activities. We feel we are largely past the most challenging stage in the acquisition and integration process and believe these newly acquired businesses will return to their typical operational cadence in 2018, gaining momentum as the year progresses.

Source: Q4 2017 Conference Call

There is also some cyclicality to the businesses as well, most notably at IRD, which should give better results going forward:

Shaun McEwan Subject of the seasonality comment, right, I think, this is kind of what we feel is sort of the Q4, Q1ish kind of feel to the business. You saw the EBITDA impact in the May, June, July timeframe, which was quite substantially better than what we're seeing in sort of Q4, right. I think we got to keep that seasonality in mind on that side.

Source: Q4 2017 Conference Call

Fortunately, when we focus on the Q4 quarter, management’s communication appears to bear out, with some improvement:

Q4 2017 Annualized Acquisition Variance Revenues $14.2m $56.8m $64.1m ($7.3m) EbITDA $1.7m $6.8m $7.1m ($0.3m)

Source: Company Q4 2017 MD&A, Author Assumptions, Acquisition News Releases

Sales are still trailing, though by only 10% rather than 20% and profitability is almost on par. This makes sense as Quarterhill works to fold the businesses into their infrastructure, allowing it to cut costs earlier. Considering the cyclicality of the business, the new operations seem to be spooling up sequentially as one would hope to see. I will want to continue to see improvement in the new segments in the coming quarters.

I believe even with reduced results, these were good moves for Quarterhill as they had a significant cash balance in excess of the current levels that doesn’t generate any income for the business. The more stable recurring revenues also give the company the ability to cover its $0.05 CAD/share dividend, which cost $4.6m in 2017.

The Takeaway

Quarterhill has consistently been a very deep value play. In its past, it used to have a significant dividend in an effort to attract yield investors. The lumpiness of its results didn’t lend well to this though, so the company reduced it while implementing a share buyback program instead. Its patent business has never traded at more than 4x EV/EbITDA over the last three years. If we assume the patent business is valued at 3x the average EbiTDA over the past 2 years, we get a valuation of $177.8m for that business.

Quarterhill purchased IRD at a 13.3x EV/EbITDA multiple, which I felt was an overpay at the time. Viziya was at closer to 8x, based on its initial outlay as the remaining consideration is based on potential future earnouts that would augment the baseline results. This business should eventually be a growth area, with some evidence that IRD is continuing to win new business. However, if we use the lower turn ratio of 8x for the whole business multiplied by Q4’s annualized number, this new unit has a value of $7.1m x 8 = $56.8m.

The last component is the net cash balance of $74.5m. I don’t expect this to remain this high for long, as management has guided to additional acquisitions but we will use it as so in the base calculations.

Putting it altogether, Quarterhill has business units that should be valued at:

Value Patents $177.8m Internet of Things $56.8m Cash $74.5m Total Market Cap $309.1m

On a per share basis, this comes out to $309.1m / 118.6 = $2.60 per share, representing a 65% premium to the current share value.

Quarterhill has several catalysts to drive shareholder interest. The company has continued to sign new IP deals and its backlog is as busy as it has been, signing deals in 2018 with Kyocera and Ricoh. This continued deal flow, matched with quarterly results, will ensure continued exposure, though I don’t expect a re-rating above its historical best of 4x for this unit. The cash will also serve to bring additional exposure to its new operating business units as they get folded into the current business. As it gains in size relative to the legacy patent business, this has the potential to increase the entire Quarterhill valuation metric. In a very uncertain market, the cash balance does give a pretty large margin of safety for investors as there are no debt risks with Quarterhill.

The biggest risks are tied to the acquisition strategy. The company could overpay for its acquisitions (as I believe it did for IRD) which would quickly erode its capital. The good news is the operating businesses will allow it to take on some leverage once it reaches an appropriate scale. There is a risk to the integration as well, though the early returns are that they are doing okay with their first two acquisitions, which occurred prior to the new CEO joining the company.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTRH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.