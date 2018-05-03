Tower International's (TOWR) CEO Jim Gouin on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Derek Fiebig – Head of Investor Relations

Jim Gouin – Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Kersten – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rich Kwas – Wells Fargo Securities

Christopher Van Horn – B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jamie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Tower International First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Derek Fiebig, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Derek Fiebig

Thanks, Jamie. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Tower International first quarter 2018 earnings call. Materials for today's presentation were posted on our website this morning. Throughout today's presentation, we will reference the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, net debt and net leverage. Reconciliations to these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are included in the appendix of this presentation.

As a reminder, today's presentation contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to revenue, revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, cash flows, leverage, trends in our operations, potential divestitures and expected future contracts. Forward-looking statements are made as of today's presentation and are based upon management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future development and their potential effect on us. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we do not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements.

Additional information on risk factors are available in today's materials and in our regular filings with the SEC. Presenting on today's call are Jim Gouin, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Kersten, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us in the room is Pelle Malmhagen, our President. Following our formal remarks, we'll open up the phone lines for questions and answers.

And now I'll turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Gouin

Thanks, Derek. And good morning, everyone. Slide 3 provides select highlights for the first quarter of 2018. First quarter results were in line with the previous outlook we provided in February. Revenue increased 13% from the first quarter last year, benefiting from net new business, favorable foreign exchange and higher European steel prices. Although industry production in North America was down nearly 3% for the quarter, our revenue in the region increased by 16% from a year ago as we continued to benefit from the secular trends of outsourcing and the industry shift away from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs as well as growth in our content per vehicle.

After Jeff covers the financials in detail, I will provide some additional commentary on our tremendous growth in North America. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% from last year to $53.1 million. Launch costs were higher than anticipated and up significantly from the first quarter of 2017, reflecting renewal business and new program activity. Stronger revenue and solid cost performance allowed us to overcome these increased expenses and deliver our earnings outlook for the quarter.

As we've said in the past, we expect launch expenses to be elevated for 2018 and 2019, as we need to continue to allocate the proper resources, including both financial and human capital, to support our customers. Our free cash flow was negative $45 million in the first quarter, greatly improved from the first quarter of last year when we experienced an outflow of $72 million. We are increasingly -- increasing slightly our outlook for full year revenue; and are maintaining our outlook for adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

Slide 4 discusses the impact of the much discussed U.S. steel tariffs. Most of you will be familiar with how steel is accounted for and managed at Tower, but given the amount of discussion there has been on this topic and in order to help educate those who are new investors to Tower, we thought it would be helpful to revisit the topic. The proposed steel tariffs in the United States are not expected to have a material impact on Tower's financial results. In North America, Tower is on customer purchase programs where steel is purchased by the OEM and we essentially pass that cost back through to the OEM.

In Europe, steel is negotiated on an annual basis with our customers. During 2017, there was a significant increase in the cost of steel, which led to higher European revenue during the second half of the year. These higher costs are expected result in higher revenue during 2018 as well. We seek to be neutral from an earnings perspective regarding the price of steel. However, our revenue will fluctuate as steel prices change. Through our commercial agreements, we are largely shielded from changes in steel prices on an annual basis, although there may be in any given quarter an impact to the revenue and adjusted EBITDA. So all in all, Tower is in a good position regarding the economics on steel.

And now I'll turn the call over to Jeff to discuss the financials.

Jeff Kersten

Thanks, Jim. And good morning, everyone. Slide 5 shows summary financial results for the first quarter. Revenue of $564 million was up 13% from the first quarter of 2017. As Jim mentioned, the year-over-year increase reflects net new business, favorable euro-dollar translation and higher steel prices. Adjusted EBITDA of $53.1 million was in line with outlook and increased 16% from $45.7 million a year ago. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 9.4% and was up 20 basis points from a year ago. Adjusted EPS of $0.82 was up 8% from the first quarter of 2017. All in all, it was a solid quarter.

Free cash flow is shown on Slide 6. Free cash flow was negative $45 million for the first quarter. As Jim mentioned, this is a substantial improvement from the first quarter of last year. As normally occurs, working capital is negative in the quarter as the impact of the year-end shutdown that benefits our fourth quarter cash flow reversed at the start of the year. Customer tooling was also a headwind for the quarter of $30 million. Similar to 2017, we expect tooling will be a source of cash for the full year as we collect funds for programs which have launched. We've included a slide in the appendix regarding the calendarization of tooling.

Slide 7 shows our first quarter results compared with our outlook provided in February. Results were largely in line with our outlook. Revenue was $14 million higher than our outlook, as we benefited from higher production on Tower-contented vehicles, favorable foreign exchange and higher European steel prices. Adjusted EBITDA was right on the outlook, resulting in margins about 0.3 points lower than outlook. Launch costs were higher than we expected, but the Tower team did a nice job of finding opportunities to offset the higher costs. Adjusted EPS of $0.82 was $0.02 ahead of our outlook.

Slide 8 provides quarter-end net debt, leverage and liquidity as of March 31. Net debt was $310 million, which is $92 million lower than March 31 last year and $47 million higher than 2017 year-end. Gross debt leverage at year -- quarter end was 1.8 times, and net debt leverage was 1.4 times. As a reminder, lease-related debt will be included, starting in 2018, and the amounts outstanding are noted for reference. Quarter-end liquidity remained solid at $313 million.

Now I will turn the call back over to Jim.

Jim Gouin

Thanks, Jeff. Slide 9 shows Tower's ongoing priorities. First and foremost, we need to continue to take care of our customers by providing excellent program execution, launching programs safely, on time, with high quality while delivering on our cost performance. Our focus on free cash flow generation will remain at the forefront of Tower's objectives; and will provide Tower with the flexibility to balance the deployment of capital toward profitable growth, leverage reduction or the return of capital to shareholders.

On the next slide, I will discuss industry trends in the North American market and Tower's profitable growth. Slide 10 shows North American industry truck and SUV production from IHS and Tower's weighting to the trucks and SUVs. As you can see, the industry mix of trucks and SUVs has moved from about 55% of the market a few years ago to now representing about two-thirds of total production. Recent announcements from OEMs are expected to lead to further movement away from passenger cars.

From a Tower perspective, we continue to be more heavily weighted to trucks and SUVs, increasing from approximately 70% to now more than 80%. And given our backlog of net new business, we fully expect this trend to continue and approach 90% of revenue. This shift, coupled with our solid backlog of net new business, has led to very significant growth in North America for Tower well in excess of production changes, as I will discuss on the following slide.

Slide 11 presents Tower's North American revenue and total North American vehicle production. Going back to 2010, Tower has grown at a rate of nearly 3 times that of the industry. Our content per vehicle has increased from $54 per vehicle in 2010 to more than $80 per vehicle. If you look at our performance since 2014, the industry is essentially flat, while Tower's North American revenue has grown by 40% from $1.07 billion to an expected $1.5 billion in 2018. Clearly, we have and are benefiting from the secular trend of outsourcing driven by such things as light-weighting and electrification and from the shift away from passenger cars.

Although not shown, our North American revenue increased by 16% during the first quarter, while the industry production decreased by nearly 3%. I don’t know what it takes to be considered a growth company, but I see numerous auto suppliers being classified as growth who have failed to show top line growth like Tower has in North America. There might be concerns about what autonomous and electric vehicles might do to disrupt the auto sector, but it’s clear to me that no matter how vehicles are powered or driven, Tower’s products remain both relevant and necessary no matter how the industry moves forward.

Slide 12 provides our outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year. Second quarter revenue is expected to be $560 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $58 million, and adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.08 per share. For the full year, we now expect revenue to be slightly higher at $2.15 billion. And we are maintaining our outlook for adjusted EBITDA at $230 million, our adjusted EPS at $4.10 per share, and our free cash flow at $50 million.

Slide 13 provide some final thoughts before we open the lines for questions. We delivered solid earnings and free cash flow results for the first quarter and remain focused on executing our upcoming launches on time while maintaining our commitments to safety, quality and cost performance. For the full year, we are reaffirming earnings and our free cash flow outlook.

Emerging secular trends continue to favor Tower, as does the shift from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs, as is evidenced by our revenue growth. We are well positioned to grow revenue well in excess of production volume changes. And finally, we continue to remain disciplined in our approach to balancing new growth opportunities while focusing on generating free cash flow and the return of capital to our shareholders.

That concludes today’s presentation. Derek, let’s open the lines to Q&A.

Derek Fiebig

Jamie, if you could please remind participants how to get in the queue.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Rich Kwas with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.

Rich Kwas

Hi, good morning everyone. I had a couple questions. Jim, on the Ford announcement from last week on the shift on CapEx and then also the shift away from cars, how does that affect Tower’s investments on a go-forward basis? Obviously you’re pretty well positioned with them, particularly on trucks, but how does that – how do you think that influences CapEx spending as you look out the next couple years? I mean I understand the transition is going to be a – over a period of time, but any thoughts on that?

Jim Gouin

Well, Rich, I think, in the near term, not a lot of impact. I mean we have indicated that our spending is roughly about $150 million this year, so that’s probably going to be very similar in 2019. And then I think you’ll see a bit of a tailoff beyond that. Hard to tell exactly what Ford will do relative to how much incremental investment they may place into the truck and SUV side of the business, but clearly they are moving away from – as they’ve indicated, away from the car side.

I think that’ll take a little bit of time yet to play itself out, but I think from our perspective, if they continue to throw good opportunities our way, we are certainly going to evaluate them and consider them in our CapEx spending plan as we move forward. And if they make good overall financial sense for us and they can – and we can fit them within a reasonable amount of capacity if we have to change capacity, then we’re going to be looking forward to this.

Rich Kwas

And Chrysler did something similar recently in the last – well, at least last couple years. What – anything we should be aware of on risks around taking the car production out and shifting it? And anything around how that would affect growth for the company?

Jim Gouin

No, not too much, Rich. I mean, when Chrysler did their movement away from the Dart and the 200, it did have a detrimental impact on us. It was not overly significant. And when we quote the net new business number, any of the downs that we incur are also included in that number, so things like the Dart and the 200 and so forth was buried inside of our overall net new business growth. From a Ford perspective, I don’t see it as being a big deal for us on a go-forward basis.

Rich Kwas

Okay. And then as we think about incremental EBITDA margin for the rest of the year, with launch costs starting to moderate, any thoughts around the cadence of incremental marginal performance?

Jim Gouin

Yes. We have incurred some heavy launch costs in the first quarter for doing some major launch activity. You’ll probably see a bit of that in the second quarter, but you should start to see a bit of improvement. And then as we get into the latter half of the year, you’ll see some nice improvement in an overall margin and – performance.

Rich Kwas

Okay. And then last one: Just is it $1.20 still the assumption for the euro for the year?

Jeff Kersten

Yes. Yes, it is. It’s we kept it the same, so as per our original guidance in February, it’s still $1.20.

Rich Kwas

Okay, great. Thank you, gentlemen.

Jim Gouin

Thank you, Rich.

Operator

Your next question comes from Christopher Van Horn with B. Riley FBR. Your line is open.

Christopher Van Horn

Good morning. Thanks for taking the call and congrats on the quarter.

Jim Gouin

Thanks, Chris.

Jeff Kersten

Thank you.

Christopher Van Horn

So just a question around the pipeline. In your comments, Jim, you mentioned that outsourcing is still a big opportunity, and additional content. Are – is the pipeline still looking as strong as it was last quarter? And any insight on what you’re seeing from a new business perspective would be great.

Jim Gouin

Yes. I mean, Chris, without going into – obviously I can’t go into tremendous detail on that, but when we look at the overall quoting environment in North America and in Europe, it’s still very robust. And we’re still seeing a lot of things happening in the marketplace around electrification, for example. There’s a lot of activity in HEV, PHEV side of the business on existing platforms going forward. And we’re seeing that same type of activity working its way through the European market as well, so overall the quoting environment remains very strong.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay, great. And then with the startup costs or the launch costs, is there any synergies that can be gained in future wins by spending some of the launch costs today?

Jim Gouin

Well, I think the – every launch is unique. And it’s not that we haven’t launched the number of programs over time. So we certainly know how to launch vehicles. The issue that we run into from time to time, especially in this new environment, is that the technologies are changing all the time. And so while we look at the aspect of new materials, new joint technologies et cetera, those do present some incremental launch challenges for us.

And so for us now, it’s learning as each launch goes by. It’s taking the lessons learned from implementing those new technologies into our processes and taking that to the next launch and the next launch and the next launch. And over time, you should be able to get to a position where you’re not necessarily hitting these bumps in the road, if you will. So I think that it’s a concept of how you learn and take those lessons learned and take them forward on future launches.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay. And then could you comment on the European margins during the quarter? They were a touch lighter than we expected. And I just want to see any puts and takes there.

Jim Gouin

From our standpoint, I think we were probably where we had anticipated the margins to come out. And keep in mind, when we – when I talked in February about where we were headed in the backlog of new business going forward, a vast majority of that business was in the North American market, but we are in the process and have just gone through a major launch in Europe on one of our – with one of our major customers. Later this year, we’re going to launch a fully electric vehicle platform of – from a floor pan perspective. And that launch, as it works its way through the system and gets launched and up in production in next year and the following year, you’re going to start to see some margin improvement overall in Europe. So I will just say watch the space. And we’re going to get that margin moving in the right direction.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay. And then last one for me: You guys obviously posting very impressive growth relative to some of your "competitors" in the space, and I just was wondering how the competitive environment is shaking out. I know there’s the – it gets pretty fragmented after the top five, but you guys obviously are growing better than anybody else. And so I just wonder. Any commentary what’s going on competitively from your perspective?

Jim Gouin

I mean it’s not a whole lot of change overall, Chris. I mean we think we’re competitive. I think the numbers show that we’re winning the business. I think the backlog that we put forward out through 2020 indicates that we’re winning the business, and I think we have further opportunity to grow beyond that when we look to post 2020. Competitively, we’re holding our own.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay, great. Thanks for the time.

Jim Gouin

Thank you, Chris.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Derek Fiebig

thank you, Jamie. And thanks to all who participated in today’s call. We’ll be available for questions for the rest of the day. So good afternoon.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.