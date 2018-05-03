Dissecting Tesla's Quarterly Letter

On May 2nd, Tesla (TSLA) announced its results for the first quarter of the year. The company missed earnings estimates pretty badly as it reported a loss of $4.19 per share while analysts were looking for a loss of $3.53.

While the company hasn't yet filed a full 10-Q report with the SEC (pretty much all public companies file this report on the same day they announce their earnings), it published an "investor's letter" with a few limited financial tables. Now, let's take a deep-dive look at the positives and negatives from the company's letter. I'm generally bearish on Tesla but just to be fair, I'll list the positives first.

Positives

1. The company announced that the recall of 125k Model S vehicles it made recently due to steering bolt corrosion won't really affect the company's finances as it will be mostly covered by the supplier. Keep in mind that this is not a guarantee or a promise, though, because the investor letter says (word by word) "...expected to be covered by the indemnification obligations of the supplier" which key word being "expected". Still, this was the most positive thing I could find in Tesla's report.

2. Tesla's energy business was able to grow its revenues by 38% compared to the last quarter and 92% year over year. Recently, there were stories about Tesla winning a big contract in South Australia, so this growth wasn't all that surprising. Currently, the company's energy segment grows at a much higher rate than its automotive segment, but it also enjoys lower margins as the gross margin of this segment was 8.5% in the last quarter.

3. Another positive from Tesla's report was that the company was able to keep its operating expenses in check. Compared to the last quarter, Tesla's operating expenses only grew by 2%. Of course, one could say that this is because Tesla's production was flattish during the quarter, and it wouldn't be too wrong. If the company were to build more cars, its operating expenses would have been higher as well. In the next few quarters, as the company ramps up its production of Model 3, we'll keep an eye on its operating expenses.

Apart from these, the company also predicted that it would be profitable and cash-flow positive in the second half of the year. I'm not including this in my list of "positives" yet since this is just a prediction. We all know that this wasn't the first time the company promised investors that it was only a couple quarters away from profitability. So, I'll wait for this to actually happen before adding it to my list of positives.

Negatives

It's easy to guess that the laundry list of negatives will be much bigger than the list of positives.

1. First, Tesla's automotive revenues were up only 1% sequentially (and this was due to $50 million of ZEV credits received in the quarter). This is pretty bad for a company that's priced for robust growth. Bulls will say that this was because of "production issues related to Model 3" but both Model S and Model X sales were down by about 13% which signals that the demand for these two products already peaked long ago. The last time I checked, Tesla did not report any production issues regarding Models S and X, so the drop was mostly due to lower demand. This is pretty bad because Tesla is priced for massive growth. To be fair, the automotive revenues were up 19% in year-to-year comparison, but this is still far below the company's average annual growth rate of 50% in the previous years.

2. While the gross margin in Tesla's energy business was up to 8.5% compared to the last quarter's 5.5%, it was still down sharply from last year's 29% even though its revenues doubled between now and then. In the first quarter of last year, Tesla generated $62 million in gross profits on revenues of $210 million, while in this quarter, it generated only half of that ($33 million) on revenues of $410 million (double). How can you double your revenues while cutting your profits in half if you are not cutting your prices very aggressively in order to boost growth rates? Meanwhile, Tesla's energy segment employs 17,000 employees, so the revenue per employee was as low as $24,000 for the quarter, while gross profit per employee was at $2,050, which would barely cover health benefits of these employees.

3. The company's "Service and Other" segment continued to lose money as it reported $118 million in gross loss. Mind you, the company only reported gross loss for this segment, and its actual net loss is going to be much higher than this since it will include operating costs, interest expenses, and any taxation. This segment also includes Tesla's used car sales business, which is another money-losing arm of the company.

4. Tesla's dilution problem worsened during the quarter. In the last quarter, Tesla added nearly 2 million new shares as its total diluted share count jumped from 168 million to 170 million. The company said it would not raise capital anytime soon, but if it continues to add 2 million shares per quarter, this will be like raising $600 million per quarter and $2.4 billion per year, assuming a share price of $300. Currently, Tesla doesn't make a profit, so the dilution problem doesn't bother its investors (heck, it even helps the loss-per-share metric), but if the company eventually makes a profit, this will bite investors in the back.

5. The company reported a negative cash flow of $745 million, which is bad enough as it is, but things are actually even worse than that. The company acknowledged that it received $112 million of net funding from its "Warehouse Agreements and automotive asset-backed notes" which is another name for credit line. In addition to this, it borrowed another $173 million from "debt activities". Excluding these, the company actually burned $1 billion of cash last quarter. To make the matters worse, the company was actually cutting back on its capital expenditures in the last quarter (down from $787 million to $655 million), and it will need to increase capex if it wants to ramp its Model 3 production any further. I really don't see how they will be cash flow positive in the next 2 quarters.

6. Tesla's balance sheet did not get much better either. During the quarter, the company's inventory jumped by 10% to $2.57 billion (from $2.26 billion). If Tesla is as "production constrained" as it say it is, the inventories shouldn't have been growing. Also, the company's cash position dropped from $3.37 billion to $2.66 billion, but this was obvious, given the company's negative cash flow. Interestingly, Tesla's "Property, plant and equipment" asset value increased by only $490 million in the quarter even though it spent $655 million on capex. In the company's balance sheet, one item I couldn't help but notice was "current portion of long-term debt", which doubled from $896 million to $1.99 billion. This doesn't mean that the company did anything bad, but it means that a big chunk of the company's debt is coming due soon. This will be troublesome since the company's debt is deep in junk territory, and it will be difficult to service the debt. But hey, Tesla said it won't raise capital this year, so it will probably pay off this debt all at once from the cash flows it generates from Model 3, right? We'll see.

7. The company's interest expenses continued to rise in the quarter. Last quarter, Tesla spent $150 million for the "interest" portion of its debt, up from $146 million a quarter ago. At the current rate, Tesla will be paying $600 million a year in interest payments alone, and it will have to generate this much in operating cash flow just to service its existing debt's interest portion. If interest rates continue climbing and Tesla's credit score doesn't show any improvements, this figure might get a lot bigger, and soon, Tesla might find itself in a position where it spends all its money on debt servicing.

Conclusion

While we'll be waiting on the company's full SEC report (10-Q) to see the full picture (such as warranty costs), Tesla's investor letter included some positives and negatives but mostly negatives. In the letter, I haven't seen anything that would change my thesis on the company, that it is grossly overvalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.