Fairmount Santrol's (FMSA) CEO Jenniffer Deckard on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fairmount Santrol, Inc. (NYSE:FMSA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Indrani Egleston - Senior Director of Investor Relations and FP&A

Jenniffer Deckard - Chief Executive Officer and President

Michael Biehl - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

George O'Leary - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Marc Bianchi - Cowen

Michael Lamont - Guggenheim

Will Thompson - Barclays

John Watson - Simmons & Co

Indrani Egleston

Thank you, Leandra. Good morning, and welcome to Fairmount Santrol's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Jenniffer Deckard, our CEO and President; and Michael Biehl, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before turning the call over to Jenniffer and Michael, we would like to remind all participants that certain statements during this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. For a complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, we encourage you to read the press release and our documents on file with the SEC.

We would also like to remind you that during this call, we will comment on non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA. These financial measures are used by management to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and to allocate resources. You will find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP results as an attachment to our earnings release, which we issued this morning.

Now to begin, here is our CEO and President, Jenniffer Deckard.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks, Indrani and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today and for your continued interest in Fairmount Santrol. On today's call I'll be providing a high level overview of our first quarter. Then Michael will provide more details about our financial results. We'll then provide an update on our market and our expectations for the second quarter and we'll conclude with an update on our proposed merger with Unimin. Following our comments we'll be happy to address your questions.

For the first quarter we're pleased with our overall performance, despite some seasonal and operational headwinds through January and February. As we noted on our fourth quarter call, our operations were impacted by unusually difficult weather conditions, process engineering changes and to some extent real challenges. Our team diligently worked through these issues and as the quarter came to a close, we exited in a significantly stronger position to take advantage of this very robust market.

Importantly, we made this progress while at the same time preparing for our proposed merger with Unimin and while maintaining a focus on increasing profitability, which is demonstrated in both our strong sequential improvement for the whole quarter as well as by our even stronger exit of the first quarter.

In our Proppant Solutions segment, total volumes were down approximately 5% sequentially to 2.6 million tons for the quarter, in line with our previous guidance. This decrease was primarily driven by the headwinds just noted. Our raw sand volumes were down 6% from fourth quarter levels, but raw sand pricing improved nearly $4 per ton, which helped to offset the impact of the volume declines. Additionally, with our slight rise in our coated proppant volumes to 215,000 tons, despite the decline in our raw frac sand.

Within our coated proppant volumes, we also had a higher proportion of commercial Propel SSP sales, which had an additional positive impact on both revenue and gross profit for the quarter. Propel SSP continues to gain traction and we're encouraged by that demand momentum from both commercial customers and those who are buying Propel SSP for trial wells.

Our I&R segment had total volume of 578,000 tons for the quarter, which is down 3% from the comparable first quarter of 2017. This decline was largely due to a customer's plant shutdown and to a lesser extent to unseasonably cold weather delaying some sales into the sports and recreation market. As we previously mentioned I&R demand is impacted by seasonal factors with the first and fourth quarters of the year typically generating lower volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA for the entire company totaled 71 million for the first quarter, a sequential increase of over $7 million or 11%, which was a notable accomplishment for our team, considering the headwinds we experienced at the beginning of the quarter.

With that I'll turn the call over to Michael to provide more details on our financial results.

Michael Biehl

Thanks, Jennifer and good morning. The company's total volumes for the first quarter were 3.2 million tons, which is down 4% sequentially and revenues for the first quarter were 273.3 million, which were roughly flat compared to fourth quarter levels. Total consolidated gross profit in the first quarter was 90.9 million compared with 89.6 million for the fourth quarter.

Moving on to our segments and as a reminder we generally compare I&R results to the prior year period because of the seasonal nature of this business, although this business can be wonky and comparables can be difficult from period to period due to timing of customer orders.

Revenues totaled 31.2 million for the first quarter, 1% decline from the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in revenues was mainly driven by the lower volumes that Jennifer had mentioned that were mostly offset by pricing increases instituted at the beginning of the year.

I&R's gross profit for the first quarter was 12 million, which is down about 1.5 million from the first quarter 2017 gross profit levels. Our I&R business profitability was impacted by less fixed cost volume leverage, higher raw material cost and product mix as sports and recreation products which were impacted by the unseasonably cold weather and carry a higher margin above the I&R average.

While first quarter I&R results were a little softer than the prior year period, we remain confident in our guidance that the overall I&R results for the year will show positive trends over 2017 levels.

Turning to proppant solutions, revenues were 242.2 million for the quarter while total proppant volumes were down 5% sequentially, revenues were down only 1% due to higher pricing, a greater mix of coated proppant sales and a higher percentage of SSP volumes being sold at commercial pricing.

Our raw sand proppant pricing on a like-for-like basis was up nearly $4 per ton sequentially, which was at the high end of our guidance range. Our terminal network and distribution capabilities continue to demonstrate their importance as nearly 75% of our sales were sold in Basin and nearly 70% of our in-basin Northern White volumes were delivered by unit trains in the first quarter.

Gross profit for proppants was 78.9 million in the first quarter or nearly $3 per ton compared with 77 million or $28 per ton in the fourth quarter. Gross profit in the first quarter includes 1.8 million of startup costs for our Wexford, Michigan and Kermit, Texas mines. Excluding these startup costs, our proppants gross profit margin would have been $31 per ton.

Sequential gross profit improvement was largely due to higher average selling prices generated from the price increase and the more favorable product mix I just mentioned.

As previously communicated we did experience a higher manufacturing cost per ton in the quarter by approximately $2 per ton due to inflationary increases including for compensation as well as transitory issues such as the seasonal factors and process engineering changes. The transitory issues also resulted in lower volumes and therefore lower fixed cost leverage.

As of the beginning of April, the previously discussed process engineering changes at Western and Brewer [ph] have been completed and we should now begin to see the benefits of these projects, which will produce a higher 40/70 yield and a lower cost per ton from hydraulic mining.

SG&A for the quarter was 27.4 million, which includes 3.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and 3.3 million in merger related expenses. Stock compensation expenses higher in 2018 due to some of the awards paid to retirement eligible employees on the planned service and age provisions.

Excluding non-cash stock compensation expenses and merger related expenses SG&A was 20.6 million in the first quarter and 24.5 million in the fourth quarter a 20% sequential reduction. SG&A was lower than the fourth quarter largely due to the reset annual short term incentive plans which more than offset annual compensation increases.

Net income for the quarter was 28.9 million or $0.13 per diluted share compared with net income of 19.9 million or $0.09 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 71 million, which excludes non-cash stock compensation expense of 3.4 million and merger related costs of 3.3 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter includes 1.8 million of startup costs for our Wexford, Michigan and Kermit, Texas mines.

The sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA is due to improvements in proppant pricing and product mix as well as lower SG&A spending. These improvements were partially offset by lower overall volumes, higher proppant cost associated with the seasonal and operational headwinds already mentioned and the slight decline in profitability from the I&R. segment. These results demonstrate the importance of our broad product portfolio, logistics network and good customer relationships.

The company's tax expense was 1.8 million and the effective tax rate was 6% for the first quarter. For the full year we expect our effective tax rate to be at the same 6% on a standalone basis. Our 2018 effective rate differs from the US statutory rate or merely due to the tax completion deduction and the reversal of evaluation allowance to get certain US tax attributes.

Tax reform passed in the summer of 2017 has lowered the US statutory tax rate to 21% from 35%. On a standalone basis, we would expect the benefit in 2018 in the range of 20 million to 30 million and continued benefit in future years from reduced corporate tax rates, retention of percentage completion and the repeal of the corporate alternative minimum tax included as part of the tax reform.

Moving now to the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2018 we had total cash of 85 million. Primary drivers for the low cash balance were use of cash for working capital largely due to the higher short term incentive bonus payout made in March 2018 related to our 2017 performance, continued investments in Kermit in both required and voluntary debt pay downs.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter were 41 million with 21 million of that spending related to Kermit. Total debt of 734 million, which includes 685 million from the refinanced term loan and 35 million on our new asset backed revolver as well as other debt such as capital leases.

In the first quarter we used cash of 4.4 million to make the amortization payment on the term loan and used 10 million to voluntarily pay down our ABL revolver from the 45 million outstanding at the end of '17.

Now Jennifer will provide some comments on current market conditions.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks Michael. In the first quarter and continuing into the second both of our business segments I&R and proppant solutions had the benefit of several tailwinds to market demand. Starting with I&R, several macro indicators as well as the specific customer forecast support strengthening demand in 2018. Both the consumer confidence and the US industrial production entities have strong forecasts which should lead to good demand growth in 2018 over the prior period.

In particular two key end markets within our I&R segment, foundry and construction, are forecasted to grow above GDP rates. Robust market demand combined with the normal price increases that we instituted at the beginning of the year give us continued confidence that our I&R segment should experience another good year of profitability growth and the second quarter is off to a very strong start.

Moving to the profit market, demand has strengthened following some slight headwinds related to extreme weather throughout the country at the beginning of the year. However, we continue to estimate 2018 demand over 100 million tons or greater driven mainly by rig counts that have exceeded initial industry estimates.

Focusing first on the Permian, we continue to expect that proppant demand will total approximately 45% of the market as compared with 2017 demand levels of approximately 30 million tons. We further anticipate that demand will remain a combination of all mesh sizes and product types including Northern White, local and regional sand as well as value added products depending on geology and well design as well as on the relative motivation between initial cost and well productivity on a customer by customer basis.

Under any scenario we are strongly position to meet this demand with our broad asset portfolio and our leading logistics network, a position that will only be strengthened by a proposed combination with Unimin.

Looking at Permian supply, we estimate that an average of 35 million tons of nameplate Permian supply will be available during the fiscal 2018, but the year-end exit rate of approximately 45 million annual tons. However, it's important to also remember the nameplate capacity and effective capacity can vary significantly for a variety of reasons.

Further several plans have been delayed due the timing of equipment deliveries and labor shortages. We have ourselves experienced some degree of similar headwinds for Kermit, which is somewhat delayed our production although we still expect to be up and running in May and to add around 200,000 tons of combined new production in the second quarter from Kermit and Wexford which is at the high end of our previously stated estimate.

Since our last call, we've contracted additional volumes for our Kermit production and have achieved our overall targeted contracted range of 70% to 80%. We continue to believe that our Kermit facility is well positioned to meet demand for local sands due to a combination of its higher product quality relative to other Permian sands as well as its access to our extensive in-basin network.

As we've seen repeatedly logistical capabilities and flexibility are extremely important particularly during times of high demand. Our distribution network in the Permian will enable us to run our local operations much more efficiently as it will provide an added outlet for Kermit production and help us to better manage around the cadence of customer orders. This is of course in addition to our networks continued important to supply needed products into the Permian from our Northern White sand assets.

Looking outside of the Permian Basin, demand remains robust with expected growth in all basins. This was a key driver for the reopening of our Wexford, Michigan mine in the first quarter. In basins outside of the Permian, we continue to estimate 2018 demand at over 50 million tons, with a great mix that is more heavily weighted toward both course grade and 40/70 than as the Permian, which nicely fits our production profile.

As proppant demand has continued to grow in all basins, customers have increasingly focused on suppliers who can reliably offer a broad product portfolio at a scale that can match their growing needs. Our long held philosophy has been to provide an industry leading product portfolio that is both cost competitive and has the flexibility to meet a very dynamic demand profile.

In line with the philosophy we have recently secured rights to property in Seiling, Oklahoma near the core of the stack drilling activity within the Midcon Basin. We've started construction of a 2 million ton capacity mine at this location with the intent to start shipping in the fourth quarter of 2018. We anticipate the capital expenditures for this plant bill to approximate 50 million, in addition to a lease hold payment of $4 million for the reserves.

Similar to our Kermit lease, this lease also has royalty payment structure. In the first quarter we spent approximately $5 million in CapEx capital for the Seiling mine site. Our decision to go forward with the Seiling property was done after a thorough market and financial analysis and is backed by multiple customer commitments. This mine will complement our Northern White offering, particularly in the stack play and will establish a low cost offering to meet the demands of some customers for this particular type of product.

I'll now turn over to Michael to address our outlook for the second quarter.

Michael Biehl

Thank you, as Jennifer mentioned we entered the second quarter of our production at a higher level than the beginning of the year and demand remains strong, so we believe our effective proppant utilization in the second quarter will be around 90% of our fully ramped plants. Combined with the additional 200,000 tons that we expect to produce a Kermit and Wexford, we anticipate second quarter total proppant volumes will go grow approximately 20% over first quarter levels.

For pricing, we expect to raise proppant prices in a few specific situations in the second quarter, but the overall impact in the average property pricing in the second quarter is likely to be small.

As weather conditions improve and as we complete our process engineering changes enable to better leverage our fixed costs, we anticipate that overall cost per ton will decrease in the second quarter. Some additional cost we incurred in the first quarter namely rail rate to merit increases will continue through the rest of the year, also because Kermit will still be ramping production up over the next couple of quarters. We'll not be fully leveraging those fixed costs until the fourth quarter.

For I&R we expect a normal seasonal upturn in demand in the second quarter and we remain on track for good profitability growth in 2018.

In the second quarter we estimate SG&A to be approximately 25 million, which includes 3 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. The sequential increase is due mainly to the timing of normal business expenses. This estimated amount excludes any merger related expenses that are expected to be incurred.

Capital expenditures for the year have been revised to 150 million to 160 million, now including a ceiling investment of approximately 50 million and including 50 million to 55 million from the build out of Kermit. The remaining 50 million to 55 million of capital spend will be for stripping, terminal upgrades, land and reserve investments and other strategic needs.

As a reminder we incurred 21 million in Kermit related CapEx in the first quarter. Additionally, we plan to make our final 10 million payment for the current users in the second quarter.

With turn the call back to Jennifer who will conclude with an update on our proposed merger with Unimin.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks, Michael, Fairmont Santrol and Unimin, we continue to work diligently to prepare for this transformational combination of our two companies. Since our last, we've made important progress which I'm pleased to cover as well as to highlight the remaining steps to closing.

First, we recently announced a portion of the future leadership team of the combined company. In addition to my serving as CEO, Campbell Jones will serve as Chief Operating Officer, Gerry Clancey as Chief Commercial Officer, Brian Richardson as Chief Administrative Officer and Andrew Eich as CFO.

And it is also important for us to recognize the many individuals who have played a critical role in helping to strengthen Fairmount Santrol following the downturn in the energy market and to prepare us for this next monumental step for our company.

One of these individuals is Michael Biehl, who has agreed to continue to serve the combined company as an Executive Vice President for an important period of time and to help the combined company to build and transition its public reporting structure and to ensure timely and consistent implementation of Sir Brian's office [ph] requirements.

You will note that we have both highly experienced and well balanced leadership representation from both Unimin and Fairmount Santrol and we are all looking forward to working together to build a transformational leader in our industry.

Moving to a quick update on regulatory matters, in mid-March the Federal Trade Commission granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, satisfying one of the conditions to closing the merger. Unimin and Fairmount continue to work with the Mexico Antitrust authorities and are in the process of obtaining the necessary regulatory clearances in Mexico.

On April 26, the amended registration statement filed by Unimin on Form S-4 with the SEC was declared effective. We subsequently mailed proxy materials to Fairmount shareholders of record as of April 20 for a special shareholder meeting to be held on May 25, where our shareholders will consider and vote on a proposal to adopt the merger agreement. Our Board of Directors has recommended voting in favor of the merger and we would also encourage you to do so.

Next, I'd like to take the opportunity to emphasize the significant value the Fairmount Santrol shareholders will receive from the proposed merger with Unimin. First, Fairmount Santrol's shareholders will own 35% of a larger, stronger and better positioned company. For many reasons we view this 35% ownership as a premium in itself.

This is true when simply valuing relative debt adjusted EBITDA contributions from each of the two companies throughout a cycle even at similar multiples. Additionally because of Unimin's larger relative contribution from its more predictable and resilient industrial business, we would suggest that the combined company should also benefit from a multiple uplift from where more profit focused companies currently trade. This view is supported by the multiples for both publicly traded industrial peers as well as by recent transactions in the space.

In addition to the 35% ownership of a much more strongly positioned company, Fairmount Santrol's shareholders will also receive a cash distribution of $170 million, which we estimate to equate to approximately $0.74 per share based on the most recent diluted share count.

And finally our shareholders will also participate in an estimated $1 billion in value creation from expected synergies as a result of the merger. As a reminder these synergies are primarily driven by optimizing our combined origin destination pairings, which accounts for over 70% of the estimated $150 million in annual synergies and will be quickly realized through optimization rather than through either redundancies or further investments.

These synergies were determined by a third party who analyzed in great detail the savings that could be achieved through the combination of our extensive and highly complementary assets. Additionally the 150 million in annual synergies excludes any cross selling opportunity, which we believe are meaningful, but are more challenging to quantify at this stage of the combination. Since we view the realization of these synergies as the most efficient way to quickly create shareholder value both Unimin and Fairmount have been working diligently to prepare for thorough own day one readiness.

So again we encourage each of our shareholders to vote their proxy in favor of the merger, so that all Fairmount Santrol's shareholders can benefit from this transformational company, one that is well positioned to lead and to succeed throughout all portions of the economic cycle.

I'd also like to thank everyone here at Fairmount Santrol for their constant dedication. Many are putting in significant effort towards merger related activities while still driving strong operating results for our shareholders. This is truly an inspirational commitment during an extraordinary time.

With that I'd like to open the line for questions please. Leandra?

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of George O'Leary with Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Your line is open.

George O'Leary

Good morning, Jennifer. Good morning, Michael.

Michael Biehl

Good morning, George.

Jenniffer Deckard

Good morning, George.

George O'Leary

Good quarter and good outlook commentary for the proppant solutions business in particular. I'll start off with a modeling one, I just want to make sure I don't get over skis. It sounds like the volume guidance is very clear and margins should be expanding given the price increases and the cost decreases the we expect to see in the next couple of quarters, but maybe just for Q2 - now could you help frame how we should think about gross margin per ton again just don't want to get over my skis from a modeling perspective.

Michael Biehl

So Q2 pricing will be relatively flat as I mentioned. Cost per ton should be down about $1 per ton if the seasonal cold weather and processing change is complete and the better plant utilization. I&R profitably show solid growth as I mentioned. We expect to have about an additional between 1 million and 2 million of startup costs for Kermit in Q2 of 2018 that would be buried in that margin, but we will highlight that when we report our - if we report our second quarter.

George O'Leary

Okay, that's super helpful and then you mentioned propel commercial volumes as a percentage of the total were up nicely quarter-on-quarter, I wondered if you could just update us on - any color on how those volumes are trending, maybe what percentage of overall value added product sales they are? Any color would be helpful there and then in line with - alongside that question was the bigger driver of the $4 price per ton improvement quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter driven by the higher value added product sales or was it more underlying price improvement across the portfolio?

Jenniffer Deckard

Yeah, I think it's important distinction, the $4 is purely on sand only.

George O'Leary

Got it, okay, that's right.

Jenniffer Deckard

The value added products as we've mentioned have relatively flat pricing, they have had a flat pricing for many quarters now, so the strength is coming from volume and product mix and the mix between resin coated and SS P vary from quarter-to-quarter and this month both the total mix towards SSP as well as within the SSP product category itself the volumes had a higher skew to commercial than trial wells, although we're also seeing a strong interest in the trial wells over the next few quarters

George O'Leary

Okay, great, thanks very much for that color Jennifer and Michael.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks George.

Michael Biehl

Welcome.

Your next question comes from the line of Marc Bianchi with Cowen. Your line is open.

Marc Bianchi

Thank you. On the cost headwinds that you have right now, if we were to strip all that out and just assume that you get to some run rate later on in the year where you don't have any of those headwinds, what are we talking about here in terms of $1 per ton right, now that you're sort of being burdened by?

Michael Biehl

Well, in terms of the weather and processing changes, that's about $1 per ton impact that we had in the - during the quarter and then the startup costs were about $2 per ton - $1 per ton impact, I'm sorry, in the quarter, so $2 in total that we would benefit by going forward. We also will have the benefit of being more fixed costs as we go forward throughout the years, so hard to say though at this point how much that would equate to on a per dollar per ton basis.

Marc Bianchi

Okay, but Michael you said there was an additional which would imply an incremental on top of what you already had in the first quarter of $1 million to $2 million because of the Kermit ramp. Did I understand that right or?

Michael Biehl

Yeah, correct

Marc Bianchi

Okay.

Jenniffer Deckard

So when you take all of that together, we're guiding to about $1 per ton improvement and that encompasses all of those items including the startup.

Marc Bianchi

Right, okay, so once we get past that there's a couple bucks of upside from where we are in the second quarter it sounds like.

Michael Biehl

Yeah.

Marc Bianchi

Okay, on the Oklahoma facility, can you talk a little bit more about what the royalty structure is there, may be perhaps comparison to what you're seeing in West Texas.

Michael Biehl

Yeah, royalty structure is $1 per ton, there's no royalties which is similar to Kermit. It is - yeah, the Kermit ultimately ramps up to $3 per ton after the first year and then holds steady for the remainder of the lease that we have there, so it is a long term lease that we put into place. And right now we have proven reserves of 20 million tons with multiple expansion opportunities that we continue to pursue as part of that.

Marc Bianchi

Okay, I guess I was a little bit surprised by the size at only 2 million tons and also I guess surprised by the low cost, I think you said $50 million for the facility, which seems like a lower per ton cost than what you are doing in West Texas. Can you kind of talk to what some of the reasoning behind those two factors might be?

Jenniffer Deckard

The $25 to $30 - $25 million to $30 million per ton is actually fairly in line with what we're doing in Kermit and the 2 million tons, the entire Midcon although it is growing and particularly in the stack, it is a smaller overall market than the Permian for sure, but also the plant could be expandable should it be the demand profile and the commitment be there. And the infrastructure and the roads and utilities are all currently in place, so there are a few - there's some fewer challenges than we're facing in Kermit from that perspective, so there's tradeoff in cost and quality and roads and all of those things, so all of those things were really studied carefully both in choosing whether to expand mainly influenced by our customers and then also where to expand within the MidCon.

Marc Bianchi

Okay, I suspect investors will be very curious to know how many more potential sites like this could exist for the industry, what can you sure about that?

Jenniffer Deckard

I think that we share a similar view to what we've shared in the past and to what many are saying in the industry, so there's a smaller market size in general, so I think that customer commitments and customer relationships are extremely important. There is less sand available. There is a lower quality of sand across all grades, particularly relative to Northern White for sure and also relative to the Permian and there's really a smaller and less visible demand profile than we see in the Permian. So we think all of those factors will lead to not seeing the same thing that we have seen in the Permian

Marc Bianchi

Okay, thanks for that. I'll turn it back

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Lamont with Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Michael Lamont

Thanks. Good morning. Jennifer, maybe I'll follow up on Mark's questions on Oklahoma. Can you talk about the reserves in terms of the grades as well as perhaps some of the expected costs of production is with the overburden looks like some of the other issues that might impact production cost.

Jenniffer Deckard

So the mesh is skewed to 100 mesh, our anticipation is about a 70-30 mix, although we will also be - have the capabilities to do a run a mine. As we've often stated with - specially with Kermit and even I would say more so with the Midcon, the decline in crush strength accelerate as the product grow coarser So the 40-70's are less comparable to a Northern White than are the hundred mesh which is also similar to Kermit just to a greater degree. We believe that the cost per ton should be relatively similar in structure, overburden is similar - more similar in nature to West Texas than to our Northern White mines.

Michael Biehl

And with a lower royalty rate than we have there.

Michael Lamont

Right, okay so sort of Kermit like with lower royalty is sort of a reasonable way to think about it.

Michael Biehl

Yeah.

Michael Lamont

Yeah, okay. And then if I can ask about the commercial side, you've obviously had a lot of - many months now to talk about the benefits of the combined company with the customers and I'm wondering just how that conversation has gone and sort of the breadth of services the extension of what the combined company is capable of doing. How that's changing the customer dialogue?

Jenniffer Deckard

So I think I will say that we are very, very careful while we're working diligently to be day one ready. We are employing extreme caution around the commercial side of this so we absolutely avoid conversations with the customers other than customers saying we're really excited about this. We think that you are going to be a - become an even more valuable supplier. The statistics obviously would show that we're both very strong suppliers to the industry today, but all of our customers have had very positive feedback and I think that was probably illustrated by the quick clearance from the Antitrust as well.

Michael Lamont

Sure fair enough. Okay, thank you and then a quick one for Michael if I can. The 200,000 ton Kermit and Wexford, can you give us a sense as what the split is there, I'm just trying to calibrate what the current ramp actually looks like.

Michael Biehl

Yeah, most of it would be related to Wexford.

Michael Lamont

Okay, so Q3 is really when we start to see Kermit.

Michael Biehl

Yeah.

Michael Lamont

Okay, great. Thanks. I'll turn it back.

Your next question comes from the line of Will Thompson with Barclays. Your line is open.

Will Thompson

Good morning Jennifer a lot of the made of that kind of data on local Permian versus Northern White, I just want to understand the dynamics of maybe more shifting towards 40/70 versus 100 mesh. Seems like E&Ps are open to using 100 mesh given the cost benefit by local Permian stand, but also 40/70 really seems to remain in vogue so to maybe help with the puts and takes on what the tradeoff is and what customers are kind of trying to figure out in terms of their willingness to use local Permian stand.

Jenniffer Deckard

Sure, I think I'd start with going back to the trend towards 100 mesh and I would say that while that trend continues and is driven by multiple factors including the movement of flick water and the ability to place course there are more highly conductive grain into the factures. The movement 200 mesh while it's still strong, we have recently seen more of a trend back toward a hybrid design so we've seen a lot of customers who after looking at long term more declined curves have gone to a mix of tailing in with 40/70 closer to the wellbore to increase the productivity of the well. So I think that we're still going to be seeing a lot of experimentation we continue to see 40/70 as the key driver across all basins and the interesting thing, Will that you mention is the difference between 100 mesh and 40/70 in the local sand and as I just mentioned a little bit earlier there's clearly a larger differential between local 40/70 and Northern White than there is with 100 mesh and so length of laterals and placement of the product will impact the mesh size as will the depth of the well itself because 100 mesh will inherently have a higher resistance to crush.

Will Thompson

And then a follow up to that, I think Jennifer you previously indicated that one 100 mesh in the Permian could potentially come over supplied by the nearly at year end. I just want - given the fact that some of the supply has been slipping, the kind of - the mix shift on the demand side as your thoughts changed on the potential risk of happening that early.

Jenniffer Deckard

No, assuming adoption, so we have been some pushback and some I guess affinity to adopting but our estimates of the exit rate by the end of the quarter already took into account much of the delays and so our view has not changed as far as nameplate capacity at exiting at around 45 million tons. The industry seems to be creeping up a bit on total demand, so we don't think that has fundamentally changed our view over the past four months and I would say the only thing that remains open is what is going to be that actual rate of adoption because we believe that even at 100% adoption there's a bit of 100 mesh over supply.

Will Thompson

Okay and one last one for me, you might have mentioned this earlier maybe I missed it, just an update on the contract and out of Kermit and the progression there?

Jenniffer Deckard

So we've consistently said that our goal with Kermit would be to remain in our targeted range overall which is 70% to 80% contracted and we've reached that level.

Will Thompson

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of James Wicklund with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning this is Jake on for Jim.

Jenniffer Deckard

Good morning, Jake.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a quick question on the process engineering changes you talked about getting a higher cut of 40/70 mesh sand from those. I guess help us - can you help us think about the impact of that I assume, it's still the case for 40/70 has the highest ASP. I don't know if you can frame it in terms of what might ASP in 1Q have been if you would have that higher cut or maybe from a volume perspective. Just help us think about the magnitude of the change there.

Jenniffer Deckard

Jake, I would go back to two years ago where we had more of a 50-50 yield between course and find material that yield has been skewed up to about 70% finer grades and with all of these process changes on the frac side, we will be in the 35% about half of that 70% will be 40/70 and half will be 100 mesh and so remains to be seen as we've just implemented and finalized those switches, but those numbers kind of include that mix. So we would have had a lower 40/70 yield to some extent in Q1 versus what we expect to see going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and so if it's 35%, 40/70 35% of 100 mesh following these changes I guess was what was that in 1Q?

Jenniffer Deckard

I would say probably about 2 to 3 points below that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I think that's helpful. And then I guess turning to the Permian Basin So you talked about some equipment delays that that everybody seeing you guys isn't included. I guess when initially the expectation was that there would be some concerns around water availability and then I realize we're kind of early days still on ramping up volumes there but also truck traffic and then around Kermit given the concentration of mines there. In general could you just give us your high level thoughts around concerns on water availability and then truck traffic once all these volumes are on line.

Michael Biehl

No issues on the water availability, in fact we've drilled extra wells just to make sure that we have more than adequate supply of water for the plant. Clearly available labors continued to turn and trucking in the Permian has also become tighter. And we think we have good access, road access where mine is, we do expect some trucking congestion in the local areas, but we plan to leverage our terminal network to four stage materials out of our terminals during off peak hours to help avoid some of that congestion that would might likely come about.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and if I could sneak one more in, so you talk about 45 million tons of nameplate capacity in the Permian exiting the year, how do you think about the delta between nameplate and effective, so if it's 45 nameplate, what do you think effective capacity will be exiting the year?

Jenniffer Deckard

It will probably be higher than what we see in Northern White, which I think for the industry is probably 75% to 80%, so I would say that the effective capacity will be probably in themed 80%.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, thanks a lot guys, I appreciate it.

[Operator Instructions] And your question and your next question comes from the line of John Watson with Simmons & Co. Your line is open.

John Watson

Good morning.

Jenniffer Deckard

Good morning John.

John Watson

Jennifer there are several mines that are southeast of Oklahoma City including Unimin's are off site, yours is northwest, is the strategy of the combined company in Oklahoma similar to the strategy in the Permian with few mine positioned on opposite sides of the basin and if so are there additional synergies which we should be thinking about once that mine's built?

Jenniffer Deckard

So John I would say that on our initial synergy estimate, we didn't have any Midcon mine in that structure. We certainly at this point cannot be talking to Unimin, we remain competitors, we really can't be talking about a strategy in any basin. You will see that our current assets we actually have some assets in Oklahoma as well this particular mine as a standalone or combined company was designed to address the growth in the stack

John Watson

Okay, understood and you mentioned cross string, could you quantify what the K value is for the 100 mesh and 40/70 from the new mine?

Jenniffer Deckard

I would say that is about 30% below Northern White.

John Watson

Okay, thank you.

Jenniffer Deckard

So on 100 mesh, when you get into Northern White and Kermit you can be in the 12,000 to 14,000 range, so 12,000 to 14,000 PSI, and when you get MidCon on 100 mesh it can be 30% plus below that. You'll see a wider range when you get to the 40/70.

John Watson

Great, that's helpful thank you. during Q1 the price increase was towards the higher end of guidance, is any of that increase that we saw during the quarter due to rail issues or delays from mines coming online in the Permian or do you think it's solely due to demand moving higher in the quarter?

Michael Biehl

It's really the standard pricing increase at the beginning of the quarter and it really doesn't have anything to do with the rail.

John Watson

Okay and one last one for me on Kermit. Are the –will the dryers come on line one at a time for that mine if that - the way we should be thinking about the progression.

Michael Biehl

Yeah, I mean that's how we're staging it. We already have one dryer on line and we'll continue to ramp up over the year.

John Watson

Is there proposed timing for when the second will come on line?

Michael Biehl

I would - yes, I don't have it right at hand, but I would guess probably sometime late second quarter or early third quarter.

John Watson

Okay, thanks Michael.

Michael Biehl

Thanks there.

John Watson

Appreciate it.

There are no further questions in the queue. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

