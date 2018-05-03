Snap: New Price Target Of $6.40 Per Share

The biggest problem for the stock is that its valuation is still stretched on a comparative basis.

Snap had a horrible quarter, and there is still no sight of profitability.

Long-time readers know I have been negative in Snap (SNAP) ever since it was first listed. Before even exploring the business model, my beef was with the valuation. Simply put, Snap was a bubble since it was first listed.

As evidence, please note the chart below that depicts the Price/Sales ratio of Snap, Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB):

SNAP PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

When Snap first got listed, it had a valuation of over 40X revenue. Granted revenue was growing by leaps and bounds then, but as I said in previous articles, no stock can sustain such a valuation no matter how fast it grows (in my book). And, as history showed, Snap shares have trended lower since then.

While one can debate the business model of Snap, what is not debatable is that the company continues to lose money, and there is no light at the end of the tunnel, as to when it will break even.

Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for the quarter was horrible.

The company recorded $133M in stock-based compensation for the quarter.

SNAP Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

The actual number of shares is 1.257B, according to the latest 10-Q filing. I assume YCharts will be updated in several days.

Please note that shareholders have been diluted by about 9% over the past 12 months or so while losses have been piling up.

What was very interesting is that, for the first time ever, revenue was lower Q/Q to the tune of 19%. The company said "primarily due to seasonality and our redesign".

While the company might be right, and the redesign was the culprit, the question is how do we know that revenue will not be lower next quarter also? The answer is we don't.

At the same time, just about every other metric on the expense side was up.

Total cost of revenue was $191M, up from $184M sequentially

Gross margins were 17%, down from 36% sequentially (ouch).

Capital expenditures were $36M, up from $21M sequentially

Operating expenses were $257, slightly lower from $261M, but that is no consolation.

Cost of revenue per user (CoRPU) was $1.03 in Q1, up 5% Y/Y and up 1% sequentially.

There was simply nothing in this report that was bullish. Something else that I have had a beef with for a very long time are active users.

Daily Active Users grew to 191M from 166M Y/Y, or 15%, and about 2% sequentially. I'm sorry folks. These metrics are simply too low to justify Snap trading at 15X revenue. There are tons of companies out there growing at about 15% per year, and they trade nowhere where Snap trades.

Simply put - and everything bad in this report aside - this is still an extremely expensive stock, for no reason I can comprehend.

So what is Snap worth?

Analysts think Snap will do about $1.33B in revenue in 2018. While I am sure this figure will come down a little in the future, that is down from the $1.86B in revenue they were modeling back in August of 2017 (Please consider Why Snap Is Not Worth More Than $7.4 Per Share).

Facebook trades at about 8X revenue. However, please note FB is a very profitable company, the leader is its class, and with profitability still growing double-digit Y/Y.

The question is, why would I want to pay anything more than 4-6X revenue, even assuming I believed in the Snap story (which I do not). Furthermore, why would I want to pay more for Snap, given that the 2 major shareholders can do whatever they want, and shareholders literally have no say? The answer is, there is no reason.

In my mind, Snap is not even worth 6X revenue. But let's say that's about what I would pay, assuming I believed in the long-term viability of the company.

Currently, analysts are forecasting $1.33B in revenue for 2018. If we multiply that by 6, we get about $8B. And, if we divide that by the current outstanding share count of 1.257B shares, the number comes out to $6.4 per share.

Believe it or not, even at these prices, I am being generous. Nevertheless, I will leave the benefit of the doubt to the market, since everyone is so fixated on paying pie in the sky multiples, for companies that lose tons of money.

Bottom line

Snap had a horrible quarter, and I still do not see any profitability light at the end of the tunnel.

The lower sequential revenue is a very bad sign. If repeated, I think it might be the end of the company, and the stock could fall in the low-single digits.

Any way I look at it, I find no reason to pay for Snap's current valuation (market cap), given where Facebook and Twitter trade for. In a nutshell, Snap is still trading at a bubblicious valuation, even if we assume it was profitable (which it is not).

As such, my price target for Snap share is $6.4 per share, and even that is probably generous.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.