Does A Hewlett-Packard/Xerox Combination Make Sense?

HP, Inc. touts a strong presence in enterprise computing and services. Xerox can leverage this to sell more of its printers and Managed Print Services.

The court-mandated temporary injunction on the proposed $6.1 billion merger of Fujifilm and Xerox Corporation is a window of opportunity for Hewlett-Packard.

Hewlett-Packard, therefore, has compelling incentive to bid for Xerox. Xerox’s leadership in Managed Print Services can boost HP’s top line and bottom line.

Compared to the 3.6% operating margin of the Personal Systems or the PC business segment, Printing touts a 15.8% operating margin.

Hewlett-Packard, Inc. (HPQ) shareholders should care that A U.S. judge temporarily blocked the proposed $6.1 billion merger between Xerox Corporation (XRX) and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FUJIY). Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason's activism forced the resignation of Xerox CEO Jeffrey Jacobson and six other board members. Fujifilm filed a legal objection to this settlement made by Xerox with its activist investors. However, it appears Deason and Icahn have already skewered Fujifilm's takeover attempt of Xerox.

Fujifilm's management knew how fiercely combative Carl Icahn can be. New negotiations with Xerox will be bloody troublesome for Fujifilm.

(Source: Xerox/Fujifilm/Motek Moyen)

Now, therefore, is the best opportunity for printing industry leader Hewlett-Packard to make a bid for Xerox. The large enterprise presence of HP can be a good incentive for Xerox to consider joining Hewlett-Packard's organization. Bundling Xerox's multi-purpose printers/copiers along with HP laptops/PCs is a good way to increase sales.

Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason (who together own 15% of Xerox) might find all-American HP, Inc. as a more palatable parent company for Xerox Corporation. The sensitive nature of Xerox's Managed Print Services [MPS] is not conducive to American companies if a Japanese firm controls Xerox Corporation. The risks of corporate espionage/leaks might lead to many American companies leaving Xerox's MPS platform.

Hewlett-Packard has more than $6.7 billion in cash and short-term investments. It can also raise bank debt to fund its bid for Xerox. I opine that HP, Inc. doesn't need to borrow more than $4 billion to buy a controlling stake in Xerox Corporation. Pay $2.1 billion in cash and raise $4 billion in new debt and HP can match Fujifilm's $6.1 takeover bid for Xerox Corporation.

Fortifying HP's More Profitable Business Segment

Owning Xerox will further boost HP's leadership in global printer and peripherals. Xerox has quarterly revenue of $2.7 billion. Acquiring Xerox (via cash or stock swap) can notably increase (by 50%) HP's $5.1 billion/quarter sales from its Printing segment.

(Source: HP)

As per IDC, the Xerox Group is now only the world's fifth-biggest supplier of hardcopy peripherals. XRX also trades at a P/E higher than 50x, making it expensive. However, Xerox Corporation has thousands of patents which could fortify Hewlett-Packard's Intellectual Property library. Yes, Hewlett-Packard gained 6,500 printing-related patents when it bought Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) printing division for $1.05 billion.

On the other hand, adding more patents and taking ownership of the legendary Xerox brand can help Hewlett-Packard extend its lead over its fierce printing rivals Canon Group (CAJ) and Epson (OTCPK:SEKEY). Patents can be used to build better, faster proprietary printers and more cost-efficient ink supplies.

(Source: IDC Worldwide)

The Personal Systems contribute 65% of HP's quarterly revenue. However, the printing business is the larger contributor to Hewlett-Packard's operating profit. Selling printers and print supplies contributed 70% to the $1.1 billion operating profit of Hewlett-Packard's Q1 FY18. Unlike the dirt-low 3.6% operating margin of the Personal Systems (PC products), the printing segment has a decent 15.8% operating margin.

Xerox Corporation generates a large part (58%) of its revenue from North America. The chart above also shows North America contributes 43% to HP's revenue. Buying Xerox, therefore, complements HP's biggest regional source of income.

(Source: Xerox Corporation)

Furthermore, the long-term contribution of Xerox comes from its large MDS (Managed Document Services) venture. Subscription fees from MDS accounts for 33% of Xerox's quarterly revenue. Managed Document Services is also known as Managed Print Services [MPS]. MPS is the term that printer/copier firms gave their subscription-only service to supply companies with printers, scanners, copiers and the secured software ecosystem for digital and hardcopy document creation and management.

As per the persistent survey tracking of HG Data, Xerox has more customers for its MPS products. HP, Inc. only has 8,529 companies using its MPS products. Xerox Corporation touts 32,489 companies paying for its Managed Document/Print Services. For eight consecutive years, Xerox has remained the world's leader in MPS.

GrandView Research predicted that the global Managed Print Services can reach annual revenue of $49.7 billion by the year 2025. Hewlett-Packard can become the undisputed leader in global MPS by purchasing Xerox. Combining Xerox and HP's platforms can feasibly result in $1.5 billion quarterly revenue from managed document/print solutions.

Gartner's old 2015 Magic Quadrant circle for MPS identified Xerox and HP as the two visionary leaders. HP taking over Xerox will produce a championship tag team in Managed Print Services.

(Source: Gartner)

Conclusion

Yes, a Hewlett-Packard + Xerox combo makes great business sense. Going forward, HP acquiring Xerox is going to be a bigger tailwind than the successful acquisition of Samsung's printer/copier subsidiary. Xerox Corporation's $10.26 billion annual sales is a desirable addition to HP's $52.06 billion annual revenue. However, this article is subjective. I do not have any proof that HP will actually bid for Xerox. I can only conclude that letting Fujifilm buy Xerox will create a long-term headwind for Hewlett-Packard.

Letting Fujifilm take over Xerox's robust North American operations can be detrimental to HP's $5.1 billion/quarter printing business. Fujifilm will take control of the world's leader in Managed Print Services. Fuji Xerox (75% owned by Fujifilm, 25% owned by Xerox) is already big in the Asia-Pacific Region.

HP bought Samsung's printer/copier business precisely because it wants to diminish Fuji Xerox's growing clout in Asia/China. HP, therefore, will only be handicapping itself if it allows Fujifilm to acquire control of Xerox Corporation's rich client list of corporate and government customers in North America.

HP, Inc. is still a bargain long-term investment even if it does not buy or merge with Xerox. HPQ has a very low Forward P/E of 10.20x. HPQ is also currently valued at only 0.65x Price/Sales. HP's profitable leadership in printing and hardcopy peripherals will remain intact even without Xerox Corporation.

XRX also has a very low 0.70 Price/Sales valuation and its forward P/E ratio is 7.63x. XRX, therefore, is also a legit value play. Xerox's global leadership in Managed Print Services will help it survive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPQ, SSNLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.