Zombies Are Coming

The preponderance of covenant-light loans and low interest rate debt means that defaults may not be triggered easily.

In the next credit downturn, distressed companies may be able to survive much longer than in the past.

What will trigger the next distressed credit cycle and when will it begin?

I have no idea.

When it does come, I believe it will differ from past periods of corporate distress.

By now, you've probably heard that the majority of syndicated bank loans are "covenant-light." Covenants are terms in a loan agreement that the borrower must adhere to such as a maximum leverage ratio. Historically, bank agreements contained "maintenance covenants" which allowed the lender to take action as soon as a covenant was breached.

In today's covenant-light loans, bank agreements have no maintenance covenants, only "incurrence covenants" which prohibit the company from taking any action (such as issuing new debt), which would cause them to fail covenants. Incurrence covenants, however, don't allow lenders to take action against a company if, for example, declining profitability causes leverage ratios to fall below covenanted levels.

During past down-cycles such as in 1989, 2001, and 2008, a market correction coincided with a wave of corporate defaults. In many cases, as a company's earnings deteriorated or failed to meet expectations, it would fail bank maintenance covenants. Often, the company's bank lenders would then prohibit payments of interest on its high yield bonds, thereby forcing a restructuring and/or bankruptcy.

Today, the vast majority of syndicated bank debt doesn't have the "maintenance" covenants that would allow them to force a restructuring or bankruptcy. As a result, the next down-cycle will likely be characterized by a lot of companies that are worth less than their debt-load but which remain on life-support, as there will be nothing to force a restructuring.

In addition to the absence of covenants as a restructuring trigger, many companies have locked in relatively low interest rates, either through fixed rate debt or swapped floating rate debt. As a result, even if a company suffers a steep decline in profitability and/or value, it may be able to survive for years until its low interest debt faces maturity.

This is potentially a marginal positive for high-yield bonds, as they will be more likely to continue to receive interest payments, even during long periods of distress. Even if "on paper" a high-yield bond has little or no value, there will be positive "option" value to holding these "zombie" bonds because the company will have a longer runway than would have been the case in the past.

This also means that equities of distressed companies will have "option value" because the lack of a restructuring trigger will mean that they will be able to live to fight another day. As a result, there will be a greater chance of surviving through a recession or other rough patch in the market without having to go through a restructuring or bankruptcy in which debt holders end up owning the company, leaving original equity holders with nothing.

The increased chance of survival of distressed companies should have an impact on the credit default swap (CDS) market as well. The owner of CDS is betting that a company will have a "credit event" such as a missed interest payment or bankruptcy. With a lower chance of credit events, CDS will have less chance of paying off and may therefore not be as good of a hedge as in the past.

So, beware of the next credit downturn - there may be a lot of zombies and not so many defaults.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.