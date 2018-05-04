Light In The Strangest Of Places - Today's Editors' Picks

If you don't already know, our Editors' Picks represent what our editorial staff believes to be the most convincing and actionable analysis of the day. Over the next few weeks we're going to experiment a bit with the format of this daily roundup. We are grateful to hear your opinions about how we can improve this offering in the comment section below.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Eric Parnell, CFA, Scott Kennedy, Esekla, Brad Thomas, BDC Buzz, Andri Capital, Monocle Accounting Research, Stephen Simpson, James Constas and Gary Gordon bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Long Ideas:

Short Ideas:

General Outlook:

Chart of the day: Price-to-sales ratio

Comment of the day, by contributor Eric Parnell, CFA

"I'm afraid" is a sentiment I've been hearing more of lately from investors. What exactly are investors afraid of? After all, we are currently in the second longest economic expansion and stock bull market in U.S. history. While happy days are here again, memories are still fresh of the two catastrophic stock market declines that took place in recent years. While today's market looks eerily similar to 2000 and 2007, many that are now in or approaching retirement are afraid of losing money once again that can only be recovered this time with great difficulty and time, if at all. Fear has been sparked by recent stock market events. After drifting peacefully higher throughout 2017 supported by a narrative of globally synchronized economic growth and optimism over corporate earnings finally materializing, stock market volatility suddenly erupted starting on January 29. Over the course of the next nine trading days, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) lost more than -10% of its value. During this time, the "fear gauge" VIX index spiked from a historically calm reading below 10 to one of the highest "fear" readings on record over 50. Scary indeed! The lack of a stock market bounce today is only adding to the fear. Instead, stocks have continued to fade over the three months since. At the same time, volatility (VXX) also has remained elevated. This has caused many investors to wonder whether the bull market has peaked in January and the very early stages of a new bear market are already underway.