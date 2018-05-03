Norbord's (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Analysts

Thank you, James, and good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to our Q1 2018 conference call. I am joined today by Robin Lampard, our CFO; and Heather Colpitts, our Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs. We held our AGM this morning, so hopefully most of you had a chance to listen in on my presentation. But I want to take a moment to emphasize a few points about our Q1 results and outlook before we take your questions.

It was one of our better quarters following our best ever year in 2017. But we realize it remains hard to estimate our results given the benchmark prices are fluctuating between high and even higher. So despite harsher than normal weather headwind that impacted volume and cost this quarter, our adjusted EBITDA improved by 65%, and our adjusted earnings nearly doubled year-over-year.

Compared to Q4 our adjusted EBITDA was down 17%. And setting aside the small seasonal cost headwind, the other big driver of sequential decline was lower price realizations in North America. So I want to reiterate the explanation that Robin gave last quarter about our realized prices. Last year after rapidly increasing in Q3 during the hurricanes in the U.S. South, to no one's surprise, benchmark OSB prices in all regions pulled back during the fourth quarter.

Fast forward to Q1 this year, benchmark prices rose through the quarter with North Central price up $100 and some of the other regions up even more. Our price realizations always lagged the regional benchmark when prices are changing quickly because of the impact of our order files. This lag affects cuts both ways, of course, and so while our price realizations were 10% sequentially higher in Q4 when prices were falling they were 6% lower in Q1 when prices were rising.

Now it's worth noting that our realizations were 4% higher in Q1 than they were in Q3 of last year, both quarters in which we saw $100 rise in benchmark prices. Benchmark prices have been stable for the past 8 weeks at levels that are 22% above this time last year and 75% above the long-term average. All else being equal, the stability will drive higher price realization for us in Q2.

I'd also like to call out our European results where our adjusted EBITDA tripled year-over-year to $18 million. Continued growth of OSB remained in our key UK and German market, supported price momentum, generating our best quarterly results in over a decade. Our EBITDA’s capacity expansion is proving to be well timed and the new continuous press line is ramping up well.

All told, we are very pleased with our results this quarter. 2018 is shaping up to be an excellent year. European market fundamentals are strong, and our panel business is poised for better results as OSB continues to gain market share versus plywood.

North American OSB demand is also picking up as we enter the prime spring homebuilding season. Sales to our key repairment model, industrial and export customers continue to grow. Given our extended order files and customer reports of lean inventories, we don’t believe the incremental supply from the publicly-announced capacity additions will fully meet the forecasted OSB demand growth in the near-term. In this market environment, our recent capacity addition positioned our board for strong results.

And with that, I'll jump right into questions today. So I’ll turn things over to the operator, who will open up the lines.

Hey, good morning, Peter. Good morning, Robin. Or good afternoon I guess. Anyway, I wanted to start out with Europe. I was wondering, clearly had very strong results, you talked about the demand there. I was wondering, I mean clearly with prices up about 30%, 35% year-over-year, how sustainable do you see pricing at this level?

Peter Wijnbergen

John, good afternoon. Pricing is strong in Europe on the back of this growing demand and the fact that OSB mills in Europe are running flat out. And that's why we're seeing good momentum. And the second factor is you always have to keep in mind as that a lot of our sales, I believe 70% of the total is in the UK where we also benefit from the fact that the pound remains relatively weak to euro.

John Babcock

Okay. Thanks for that. And then also on Europe, I was wondering you talked a little bit about the timing of shipments in your press release, is there any way you could quantify the impact of that? I mean is that 10 million square feet of demand is that 20, is there any way to kind of put a number to that?

Robin Lampard

Yes. It would be a fairly small number, John. If you just look at our disclosed shipments numbers, I mean we were down 18 million feet Q1 year-over-year. So it would be something in that range of 10, not significant.

John Babcock

Okay. Thank you. And then moving on with regard to the ramp up of capacity it’s actually with debottlenecking project at Grande Prairie, how much downtime will you be taking to complete that project? And than also what are you thinking about as far as timing for the ramp up of that capacity?

Peter Wijnbergen

We don't expect to take any significant downtime. This is really using the remaining or most of the remaining never used equipment that was so-called line to update in Grande Prairie. Remember, we may move to press to Scotland to Inverness.

And I'm sure all of that stuff is being brought up to speed and hooking it into our normal flow of production should have minimal downtime associated with it. At this point we estimate that this addition or this new equipment will start to become – start to come in play sort of in the third quarter of the year.

John Babcock

Okay. Appreciated. Thank you. And then just lastly before I turn it over, is there anyway you could quantify the impact from weather, I don't recall seeing any numbers around that?

Robin Lampard

No, but I would suggest if you just look at that quarter-over-quarter in our EBITDA variance table on the MD&A, we had $9 million negative volume variance and certainly that is the weather story, remembering that we had a little more production for our Huguley mill as well. So that gives you some sense.

John Babcock

Okay, perfect. Thanks again.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you.

Robin Lampard

Thanks John.

Hi, good afternoon. Peter at the AGM this morning you mentioned Asia is the next big opportunity for OSB, where you call it sort of sub 5% of your North American business today, where do you see that growing over the next couple years?

Peter Wijnbergen

Hello, Hamir. Good afternoon. Yes, I think what I mentioned in fact was that today 5% of our North American production is sold to Asia at three different markets, Japan where we have had a long history, and then the newer markets are Vietnam and China. So China is not all that 5% of fraction if you wish. But our expectation is that the market there has the potential to grow – and China particularly has the potential to grow to probably somewhere between 3% and 5% of our North American production over the next few years.

Hamir Patel

Great. Thanks, Peter. That's helpful. And there were some reports recently suggesting that can for was selling their idle pull board OSB mill, just curious, do you think we'll see that mill restart or more likely it just gets sold for spare parts?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, I don't know. Obviously, the local community is very keen to see some of the – look at that side. And the operating environment in British Columbia is difficult. Maybe up there it's a little bit better, but you're also really far north and it's a small community. So at this point, it’s difficult to say. And I don't know if all the equipment is still in the plant. But I'm sure we’ll find out in the next few months.

Hamir Patel

Okay, great. Thanks Peter. That’s all I had. I’ll turn it over.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks, Hamir

Ketan Mamtora

Good morning, Peter or Robin.

Peter Wijnbergen

Good morning.

Robin Lampard

Good morning, Ketan.

Peter Wijnbergen

It’s afternoon.

Robin Lampard

Afternoon, yes.

Ketan Mamtora

On this 100 Mile House mill where you have to temporarily take the mill down because of log shortages. Can you just help us understand kind of how severe the situation is? And kind of – would it be possible for you to kind of rebuild log inventories enough for you to restart the mill? Or do you think there is a scenario, and who knows, kind of the fire season and all those things as the summer kind of goes on, but I mean, do you see a scenario where this mill could be down for an extended period of time even more than the one-month that you all have talked about?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, at this point Ketan, we're not anticipating to be down for more than that month. We have extensive amount of wood that is ready to move towards the mill and we’re really just waiting for – what do you call that the weather process coming out of the break up, the spring breakup for system to be done.

And I'm not sure at this point, I mean we are not anticipating being down for more than a month at this point, obviously I can't forecast if there's going to be another fire season this summer. We sure hope not. That was a lot to ask from the people who live to that region last year. They were taxing up out of it is. So that’s – at this point, there is nothing beyond the one-month that we anticipating but we'll obviously keep you and our customers apprised if anything changes.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it. That's helpful. And then switching over to Europe. I mean congrats on a very strong quarter there. And just remind us kind of the ramp up in volume as you kind of put the new finishing end to it. And kind of dismantle the two old lines. How should I’ll like be thinking about the trajectory of volumes as we kind of move to the back half of the year and into 2019?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, good question. So I think we have talked in the past about the fact that we are planning to start the dismantling of the two existing lines shortly. So it’s a nice space for installation of the new finishing end that should take the bulk of the remainder of the year. So really towards the end of the year where we have the full capacity of that new plant available. But we've also short of suggested that this year, we don’t expect the significant volume up tick because we don’t yet have that new finishing and available until the end of the year.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it. And Peter just remind me, so when – all of this is done kind of where you would from a capacity standpoint or available capacity to produce when you're done with this?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, the rated capacity of the line after the new finishing and has complete 640,000 kilometers…

Robin Lampard

Which is 720 million square feet.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it, that’s helpful. And then just on the cost side, are you seeing any increase in a log cost inflation in DC and what are you seeing in the South from a log standpoint and also kind of resin or anything else?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I mean overall, Ketan as we have talked many times in the past, we are seeing overall log costs across the company to be pretty well flat. Log supply and log cost is very much a regional, local kind of thing, and throughout the years we may have some cost inflation here, but then we have some cost benefits there. So net-net that’s being the history. Certainly our log costs in DC right now are high. But again, that doesn’t change sort of the picture in the overall.

Ketan Mamtora

Got it. That's very helpful. Good luck for the rest of the year. I’ll turn it over.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you.

Chip Dillon

Yes. Hi, good morning, Peter and Robin or afternoon. First question has to do with the conditions especially in the South or South Central part of the U.S., understand one of the big producers there with a new plant has had issues with their start up in terms of hitting the market, and just didn't know if you're sensing that that has resolved itself. And then on a related matter, as you look across North America, what would you say is happening with the transportation issue at least as we go forward? Is it getting worse, is it staying as it had been or is it getting better?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, with regards to that new line that I think you're referring to the Martco line and East Texas and Corrigan. Obviously, I mean they're not a publicly traded company, but they did put out a press release, I believe a week or two ago that they had managed to produce first board. It was our impression that their intention had been to make first board some point last year, and why it was only now, I can’t tell you.

But first board doesn't yet mean continues production, so we haven’t really seen much board being offered out to customers that I'm aware of any risk. But I mean soon or later, I would anticipate that that mill is going to start production, but the timing is pretty good because this is exactly the time of the year when demand is normally strongest as the building season really is in full swing.

With regards to the transportation question, obviously, if you look throughout the reports that companies have put out over the last couple of weeks here. There is a lot of talk about transportation issues, and certainly, it's not been an easy quarter for us either, but we have luckily managed to be able to continue to ship.

I would say that the biggest impact that we're still seeing today is really that it is harder to move OSB over longer distances. So that means that more of the OSB is shipped closer to the bills, and that means, that has a bit of an impact in some of the regions that normally would have to, let’s call it, export out of the region. I think it might be one of the explanations why I have seen some relative weakness recently in Eastern Canadian, which has come off I think about $10 in the last couple of weeks. That might have been a factor. So it's that kind of thing that I think will continue to play out over the year.

Chip Dillon

I see. Last question is, you mentioned the prices sort of edging down mainly because of those movement issues, but historically, we've tended to see on average not that every year is the same, but prices sort of level off and then actually come down into the late spring and early summer and then rally back into the fall. And just looking at your backlogs, what is your sense of whether or not this is going to look more or less like a normal pattern where we might see a little back off as we get into late May, June, July and then it comes back as it typically does going into September before it goes down again?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes, I mean this is sort of the fun of trying to forecast OSB prices, right, and certainly what you're noting is if you look at historical patterns that certainly the historical patterns. And as I have cautioned I think already at the last meeting, OSB prices are at extremely high levels today, but they’ve also hung in there very long at those high levels.

If I look at our situation today, we continue to carry extremely long order files, I believe in excess of four weeks right now and our customers continue to report very tight inventory. So in an essence stuff that arrives turned around immediately and shipped out. So those things combined with the part of that outlook on demand suggest that things will continue to be very healthy for a while [indiscernible].

Chip Dillon

Okay. And last one very quickly, we were particularly impressed with how strong the European result was and you talked a little bit about – earlier about the ramp up of the refurbish mill there. My sense is Europe continues to be structurally just below more stable, at least I should say historically has been more stable price wise. And again, maybe I missed this, but should we expect to see further improvement that's non-price related whether volume or productivity and how much more would be left if we look at the first quarter being, I believe was $14 million, but a pretty good EBIT quarter?

Peter Wijnbergen

It was a great quarter. I think we reported $18 million of EBITDA and that’s’ compared to $6 million of the same quarter last year, so we're quite pleased with that. Our mills are running pretty hard our there. I just earlier in the conversations or in the question and answer I talked a bit about when we can see significant volume increase out of Inverness, that's probably not until towards the end of the year, one the new finishing line and is complete.

So from a volume perspective, we are running pretty hard at the moment. And our outlook, we try not to get into the game of predicting things, but our outlook is very positive because it seems like demand continues to grow and there's really no new capacity coming on stream other than the Inverness capacity ones finishing and is complete.

Chip Dillon

Okay. Thank you.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thank you, Chip.

Paul Quinn

Yes. Thanks very much, and good morning/afternoon Peter and Robin.

Peter Wijnbergen

Hey, Paul.

Paul Quinn

Do you think covering you guys are like 15 years, I'd get it down on this, OSB realizations been obviously haven't. Maybe what’s interesting to me is we've only had one other guide report at – with OSBs segment and they didn’t lag near as much as you. So I am just trying to understand, if you could help me trying to understand the difference in where they would sell versus where you would sell and why you'd see more of a lag than they would?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I actually of course I haven't sort of really looked at how things have changed quarter-over-quarter and that comparison that you're referring to. When I look at the difference at least in this quarter, there's a significant difference in where the regional capacity is between the competitor and ourselves and so you have to sort of do in adjustments based on regional pricing and regional capacity first.

And that explains a significant chunk of it. And the other thing is always difficult of course in our report to realize price stuff includes freight. What my expectation is that the portion of freight is included and probably very different based on between the two companies, based on where our mills are located.

Paul Quinn

Okay. I’ll definitely follow up and look at that that helps. And then just over in Europe, the EBITDA generated was lot higher than expected, but the shipment volume is a lot lower, was that a weather related stuff and should we expect similar shipments in Q2 before ramp up at the back of the year with the ramp up with Inverness?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I think the biggest difference on shipment volume in the quarter was really related to the fact that on Q1 we had four less days than – like our fiscal Q1 we had four less days than fiscal Q4. I mean that sounds like not up much, but it’s really almost 5% right. So that's probably the bulk of the variance there. So I think you can use last year as a pretty good guide for what we might see in Q2 of this year.

Paul Quinn

Okay, and then just overall comment you guys were making was you don't see the capacity that’s really loosening up the market that in much in 2018 and based on that any thoughts on ramping up or starting the Quebec space mill?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, I think the point I was trying to make is that demand is growing and in fact we see the capacity of these five mills that are or have started up sort of everything except for Shawn board. We think that that capacity is in fact needed to meet that growing demand.

With regards to Shawn board, we keep sort of – I think saying the same thing that we have said in the past. We haven't yet made a decision to start up mill up. We have started to do some real work there now. We have managed to hire some of our – of the old maintenance team that used to work in that mill back to start with some of the work that is required.

And we have ordered the long lead time items for the mill and we’re doing a lot of engineering work. So that's what we're doing at the moment and we'll keep monitoring our demand from our key customer base has a sort of the most important guideline in terms of making a decision.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And just lastly given your positive outlook in 2018 and I guess in 2019, what’s – any change in the strategy around capital allocation?

Robin Lampard

Hi, Paul. No change. I guess I won’t even repeat it because I said it every quarter but no change…?

Peter Wijnbergen

I want to say ones more.

Robin Lampard

Change and how we think about capital, obviously we bought 175 capital spending budget for this year and giving you little more color of what’s in there this quarter with this Grand Prairie project. All of these are attractive projects. We can't pay any more debt down until all the end of 2020, and our dividends, I guess with today’s share price yield a little higher, but 4.5%, 5%, somewhere in there at the current $0.60 at quarter level, which is incidentally 50% higher than what you see in the TSX Index, and more than double what you see on the S&P500. So it's a healthy dividend yield and we continue to be engaged in discussions at the board level of what is the best use of this exceptional free cash flow that we’re generating this year.

Paul Quinn

All right, that’s all I had. Thanks a lot.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks, Paul.

Sean Steuart

Thanks. Good afternoon guys. Lot of my questions have been asked and answered. I guess a longer-term question on capital allocation for Peter or Robin. With free cash flow looking like you have a good window here for the next couple of years. I'm thinking beyond Inverness in Europe that market continues to look exceptionally tight. You guys been running full out for an extended timeframe looks like there's room for more capacity there.

Do you think about further growth initiatives in Europe over the long run and further diversification potentially outside the UK and in addition what you already have in Belgium. Does that make sense? How you think about your growth potential in Europe long-term?

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, absolutely we’d love to grow further in Europe. And as we've talked about in number of occasions. Our first objective always just to see if we can grow through M&A, but that's difficult in Europe most of the capacity is owned by private family on businesses and historically they have only sold mills when they have had to for financial reasons, and that's unlikely in the near-term.

And so that would then force us to look at sort of the developing or redeveloping. I think we will continue to look and see how we can further optimize our – if you again if you look over the longer-term like you're suggesting how we come further optimize our existing footprint, we think there might be some room there. And we will keep our eye out to see how wells we can grow in Europe.?

Sean Steuart

Thanks for the context. The rest of my questions have been answered.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Sean.

Andrew Kuske

Thank you. Good afternoon. Peter, I know at the AGM you talked a little bit about just your specialty products business. If you could maybe just give us a bit more flavor and color on how big is that addressable market from a Norbord perspective?

Peter Wijnbergen

Hello, Andrew. Yes, so I think, right now if I remember correctly, in Q1, our volume that went to specialty is sort of in the high 20% range in a way – again, the way we defined specialty is we have commodity products that sort of your regular 4/8 stuff. We have value added products, so those would be the products that still move up and down with commodity, but we get additional money and additional margin because we provide greater value to the builder. These are things like our TallWall and Windstorm and radiant barrier sheathing and premium flooring products.

And then, we have our specialty products which in our definition includes the export and the material we ship to our industrial end use customer. And so that's really where our focus is. I have pointed out in the past that if you go back a year-ago, OSB is only penetrated into industrial panels to the extent of about 17%. That market overall is as big as the total OSB market maybe even bigger depending on how you're going to define and that's just in North America.

So we believe that there is significant potential there, in particular because OSB as we learn more and more about how to use to continuous press to our advantage, OSB can be engineered for very specific end users much more or so on maybe some of the competitor products we have.

Further I also pointed out that in China where we are trying to position OSB more as a – for the appearance product market that might be very much to kind of avenue we would pursue there as well. So does that give you a perspective?

Andrew Kuske

Yes, that’s actually quite helpful, maybe just as you mentioned it just appearance spacing market in China. Obviously, the Chinese market is a bit different in a number of specs compared to North America, but do you see an opportunity eventually on a longer-term basis to effectively crack that not to have OSB as a surface spacing product in the North American market.

Peter Wijnbergen

It's not easy because one of the challenges with OSB with these wafers which give strength and engineering properties of course that doesn’t make for very homogeneous surface, which is one of the big challenges. But I can assure you that our innovation team is hard at work to figure out how we can tackle that.

Andrew Kuske

And then maybe just one final question that's related to – specialty market continues to grow just broadly and OSB continues to take market share. When do you think that pivot point happens where the market goes from being careful of new mills coming on, on line to a view of there's an actual legitimate need for much many more mills.

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. I mean, the entire industry, us included have been trained to be very cautious about this topic for the right reasons. But I’ve started to read some material people suggesting that the five mills that are in the process have started up or have already started up plus our Shawn Board mills may not be enough, if housing demand continues to grow at a kind of pace to sort of slow moderate pace 7%, 8% per year over the next two or three years, and I've seen some housing forecast that suggest that sort of slow moderate growth might continue, but maybe a little bit of hiccup somewhere along the lines for another five or six or seven years.

So if that's the case at some point that will become sort of the next concert. I'd be very happy to have that problem to deal with. And I think the comments I made in the AGM today suggest we will make sure that we're happy when demand is sufficient to justify starting up Shawn Board that the mill will actually be ready then.

And we've been very pleased with what we have achieved in Inverness, where we took an old sites with two old first generation process, out of the big new continuous process with a whole bunch of other stuff around that and sort of allowed us to debottleneck and really rely that assets and add incremental capacity which I think ultimately is a much lower risk solution.

Andrew Kuske

That's very helpful. If I may just one final question for Robin, and just – how do you think about resin cost right now with oil prices fluctuating?

Robin Lampard

So we have seen it has a modest headwind so far in Q1, Andrew. That $3 million negative you see on input prices quarter-over-quarter and our EBITDA variance is all resin and so as the $8 million year-over-year. So we have seen a continued modest upward pressure on the resin prices and at this stage we would expect that to continue.

Andrew Kuske

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Mark Weintraub

Thank you. Appreciate. You've covered a lot of ground already, but maybe just a few little follow on. First off on the new capacity, so it sounds Huguley is up and going, are you seeing much of any of the other product in the market yet? Is the Toco mill now really in the market or any of the others?

Peter Wijnbergen

Yes. It's a challenge. Good afternoon, Mark. The challenge of course is a lot of this are mills owned by non-publicly traded companies. So there's not that much public information available. We already talked about the mill in Corrigan, Texas that Martco launched, they just produced for its board, but we haven't seen anything beyond that that I'm aware of.

Understanding that Huber mill in Tennessee is producing first-grade board, their intent always is – if we understand it correctly is to produce these value added products [indiscernible]. So we don't really see much of Huber in the – let's call it in the commodity or just typical, the typical OSB markets.

And then the Forex mill we are not aware of any production yet out of that operation. And I guess at least Toco and we understand that Toco has been operating in that mill since the beginning of the year, but we haven’t seen much products that at least and I'm aware – comes from the mill specifically in the marketplace, I mean you know they have two other mills in Western Canada. So I mean there is talk or word in the market available, but I don't really know much of if any is from that new mill.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, that’s very helpful. Thank you. And Robin, you had mentioned obviously prices are higher now than where they were for your average realizations in the first quarter. If prices were to stay, where they are today? Could you give us a sense as to what the percentage difference would be relative to the first quarter average?

Robin Lampard

It's a good question and just trying to find a quarter here where we had I mean we haven't – prices stay where they are that means we’re in a – an above $400 in North Central price environment, but certainly the price realizations would be significantly higher, and just looking at – that's been our highest in recent memory here.

I guess I mean if you look at Q3, where we were $409 average in our central price with 94% realization for Norbord versus the weighted benchmark that was 4% lower then we had in Q1. We should be able to get well up over 100% in a flat price environment.

Mark Weintraub

Okay. I’m just describing – I'm sorry, what does that mean when you say 100%?

Robin Lampard

Sorry, well up over 100% if you look at our realized prices versus a regionally weighted benchmark.

Mark Weintraub

Got it.

Robin Lampard

Look at Norbord, where our production capacity is, yes.

Mark Weintraub

Okay, super. All right, appreciate it all, thanks.

Peter Wijnbergen

Thanks Mark.

Robin Lampard

Thanks Mark.

John Babcock

Just a quick one for you too, just want to get a sense for how the ramp up of the Huguley Alabama Mills production?

Peter Wijnbergen

Hi, John. It’s going very well. We’re very pleased with other mills is running. We were very quick to obtain permission to start selling first grade board, and we’re right on target. We have always talked about the fact that – it’s our perspective that a good ramp up got similar to sort of 75% after 12 months. And I would say we're at or near the kind of range.

John Babcock

Got it. Thanks guys.

William Garnett

Hi, just a quick one guys and sorry if I missed it. Can you speak to the impact that the calendar had this quarter or just saw a comment in there mentioning the unit costs up quarter-over-quarter due to more days?

Robin Lampard

Yes. Hi, Bill its Robin. We always have this fiscal day difference between Q4 and Q1 because as I think I've talked about in previous quarters and I’m sure you guys are sticking hearing about it. But we follow up, [445] weak quarter and but we always cut off our year on December 31. So there is a difference between Q4 and Q1.

And then in this year, it was with four fewer fiscal days in Q1 versus Q4. So that – as Peter said that’s almost over a 4% difference just in the number of days and that has a meaningful impact on our volumes because we have so much volume. So that that really was – it was a sequential – quite a significant sequential impact. There is only one day if you look year-over-year. So really there is a bigger impact within the sequential quarter-over-quarter.

William Garnett

Okay, got it. Thanks.

Robin Lampard

Thanks Bill.

Peter Wijnbergen

Well, thank you, James. And there is always Robin, Heather and I available through responds to further questions. I want to thank all of you for your participation today and look forward to reporting on our continued progress next quarter. Have a good afternoon and good weekend.

