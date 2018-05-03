11 Takeaways From The Lumentum Q3 Earnings

All this would produce much higher share price if not for the US-Chinese trade tensions, which hit optical networking stocks particularly hard.

The company is capacity constrained and is investing to adjust that. Despite that, cash generation is surprisingly strong.

The boom in 3D sensing is about to resume, and there are signs of a Chinese recovery.

There is surprising strength in telecom, commercial lasers and even datacom demand, although the latter suffers from price erosion.

We have had Lumentum (LITE) as a buy for quite some time, and it's a part of the SHU portfolio, but the shares have recently been hammered on the US-China trade tensions in general and the prohibition to sell to ZTE, in particular.

But some faith in the stock has been restored as the company produced surprisingly good quarterly (Q3 of their fiscal 2018) results, here are our takeaways.

It's not only 3D sensing

Investors knew that after a rampant Q2, Q3 and Q4 would be soft in terms of sales of 3D sensing stuff (mainly VSCELs, but the company is also selling edge-emitting lasers to some Android customers).

What we've learned from the Q3 is that 'the other stuff' that the company does (telecom, datacom, and commercial lasers) is mostly on the rebound, with the exception of the datacom market. Here are the main results, from the company deck:

Telecom is strong

It was good to see a recovery in telecom equipment, most notably the company's ROADMs, which are selling to capacity, from the Q3CC:

ROADM shipments were limited by production capacity in the quarter. Telecom pump laser sales continue to be strong, but quarter-on-quarter growth was also limited by capacity. The strong ROADM line part sales are internal need for pumps further exacerbated pump capacity limitations.

The company is increasing capacity of both ROADMs and pump lasers. They are also not sitting still and are innovating. They've already showed their next generation TruFlex Nano ROADM product which won the best optical subsystem award from Lightweight Innovations reviews.

Telecom revenue overall was 11% higher sequentially (although still 25% lower from Q3 2017), and their ROADMs revenue increased by 27% sequentially.

Datacom is weak

Management complained about weak pricing in datacom, which nevertheless increased 6% sequentially (7% decline y/y) suggesting the demand is there. On the pricing (Q3CC):

However, margins and Datacom remain challenging, because market prices for sales into the hyperscale datacenter space have been declining faster and we have been able to reduce the cost of our products.

But help is on the way, later in the year, they will introduce a revamped transceiver for datacenters, which will significantly reduce their cost base.

While they also had demonstrations of 400G gear, demand for that isn't expected to take off late (calendar) 2019 or early 2020.

Commercial lasers are booming

Their commercial lasers are basically sold out. The company is producing to capacity (which it is increasing). The segment achieved both record revenues (an 18% increase sequentially and up 32% y/y) as well as record margins (48.4%, up from 44.7% sequentially).

On the latter, management expects these can actually rise further, to perhaps 50%,

3D Sensing

The good times are coming. We knew already that, after a couple of soft quarters, the ramp would proceed in earnest, with the company still adding capacity.

The present (fiscal Q4) quarter is weaker still than the here reported third quarter, but things will be better from there. It's not only VCSELs, but also edge-emitting lasers for Android customers (which use a mix of edge-emitting lasers and VCSELs).

Q3 already contained a modest amount of revenue from Android customers, but these are expected to ramp up (Q3CC):

Between these customers, and numerous additional customer engagements under way, we expect we will broaden our customer and product mix overtime. With our proven manufacturing scalability, proven fuel reliability and new product pipeline, we believe, we are well positioned to be the partner of choice for 3D sensing customers around the world in fiscal 2019 and over the long run.

And more precise on the Android timing:

I'd say that, our expectations are that most of these customers will introduce this technology and capability on a high-end phone and then it'll proliferate over time. So I'd say that our expectations in the calendar 2019 will be a modest start, but a ramp up from then as it gets on to more and more of the models and further down into their product line.

So, it looks like first will come the Apple (AAPL) buildout from fiscal Q1 2019 (starting in July), to be followed by the Android space.

At present, management believes that they have a very large share of the market (based on reporting from other companies). Indeed, for what we can make out from CCs from the likes of Finisar (FNSR) and Himax (HIMX), this seems pretty well on the mark.

The company is still improving their yields, which are already very solid but can be improved by another couple of points, according to management. That will either improve margins and/or increase competitiveness.

The company traditionally relied on contract manufacturers, but it is also bringing production in-house in their Thailand factory, the advantages of which, according to management (Q3CC):

we're going to have some benefits with regards to improving flexibility - overall cycle time to bring new products to market, let aside customer requirements, improve quality and reduce cost, right and you have to be a good compelling return on investment for doing this.

So, they are using a mixed model now. The contract manufacturing model did afford them the benefit of being able to scale very rapidly, which we think was a crucial advantage, getting them their present market leading position.

China

The bug bear of much of the optical networking industry for the last four quarters or so when demand from China was really ramping down. Are there signs of a recovery?

Management here argued (Q3CC):

I'd say that we are seeing demand in China being robust especially as we look forward to ROADM. So I'm pretty bullish on expectations for China mostly in the second half of 2019. So our positioning is pretty solid there and the relationship with multiple customers is strong.

They also think that an equilibrium has been reached on the inventories of Chinese customers so the whole down-cycle where they were drawing down on excessive inventory levels might be coming to an end.

This would be good news for the whole optical networking sector, if not for the trade tensions and the prohibition to sell to ZTE.

Trade tensions

Lumentum itself sells only 0.5% of its revenue to ZTE, but even so they had to take a $3.5M write-down of inventory which was meant for ZTE and can't be reconfigured for other customers.

The pain, of course, is much bigger at Oclaro (OCLR), the company that Lumentum is taking over, even if that has to be approved by Chinese competition authorities as well. Management didn't want to comment on the situation.

And things could get worse, from the NYT (our emphasis):

The Trump administration is considering executive action to further restrict the sale of Chinese telecommunications equipment in the United States, people briefed on the discussions said, in a move that could ratchet up tensions between China and the United States as the countries vie for technological dominance. The executive order, which could be released within days, is expected to raise the barrier for government agencies to buy products from foreign telecom equipment providers like Huawei and ZTE, two of China's most prominent technology firms. Private government contractors may also be restricted from buying foreign telecom products, which the United States believes may be vulnerable to Chinese espionage or disruption.

This isn't a done deal, but it's hardly reassuring.

Guidance

Margins

LITE Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It's nice to see the previous quarter bump in margins as a result of the initial VCSEL buildout. With the soft couple of quarters for these above-average margin generators, there was always going to be a retreat here.

These are GAAP margins. Non-GAAP operating margin is substantially higher at 16.5%, even if that was down 11.8 percentage points sequentially due to the softness in 3D sensing.

Cash

One of the pleasant surprises in the quarter is the cash flow:

LITE Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

This is not what one would expect in a quarter where their main product generating above average margins (VCSEL) is soft and where the company invests a lot in new capacity, as it is capacity constrained, from the Q3CC:

We exited the third quarter with cash and short-term investments of $692.8 million, which increased $68 million sequentially. During the last two quarters, we have generated over $160 million of cash representing 22.8% of revenue. Capital equipment additions were approximately $17 million in Q3.

There has been some issuance of debt (convertible notes). At present, there is $330M of these outstanding. Dilution has been fairly moderate:

LITE Net Debt Issuance (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

LITE PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

These are GAAP and backwards looking figures, and one has to take into consideration that there is a substantial gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings (EPS was just $0.04 on a GAAP basis but $0.78 on a non-GAAP basis). Most of the difference is the result of:

$11M in stock based-comp to non-recurring activities which are the set-up cost of their Thailand facility and the $3.5M write-down of inventories related to ZTE.

Analysts expect an EPS of $3.47 this (fiscal) year rising to $4.61 the next. Given their dominant position in 3D sensing, we think this isn't expensive.

Conclusion

We like the company even more now than when we bought for the SHU portfolio. There is a recovery in China, their telecom and commercial lasers are booming, and perhaps most of all, the company is generating lots of cash, and 3D sensing is about to take off again.

The shares would be at $70+ already if this rosy picture wasn't disturbed by the US-China trade tensions, which are especially serious for the optical networking industry.

It's more than ironical that we have waited for Chinese demand to recover, only for the US suppliers not to be able to profit from that by the action of their own government.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LITE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.