Noble Corp. - Discussing The Q1 Earnings Report

Earnings season for the major offshore drillers is coming to an end, and Noble Corp. (NE) was the last one to report earnings and hold its conference call. Ensco (ESV), Transocean (RIG), Rowan (RDC) and Diamond Offshore (DO) all shared their results earlier. In this article, we'll look at the key points of Noble's earnings report/conference call and compare it with that of the other drillers.

There was no surprise on the earnings front, as Noble Corp. reported a loss of $0.55 per share. Investors and traders in the offshore drilling space should be prepared to see losses from major firms in the near to medium term, regardless of the current oil price dynamics. That's because earnings depend on contractual dayrates that remain low in the absolute majority of market segments. The company finished the quarter with $462 million in cash and $3.85 billion of long-term debt.

During the conference call, Noble Corp. stated that it used $192 million of cash on hand to repay 2018 maturities, and also spent money on early redemption on a residual amount relating to 2019 maturity. Following this development, there's only $201 million to repay prior to 2024 and a $1.5 billion line of credit is available until early 2023. In short, the company has no near- to medium-term liquidity problems.

Noble Corp. also revealed important information regarding new contracts. Jackup Noble Houston Colbert received a 170-day job in the North Sea. The rig will begin this job following the completion of its current work in the Middle East, which is scheduled for early February 2019. Interestingly, the mobilization is paid for, which speaks to the strength of the North Sea segment (as if we needed more data to support this conclusion).

In another contract development, jackup Mick O'Brien will begin a 220-day contract in Qatar starting in June 2018. Mick O'Brien has been warm-stacked in the UAE since August 2017, so it's a major development for the rig. Noble Corp. estimates that reactivation costs will total about $5 million.

Obviously, these contracts are positive for Noble Corp. and make the company almost fully booked on the jackup side (excluding cold-stacked jackups). For the floater segment, the situation remains challenging. Noble Corp. reiterated that it has the ability to put a drillship to work, but the timing remains uncertain.

I was a bit surprised that a good part of the earnings call was spent discussing M&A opportunities, as I believe that the company does not have the firepower for such exercises. There's already too much debt (although the maturity schedule has been greatly improved in the past few years), and the stock is too low to use it as an acquisition currency.

Overall, Noble Corp.'s management seems to be in the "optimistic" camp regarding the offshore drilling market recovery. This enthusiasm is propelled by demand for premium jackups, although it's unclear whether such demand comes with better dayrates outside of the North Sea.

The key question right now is whether the company will be able to put a drillship on contract in the upcoming months. Financial results will continue coming in in the red, so the market will need either tangible signs of a market recovery (new contracts) or, at the very least, stable oil prices - preferably above $70 - to support the company's shares.

I expect continued volatility in Noble Corp.'s shares. In my opinion, those willing to establish long-term positions in the stock will be better off buying it on pullbacks, a tactic that has historically proven more sound vs. putting money to work when the stock is on the rise.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.