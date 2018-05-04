Advisors Will Need To Do Something Different

The most popular bond funds are unlikely to perform as they have over the past ten years.

The bond bull market is over, so the "easy 6%" return for the fixed income sleeve is gone.

Future bond returns are likely to be low. Plain and simple. The typical medium-term total return for your bond portfolios is often very close to the starting yield when purchased.

The image below from Charlie Bilello shows what forward bond returns were at various levels of interest rates. At the current yield on the index, future returns are likely to be in the mid-3% area gross and low 3% net of fees.

(Source: Pension Partners)

A fund that we use as our "true" benchmark is Fidelity Total Bond I- (FEPIX), which is a core intermediate bond fund. The duration is right in the intermediate range of the competitor funds at 5.5 years. The average credit rating of the typical bond in the portfolio is BBB-, the lowest of the investment grade.

The bull market in bonds likely ended in mid-2016 following the Brexit vote, and we have been moving up ever since, recently hitting 3%. Government bonds have been a poor investment for some time, returning just 1.4% since the start of 2015, not even keeping up with inflation.

But most people do not invest their fixed income in treasuries. They invest in a diversified mix of sub-sectors of the bond space. Fidelity Total Bond, which was the bond fund of the year according to Morningstar in 2016, has returned just 1.89% over the last three years and 2.09% over the last five years. This is before advisor fees!

(Source: Morningstar)

If you are running a 60/40 portfolio (and we would advocate not to), it is hard to meet that 5% return assumption when your 40% bond sleeve is returning 2%, at most. That means your equity allocation needs to generate over 8%, net of fees, to get you that 5% number. And that is before you place an advisory fee on top of it.

PIMCO Income And Forget It?

We meet with many financial advisors and they typically do much of the same thing. They spend a lot of time selecting "the best" equity funds/ETFs/stocks for the asset allocation but then simply select a couple of "core" bond funds. Most often we see PIMCO Income (PONAX)(PIMIX) as the dominant position.

Past performance of PIMCO Income has been very strong and they are the No. 1 fund over the past five and ten years. But you can see that performance is starting to trail off (though still remains solid). The one-year number was 4.07%, placing it in the 10th-percentile for the space. However, you can see as you move more shorter-term, the percentile figure falls with one-month at the 73rd percentile.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

If you dig down into the fund, the reason is apparent. Like our non-agency mortgage trade in PIMCO CEFs, PIMCO Income was heavy into them in 2009-2013. The problem is that the fund grew so quickly to $111 billion, from nothing in 2008, that they were unable to keep the allocation to non-agency mortgages. In 2013, they had $13 billion in non-agency MBS, which they increased to $36 billion over the next four years, a 280% increase. The problem is that assets grew by over 400%, diluting out the position.

This is the problem with most open-end bond funds. And please, if you think the answer lies in passive investments like ETFs, do not even get me started. That is a hundred times worse.

One figure we like to look at is the turnover figure located on the quote page of a mutual fund on Morningstar.com. That can tell you a lot of the type of strategy that the fund is invested. Most bond mutual funds have turnover ratios of 200%-500%. They have a cash flow problem! Compare this to most closed-end funds that trade only when bonds mature or the portfolio managers see an opportunity, not because they have to in order to meet redemptions.

Positioning For The Near-Term Future (Next Several Years)

We think advisors can pick up individual high-quality corporate bonds with a yield-to-worst above 4% (and in some cases 5%). Not only do these individual bonds have lower volatility than most bond funds, but they can lock in your return and improve the probability of meeting your return hurdle.

Pairing high-quality bonds or even active bond funds with other securities like closed-end funds that offer higher yields with increased volatility may be a better way to go. Do not get us wrong. We are not ruling out owning bond mutual funds at all. Instead, we think both investors and advisors need to augment their bond portfolios to increase the rate of return in order for their portfolios to achieve their long-term performance requirements.

We like the PIMCO closed-end funds best, including PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI). Placing some of the asset allocation into their 9%-yielders can significantly improve clients' fixed income segments of the portfolio.

One area of the market that has started to become interesting is the short-term bond space. Cash is no longer trash, and investors/advisors should take advantage of that fact. The 2-year now yields in excess of the dividend yield on the S&P 500. We think at 2.5%, the safety and defensiveness of the note should start to become a part of the typical portfolio. If it makes sense for the investors' strategy, this is a solid place to look and the only area one should use a passive ETF.

Investors and advisors need to know what they own and why they own it. Do not expect PIMCO Income to do what it did previously based simply on past performance nor the higher yield. A mutual fund can make the yield as high as they want, at the expense of NAV. Owning a few "core" mutual funds will likely result in high correlations with similar exposures.

Also, adding different security types or "bond surrogates" can add better risk-adjusted returns to the bond sleeve. We will detail some of those in the follow-up to this report.

The bond market has many sub-sectors that can add diversification benefits to the total allocation. We think building a diversified portfolio of differing exposures in what are the best areas on a risk-adjusted return basis can help solve the problem that investors and advisors are facing. We think adding closed-end funds opportunistically at large discounts to fair value with strong fundamentals and in areas of the bond market that are most favorable can improve those outcomes.

Our marketplace service is geared towards helping advisors and investors alike create a diversified portfolio of funds that generate a stronger current income stream. We are seeing more financial advisors look to solve their problems through our service.

The utilization of our Core Income Portfolio as the centerpiece of their fixed income strategy fits nicely in all asset allocations from 80/20 portfolios (80% stocks, 20% bonds) to 0/100 (all bonds). The Core simply fits into the fixed income sleeve for a portion of those assets. Be sure to follow so you get the next part of this series and all future reports.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities Alpha Gen Capital started Yield Hunting in April 2016 with one purpose in mind: to find yield in a yieldless world. While some subscription services will find yield at any cost, we pride ourselves on the fact that our core portfolio can generate a roughly 8% yield while exposing investors to one-third the risk of the S&P 500. We utilize fixed income and specialty CEFs, dividend-paying stocks, munis, BDCs, baby bonds, among other investment vehicles to generate income while mitigating the risk on the downside from adverse and identifiable risks. Click Here to Learn More and Subscribe Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PONAX, FEPIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.