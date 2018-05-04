Tesla Exiting The Car Business Would Be Great For Carmakers, But Not For The Reason You Might Think

I give the example of Mazda, but it applies probably a lot more to the larger automakers: Getting rid of the ZEV legislation would likely boost automaker profitability materially.

This so-called ZEV legislation increases car prices not only in the ZEV states (California, et al) but also in the other flyover states, whose consumers subsidize the coasts.

Therefore, if Tesla were to disappear like Solyndra in Musk’s example, it would tarnish the whole "force everyone to by an EV” legislation that is led by California.

Musk said in 2011 that if a CEO even hints about not being able to survive, the company is dead. Sounds he said we shouldn’t trust HIM now.

Elon Musk snaps under pressure on the 1Q conference call, getting angry about being asked by banks about the balance sheet and Model 3 reservations.

The time has come to write the next chapter in Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) history: What would happen if Tesla were to no longer stay in business? Specifically, how would such an event impact the other automakers, such as General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and all the other foreign ones including Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Daimler, BMW and so forth?

GM's former Vice Chairman already put his marker down in a May 3 CNBC live-on-air interview: "At this point, Chapter 11 is a certainty." (here) With that, the question naturally turns to the impact on GM from Tesla exiting the stage: Vacation Capital on Twitter.

However, the reason it would be good for the regular automakers is probably not what you think at first glance.

Before we turn the page fully to a future where Tesla is no longer a participant in the automotive market, we have to address the essence of the most bizarre quarterly results conference call I have heard in my lifetime -- Tesla May 2. The full appreciation of this conference call cannot be absorbed simply by reading the transcript (Tesla - Earnings Call Transcript) - it has to be heard in order to believed.

It became clear already in his opening remarks, before the onset of the Q&A, that Elon was not on his game. Typically, if Elon has a "surprise" message - about some future goal, whether financial or product - it is delivered in the first handful of sentences. This time, there was no such carrot being dangled. Instead, there was what can only be described as incoherent rambling about trying to explain how Model 3 production could, maybe, have a shot at getting to 3,000 or 5,000 cars at some point within days, weeks or months from now.

As a result, I quickly concluded that all the bizarre tweeting and memo-writing over the last month or so - in which he was going to fire suppliers by the coming Monday if they didn't prove themselves by then - had been a sign of panic that finally culminated in having no cards to play on this conference call. He sounded nervous and cornered.

Nervous about what? Cornered about what? It dawned on me that the explanation for Musk's cornered, nervous and bizarre behavior on the call was one big sign that points to something he said at his National Press Club on September 29, 2011: Transcript - NPC Luncheon with Elon Musk.

"The most you could say is that Solyndra executives were too optimistic. They presented a better face to the situation than should have been presented in the final few months, but then, if they didn't do that, it would have become a self-fulfilling prophecy of - as soon as a CEO says I'm not sure if we'll survive, you're dead."

You can watch it and hear these words for about 20 seconds starting at 52:37 in this video recording of Elon Musk here: NPC Luncheon with Elon Musk.

In other words, according to Elon's philosophy, a CEO whose company is on the brink of insolvency must not even hint at the remotest possibility that anything is wrong. If he does so, there's effectively a "run on the bank" - the self-fulfilling prophecy. It's why we have a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for banks. However, there is no FDIC for Tesla.

What Musk told us in 2011 is basically that you should not trust a CEO who says that things are in good shape, because chances are his company is in the most dire of straits. On Wednesday's conference call, Musk struggled accordingly - but after the questions from the financial analysts heated up and started going into balance sheet issues and Model 3 reservation conversions, he finally snapped: Elon Musk's Most Dumbfounding Moments on Tesla's Earnings Call.

It does not take a lot to see how Tesla could find itself in need of financial reorganization a lot faster than sleepy mutual fund managers in Baltimore and Boston had feared in their worst nightmares. As of March 31, Tesla's cash could be drained very, very quickly. Take a look at this abbreviated balance sheet that illustrates the problem:

thousands Non-restricted cash $2,665,673 accounts receivable $652,848 inventory $2,565,826 TOTAL $5,884,347 accounts payable $2,603,498 accrued liabilities $1,898,431 current debt and leases $1,998,030 TOTAL $6,499,959

As you can see in the table above, even if Tesla manages to convert 100% of its inventory into cash, it has a huge problem if it cannot obtain more credit or some of other form of funding. Maybe it can. However, we are within a month, perhaps a quarter, of cutting it really close.

In other words, Elon had better not bite the hand that feeds it - Wall Street feeding him a few billion per year. So what does Elon do? He snaps.

Tesla may be on the brink of the most acute liquidity crisis, but after Elon has said that he doesn't want to raise any money, he scolds the analysts who would be needed to persuade investors to provide more capital. It reminds me of Yahoo in 2008, where Jerry Yang rebuffed Microsoft's most generous acquisition offer: Remember when Microsoft tried to buy Yahoo back in 2008?

It's entirely possible that Tesla can still raise money in order to stay afloat. Maybe there is no active SEC investigation - as Probes Reporter suggested recently was the case: Tesla Motors - SEC Investigation Update, which would potentially inhibit an equity raise -- and maybe the recent Moody's downgrade still leaves a window open to obtain other forms of funding. Maybe SpaceX gets money from the U.S. government, which it can turn around and lends or otherwise invests in Tesla. I cannot exclude even the craziest of scenarios.

However, with all of those caveats out of the way, it seems prudent that we put our affairs with Tesla in order and start planning for a life after Tesla no longer is selling cars. That would be after Tesla's suppliers go cash-on-delivery (COD) and Model 3 customers ask for their deposits back, triggering a financial reorganization of Tesla's balance sheet.

In that saga, the next chapter of the story falls upon the other automakers, all the way from General Motors to Ford, FCA, Honda, Volkswagen, Hyundai and all the rest. If Tesla exits the automotive market, how do their situations for the regular automakers change?

Your first instinct is probably the same as mine - Tesla leaving the stage simply means that one man's death is another man's bread. If Tesla is no longer selling 100,000 cars, the other automakers pick up 100,000 units in their columns. This would be the kind of organic and natural "creative destruction" that Joseph Schumpeter pioneered in his economic thinking in the first half of the last century: Joseph Schumpeter - Wikipedia.

But actually, that's not what I had in mind here. That kind of Schumpeterian "creative destruction" may not be the most profound effect in the event that Tesla exits the automotive competitive landscape.

For starters, Tesla's little-over 100,000 cars per year is barely a 0.1% part of the almost 100 million large worldwide annual automotive unit market. Tesla may have been getting 50% of all automotive publicity, but it's just not a numerically significant player at all at this point.

The Impact On Green Car Regulation

No, the impact of Tesla failing to the point of where it no longer can sell cars would potentially have its larger ramifications in the area of government regulation, in turn impacting automaker profitability and thereby their valuations. Consider that Tesla is, for starters, the poster child for pure-play electric cars. Tesla facing a financial reorganization of its balance sheet would be like pouring salt into an open wound on the green subsidy tree. As Elon himself said in his 2011 speech, the company would disappear just like Solyndra did.

ZEV credits: Tesla's oxygen is a tax on the other automakers

The main part of the legislation that is almost expertly tailored to Tesla's existence is the so-called ZEV credits. This is a regulatory regime consisting of about ten U.S. states, covering close to 40% of the U.S. population, in which California is the ring leader. It mandates that automakers have to sell a certain increasing percentage of their cars in those states, as pure EVs (BEVs), hydrogen fuel cells, and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). The percentages increase every year from now through 2025.

In this ZEV credit scheme, the major net seller of such credits if the one company that only sells pure electric cars. This is of course Tesla: It's a small company, but much larger than all the other pure electric car companies.

In the quarter that was just reported yesterday, Tesla sold $50 million of ZEV credits. In the prior quarter (4Q 2017), the amount was $179 million. Average out the two quarters, and it's an annualized rate of $458 million. Such ZEV revenue ought of course to be 100% gross margin, making it the equivalent of "regular" revenue many times larger - approximately seven times, based on 1Q results. And that even understates the matter, given that ZEV has essentially zero direct overhead expense associated with it as well.

That's $458 million per year that the other automakers have to pay Tesla, at the average rate of the two most recent quarters. Basically, the other automakers are required by law to fund a competitor - in this case, Tesla. If you're on the "writing checks" side of that equation - aka, the likes of FCA - you would be fuming and find the ZEV program to be deeply offensive. It's like Wendy's having to write a check for $1 per burger served and send it to McDonald's.

So what happens to the ZEV regime if Tesla is no longer able to sell cars?

In a worst-case scenario, with Tesla not being around to sell ZEV credits anymore, the other automakers will be selling the ZEV credits to themselves. While there would still be a massive deadweight loss in such a scenario, consisting of the automakers selling too many EVs at too low prices, at least the ZEV monies would "stay within the system" of the existing automakers. They wouldn't be funding a new competitor (Tesla), which would use the ZEV monies to sell cars below cost, and somehow raise fresh equity and debt money from that scheme in turn.

However, there's an even better scenario for the regular automakers if Tesla goes away. It goes to the issue of the whole green subsidy regime becoming massively discredited. All these ZEV credits that are funded by people in America's heartland (where cars aren't subsidized so they can meet ZEV mandates), just so that mostly relatively wealthy people primarily in California can buy expensive cars. This story would suddenly become politically explosive.

It could just be that if Tesla goes away, so does the entire regulatory regime that has propped up this non-viable enterprise. With the California automaker out of the picture, California lawmakers may not be as motivated to prop up their sole automotive home team anymore.

Combine this with the other automakers responding to the ZEV credit regime by adding a "California ZEV compliance surcharge" to the price of cars sold in the ZEV states, and consumers would wake up to the actual cost of the ZEV regime. It's easy to be green if someone else is paying for it. If your car suddenly costs $3,000 more and it's going to that guy with a $6 million house a few zip codes away, who gets to buy an electric car for tens out thousands of dollars below the free-market price?

As it stands today, the price of a car is the same in California (and the other ZEV states) as it is outside of those geographies. Yet, the automakers have to sell (or lease) more EVs in those ZEV states than is economically viable. In other words, they lose money on them. As an example, FCA has been losing $14,000 per electric Fiat 500e sold in California: Fiat Chrysler CEO: Please don't buy Fiat 500e electric car.

With Tesla collapsing, the political legitimacy of forcing people in America's heartland (non-ZEV states) footing the bill for coastal California millionaires to buy or lease subsidized electric cars -- the ZEV program itself may equally collapse. If Californians have to pay a few thousand dollars more for every car they buy, thanks to the automakers pricing according to cost - which is clearly higher in the ZEV states - Californians may demand an end to the ZEV regime.

Then, as a result, if the ZEV regime falls, the cost to the major automakers also falls. It's not just the ZEV dollars themselves, but also the cost of the extra R&D that is not economically viable (thanks to the minimum quotas on EVs) and on the losses the automakers have to take on subsidizing more cars sold into the market than for which there is demand.

How much money are we talking about in terms of savings for the major automakers? I was just looking at the March 2018 financial report from Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), which was published on April 27: here. Look at page 17 in this presentation. It shows that 34.3 billion Yen is expected to be spent for the current fiscal year on "investment for US sales network reforms and increased costs for compliance with environmental regulations."

The document doesn't explicitly say that it's about the ZEV legislation, but that's effectively the legislation that costs a company such as Mazda - which doesn't sell the largest SUVs, with V8 engines, or any pickup trucks at all - much of this money. As a result of this impact - which I'm suggesting is at least in part a result of the ZEV legislation - Mazda is estimating (on page 15) that its operating income return on sales will fall this year from 4.2% last year to 3.0% this year. Going from 4.2% to 3.0% is a 29% reduction in profitability.

Most other automakers have not spelled out the numbers this way, at least as far a I have seen. However, that doesn't mean that they too aren't impacted. If Mazda, which has the industry's lowest fuel consumption on a fleet-wide basis in the U.S. market (here), is seeing a 29% reduction in profitability at least in part from this ZEV regime, imagine how much it is hurting companies such as FCA, Ford and Daimler, just to mention a few? They sell thirstier vehicles, on average.

Let's wrap this up by summarizing how Tesla's exit from the automotive market could be a huge boost to the profitability of most of the regular automakers. Here is the scenario that I suggested may unfold:

Tesla becomes financially unable to produce and sell cars. ZEV legislation is therefore tarnished. Automakers (threaten to) raise prices in the ZEV states to compensate for the extra cost of selling cars in those states. ZEV legislation is abolished. Automakers of all stripes see huge increases in their operating income return on sales. Of course, if the operating income goes up 40% (as in the example of Mazda; the inverse of a 29% decline), perhaps the non-Tesla automaker stocks would also go up 40%?

Such a 40% increase in operating income sounds intuitively too good to be true, on an overall, industry-wide basis. However, even if it turns out to be a lower number, TSLA becoming unable to produce and sell cars could set the stocks of GM, Ford, FCA and all the others on a major upswing, but only if Tesla's exit from the market also causes an end of the ZEV regime.

If this happens, it would be the most bullish call on the (non-Tesla) automaker stocks in half a century.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.