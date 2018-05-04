Continental Building Products (CBPX) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 3, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Rodny Nacier - ICR LLC

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Analysts

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Joshua K. Wilson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

Operator

Rodny Nacier - ICR LLC

Thank you for joining us today for Continental Building Products first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. I'm joined by Chief Executive Officer, Jay Bachmann; and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Schemm.

I will now turn the call over to Jay.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you, Rodny. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on our first quarter 2018 earnings call. Today, I will discuss our strategy, operating highlights and business activity. Dennis will then discuss additional details on our financial results, balance sheet, and outlook. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

Every day at Continental, our teams focus on safety, top level service to customers, and continuous improvement. This dedication to operational excellence generated stronger bottom line results in the quarter despite lower volumes, high trucking availability, and higher freight costs. For the quarter, we expanded gross margin, we increased net income by 12%, we grew earnings per share by 16%, and we deployed $14.6 million to share repurchases.

During the quarter, we also continued to invest cash back into the business through high-return capital spending, which builds on the value-enhancing upgrades to our plant network since early 2017. In the quarter, we benefited from $1 million in cost savings from these investments, and are on track to obtain the anticipated $5 million in savings for the full year. Our focused spending on high-return capital project, coupled with our Bison Way continuous improvement efforts, is a key part of our strategy to strengthen our low-cost advantage, better serve our customers, and promote an even safer work environment.

Turning to our operating metrics. Our total mill net price for the quarter was up 4.7% sequentially, and 2.5% percent year-over-year. This positive performance reflected the benefit of a full quarter of higher price realization from our price increase implemented on January 1, 2018, in response to strong demand and higher inflation.

As anticipated, our wallboard volumes for the quarter were down 5.4% year-over-year, consistent with industry performance in our primary markets. This was primarily due to temporary factors. Volumes were down in the quarter, given the strong pre-buying activity in advance of our January 1 price increase and poor weather in nearly all of our regions. That said, underlying fundamentals in our end markets remain quite favorable, and we are encouraged by the pace of wallboard demand that we are now experiencing in the second quarter.

In recent discussions I have had with our customers, they remain positive on construction trends for the balance of the year. The sentiment matches up with what we are seeing in new housing and repair and remodel activity. As a result, given positive construction trends, and strong volumes in March and April, we are affirming our view for industry wallboard volume growth of 2% to 4% for the full year 2018. Given these strong demand trends, high trucking, and associated cost inflation, we recently announced to our customers a price increase effective July 1 on wallboard and joint compound.

In summary, our continued focus on safety, making it easy for our customers to do business with Continental, and continuous improvement through the Bison Way will make our business stronger. This will continue to drive shareholder value as we drive industry-leading margins, sustain our high-cash-generating platform, and invest in a range of value-enhancing opportunities, including stock buyback and high-return capital investments.

I want to thank all of our people at Continental for their hard work to make this happen and for the collaboration that takes place across our entire organization to make us successful.

I will now turn the call over to Dennis to provide additional details on our financial results, balance sheet, and outlook.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you, Jay, and good afternoon to everyone on the line. I will first detail results for the quarter, then provide some comments on the balance sheet and liquidity, and then I will conclude with some additional perspective for the full year 2018.

Net sales decreased 3.2% to $116.8 million. This result was primarily driven by the anticipated decrease in wallboard volumes to 615 million square feet, partly offset by higher average mill net pricing of $151.60, which is up 2.5% year-on-year. On a sequential basis, average mill net price increased by 4.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross margin in the quarter expanded by 15 basis points to 25.8% versus the prior year quarter. This was mainly attributable to better pricing and incremental cost savings from high-return capital projects, which more than offset softer volume and higher inflation in freight and labor.

Looking forward, we continue to expect cost inflation per unit to increase as labor and freight move higher, along with higher inbound transport cost for a range of raw materials, including gypsum, as we tap further into secondary sources to meet rising demand. The high-return capital investments that we are making in our plant network are helping to mitigate these higher inflationary costs. For the quarter, as Jay noted, we realized $1 million in cost savings, in line with our expectation.

SG&A as a percent of net sales increased to 8.1% compared to 7.7% in the prior year quarter, mainly due to lower volumes in the quarter. SG&A spending was in line with our expectations due to our disciplined and rigorous control of overhead spending. Interest expense decreased 6.7% to $2.7 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting higher investment income and capitalized interest offset by a rise in LIBOR. The 2018 annual effective tax rate was 22.2% compared to 31.9% in the prior year quarter. This is a result of the federal government tax reform activities.

Moving to the balance sheet and liquidity metrics. During the quarter, we generated $13.7 million in cash flow from operations, and invested $6.4 million in capital asset. The decrease in operating cash flow from $18.5 million in the prior year was primarily a result of the timing of working capital spend. On March 31, 2018, we had cash on hand of $63.8 million, total debt of $270.9 million, and $73.4 million of availability on the credit facility.

Overall, our balance sheet is in great shape. We've worked our leverage ratio down to approximately 1.5 times, which we view as an appropriate level at this time. We have no major debt maturities for the next five years, which puts us in a very strong position to deliver on further value-enhancing opportunities.

As our debt balance and leverage ratio are stable, we continue to emphasize share repurchases to return value to shareholders. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 500,000 shares of common stock with an aggregate value of $14.6 million at an average purchase price of $27.42. And in the second quarter, as of May 3, 2018, we have purchased another 121,208 shares for approximately $3 million.

As we move forward, the upsizing of the repurchase program in February to 300 million provides us with approximately 179 million of remaining availability after accounting for 121 million already repurchased since the inception of our buyback program in 2016.

I will now provide some select insight regarding the outlook for the full year 2018, which remains unchanged. We continue to expect our volumes to be in line with the industry wallboard volume growth of up to 2% to 4% for the full year 2018. We expect SG&A to be in the range of $39 million to $40 million. Cost of goods sold inflation per unit is targeted to be at 3% to 5%, partly offset by savings from high-return investments. Total capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $30 million to $35 million. Maintenance CapEx is expected to be approximately $15 million. High-return CapEx is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million. Depreciation and amortization anticipated to be in the range of $43 million to $46 million. And the effective tax rate is targeted to be in the range of 22% to 24%.

In summary, our first quarter performance is aligned with our unchanged outlook for growth and improvement in 2018. We are excited to see the benefits of our long-term strategy, driving near-term benefits and cost savings and solid returns to shareholders. With our solid balance sheet and sustained cash generation, we look forward to driving further improvements to profitability through a rigorous Bison Way continuous improvement culture and dedication to excellence.

Thank you again for joining us today. Operator, we are now ready to take any question.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from the line of Garik Shmois with Longbow. Please proceed with your question.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Thank you. Just wondering – first off, you talked about demand picking up in March and April, recognizing it's pretty early still in the second quarter, but wondering if you can provide any context as to what geographies are contributing to the volume strength.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hi, Garik, it's Jay. It's actually all our territories are going very strong, so if you look in April on a same-day sales basis versus last year when you were up high single-digits.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Bouley with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. I guess I wanted to ask about the pricing commentary you gave, Jay, implementing this July price increase. I understand, in the letter, you didn't announce a specific percentage. So, I mean, could you give us a sense maybe of kind of a magnitude? I guess it would help if you could kind of discuss maybe the stability of pricing recently, just kind of what's giving you the confidence in putting out a new price increase like this. Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. Sure, Matt. So if you take a look, throughout the quarter, I'd say we've actually had nice stability of the pricing we put in place on January 1. And as the strength of the volumes and demand took hold in March and then again in April, along with the fact that you do have high trucking out there, so that is creating constraints, and then with that you have the higher freight costs associated with that also, that it's really in line with what we told our customers at the end of last year, is that they should be prepared for another price increase mid-year. So, in terms of the amounts themselves, it's something that we're going to go ahead and discuss on an individual basis with our customers. We're not going to provide guidance on that to the public. But certainly with our customers, we've had these conversations already. It's really should not be a surprise that this letter came out.

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. Okay. That's understood. Thank you. Second question. Just following up on the volume comments. You just said high single-digit growth. I guess, first, to clarify, is that high single-digit growth in both March and April? And then, I guess, really the question ultimately is, are you – I mean, is this kind of a, I guess, a snap back from weather issues in the quarter or do you sense that that type of growth is something more sustainable here into the spring months? Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. So, if you take a look at April – so I gave you April. April is high single-digits versus April of last year, to have a base comparison there. If you take a look in the progression in the first quarter, not surprisingly, January was very low. That's when pre-buy was being burned off, and we also were dealing with January and February weather that was very difficult. So, March was again a strong month from a volume side.

In the discussions I had with our customers, I'd say there's a lot of confidence out there for the demand for this year. Between the backlog of project work that they're seeing and then the activity on the residential side, it's given me confidence that it's the right time to go ahead and do a second price increase. And it's reinforced by the fact that given the tight supply of trucking and given the freight costs going up, it's something that we think is necessary.

Matthew Bouley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. Thank you for the detail.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Phil Ng with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Hey, guys. You reiterated your 3% to 5% inflation guidance for the full year, but it seems like it's at least tracking below that for 1Q. So, can you talk about some of the buckets where you're expecting inflation to pick up over the course of the year?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Phil. This is Dennis. Right now, inflation for Q1 is exactly where we thought it would be. It was right in that range of 3% to 5%. And yes, we are reaffirming our full year guide of 3% to 5%, and this is on the basket of COGS on a per unit basis. But I do think it's fair to give you a little bit of color commentary on the mix or the components of that guidance, because they have changed somewhat. So, let me provide a little bit of color on that.

So, OCC, clearly we did see OCC moving down more than what we had expected, but as you all see OCC, we end up seeing paper costs. And at the end of the day, we're seeing higher inbound paper freight, and there are other higher raw materials going into paper that we're experiencing as well. And so, yes, we did get a benefit overall, but it was muted because of these other inflationary items.

We also saw higher than expected inflation in freight, given the higher diesel costs. Diesel was up over 20% year-on-year, and then because of the trucker shortage, there was a higher base rate as well. I hope that gives you some color as to what we're seeing.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. That's really helpful color. And then, I guess, the July wallboard increase you guys have out in the marketplace, appreciating most of your competitors had some language in their initial letter for January. You could see another one mid-year. But just curious, have you seen most of your competitors match? And how confident are you that you're going to see any traction just because historically a mid-year increase has been tough to get, but any color on that one would be really helpful. Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. So, I can't speak for the others. I can speak for ourselves and the letter we've put out there. And what we're seeing on the freight side is not only something that's happening in our industry, it's happening in other industries too. So, beyond that, I can't comment on what the others will do. Certainly, I feel that we're doing the right thing, and we're obviously doing the right thing to communicate with our customers, to make sure that we go ahead and be able to go ahead and make this a success.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Got it. That's helpful. And just one last one for me. Inbound as well as outbound freight, how should we think about that as a percentage of COGS? Thanks.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

So, good question. And it is a point worth making, because outbound freight is perhaps our – or it is our biggest single COGS item. So, roughly speaking, when we think about outbound freight, it's probably around 21%, 22% of our entire cost base. The inbound freight is a little more difficult for me to provide that color on right now because that gets mixed in with the cost of our other raw materials. But clearly we are seeing the inflationary aspect of that as well.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Okay.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Keith Hughes with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you. Given where we stand now in terms of pricing and this discussion with kind of (20:53) the new increase you talked about, will it be next year before you can kind of get whole on price costs? Or has there been enough action particularly given your productivity improvements that you could get on the positive side of that (21:05)?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

It's a good question, Keith. The way I look at it, and it starts to get into where does price ultimately fall. If you take a look from my perspective, when I take a look in 2006 – when I look at 2017, we had inflation that was at 6%, and we realized 2% of an increase on the price side. So, certainly, we did not recovery inflation then. I look even just in the first quarter, I feel good about our January 1 price increase, but it was up 2.5% versus last year first quarter, and we're looking at inflation this year in the 3% to 5% range. So, I just feel, again, it's the right thing to do, to put another price increase mid-year with what we're seeing. And beyond that, we'll have to look and evaluate as the year goes on as to where that comes from a cost price analysis.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt McCall with Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thank. Hey, guys.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Matt.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

So, there's two questions here. I think, Dennis, (22:16) you mentioned the secondary sources of syn gyp. You didn't really – you didn't change the inflation outlook, but did I hear that wrong? It sounded like that was becoming more of a cost issue. And if so, how is it now? Or what is the increased impact that you're seeing from having to go deeper into those secondary sources?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. Keith – sorry, Matt. I did not give any color on the synthetic gypsum transport cost. Basically, I was giving some color relative to freight in general, but – and freight in particular on how that related to paper costs. And just in general, we are seeing it tick up a little bit higher on other raw materials that we're bringing in into our plants.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. I thought you mentioned – maybe – you're saying you didn't quantify, you didn't talk about there being incremental costs associated with the secondary (23:21).

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. I know in Dennis's opening remarks, as part of the general 3% to 5% rate of inflation we're guiding to this year, he did point out that that is one of those components.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

But frankly that's a component we've been mentioning now for a while.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. I was just wondering when you said getting deeper, digging deeper into it, it was going to be incremental, but okay. It sounds like it's not. So, you did mention price, you mentioned costs. You talked – you quantified some savings. Are there other factors – the gross margin was up about 10 basis points – other factors that we could keep in mind as we're looking at the rest of the year? For instance, was there a mix impact in the quarter? Just wondering about any other factors that may have impacted gross margin on a year-over-year basis.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

No. You know what? If you look at big picture, right, I'll just give a quick little bridge. I mean, volumes were down. It was probably about 230 basis points. Fixed costs were up, probably around 40 basis points up, and freight up around 40 basis points. A lot of these fixed costs in the freight are inflation-related bad guys there. That was largely offset by price. Price was up about 250 bps, and then other cost of goods were better by about 20 basis points because of that high-return capital investments that we are making and just a mere effect of our plants running well.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. All right. And any color on any big shifts in those markets as we look through the rest of the year?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

No. Matt, it's pretty minor right now. Nothing significant to really note.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay, okay. Perfect. Thanks, guys.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question will come from Nishu Mood (sic) [Sood] (25:22) with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you. So, first, I wanted to ask, Dennis, you mentioned 1.5 times on the leverage ratio. You feel that that is the right amount at that stage. I just wanted to dig into that a little bit. Is that maybe a little more of a defensive posture given we're getting a little bit later in the cycle? Or is it just relative to the share buybacks and obviously allowing enough funds for that? Maybe you can just walk us through your thought process around that, please.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. When I think of the capital allocation options that we consider, really, really makes sense to me right now that we focus on the share repurchases as a way of returning value to shareholders. I think that has been a very, very good program for us. And then in addition to that, it's really driving our low-cost leadership advantage through these high-return CapEx investments. And so really prioritize those two items right now because of the strength of our balance sheet.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it, got it. Okay. And on the cost savings, I think you mentioned $1 million in cost savings on target in 2018. Can you walk us through the kind of cadence of how that might develop for the rest of the year?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure, sure. So, we did get 1 – in Q1, $1 million in savings. And then I'm expecting to see another million here in Q2. And then to get to the $5 million, it would be ratable over Q3 and Q4, so just take the remainder and split that evenly across those last two quarters.

Nishu Sood - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. Thank you.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Oh, you're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Schrier with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Good afternoon. Can you comment to the extent mix played in the quarter on pricing, whether geographic or from a product perspective?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure, sure. So, it was very, very minor. Really, really insignificant to talk of.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And then if we think about the quarter, can you talk about how long it took for the pricing to firm up? I know you don't comment on future pricing, but just trying to get a sense of maybe where the price was that you exited the quarter versus the average quarterly price. So, anything directionally that could help think about that.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure, Scott. So, I think the way I would look at it is, it was stable throughout the quarter. So, we put the price increase on January 1, and it was steady as you go. And not surprisingly, you saw from a volume side that certainly for us, January was a lower volume as people then went ahead and burned through the pre-buy that they had done from the previous year.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And then one more with respect to the announced – that July price increase. I know you just announced it, but are you seeing conversations? And are you expecting to see a ramp-up in activity related to a pre-buy and how – what the timing of that pre-buy might look like?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out, given how busy things are now. I think it could be difficult for people to actually be able to do a lot of pre-buy, given the activity in the market.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And then on that vein, can you discuss a little bit about where you're trending now in terms of capacity utilization and at what point are you bumping up against that point where you might have to add some additional shifts or labor?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. So, we don't give capacity utilization on a monthly basis. For the first quarter, it was really – I'd say it was more in the high 70s, is ultimately where it came into the utilization rates there. When we look at shifts, certainly, we focus first on the overtime that is necessary as a way to go ahead and meet demand before we would add shifts. So, at this stage, we're focusing more on over time as a way to go ahead and meet demand as we look at what's out there.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking my questions, and good luck.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line Joshua Wilson with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Joshua K. Wilson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Good evening, Jay and Dennis. Thanks for taking my questions.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Good evening.

Joshua K. Wilson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Most of my questions have been asked and answered, but I was wondering if you could give the split of the CapEx spending between maintenance and the capital investment in the quarter.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Oh, it was pretty much a 50/50 split that we saw. So, 50% of that was maintenance we're sustaining and 50% was the high-return investments.

Joshua K. Wilson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Got it. And given the takeover discussions that are going on at one of your competitors, are you seeing any changes in behavior, either in your customers or other manufacturers? Have there been anything – ripple effects from that?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

I can just – from my side and the discussions I'm having with customers, its' more of a general discussion about how busy the market is, the fact that things are positive. So, I'm not – I'm finding the discussions are more focused on that than the other acquisition that's being talked about now.

Joshua K. Wilson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Got it. Good luck with the next quarter.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kathryn Thompson with Thompson Research Group. Please proceed with your question.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. Just a quick clarification on capacity utilization. I just wanted to be sure to distinguish between effective capacity utilization and your nameplate capacity utilization.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Correct. So, we always talk in terms of nameplate when we're walking through things. Certainly, from a staffing side, we're pretty busy right now. So, I'd say we're pretty much running the plants full out with the labor that we have.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

And in terms of the ability to ramp up, be it adding a shift or opening a line, have there been – would there be significant retooling or changes in how wallboard is made that would make it a little bit more challenging? Or what would be the challenges really to think about opening up a line?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. So, the nice thing with us, Kathryn, is that we're running all our lines right now. So, it's more a matter of adding the labor to put the shifts on board. And so, with that, it then is just a question of labor and labor availability. We try to manage that through a combination of overtime and then also we will hire temporary workers. And if we find that the demand is there, those temporary workers after a test period are able then go ahead and be hired on on a full-time basis. So, it's really a staggered approach depending on how the market is playing out.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

Okay. Obviously, there's been a lot of focus on transportation, even though you could argue that labor has been tight for a while now and transportation has also been an issue for a while now, but it's hitting a tipping point. One of the new rules that's being rolled out for truckers is the DOT is forcing electronic truck logs. And we're starting to get some feedback in the field that this has effectively reduced capacity in the industry and is perhaps contributing to the overall problem. (33:37) the question for you, other than we can't get anyone to pass the drug test, to what extent have your customers, your trucking customers, talked about this dynamic of electronic truck logs impacting their ability to really effectively meet end market demand?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. So, if you actually were to talk to our major house carriers, they have always had electronic tracking for themselves. So, in their mind, it's creating a better even playing field when you take a look across the trucking industry as a whole. I think you're correct that you do have players out there that maybe were not following the logs as closely as they should, and this is now making it more strict as to how they have to abide by it. So, it's probably having some of an impact. But the discussions I have with the people in the industry is it's still much more a matter of a growing economy and not having enough truckers that is really hitting the tipping point where it's become difficult on the trucking side.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

Okay. Great. And then final question. What – I know you said that you're seeing growth across all geographies earlier. But in terms of end market demand, in terms of what's driving, to the extent that you're able to comment on that, what type of projects are driving greater demand now than, say, two to three years ago?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Single-family residential really hits the top of the list. So, single-family has obviously strengthened over the last several years. So, that is strong. So, even with multi-family slowing up a little bit, single-family has taken that over. And then on the commercial side, we still have good work from – I look at the amusement park work, the amusement park work that we have in Florida, the work that we're doing in the hotel area, healthcare, education, all those have still been drivers for us when I look on the commercial side.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson - Thompson Research Group LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Garik Shmois with Longbow. Please proceed with your question.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Hi. Thanks for squeezing me in again. Just as a follow-up to the freight discussion. I know that you're putting through, or attempting, a price increase in July. But if freight is going to be an issue for some time moving forward, is it possible for you to maybe change the way you go to market with pricing and put through freight surcharges to mitigate some of the expenses to get whole on price costs in real time? Is that something that could be possible if you look out over the next several years and freight is going to remain tight?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Garik. It's something that we looked at in the past and years ago something that we might have even done. We have historically found that it is actually better to go ahead and when you take a look at the basket of costs, really just use the price increase as an avenue to go ahead and recover the inflation through that method. And so that's why we're looking at this mid-year price increase like we're doing right now.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Okay. Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. At this time there are no further questions. I would like to turn the floor back to management for closing comments.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

I appreciate everybody joining us for the call today, and look forward to catching up with you again next quarter. Thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

